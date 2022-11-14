Breakfast & Brunch
American
Uncle Mike's Place 1700 W Grand Ave
1,836 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Home of Chicago's famous Filipino breakfast.
Location
1700 W Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60622
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Chicago
Takito Kitchen, Wicker Park & Ukrainian Village
4.3 • 1,673
2013 West Division Street Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurant