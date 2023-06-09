- Home
- /
- Hampton Bays
- /
- Uncle Joe's - Hamptons
Uncle Joe's Pizza & Parlour
No reviews yet
42E Montauk Highway
Hampton Bays, NY 11946
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Pizza
House Pizza
Secret recipe crust topped with house made red sauce and cheese
House Personal Pizza
Secret recipe crust topped with house made red sauce and cheese
Sicillian
Thick airy, rectangular crust with red sauce
Grandma Pie
Long Island style thin, rectangular crust topped with red sauce and cheese
Margherita
House crust, tomato sauce, fresh moizzarella, fresh basil, Pecorino-Romano
White Pizza
House crust, extra virgin olive oil & roasted garlic, ricotta cheese, spinach, crushed red pepper, Pecorino-Romano
Buffalo Chicken
House crust, tomato sauce, mozzarella, chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce, ranch drizzle
BBQ Chicken Pizza
House crust, BBQ sauce, mozzarella, pulled chicken, red onion, cilantro
Hawaiin Pizza
House crust, tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham, pineapple chunks
Chicken Rolls
Cheese Calzone
Pepproni Pinwheel
House Special Pizza
Heros
Grilled Chicken with Provolone (Hero)
topped with melted provolone served on Italian bread
Chicken Parmigiana (Hero)
Breaded chicken cutlet with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana chese
Veal Parmigiana (Hero)
Breaded veal cutlet with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana chese
Eggplant Parmigiana (Hero)
Breaded eggplant with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana chese
Meatball Pamigiana (Hero)
Housemade meat balls with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana chese
Sausage and Peppers (Hero)
Italian sausage with sauteed onions and peppers
Ham and Provolone (cold) (Hero)
Thin sliced ham and melted provolone
Italian Cold Cuts (cold) (Hero)
ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone
Appetizers
Caprese
Fresh Mozzarella, tomato, basil, roasted red peppers, balsamic vinegar, extra virgin olive oil
Burrata
Stracciatella and cream filled fresh mozzarella, grilled vegetables, fresh basil, balsamic vinegar & extra virgin olive oil
Mozzarella Sticks & Red Sause
breaded, fried and served with house marinara
Fried Zucchini & Marinara
breaded, fried and served with house marinara
Baked Clams
Seafood stuffing, lemon
Mussels Marinara
Fresh Mussels steamed in our marinara sauce
Mussels in White Wine
Fresh Mussels steamed in white wine and garlic
Fried Calamari & Red Sauce
Breaded and fried served with house marinara
Buffalo Wings
Celery and blue cheese. Hot, Medium, Mild, BBQ, Garlic Parigiana
Chicken Fingers 6 pieces
BBQ, Honey Mustard or Ranch
Chicken Fingers 12 pieces
BBQ, Honey Mustard or Ranch
Soup & Salad
Chicken & Orzo Soup
House made broth with chicken and orzo pasta
Pasta Fagioli
Traditional Italian pasta and bean soup
House Salad small
Mixed lettuces, cucumber, carrots, tomatoes, house vinaigrette
House Salad large
Mixed lettuces, cucumber, carrots, tomatoes, house vinaigrette
Caesar Salad small
Chopped romaine lettuce, croutons, Pecorino Romano cheese, classic Caesar dressing
Caesar Salad large
Chopped romaine lettuce, croutons, Pecorino Romano cheese, classic Caesar dressing
Greek Salad small
Chopped romaine lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, black olives, feta cheese, pepperoncini, Greek dressing
Greek Salad large
Chopped romaine lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, black olives, feta cheese, pepperoncini, Greek dressing
Pasta
Marinara
Uncle Joe's Recipe with Italian tomatoes, garlic and onions
Meatballs with Red Sauce
Beef, veal & pork meatballs in our house pommodoro
Meat Sauce
traditional bolognese
Sausage and Red Sauce
Italian Sausage and our house pommodoro
Combo Sausage and Meatballs
Italian Sausage and house made meatballs and marinara
Broccoli with EVOO & Garlic
Sauteed Broccoli with garlic and extra virgin olive oil
Alla Vodka
cream, vodka, marinara, ham & onions
Alfredo
butter, cream, and parmesean
Primavera with Red Sauce
seasonal vegetables in our house made pommodoro
Primavera with EVOO & Garlic
seasonal vegetables with extra virgin olive oil and garlic
Primavera with Alfredo Sauce
seasonal vegetables in our creamy alfredo sauce
Carbonara
pasta with crispy bacon, egg, and parmesean
Clam Sauce with White Wine Sauce
Fresh clams, steamed with white wine and garlic served over pasta
Clam Sauce with Red Sauce
Fresh clams with house made marinara served over pasta
Ravioli in Red Sauce
Cheese filled ravioli in house made sauce
Baked Ravioli
Cheese filled ravioli in house made sauce, topped with cheese and baked until golden
Meat Lasagna
Layers of meat, sauce, cheese baked until bubbly
Stuffed Manicotti
Pasta filled with seasoned ricotta, covered with marinara and topped with mozzarella and baked
Baked Ziti with Italian Sausage
Ziti cut pasta with ricotta, red sauce, Parmigiana Reggiono, topped with mozzarella and baked
Chef Specialties
Eggplant Rollatini
Breaded eggplant rolled around seasoned ricotta filling baked in tomato sauce
Eggplant Pamigiana
Breaded eggplant with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana chese
Veal Milanese
Crispy breaded veal cutlet served with lemon wedges
Veal Parmigiana
Breaded veal cutlet with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana chese
Veal Marsala
Veal scallopine sauteed with mushrooms and Prosciutto ham in a Marsala wine
Veal Francese
Veal scallopine sauteed with lemon and white wine
Veal Piccata
Veal scallopine sauteed with artichoke hearts and capers with lemon and white wine
Chicken Primavera
Chicken sauteed with zucchini, mushrooms, eggplant, roasted red peppers, garlic in a red sauce or extra virgin olive oil & garlic
Chicken Parmigiana
Breaded chicken cutlet with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana cheese
Chicken Francese
Chicken sauteed with lemon and white wine
Chicken Piccata
Chicken sauteed with artichoke hearts and capers with lemon and white wine
Shrimp Scampi
Shrimp with white wine, garlic and butter
Shrimp Marinara
Sauteed shrimp finished with house marinara
Fruitti di Mare
Shrimp, mussels, clams, and calamari in white wine sauce or marinara
Seafood Fra Diavola
Shrimp, mussels, clams, calamari and Calabrian chiles in white wine or marinara sauce
Kids Menu
Kids Spaghetti with Red Sauce
Kids Spaghetti with Meat Sauce
Kids Spaghetti with Meatball
Kids Chicken Fingers and Fries
Kids Spaghetti with Butter
Kids Chicken Parmigiana
Breaded chicken cutlet with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana cheese
Kids Eggplant Parmigiana
Breaded eggplant with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana cheese
Kids Baked Ziti
Ziti cut pasta with ricotta, red sauce, Parmigiana Reggiano, topped with mozzarella and baked until golden
Kids Ravioli
Cheese stuffed ravioli with red sauce
Kids Lasagna
Layers of meat, sauce, cheese baked until bubbly
Desserts
Tiramisu
Layers of ladyfingers, espresso, mascarpone cheese, marsala & rum with a dusting of cocoa powder
Cannoli with Pistachios
Light and crunchy pastry filled with sweetened ricotta topped with chocolate chips or pistachios
Cannoli with Chocolate Chips
Light and crunchy pastry filled with sweetened ricotta topped with chocolate chips or pistachios
NY Style Cheesecake
NY Classic with sweetened cream and cherries
Extras
Pint of House Vinaigrette
Italian herbs, red wine vinegar, balsamic vinegar and extra virgin olive oil
Quart of Vodka Sauce
Our in house recipe of cream, vodka and red sauce
Quart of Chicken and Orzo Soup
House made broth, chicken and orzo
4 oz Grilled Chicken
6 Grilled Shrimp
2 Pieces of Garlic Bread
2 Pieces Cheese Bread
1 Garlic Knot
5 Garlic Knots
Steamed Broccoli
Steamed Spinach
Side Pasta
Your choice of pasta and red sauce, marinara, or garlic & olive oil.
Small Fries
Large Fries
Side Meatball
One meatball made of beef, pork, and veal
Side Sausage
Side of sauce
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Local favorite pizzaria and Italian restaurant serving the community for over 50 years.
42E Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays, NY 11946