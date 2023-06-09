Main picView gallery

Uncle Joe's Pizza & Parlour

42E Montauk Highway

Hampton Bays, NY 11946

Popular Items

Chicken Fingers 6 pieces

$10.50

BBQ, Honey Mustard or Ranch

House Pizza

$21.00

Secret recipe crust topped with house made red sauce and cheese

Caesar Salad small

$9.00

Chopped romaine lettuce, croutons, Pecorino Romano cheese, classic Caesar dressing


Pizza

House Pizza

$21.00

Secret recipe crust topped with house made red sauce and cheese

House Personal Pizza

$13.00

Secret recipe crust topped with house made red sauce and cheese

Sicillian

$23.00

Thick airy, rectangular crust with red sauce

Grandma Pie

$24.00

Long Island style thin, rectangular crust topped with red sauce and cheese

Margherita

$32.00

House crust, tomato sauce, fresh moizzarella, fresh basil, Pecorino-Romano

White Pizza

$32.00

House crust, extra virgin olive oil & roasted garlic, ricotta cheese, spinach, crushed red pepper, Pecorino-Romano

Buffalo Chicken

$35.00

House crust, tomato sauce, mozzarella, chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce, ranch drizzle

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$35.00

House crust, BBQ sauce, mozzarella, pulled chicken, red onion, cilantro

Hawaiin Pizza

$35.00

House crust, tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham, pineapple chunks

Chicken Rolls

$9.50

Cheese Calzone

$9.00

Pepproni Pinwheel

$4.50

House Special Pizza

$37.00

Heros

Grilled Chicken with Provolone (Hero)

$15.00

topped with melted provolone served on Italian bread

Chicken Parmigiana (Hero)

$16.00

Breaded chicken cutlet with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana chese

Veal Parmigiana (Hero)

$20.00

Breaded veal cutlet with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana chese

Eggplant Parmigiana (Hero)

$15.00

Breaded eggplant with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana chese

Meatball Pamigiana (Hero)

$15.00

Housemade meat balls with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana chese

Sausage and Peppers (Hero)

$15.00

Italian sausage with sauteed onions and peppers

Ham and Provolone (cold) (Hero)

$14.00

Thin sliced ham and melted provolone

Italian Cold Cuts (cold) (Hero)

$16.00

ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone

Appetizers

Caprese

$13.00

Fresh Mozzarella, tomato, basil, roasted red peppers, balsamic vinegar, extra virgin olive oil

Burrata

$15.00

Stracciatella and cream filled fresh mozzarella, grilled vegetables, fresh basil, balsamic vinegar & extra virgin olive oil

Mozzarella Sticks & Red Sause

$14.00

breaded, fried and served with house marinara

Fried Zucchini & Marinara

$12.00

breaded, fried and served with house marinara

Baked Clams

$18.00

Seafood stuffing, lemon

Mussels Marinara

$20.00

Fresh Mussels steamed in our marinara sauce

Mussels in White Wine

$20.00

Fresh Mussels steamed in white wine and garlic

Fried Calamari & Red Sauce

$18.00

Breaded and fried served with house marinara

Buffalo Wings

$20.00

Celery and blue cheese. Hot, Medium, Mild, BBQ, Garlic Parigiana

Chicken Fingers 6 pieces

$10.50

BBQ, Honey Mustard or Ranch

Chicken Fingers 12 pieces

$22.00

BBQ, Honey Mustard or Ranch

Soup & Salad

Chicken & Orzo Soup

$9.00

House made broth with chicken and orzo pasta

Pasta Fagioli

$9.00

Traditional Italian pasta and bean soup

House Salad small

$8.00

Mixed lettuces, cucumber, carrots, tomatoes, house vinaigrette

House Salad large

$12.00

Mixed lettuces, cucumber, carrots, tomatoes, house vinaigrette

Caesar Salad small

$9.00

Chopped romaine lettuce, croutons, Pecorino Romano cheese, classic Caesar dressing

Caesar Salad large

$13.00

Chopped romaine lettuce, croutons, Pecorino Romano cheese, classic Caesar dressing

Greek Salad small

$10.00

Chopped romaine lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, black olives, feta cheese, pepperoncini, Greek dressing

Greek Salad large

$14.00

Chopped romaine lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, black olives, feta cheese, pepperoncini, Greek dressing

Pasta

Marinara

$16.00

Uncle Joe's Recipe with Italian tomatoes, garlic and onions

Meatballs with Red Sauce

$20.00

Beef, veal & pork meatballs in our house pommodoro

Meat Sauce

$20.00

traditional bolognese

Sausage and Red Sauce

$19.00

Italian Sausage and our house pommodoro

Combo Sausage and Meatballs

$20.00

Italian Sausage and house made meatballs and marinara

Broccoli with EVOO & Garlic

$20.00

Sauteed Broccoli with garlic and extra virgin olive oil

Alla Vodka

$22.00

cream, vodka, marinara, ham & onions

Alfredo

$23.00

butter, cream, and parmesean

Primavera with Red Sauce

$24.00

seasonal vegetables in our house made pommodoro

Primavera with EVOO & Garlic

$24.00

seasonal vegetables with extra virgin olive oil and garlic

Primavera with Alfredo Sauce

$26.00

seasonal vegetables in our creamy alfredo sauce

Carbonara

$26.00

pasta with crispy bacon, egg, and parmesean

Clam Sauce with White Wine Sauce

$29.00

Fresh clams, steamed with white wine and garlic served over pasta

Clam Sauce with Red Sauce

$29.00

Fresh clams with house made marinara served over pasta

Ravioli in Red Sauce

$17.00

Cheese filled ravioli in house made sauce

Baked Ravioli

$18.00

Cheese filled ravioli in house made sauce, topped with cheese and baked until golden

Meat Lasagna

$21.00

Layers of meat, sauce, cheese baked until bubbly

Stuffed Manicotti

$18.00

Pasta filled with seasoned ricotta, covered with marinara and topped with mozzarella and baked

Baked Ziti with Italian Sausage

$20.00

Ziti cut pasta with ricotta, red sauce, Parmigiana Reggiono, topped with mozzarella and baked

Chef Specialties

Eggplant Rollatini

$22.00

Breaded eggplant rolled around seasoned ricotta filling baked in tomato sauce

Eggplant Pamigiana

$22.00

Breaded eggplant with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana chese

Veal Milanese

$27.00

Crispy breaded veal cutlet served with lemon wedges

Veal Parmigiana

$29.00

Breaded veal cutlet with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana chese

Veal Marsala

$29.00

Veal scallopine sauteed with mushrooms and Prosciutto ham in a Marsala wine

Veal Francese

$29.00

Veal scallopine sauteed with lemon and white wine

Veal Piccata

$29.00

Veal scallopine sauteed with artichoke hearts and capers with lemon and white wine

Chicken Primavera

$27.00

Chicken sauteed with zucchini, mushrooms, eggplant, roasted red peppers, garlic in a red sauce or extra virgin olive oil & garlic

Chicken Parmigiana

$25.00

Breaded chicken cutlet with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana cheese

Chicken Francese

$25.00

Chicken sauteed with lemon and white wine

Chicken Piccata

$25.00

Chicken sauteed with artichoke hearts and capers with lemon and white wine

Shrimp Scampi

$29.00

Shrimp with white wine, garlic and butter

Shrimp Marinara

$29.00

Sauteed shrimp finished with house marinara

Fruitti di Mare

$32.00

Shrimp, mussels, clams, and calamari in white wine sauce or marinara

Seafood Fra Diavola

$33.00

Shrimp, mussels, clams, calamari and Calabrian chiles in white wine or marinara sauce

Kids Menu

Kids Spaghetti with Red Sauce

$11.00

Kids Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

$13.00

Kids Spaghetti with Meatball

$13.00

Kids Chicken Fingers and Fries

$12.00

Kids Spaghetti with Butter

$11.00

Kids Chicken Parmigiana

$13.00

Breaded chicken cutlet with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana cheese

Kids Eggplant Parmigiana

$13.00

Breaded eggplant with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana cheese

Kids Baked Ziti

$11.50

Ziti cut pasta with ricotta, red sauce, Parmigiana Reggiano, topped with mozzarella and baked until golden

Kids Ravioli

$11.50

Cheese stuffed ravioli with red sauce

Kids Lasagna

$13.00

Layers of meat, sauce, cheese baked until bubbly

Desserts

Tiramisu

$9.00

Layers of ladyfingers, espresso, mascarpone cheese, marsala & rum with a dusting of cocoa powder

Cannoli with Pistachios

$7.00

Light and crunchy pastry filled with sweetened ricotta topped with chocolate chips or pistachios

Cannoli with Chocolate Chips

$7.00

Light and crunchy pastry filled with sweetened ricotta topped with chocolate chips or pistachios

NY Style Cheesecake

$9.00

NY Classic with sweetened cream and cherries

Extras

Pint of House Vinaigrette

$9.00

Italian herbs, red wine vinegar, balsamic vinegar and extra virgin olive oil

Quart of Vodka Sauce

$22.00

Our in house recipe of cream, vodka and red sauce

Quart of Chicken and Orzo Soup

$20.00

House made broth, chicken and orzo

4 oz Grilled Chicken

$6.00

6 Grilled Shrimp

$18.00

2 Pieces of Garlic Bread

$4.00

2 Pieces Cheese Bread

$6.00

1 Garlic Knot

$1.00

5 Garlic Knots

$5.00

Steamed Broccoli

$9.00

Steamed Spinach

$9.00

Side Pasta

$6.00

Your choice of pasta and red sauce, marinara, or garlic & olive oil.

Small Fries

$5.00

Large Fries

$8.00

Side Meatball

$8.00

One meatball made of beef, pork, and veal

Side Sausage

$8.00

Side of sauce

$1.50

Soft Drinks

Joe's Iced Tea

$3.50

Poland Springs Water

$1.75

20 oz Soda

$3.25

Gatorade

$3.50

Pure Leaf IT

$3.25

Snapple

$3.25

Juices

$3.25

Sm Pelligrino

$3.25

L Pelligrino

$6.00

2 Liter Soda

$5.00

Sm Fountain

$2.00

Md Fountain Drink

$2.50

Lg Fountain Drink

$2.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Local favorite pizzaria and Italian restaurant serving the community for over 50 years.

Location

42E Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays, NY 11946

Directions

