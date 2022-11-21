Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Burgers

Uncle Joe's Restaurant

623 Reviews

$$

201 TAYLOR ST

Ina, IL 62846

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pulled Pork SAND
Fried Bologna Sandwich
Super BBQ Nachos

Off The Smoker

Pulled Pork SAND

Pulled Pork SAND

$6.49
Pulled Pork BOWL

Pulled Pork BOWL

$6.49
Beef Brisket SAND

Beef Brisket SAND

$9.99

Beef Brisket BOWL

$9.99

Smoked Turkey SAND

$6.69

Smoked Turkey BOWL

$6.69
Black Oak Sausage

Black Oak Sausage

$4.69
8 Smoked Chicken Wings

8 Smoked Chicken Wings

$9.99
16 Smoked Chicken Wings

16 Smoked Chicken Wings

$16.99
Half Rack STL Ribs

Half Rack STL Ribs

$13.99
Full Rack STL Ribs

Full Rack STL Ribs

$23.99
Smoked Half Chicken

Smoked Half Chicken

$6.99

3 Ribs and Half Chicken

$16.99
Pick 3 Sampler

Pick 3 Sampler

$16.49

1 pc RIB

$2.39

+1 pc toast

$0.50

Mac N cheese bowl PORK

$7.99

Mac N cheese bowl TURKEY

$8.99

Mac N cheese bowl BRISKET

$10.49

Pork Steak SAND

$6.49Out of stock

Whole Chicken

$12.99

1 Wing

$1.75

Other Goods

Fried Bologna Sandwich

Fried Bologna Sandwich

$4.49

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$5.49
Sloppy Uncle Joe Sandwich

Sloppy Uncle Joe Sandwich

$4.49
Super BBQ Nachos

Super BBQ Nachos

$10.99

Big Joe

$7.99

1 Slice Fried Bologna

$2.99

Salad no meat

$8.99

Salad with meat

$10.99

Large Pepper Jack Cheese Bites

$9.99

4 The Little Joes

Chicken Strips

$5.99

Chicken Strips with Fries

$8.89

Mini Corn Dogs

$3.99

Sides

Crockpot Beans

Crockpot Beans

$3.09
Chili

Chili

$3.09
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$3.09
Creamy Slaw

Creamy Slaw

$3.09

Fries

$3.09
Seasoned Fries

Seasoned Fries

$3.29

Fried Okra

$3.09
Homemade BBQ Chips

Homemade BBQ Chips

$3.09
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.99

Cheese Fries

$4.99
Hand Battered Mushrooms

Hand Battered Mushrooms

$4.99
Hand Battered Fried Pickles

Hand Battered Fried Pickles

$4.99
Sloppy Joe Cheese Fries

Sloppy Joe Cheese Fries

$5.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$5.99
PepperJack Cheese Bites

PepperJack Cheese Bites

$5.89
Mac N Cheese

Mac N Cheese

$4.69
Raspberry Chimmies

Raspberry Chimmies

$4.99

LG Crockpot Beans

$3.89

LG Chili

$3.89

LG Creamy Slaw

$3.89

LG Potato Salad

$3.89

Pint Crockpot Beans

$4.99

Pint Potato Salad

$4.99

Pint Creamy Slaw

$4.99

Pint Chili

$4.99

Pint Seasoned Corn

$4.99Out of stock

Quart Crockpot Beans

$8.99

Quart Potato Salad

$8.99

Quart Creamy Slaw

$8.99

Quart Chili

$8.99

Quart Seasoned Corn

$8.99Out of stock

LG Seasoned Corn

$3.89Out of stock

LG Mac N Cheese

$6.39

Pint Mac N Cheese

$8.29

Quart Mac N Cheese

$15.99

Bulk Meats and Sides

Smoked Pork

Beef Brisket

Black Oak Sausage

Smoked Turkey Breast

Wings (50ct)

$49.99

Smoked Ham

Out of stock

Sloppy Joe

Crock Pot Beans

Potato Salad

Creamy Slaw

Mac N Cheese

Chili

Whole Chicken

$12.99

Full Pan Nachos

$49.99

Dessert

Raspberry Cheesecake Chimichangas (2)

Raspberry Cheesecake Chimichangas (2)

$4.59

Chocolate Chip Cookies (2)

$1.50

Sugar Cookies (2)

$1.50

Brownie cake

$1.50

Mini moon pie

$1.00

Combos

1/4# Pork Sand 1 side and reg drink

1/4# Pork Sand 1 side and reg drink

$9.99Out of stock
1/4# Brisket Sand 1 side and reg drink

1/4# Brisket Sand 1 side and reg drink

$12.69Out of stock

1/4# Sloppy Joe 1 side and reg drink

$8.29Out of stock

1/4 Rack 1 side and reg drink

$13.99

Extras

Cup of Queso

$2.99

+1 Boat

+1 Fork

Extra Ketchup

+1 Ranch

$0.50

+1 Sauce

$0.50

+1 Slice of cheese

$0.75

Beverages

SM Pepsi

$2.49

Bottle of ski

$2.49

SM Mug Rootbeer

$2.49

SM Mountain Dew

$2.49

SM Diet Mountain Dew

$2.49

SM Dr. Pepper

$2.49

SM Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.49

SM Unsweetened Tea

$2.49

SM Sweet Tea

$2.49

SM Lemonade

$2.49

LG Pepsi

$2.99

LG Mug Rootbeer

$2.99

LG Mountain Dew

$2.99

LG Diet Mountain Dew

$2.99

LG Dr. Pepper

$2.99

LG Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.99

LG Lemonade

$2.99

LG Unsweetened Tea

$2.99

LG Sweet Tea

$2.99

Refill not our cup

$1.29

Food Merch

Uncle Joe's Sweet Smoke (14.5oz)

Uncle Joe's Sweet Smoke (14.5oz)

$3.59
Uncle Joe's Original (14.5oz)

Uncle Joe's Original (14.5oz)

$3.59
Uncle Joe's XXX Hot (14.5oz)

Uncle Joe's XXX Hot (14.5oz)

$3.59
Uncle Joe's Sweet Mustard (14.5oz)

Uncle Joe's Sweet Mustard (14.5oz)

$3.59

Uncle Joe's Sweet Smoke (1 gal)

$24.99

Uncle Joe's Original (1 gal)

$24.99

Uncle Joe's XXX Hot (1 gal)

$24.99

Uncle Joe's Sweet Mustard (1 gal)

$24.99
6oz All Purpose Rub

6oz All Purpose Rub

$4.99
6oz Happy Ending Rub

6oz Happy Ending Rub

$4.99
6oz Fowl Mouth Rub

6oz Fowl Mouth Rub

$4.99

SM - Reinneck Ranch Pickles

$4.99

LG - Reinneck Ranch Pickles

$6.99

SM - Reinneck Ranch Salsa

$3.99

LG - Reinneck Ranch Salsa

$6.99

SM - Reinneck B&B Pickle Relish

$4.99

Bloodshot Bloody Mary Mix

$5.99

Flavored Popcorn

$6.99

Kettle Corn

$6.99

Honey

$7.99

Snack Stick - SINGLE

$1.49

Snack Stick - 8 Pack

$6.99

Kuntry Kettle

$4.99

Cathy's Kitchen

$5.99

Gringo George

$4.99

Cactus Pete

$4.99

Beer Mustard

$4.99

Brisket Ends

$6.99

Clothing Merch

Hats

$17.99

T-Shirt SM

$19.99

T-Shirt MED

$19.99

T-Shirt LG

$19.99

T-Shirt XL

$19.99

T-Shirt XXL

$19.99

Misc Merch

Coffee Mug

$9.99

Bee's Wax Candle

$1.99

Dog Bones

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Fast casual vibes with made from scratch BBQ, sides, and world famous fried bologna!

Location

201 TAYLOR ST, Ina, IL 62846

Directions

Gallery
Uncle Joe's Restaurant image
Uncle Joe's Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Centralia House - Sporting House Sports Bar
orange star4.4 • 276
111 N OAK ST Centralia, IL 62801
View restaurantnext
Mike's Drive In
orange starNo Reviews
1007 W Main St West Frankfort, IL 62896
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Ina
Carbondale
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Murphysboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
review star
No reviews yet
O Fallon
review star
No reviews yet
Belleville
review star
No reviews yet
Troy
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Cape Girardeau
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Edwardsville
review star
Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)
Evansville
review star
Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston