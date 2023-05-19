Restaurant header imageView gallery

Uncle Louie's Pizza - Franklin Lakes

review star

No reviews yet

754 Franklin Ave

Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

Penne Vodka

Penne Vodka

$15.95

Penne pasta in a light cream tomato sauce with a splash of vodka. Comes with a side salad.

Rice Balls-3

$8.95

(3) Rice Balls served with a side of tomato sauce.

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.95

(6) mozzarella served with tomato sauce.

DRINKS

Beverages

Sprite 2L

$4.95

Coke 2L

$4.95

Diet Coke 2L

$4.95

20 oz Coke

$2.50

Lg Pellegrino

$4.95

Sm Pellegrino

$2.95

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.55

Vitamin Water

$2.75

FOOD

Appetizers

Garlic Bread

$5.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.95

(6) mozzarella served with tomato sauce.

Chicken Tenders

$9.95

(5) Chicken tenders served with a side of honey mustard.

Chicken Tenders & French Fries

$11.95

(5) Chicken tenders with french fries served with a side of honey mustard.

Fried Calamari

$13.95

Buffalo Fried Calamari

$14.95

Our fried calamari tossed in buffalo sauce. Served with a side of blue cheese.

Coconut Shrimp

$13.95

(7) pieces of coconut shrimp served with a marmalade dipping sauce.

Shrimp Dijon

$13.95

Sautéed shrimp served over a bed of spinach in a creamy dijon mustard sauce.

Zuppa De Mussels

$13.95

Served in a red sauce.

Zuppa De Clams

$13.95

Served in a red sauce.

Sausage & Broccoli-Rabe

$11.95
Eggplant Rollatini App

Eggplant Rollatini App

$10.95

(2) pieces of eggplant rollatine

Meatballs Romano

$10.95

Three homemade meatballs with a dollop of creamy ricotta cheese.

Caprese Appetizer

$10.95

Fresh mozzarella, with tomatoes, roasted peppers, basil, and drizzled with extra virgin olive oill.

Garlic Knots- 6

$4.00

Rice Balls-3

$8.95

(3) Rice Balls served with a side of tomato sauce.

Chicken Wings

$12.95

(10) Breaded chicken wings tossed in our hot sauce. Served with blue cheese and celery,

Grilled Chicken & Broccoli Rabe Appetizer

$11.95

Soups

Pasta Fagioli Soup

$7.95

The classic italian favorite with ditalini pasta, white cannellini beans, a touch of fresh plum tomato, garlic & extra virgin olive oil

Escarole & Bean Soup

$7.95

Sautéed escarole & cannellini beans in a light plum tomato broth with garlic & extra virgin olive oil.

Chicken Soup

$7.95

Nobody makes chicken soup like this. Chunks of chicken & lots of vegetables fill this soup.

Salads

Small Tossed Salad

$7.45

Mixed romaine and iceberg lettuce, ripe plum tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, red onions, carrots, olives, and roasted red peppers.

Large Tossed Salad

$9.95

Mixed romaine and iceberg lettuce, ripe plum tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, red onions, carrots, olives, and roasted red peppers.

Small Caesar Salad

$7.45

Crispy romaine lettuce topped with home made croutons, shaved parmigiana, and Louie's special caesar dressing.

Large Caesar Salad

$9.95

Crispy romaine lettuce topped with home made croutons, shaved parmigiana, and Louie's special caesar dressing.

Small Tri-Color Salad

$8.45

Arugula, endives, olives, roasted peppers, and radicchio tossed with our balsamic vinaigrette.

Large Tri-Color Salad

$10.95

Arugula, endives, olives, roasted peppers, and radicchio tossed with our balsamic vinaigrette.

Pompeii

$12.95

Mixed greens with goat cheese, cranberries, roasted peppers, and sugared walnuts with a balsamic vinaigrette.

Roman Salad

Roman Salad

$15.95

Chopped grilled chicken, apples, cranberries, and sugared walnuts with a lite italian dressing over mixed greens.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.95

Fresh breaded tender buffalo chicken, over mixed greens, fresh plum tomatoes, and crumbled blue cheese with blue cheese dressing.

Arugula Salad

$12.95

Arugula, shaved fennel, gaeta olives, shaved parmigiana cheese, and tomato with a lemon vinaigrette.

Uncle Louie's Antipasto

$15.95

Our tossed salad topped with prosciutto, salami, and provolone cheese. Dressed with our own house dressing of extra virgin olive oil, vinegar and spices.

Pasta

Pasta with Tomato Sauce

$12.95

Pasta with Meatballs

$15.95

Pasta with Marinara Sauce

$12.95

Pasta with Garlic & Oil

$12.95

Pasta with Meat Sauce

$15.95

Pasta with Broccoli, Garlic & Oil

$14.95

Pasta with Butter

$11.95

Pasta with Sausage

$15.95

Pasta Specialities

Fettucine Alfredo

$15.95

Fettucine pasta served in a creamy alfredo sauce. Comes with a side salad.

Stuffed Rigatoni Bolognese

$16.95

Jumbo rigatoni stuffed with ricotta and topped with our homemade meat sauce. Comes with a side salad.

Penne Sofia

$18.95

Penne with sautéed chicken, broccoli and sundried tomato in a white wine sauce. Comes with a side salad.

Linguine White Clam Sauce

$19.95

Our traditional clam sauce includes fresh little neck clams served in garlic and virgin olive oil broth. Comes with a side salad.

Linguine Red Clam Sauce

$19.95

Our traditional clam sauce includes fresh little neck clams served in a marinara plum tomato sauce. Comes with a side salad.

Cavatelli, Chicken & Broccoli

$18.95

Sautéed chicken & broccoli florets in a garlic and olive oil consumme. Comes with a side salad.

Penne Vodka

Penne Vodka

$15.95

Penne pasta in a light cream tomato sauce with a splash of vodka. Comes with a side salad.

Cavetelli, Shrimp & Broccoli-Rabe

$21.95

Sautéed with garlic & olive oil. Comes with a side salad.

Farfalle Primavera

$16.95

Bowtie pasta with mushrooms, broccoli, carrots, zucchini, and peas in a pink sauce. Comes with a side salad.

Penne Arribata

$16.95

Penne pasta with mushrooms, onions, and cherry peppers served in a spicy marinara sauce. Comes with a side salad.

Farfalle with Sausage & Broccoli-Rabe

$17.95

Bowtie pasta, sausage, served in garlic & olive oil. Comes with a side salad.

Uncle Louie's Sunday Gravy

$22.95

Penne pasta with our famous red gravy, sausage, meatballs, and braciole. Comes with a side salad.

Old Italian Favorites

Stuffed Shells

Stuffed Shells

$15.95

Comes with a side salad.

Manicotti

$15.95

Comes with a side salad.

Cheese Ravioli

$15.95

Comes with a side salad.

Baked Ziti

$15.95

Comes with a side salad.

Meat Lasagna

$15.95

Comes with a side salad.

Vegetables

Spinach with Garlic & Oil

$8.95

Broccoli with Garlic & Oil

$8.95

Escarole with Garlic & Oil

$8.95

Broccoli-Rabe with Garlic & Oil

$9.95

Mixed Vegetables

$8.95

Side Dishes / Extras

French Fries

$4.95

Meatballs or Sausage-3

$8.95

Side Pasta

$7.95

Side Salad

$4.95

Side Braciole (2)

$10.95

Pint of Tomato

$6.95

Pint of Marinara

$6.95

Pint of Vodka Sauce

$7.95

Side of Grilled Chicken

$7.95

Side of Breaded Chicken

$8.95

4 ounce side of vodka sauce

$2.50

Eggplant Entrees

Eggplant Parmigiana

$17.95

Eggplant Parmigiana served with your choice of pasta. Comes with a side salad.

Eggplant Rollatine

$17.95

(3) pieces of eggplant rollatine served with your choice of pasta. Comes with a side salad.

Chicken

Chicken Cacciatore

$20.95

Sautéed with fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, and peppers. Served with mixed vegetables and potatoes. Comes with a side salad.

Chicken Parmigiana

$20.95

Fresh tomato sauce and smothered with mozzarella with choice of pasta. Comes with a side salad.

Chicken Francese

$20.95

Lightly battered and sautéed in lemon and white wine sauce. Served with mixed vegetables and potatoes. Comes with a side salad.

Chicken Marsala

$20.95

Sautéed in a marsala wine sauce with fresh mushrooms. Served with mixed vegetables and potatoes. Comes with a side salad.

Chicken Portobello

$20.95

Portobello mushrooms, sun-dried tomato, shallots in a light brown sauce. Served with mixed vegetables and potatoes. Comes with a side salad.

Chicken Piccata

$20.95

Chicken breast sautéed in white wine, lemon, and capers. Served with mixed vegetables and potatoes. Comes with a side salad.

Chicken Giambotta

$21.95

Mixture of chicken, peppers, onions, sausage, and mushrooms over sliced potatoes with a touch of lemon in a lite brown sauce. Comes with a side salad.

Chicken Saltimboca

Chicken Saltimboca

$21.95

Chicken breast layered with spinach, prosciutto, and topped with fresh mozzarella. Served with mixed vegetables and potatoes. Comes with a side salad.

Chicken Milanese

$20.95

Breaded chicken cutlet, pan-fried and served over mixed greens. No substitutions, if you also want pasta, please order a side.

Grilled Chicken & Broccol Rabe Dinner

$20.95

Veal

Veal Parmigiana Din

$22.95

Fresh tomato sauce and mozzarella cheesed with choice of pasta. Comes with a side salad.

Veal Francese Din

$22.95

Battered veal in a white wine, lemon, and butter sauce. Served with mixed vegetables and potatoes. Comes with a side salad.

Veal Marsala Din

$22.95

Tender veal in a "classic" marsala wine sauce with fresh mushrooms. Served with mixed vegetables and potatoes. Comes with a side salad.

Veal Piccata Din

$22.95

Milk fed veal sautéed in a white wine, lemon, and caper sauce. Served with mixed vegetables and potatoes. Comes with a side salad.

Veal Milanese Din

$22.95

Breaded veal cutlet, pan-fried and served over mixed greens. No substitutions, if you also want pasta, please order a side.

Veal Balsamico Din

$24.95

Veal sautéed with balsamic vinegar, chopped tomato, and topped with fresh mozzarella. Comes with a side salad.

Fish

Mussels Marinara

$23.95

Prince Edward Island mussels in a marinara sauce. Served over linguine. Comes with a side salad.

Filet of Sole Livornese

$24.95

Tomatoes, garlic, gaeta olives, & capers. Served with mixed vegetables and potatoes. Comes with a side salad.

Filet of Sole Francese

$24.95

Lightly battered fresh filet of sole in a white wine and lemon sauce. Served with mixed vegetables and potatoes. Comes with a side salad.

Shrimp Francese

$23.95

Succulent shrimp in a white wine & lemon sauce. Served with mixed vegetables and potatoes. Comes with a side salad.

Shrimp Marinara

$23.95

Jumbo shrimp in a san marzano marinara sauce served over linguine. Comes with a side salad.

Shrimp Parmigiana

$23.95

Fresh tomato sauce and covered in mozzarella cheese. Served with a choice of pasta. Comes with a side salad.

Shrimp Scampi

$23.95

Jumbo shrimp in our delicious scampi sauce served over linguine. Comes with a side salad.

Calamari Marinara

$23.95

Tender calamari sautéed in our wonderful marinara sauce served over linguine. Comes with a side salad.

Zuppa Di Pesce

$24.95

Shrimp, clams, mussels, and calamari in a marechiare sauce served over linguine. Comes with a side salad.

Sole Oreganto

$23.95

Fresh filet of sole flavored with bread crumbs in a garlic lemon sauce served over broccoli rabe.

Shrimp Frai Diablo

$24.95

Jumbo shrimp in a spicy san marzano marinara sauce served over linguine. Comes with a side salad.

Cold Heroes

Combination Hero

$10.95

Ham, salami, and provolone with lettuce, tomato, and onions with vinaigrette dressing.

Prosciutto & Fresh Mozzarella Hero

Prosciutto & Fresh Mozzarella Hero

$11.95

Prosciutto combined with fresh mozzarella, topped with arugula, tomato, roasted peppers, drizzled with olive oil.

Turkey Breast Hero

$10.95

Sliced turkey breast combined with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonnaise.

Chicken, Lettuce & Tomato Hero

$10.95

Fresh tender breaded chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise,

Grilled Chicken Breast Hero

$10.95

Marinated grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, and balsamic vinaigrette.

Chicken Pesto Hero

$10.95

Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, with a pesto dressing.

Wraps

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$10.95

Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella & roasted peppers with balsamic dressing. Served with a side salad.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.95

Grilled chicken tossed with romaine lettuce, shredded parmigiana cheese, tossed with caesar dressing, Served with a side salad.

Veggie Wrap

$10.95

Grilled zucchini, eggplant, caramelized onions, and asiago cheese. Served with a side salad.

Turkey Wrap

$10.95

Sliced breast of turkey with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise. Served with a side salad.

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$10.95

Chicken cutlet mixed with BBQ sauce with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and blue cheese. Served with a side salad.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.95

Freshly breaded buffalo chicken tenders with lettuce, tomatoes, and blue cheese. Served with a side salad.

Paninis

Italiano Panini

$11.95

Ham, salami, provolone cheese, roasted peppers & pesto. Served with a side salad.

Grilled Chicken Panini

$11.95

Grilled chicken with provolone, bacon, sun-dried tomatoes, and honey mustard. Served with a side salad.

Milano Panini

$11.95

Turkey, provolone cheese, arugula, and sun-dried tomato pesto. Served with a side salad.

Venecian Panini

$11.95

Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, arugula, with balsamic vinaigrette. Served with a side salad.

Campania Panini

$11.95

Grilled chicken, portobello mushrooms, with mozzarella cheese, and caramelized onions. Served with a side salad.

Grilled Portobello Mushroom Panini

$11.95

Grilled portobello with fresh mozzarella, caramelized onions, and plum tomatoes. Served with a side salad.

Grilled Caprice Panini

$11.95

Grilled chicken, plum tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, & pesto sauce. Served with a side salad.

Roasted Turkey Panini

$11.95

Turkey with provolone, bacon, plum tomatoes, and russian dressing. Served with a side salad.

Hot Heroes

Veal Cutlet Parmigiana Hero

$11.95

Cheesesteak with Fries Hero

$12.95

served with onions.

Eggplant Parmigiana Hero

$10.95

Sausage, Peppers, & Onions Hero

$10.95

Sausage Parmigiana Hero

$10.95

Meatball Parmigiana Hero

$10.95

Chicken Parmigiana Hero

$10.95

Grilled Chicken & Broccoli- Rabe Hero

$11.95

Breaded chicken, Melted Provolone & Honey Mustard Hero

$10.95

Crispy Chicken Portobello Hero

$11.95

Breaded chicken, portobello mushrooms, and fresh mozzarella with balsamic vinaigrette.

Shrimp Parm Hero

$12.95

Desserts

Tartufo

$5.95

Cannoli

$5.95

Zeppoli

$1.25

Tiramisu

$5.95

Chocolate Cake

$5.95

Chocolate Mousse

$5.95

Chocolate Lava Cake

$6.95

NY Cheesecake

$5.95

PIZZA

Gluten Free Pizza

GF Cheese

$14.95

GF Grandma

$18.95

GF White

$18.95

GF Margarita

$18.95

GF Meatlover

$18.95

GF Caprese

$18.95

GF Primavera

$18.95

GF House Special

$18.95

GF Chicken Parmigiana

$18.95

GF Penne Vodka

$18.95

GF Buffalo Grilled Chicken

$18.95

GF BBQ Grilled Chicken

$18.95

GF Vegetable

$18.95

GF Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Ranch

$18.95

Personal Pizza

Personal Cheese

$11.95

Personal Grandma

$15.95

Personal White

$15.95

Personal Margarita

$15.95

Personal Meatlovers

$15.95

Personal Caprese

$15.95

Personal Primavera

$15.95

Personal House Special

$15.95

Personal Chicken Parmigiana

$15.95

Personal Penne Vodka

$15.95

Personal Buffalo Chicken

$15.95

Personal BBQ Chicken

$15.95

Personal Eggplant Rollatine

$15.95

Personal Vegetable

$15.95

Personal Chicken, Bacon, Ranch

$15.95

Personal Chicken France

$18.95

PP Hawaiian

$15.95

PP Dough

$3.50

PP Salad

$16.95

Large Pizza

Large Cheese

$16.95

Round 16", 8 slices.

Large Sicilian

$21.95

Square, 16x16, 12 Slices

Large Grandma

$22.95

Grandma's own special recipe- extra thin crust pan pizza, layered with mozzarella and spotted with a flavorful herbed san marzano tomato sauce.

Large Uncle Louies

$22.95

Deep dish 'Chicago style' pizza, little extra sauce, little extra spice a lot of extra flavor.

Large White

$22.95

16 inch pie with lots of mozzarella cheese, then topped with dollops of seasoned ricotta and parmesan cheese.

Large Margarita

$22.95

A light and airy old fashioned pizza with fresh mozzarella and san marzano imported tomato sauce.

Large Caprese

$23.95

A flavorful pizza topped with sliced plum tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, sweet basil and extra virgin olive oil.

Large Primavera Pizza

$24.95

A white pizza with a healthy combination of zucchini, eggplant, tomatoes, spinach, and broccoli.

Large Meatlovers Pizza

$24.95

Sausage, meatballs, ham, pepperoni, and bacon.

Large House Special

$25.95

Sausage, meatball, pepperoni, mushrooms, peppers, onions, black olives, and extra cheese.

Large Chicken Parmigiana

$23.95

Breaded chicken and mozzarella with our homemade tomato sauce.

Large Penne Vodka Pizza

$23.95

Penne pasta topped in our homemade vodka sauce covered with mozzarella cheese.

Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$23.95

Breaded chicken tossed in our buffalo sauce topped with celery and blue cheese.

Large BBQ Chicken Pizza

$23.95

Fresh grilled chicken in BBQ sauce covered in mozzarella cheese.

Large GrandPa Pizza

$21.95

An old fashioned Brooklyn style deep dish pizza with mozzarella cheese topped with tomato sauce, grated cheese, oregano, and drizzled with extra virgin olive oil.

Large Eggplant Rollatine Pizza

$23.95

Breaded eggplant combined with ricotta cheese with our wonderful tomato sauce.

Large Vegetable Pizza

$25.95

Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, eggplant, broccoli, and black olives.

Large Chicken Bacon Ranch

$23.95

Breaded chicken cutlet, and mozzarella topped with bacon and ranch dressing.

Large Chicken Francese

$26.95

Louie's thin crust pizza, layered with plenty of chicken francese and mozzarella.

Large Chicken Marsala Pizza

$26.95

LG Hawaiian

$23.95

LG Dough

$5.00

LG Salad Pizza

$23.95

Calzone/ Rolls

Pepperoni Pinwheel

Pepperoni Pinwheel

$2.50
Broccoli Pinwheel

Broccoli Pinwheel

$2.50

Spinach Pinwheel

$2.50

Buffalo Chicken Pinwheel

$2.50

Ham Calzone

$11.95

Cheese Calzone

$9.95

Chicken Roll

$8.95

Eggplant Roll

$8.95

Sausage Roll

$8.95

Pepperoni Roll

$8.95

Stromboli

$11.95

Pepperoni, ham, and mozzarella cheese served with a side of tomato sauce.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

754 Franklin Ave, Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Willow and Whisk
orange starNo Reviews
319 Franklin Ave, Unit 114 Wyckoff, NJ 07481
View restaurantnext
Cenzino Ristorante
orange star4.6 • 1,044
589 Ramapo Valley Rd Oakland, NJ 07436
View restaurantnext
Mezza Luna - Allendale
orange starNo Reviews
96 west allendale ave Allendale, NJ 07401
View restaurantnext
Allendale Steakhouse
orange star4.7 • 318
95 W Allendale Ave Allendale, NJ 07401
View restaurantnext
Bar Boutique - 110 East Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
110 East Main Street Ramsey, NJ 07446
View restaurantnext
CARS Sandwiches & Shakes (Ramsey)
orange starNo Reviews
114 E Main St Ramsey, NJ 07446
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Franklin Lakes
Wyckoff
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Hawthorne
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Wayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Ramsey
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)
Mahwah
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Paterson
review star
Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)
Fair Lawn
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Paramus
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston