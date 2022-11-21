Sandwiches
Burgers
Uncle Joe's Restaurant
623 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
Fast casual vibes with made from scratch BBQ, sides, and world famous fried bologna!
Location
201 TAYLOR ST, Ina, IL 62846
Gallery