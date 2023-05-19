- Home
- /
- Franklin Lakes
- /
- Uncle Louie's Pizza - Franklin Lakes
Uncle Louie's Pizza - Franklin Lakes
No reviews yet
754 Franklin Ave
Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
FOOD
Appetizers
Garlic Bread
Mozzarella Sticks
(6) mozzarella served with tomato sauce.
Chicken Tenders
(5) Chicken tenders served with a side of honey mustard.
Chicken Tenders & French Fries
(5) Chicken tenders with french fries served with a side of honey mustard.
Fried Calamari
Buffalo Fried Calamari
Our fried calamari tossed in buffalo sauce. Served with a side of blue cheese.
Coconut Shrimp
(7) pieces of coconut shrimp served with a marmalade dipping sauce.
Shrimp Dijon
Sautéed shrimp served over a bed of spinach in a creamy dijon mustard sauce.
Zuppa De Mussels
Served in a red sauce.
Zuppa De Clams
Served in a red sauce.
Sausage & Broccoli-Rabe
Eggplant Rollatini App
(2) pieces of eggplant rollatine
Meatballs Romano
Three homemade meatballs with a dollop of creamy ricotta cheese.
Caprese Appetizer
Fresh mozzarella, with tomatoes, roasted peppers, basil, and drizzled with extra virgin olive oill.
Garlic Knots- 6
Rice Balls-3
(3) Rice Balls served with a side of tomato sauce.
Chicken Wings
(10) Breaded chicken wings tossed in our hot sauce. Served with blue cheese and celery,
Grilled Chicken & Broccoli Rabe Appetizer
Soups
Pasta Fagioli Soup
The classic italian favorite with ditalini pasta, white cannellini beans, a touch of fresh plum tomato, garlic & extra virgin olive oil
Escarole & Bean Soup
Sautéed escarole & cannellini beans in a light plum tomato broth with garlic & extra virgin olive oil.
Chicken Soup
Nobody makes chicken soup like this. Chunks of chicken & lots of vegetables fill this soup.
Salads
Small Tossed Salad
Mixed romaine and iceberg lettuce, ripe plum tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, red onions, carrots, olives, and roasted red peppers.
Large Tossed Salad
Mixed romaine and iceberg lettuce, ripe plum tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, red onions, carrots, olives, and roasted red peppers.
Small Caesar Salad
Crispy romaine lettuce topped with home made croutons, shaved parmigiana, and Louie's special caesar dressing.
Large Caesar Salad
Crispy romaine lettuce topped with home made croutons, shaved parmigiana, and Louie's special caesar dressing.
Small Tri-Color Salad
Arugula, endives, olives, roasted peppers, and radicchio tossed with our balsamic vinaigrette.
Large Tri-Color Salad
Arugula, endives, olives, roasted peppers, and radicchio tossed with our balsamic vinaigrette.
Pompeii
Mixed greens with goat cheese, cranberries, roasted peppers, and sugared walnuts with a balsamic vinaigrette.
Roman Salad
Chopped grilled chicken, apples, cranberries, and sugared walnuts with a lite italian dressing over mixed greens.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Fresh breaded tender buffalo chicken, over mixed greens, fresh plum tomatoes, and crumbled blue cheese with blue cheese dressing.
Arugula Salad
Arugula, shaved fennel, gaeta olives, shaved parmigiana cheese, and tomato with a lemon vinaigrette.
Uncle Louie's Antipasto
Our tossed salad topped with prosciutto, salami, and provolone cheese. Dressed with our own house dressing of extra virgin olive oil, vinegar and spices.
Pasta
Pasta Specialities
Fettucine Alfredo
Fettucine pasta served in a creamy alfredo sauce. Comes with a side salad.
Stuffed Rigatoni Bolognese
Jumbo rigatoni stuffed with ricotta and topped with our homemade meat sauce. Comes with a side salad.
Penne Sofia
Penne with sautéed chicken, broccoli and sundried tomato in a white wine sauce. Comes with a side salad.
Linguine White Clam Sauce
Our traditional clam sauce includes fresh little neck clams served in garlic and virgin olive oil broth. Comes with a side salad.
Linguine Red Clam Sauce
Our traditional clam sauce includes fresh little neck clams served in a marinara plum tomato sauce. Comes with a side salad.
Cavatelli, Chicken & Broccoli
Sautéed chicken & broccoli florets in a garlic and olive oil consumme. Comes with a side salad.
Penne Vodka
Penne pasta in a light cream tomato sauce with a splash of vodka. Comes with a side salad.
Cavetelli, Shrimp & Broccoli-Rabe
Sautéed with garlic & olive oil. Comes with a side salad.
Farfalle Primavera
Bowtie pasta with mushrooms, broccoli, carrots, zucchini, and peas in a pink sauce. Comes with a side salad.
Penne Arribata
Penne pasta with mushrooms, onions, and cherry peppers served in a spicy marinara sauce. Comes with a side salad.
Farfalle with Sausage & Broccoli-Rabe
Bowtie pasta, sausage, served in garlic & olive oil. Comes with a side salad.
Uncle Louie's Sunday Gravy
Penne pasta with our famous red gravy, sausage, meatballs, and braciole. Comes with a side salad.
Old Italian Favorites
Vegetables
Side Dishes / Extras
Eggplant Entrees
Chicken
Chicken Cacciatore
Sautéed with fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, and peppers. Served with mixed vegetables and potatoes. Comes with a side salad.
Chicken Parmigiana
Fresh tomato sauce and smothered with mozzarella with choice of pasta. Comes with a side salad.
Chicken Francese
Lightly battered and sautéed in lemon and white wine sauce. Served with mixed vegetables and potatoes. Comes with a side salad.
Chicken Marsala
Sautéed in a marsala wine sauce with fresh mushrooms. Served with mixed vegetables and potatoes. Comes with a side salad.
Chicken Portobello
Portobello mushrooms, sun-dried tomato, shallots in a light brown sauce. Served with mixed vegetables and potatoes. Comes with a side salad.
Chicken Piccata
Chicken breast sautéed in white wine, lemon, and capers. Served with mixed vegetables and potatoes. Comes with a side salad.
Chicken Giambotta
Mixture of chicken, peppers, onions, sausage, and mushrooms over sliced potatoes with a touch of lemon in a lite brown sauce. Comes with a side salad.
Chicken Saltimboca
Chicken breast layered with spinach, prosciutto, and topped with fresh mozzarella. Served with mixed vegetables and potatoes. Comes with a side salad.
Chicken Milanese
Breaded chicken cutlet, pan-fried and served over mixed greens. No substitutions, if you also want pasta, please order a side.
Grilled Chicken & Broccol Rabe Dinner
Veal
Veal Parmigiana Din
Fresh tomato sauce and mozzarella cheesed with choice of pasta. Comes with a side salad.
Veal Francese Din
Battered veal in a white wine, lemon, and butter sauce. Served with mixed vegetables and potatoes. Comes with a side salad.
Veal Marsala Din
Tender veal in a "classic" marsala wine sauce with fresh mushrooms. Served with mixed vegetables and potatoes. Comes with a side salad.
Veal Piccata Din
Milk fed veal sautéed in a white wine, lemon, and caper sauce. Served with mixed vegetables and potatoes. Comes with a side salad.
Veal Milanese Din
Breaded veal cutlet, pan-fried and served over mixed greens. No substitutions, if you also want pasta, please order a side.
Veal Balsamico Din
Veal sautéed with balsamic vinegar, chopped tomato, and topped with fresh mozzarella. Comes with a side salad.
Fish
Mussels Marinara
Prince Edward Island mussels in a marinara sauce. Served over linguine. Comes with a side salad.
Filet of Sole Livornese
Tomatoes, garlic, gaeta olives, & capers. Served with mixed vegetables and potatoes. Comes with a side salad.
Filet of Sole Francese
Lightly battered fresh filet of sole in a white wine and lemon sauce. Served with mixed vegetables and potatoes. Comes with a side salad.
Shrimp Francese
Succulent shrimp in a white wine & lemon sauce. Served with mixed vegetables and potatoes. Comes with a side salad.
Shrimp Marinara
Jumbo shrimp in a san marzano marinara sauce served over linguine. Comes with a side salad.
Shrimp Parmigiana
Fresh tomato sauce and covered in mozzarella cheese. Served with a choice of pasta. Comes with a side salad.
Shrimp Scampi
Jumbo shrimp in our delicious scampi sauce served over linguine. Comes with a side salad.
Calamari Marinara
Tender calamari sautéed in our wonderful marinara sauce served over linguine. Comes with a side salad.
Zuppa Di Pesce
Shrimp, clams, mussels, and calamari in a marechiare sauce served over linguine. Comes with a side salad.
Sole Oreganto
Fresh filet of sole flavored with bread crumbs in a garlic lemon sauce served over broccoli rabe.
Shrimp Frai Diablo
Jumbo shrimp in a spicy san marzano marinara sauce served over linguine. Comes with a side salad.
Cold Heroes
Combination Hero
Ham, salami, and provolone with lettuce, tomato, and onions with vinaigrette dressing.
Prosciutto & Fresh Mozzarella Hero
Prosciutto combined with fresh mozzarella, topped with arugula, tomato, roasted peppers, drizzled with olive oil.
Turkey Breast Hero
Sliced turkey breast combined with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonnaise.
Chicken, Lettuce & Tomato Hero
Fresh tender breaded chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise,
Grilled Chicken Breast Hero
Marinated grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, and balsamic vinaigrette.
Chicken Pesto Hero
Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, with a pesto dressing.
Wraps
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella & roasted peppers with balsamic dressing. Served with a side salad.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken tossed with romaine lettuce, shredded parmigiana cheese, tossed with caesar dressing, Served with a side salad.
Veggie Wrap
Grilled zucchini, eggplant, caramelized onions, and asiago cheese. Served with a side salad.
Turkey Wrap
Sliced breast of turkey with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise. Served with a side salad.
BBQ Chicken Wrap
Chicken cutlet mixed with BBQ sauce with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and blue cheese. Served with a side salad.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Freshly breaded buffalo chicken tenders with lettuce, tomatoes, and blue cheese. Served with a side salad.
Paninis
Italiano Panini
Ham, salami, provolone cheese, roasted peppers & pesto. Served with a side salad.
Grilled Chicken Panini
Grilled chicken with provolone, bacon, sun-dried tomatoes, and honey mustard. Served with a side salad.
Milano Panini
Turkey, provolone cheese, arugula, and sun-dried tomato pesto. Served with a side salad.
Venecian Panini
Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, arugula, with balsamic vinaigrette. Served with a side salad.
Campania Panini
Grilled chicken, portobello mushrooms, with mozzarella cheese, and caramelized onions. Served with a side salad.
Grilled Portobello Mushroom Panini
Grilled portobello with fresh mozzarella, caramelized onions, and plum tomatoes. Served with a side salad.
Grilled Caprice Panini
Grilled chicken, plum tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, & pesto sauce. Served with a side salad.
Roasted Turkey Panini
Turkey with provolone, bacon, plum tomatoes, and russian dressing. Served with a side salad.
Hot Heroes
Veal Cutlet Parmigiana Hero
Cheesesteak with Fries Hero
served with onions.
Eggplant Parmigiana Hero
Sausage, Peppers, & Onions Hero
Sausage Parmigiana Hero
Meatball Parmigiana Hero
Chicken Parmigiana Hero
Grilled Chicken & Broccoli- Rabe Hero
Breaded chicken, Melted Provolone & Honey Mustard Hero
Crispy Chicken Portobello Hero
Breaded chicken, portobello mushrooms, and fresh mozzarella with balsamic vinaigrette.
Shrimp Parm Hero
Desserts
PIZZA
Gluten Free Pizza
GF Cheese
GF Grandma
GF White
GF Margarita
GF Meatlover
GF Caprese
GF Primavera
GF House Special
GF Chicken Parmigiana
GF Penne Vodka
GF Buffalo Grilled Chicken
GF BBQ Grilled Chicken
GF Vegetable
GF Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Ranch
Personal Pizza
Personal Cheese
Personal Grandma
Personal White
Personal Margarita
Personal Meatlovers
Personal Caprese
Personal Primavera
Personal House Special
Personal Chicken Parmigiana
Personal Penne Vodka
Personal Buffalo Chicken
Personal BBQ Chicken
Personal Eggplant Rollatine
Personal Vegetable
Personal Chicken, Bacon, Ranch
Personal Chicken France
PP Hawaiian
PP Dough
PP Salad
Large Pizza
Large Cheese
Round 16", 8 slices.
Large Sicilian
Square, 16x16, 12 Slices
Large Grandma
Grandma's own special recipe- extra thin crust pan pizza, layered with mozzarella and spotted with a flavorful herbed san marzano tomato sauce.
Large Uncle Louies
Deep dish 'Chicago style' pizza, little extra sauce, little extra spice a lot of extra flavor.
Large White
16 inch pie with lots of mozzarella cheese, then topped with dollops of seasoned ricotta and parmesan cheese.
Large Margarita
A light and airy old fashioned pizza with fresh mozzarella and san marzano imported tomato sauce.
Large Caprese
A flavorful pizza topped with sliced plum tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, sweet basil and extra virgin olive oil.
Large Primavera Pizza
A white pizza with a healthy combination of zucchini, eggplant, tomatoes, spinach, and broccoli.
Large Meatlovers Pizza
Sausage, meatballs, ham, pepperoni, and bacon.
Large House Special
Sausage, meatball, pepperoni, mushrooms, peppers, onions, black olives, and extra cheese.
Large Chicken Parmigiana
Breaded chicken and mozzarella with our homemade tomato sauce.
Large Penne Vodka Pizza
Penne pasta topped in our homemade vodka sauce covered with mozzarella cheese.
Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Breaded chicken tossed in our buffalo sauce topped with celery and blue cheese.
Large BBQ Chicken Pizza
Fresh grilled chicken in BBQ sauce covered in mozzarella cheese.
Large GrandPa Pizza
An old fashioned Brooklyn style deep dish pizza with mozzarella cheese topped with tomato sauce, grated cheese, oregano, and drizzled with extra virgin olive oil.
Large Eggplant Rollatine Pizza
Breaded eggplant combined with ricotta cheese with our wonderful tomato sauce.
Large Vegetable Pizza
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, eggplant, broccoli, and black olives.
Large Chicken Bacon Ranch
Breaded chicken cutlet, and mozzarella topped with bacon and ranch dressing.
Large Chicken Francese
Louie's thin crust pizza, layered with plenty of chicken francese and mozzarella.
Large Chicken Marsala Pizza
LG Hawaiian
LG Dough
LG Salad Pizza
Calzone/ Rolls
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
754 Franklin Ave, Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417