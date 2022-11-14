Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Uncle Mike's Place 1700 W Grand Ave

1,836 Reviews

$$

1700 W Grand Ave

Chicago, IL 60622

Order Again

Popular Items

Tocino Breakfast
Full Skirt Steak Breakfast
Half Skirt Steak Breakfast

Filipino Breakfast

Full Skirt Steak Breakfast

Full Skirt Steak Breakfast

$24.95

“Best Damned Marinated Skirt Steak East of the Pecos!” (12oz)

Half Skirt Steak Breakfast

Half Skirt Steak Breakfast

$19.95

“Best Damned Marinated Skirt Steak East of the Pecos!” (6oz)

Longanisa Breakfast

Longanisa Breakfast

$13.95Out of stock

Grilled anise wine cured sweet chorizo sausage

Tocino Breakfast

Tocino Breakfast

$13.95

Grilled anise wine cured pork shoulder

Big Bangus Breakfast

Big Bangus Breakfast

$18.95

Large fried marinated Pacific milkfish (boneless)

Bangus Breakfast

Bangus Breakfast

$13.95

Fried marinated Pacific milkfish

Spam Breakfast

Spam Breakfast

$13.95
Pork Chops Breakfast

Pork Chops Breakfast

$16.95

Grilled bone-in loin chop

Filipino Corned Beef Breakfast

$13.95Out of stock

Longanisa & Tocino Combo

$15.95Out of stock

Bangus & Longanisa Combo

$15.95Out of stock

Bangus & Pork Chop Combo

$15.95

Bangus & Spam Combo

$15.95

Bangus & Tocino Combo

$15.95

Skirt Steak & Bangus Combo

$19.95

Skirt Steak & Longanisa Combo

$19.95Out of stock

Skirt Steak & Pork Chop Combo

$19.95

Skirt Steak & Spam Combo

$19.95

Skirt Steak & Tocino Combo

$19.95

Spam & Longanisa Combo

$15.95Out of stock

Spam & Tocino Combo

$15.95

Pork Chop & Longanisa Combo

$15.95Out of stock

Pork Chop & Spam Combo

$15.95

Pork Chop & Tocino Combo

$15.95

American Breakfast

Full Skirt Steak Breakfast

Full Skirt Steak Breakfast

$24.95

“Best Damned Marinated Skirt Steak East of the Pecos!” (12oz)

Half Skirt Steak Breakfast

Half Skirt Steak Breakfast

$19.95

“Best Damned Marinated Skirt Steak East of the Pecos!” (6oz)

Farmer's Breakfast

$10.95

An old-fashioned scramble with ham, green pepper, onion, fried potatoes & swiss cheese

The Classic Breakfast

The Classic Breakfast

$12.95

Two eggs, bacon or sausage & fresh fruit plate

Two Egg Breakfast

$7.95

Two Eggs & Bacon Breakfast

$9.95

Two Eggs & Links Breakfast

$9.95

Two Eggs & Patties Breakfast

$9.95

Two Eggs & Ham Breakfast

$10.95

Two Eggs & Corned Beef Hash Breakfast

$11.95

Two Eggs & Strip Steak Breakfast

$13.95

Omelettes

Feta Spinach & Tomato Omelette

$10.95

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$10.95

Manila Omelette

$12.95

Green peppers, onions, broccoli, mushrooms, diced chicken breast

Spanish Omelette

$10.95

Green peppers, onions, ham, crushed red peppers, salsa

Spinach & Swiss Omelette

$10.95

Tucson Omelette

$10.95

Green peppers, onions, ham

Vegetarian Omelette

$10.95

Green peppers, onions, tomato, broccoli, mushrooms

Western Omelette

$10.95

Green peppers, onions, tomato, ham

Make-Your-Own Omelette

$8.95

Breakfast Sandwiches

Plain Egg Sandwich

$5.95

Bacon & Egg Sandwich

$8.95

Links & Egg Sandwich

$8.95

Patties & Egg Sandwich

$8.95

Ham & Egg Sandwich

$9.95

Spam & Egg Sandwich

$8.95

Other Breakfast

Buttermilk Pancakes

$4.95

Pumpkin Pancakes

$4.95

French Toast

$7.95

Oatmeal

$5.95

Grits

$5.95

Potato Pancakes

$13.95

Ukrainian home-style, sour cream, apple sauce

Fish Grits & Cheese

$9.95

Burgers

Uncle Mike's Burger

Uncle Mike's Burger

$10.95

1/2 lb Angus Beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles

Patty Melt

$10.95

1/2 lb patty, cheese, grilled onions on rye

Lunch Sandwiches

BLT Sandwich

$8.95

Breaded Fish Sandwich

$8.95

Deep fried, lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce

Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Spiced chicken breast, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Corned Beef Sandwich

$12.95

Egg Salad Sandwich

$6.95

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.95

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Chicken breast, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Grilled Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$9.95

Philly Steak Sandwich

$11.95

Thinly sliced steak, mushrooms, green pepper, onion & swiss cheese on French bread

Reuben Sandwich

$13.95

Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, thousand island on grilled rye

Skirt Steak Sandwich

$17.95

6oz marinated steak on French bread

Tuna Melt Sandwich

$9.95

with American cheese on grilled rye

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$8.95

Club Sandwiches

BLT Club Sandwich

$11.95

Triple decker, bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo

Turkey Club Sandwich

$12.95Out of stock

Triple decker, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo

Salad & Fruit

Full Fruit Plate

Full Fruit Plate

$13.95

Fresh fruits in season

Half Fruit Plate

Half Fruit Plate

$10.95

Fresh fruits in season

Caesar Salad

$10.95

Romaine, croutons, creamy Caesar dressing.

Garden Salad

$10.95

Fresh greens, tomato, carrot, green pepper, choice of dressing.

Stuffed Tomato with Tuna

$11.95

Tuna salad in a hallowed out tomato, cottage cheese & fresh fruit

Tuna Cold Plate

$12.95

Tuna salad on a bed of lettuce, fresh fruit, hardboiled egg & cottage cheese

Soup

Lugaw (8oz)

Lugaw (8oz)

$2.95

Traditional Filipino Rice Soup

Lugaw (16oz)

Lugaw (16oz)

$4.95Out of stock

Traditional Filipino Rice Soup

Lugaw (24oz)

Lugaw (24oz)

$6.95Out of stock

Traditional Filipino Rice Soup

Lugaw (32oz)

Lugaw (32oz)

$8.95Out of stock

Traditional Filipino Rice Soup

Soup of the Day (8oz)

$2.95

Soup of the Day (16oz)

$4.95

Soup of the Day (24oz)

$6.95Out of stock

Soup of the Day (32oz)

$8.95Out of stock

Side Orders

Side Bacon

$5.95

Side Bangus

$10.95

Side Big Bangus

$15.95

Side Corned Beef Hash

$6.95

Side Egg

$1.95

Side French Fries

$3.95

Side Full Skirt Steak

$19.95

(12oz)

Side Garlic Fried Rice

$4.95

Side Half Skirt Steak

$16.95

(6oz)

Side Ham

$6.95

Side Hash Browns

$3.95

Side Links

$5.95

Side Longanisa

$5.95

Side Patties

$5.95

Side Pork Chop

$6.95

Side Sliced Tomato

$2.95

Side Spam

$5.95

Side Toast

$2.95

Side Tocino

$5.95

Side White Rice

$2.95

Side Filipino Corned Beef

$6.95

Beverages

Coffee (Large)

$3.95

Coffee (Small)

$2.95

Hot Tea

$2.95

Cranberry Juice (Large)

$3.95

Cranberry Juice (Small)

$2.95

Orange Juice (Large)

$4.95

Orange Juice (Small)

$3.95

Pink Lemonade (Large)

$3.95

Pink Lemonade (Small)

$2.95

Milk (Large)

$2.95

Milk (Small)

$1.95

Pepsi (Large)

$3.95

Pepsi (Small)

$2.95

Diet Pepsi (Large)

$3.95

Diet Pepsi (Small)

$2.95

Sierra Mist (Large)

$3.95

Sierra Mist (Small)

$2.95

Orange Crush (Large)

$3.95

Orange Crush (Small)

$2.95

Dr Pepper (Large)

$3.95

Dr Pepper (Small)

$2.95

Iced Tea (Large)

$3.95

Iced Tea (Small)

$2.95
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Home of Chicago's famous Filipino breakfast.

