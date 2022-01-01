Restaurant header imageView gallery

Uncle Mike's

281 Reviews

$$

6611 120th Ave

Kenosha, WI 53142

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

10 Wings
Italian Hot Beef
Combo Cheese Curds

Appetizers

All Appetizers served with your choice of dipping sauce. Ranch, Blue Cheese,* Homemade Whipped Bourbon Butter or our *Signature Homemade Bourbon BBQ Sauce
1.5lb Pretzel

1.5lb Pretzel

$16.95

Milwaukee Pretzel Company pretzel served with Dusseldorf Mustard and homemade Beer Dip

Calamari Rings

$12.95
Chicken Strips

Chicken Strips

$9.95

Have them plain or smothered in your choice of sauce

Combo Cheese Curds

Combo Cheese Curds

$10.95

Hand-breaded white cheddar and jalapeno cheddar cheese curds, deep-fried to perfection. Served with a side of ranch dressing

Deep Fried Green Beans

Deep Fried Green Beans

$10.95

Seasoned and served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$10.95

Hand breaded fried pickle spears served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing

Fries

Fries

$5.95

Big ol' basket of crinkle cuts

Jackknife Beef Boomsticks

Jackknife Beef Boomsticks

$10.95

Hand sliced Italian beef, 5 cheese blend and Chicago Style Giardiniera hand wrapped in premium “egg roll” style dough. Served with a side of horseradish sauce

North-Woods Nachos

North-Woods Nachos

$13.95
Onion Straws

Onion Straws

$9.95

A basket of our handmade, deep-fried, thinly sliced onion straws. Served with a side of ranch dressing

Quesadilla

$10.95

Side Salad

$3.50

An itty bitty little salad with your choice of dressing.

Almost Famous Chicken Wings

Our wings are fresh, jumbo and never frozen. Served with a side of celery & carrots. Your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese dipping sauce. Please allow 15 to 20 minutes so that we can cook to perfection.
6 Wings

6 Wings

$9.95

Our wings are fresh, jumbo and never frozen. Please allow 15-20 minutes to cook to perfection (And that's if we aren't busy.) Served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing

10 Wings

10 Wings

$15.95

Just like our 6 wings, except now you get 10 wings. No splitting sauces. If you want two different sauces, order the 6 wings twice and then you will have 12 wings and 2 sauces.

30 Wings for $45

30 Wings for $45

$44.95

Someone's having a party! Choose up to 5 sauces and we will split them accordingly using our math skills

Burgers

½ # hand pattied Prime Black Angus beef, grilled to your liking. Served with lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and a Kosher pickle. All Burgers are served with fries. Substitute: side salad, onion straws, or carrots & celery add +$1.50 each Add Cherry Smoked Bacon (2 pieces) +$2.00 Add Fried Egg +1.00 Add an additional patty for +$5.00
Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.95

Choice of Cheddar, American, Swiss, or Pepper Jack.

BBQ Bacon Cheddar Burger

BBQ Bacon Cheddar Burger

$15.95

BBQ Cherry Smoked Bacon Cheddar Burger smeared with our signature bourbon BBQ sauce and topped with your choice of Cheddar, American, Swiss, or Pepper Jack.

Black & Blue Burger

Black & Blue Burger

$13.95

Topped with blue cheese crumbles and homemade onion straws. Try it with cherry smoked bacon +$2.00

Black Bean Burger

$12.95

Organic Veggie burger topped with Pepper Jack cheese.

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$14.95

Choice of Cheddar, American, Swiss, or Pepper Jack.

Hamburger

Hamburger

$12.95

½lb hand pattied Prime Black Angus beef, grilled to your liking. Served with lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and a Kosher pickle.

Hennessey Burger

Hennessey Burger

$14.95

Fresh sauteed mushrooms and onions topped with Swiss.

Mike's Patty Melt

Mike's Patty Melt

$13.95

1/2 lb. hamburger patty with melted cheddar and swiss cheese and topped with caramelized onions between two slices of bread

Thursday $8 Double Smashed Burger

$8.00

Sandwiches and Other Stuff

All Sandwiches are served with fries. Substitute: side salad, onion straws, or carrots & celery add +$1.50 each Add Cherry Smoked Bacon (2 pieces) +$2.00 Add Cheddar, American, Swiss, or Pepper Jack +$1.00
Blanket Fever Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich

Blanket Fever Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Northwood's Hot Chicken served with thick cut white bread and topped with pickles

Buffalo Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Hot and spicy grilled chicken topped with melted blue cheese crumbles

Cajun Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Cajun Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Grilled chicken dusted with our Bayou-blended Cajun seasoning

Chicken Philly

$13.95
Chicken Strips & Fries

Chicken Strips & Fries

$11.95

Have em' plain or smothered in your choice of sauce with a pile of fries. Served with ranch or blue cheese

Corn Beef and Cabbage

$12.95Out of stock
Italian Hot Beef

Italian Hot Beef

$14.95

Sauteed peppers, onions, and Mozzarella on a bomber bun. Au jus for dipping and Giardiniera

Major B.L.T.

Major B.L.T.

$15.95

Piled high with thick cut, Cherry Smoked Bacon, Romaine lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Mike's plain ol' Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Original grilled chicken breast seasoned to perfection

Original Rueben

Original Rueben

$15.95

Corned beef, sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing and Swiss cheeee. Served on Rye

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.95

Slow and low house smoked pork, smothered in our Signature Homemade Bourbon BBQ Sauce and topped with House Made onion straws

Superman Chicken

Superman Chicken

$13.95

Pretty much the biggest, juiciest, Fried Chicken Sandwich on the planet and it's only $7! Add Fries for only $1.95

Triple Decker Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Triple Decker Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$11.95

Three slices of Texas toast, Cheddar, American, & Mozzarella

Turkey Rueben

$12.95

Eggslut Breakfast Sandwich with Fries

$9.95

Wraps

All Wraps are served with fries. Substitute: side salad, onion straws, or carrots & celery add +$1.50 each Add Cherry Smoked Bacon (2 pieces) +$2.00

BLT Wrap

$11.95

Cherry Smoked Bacon, Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, and Ranch dressing

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.95

Buffalo Grilled Chicken, Blue Cheese crumbles, Romaine lettuce, and ranch

Mikes Chicken Wrap

Mikes Chicken Wrap

$13.95

Grilled chicken, Cherry Smoked Bacon, Romaine lettuce, and Pepper Jack cheese

Salads

Choice of Ranch, Blue Cheese, or Balsamic Vinaigrette
Grilled Steak Salad

Grilled Steak Salad

$15.95

Crisp Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, radishes, dried cranberries, blue cheese crumbles, served under dry aged prime ribeye. Topped with crumbled blue cheese and house made croutons

Buffalo Chicken Chopped Salad

Buffalo Chicken Chopped Salad

$11.95

Crisp Romaine lettuce, celery, red onions, Blue Cheese crumbles, and tangy hot buffalo grilled chicken

Crispy Fried Chicken Salad

Crispy Fried Chicken Salad

$12.95

Crisp romaine, shredded cheddar, tomatoes, onions, and crispy chicken served plain or dipped in Uncle Mike's Buffalo Sauce or Secret Sauce

Uncle Mike’s Chopped Salad

$11.95

Crisp Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, Cherry Smoked Bacon, Ditalini pasta, and grilled chicken

Pizza

16’ Handmade thin crust, homemade sauce, and shredded cheese. $12.95 Toppings: Onions * Green Peppers * Jalapenos * Mushrooms * Tomatoes add +.75(add the cent sign) each Extra Cheese * Sausage * Pepperoni * Cherry Smoked Bacon add +$1.50 each

Handmade Pizza

$13.95

16’ Handmade thin crust, homemade sauce, and shredded cheese. $12.95 Toppings: Onions * Green Peppers * Jalapenos * Mushrooms * Tomatoes add + $.75 each Extra Cheese * Sausage * Pepperoni * Cherry Smoked Bacon add +$1.50 each

Thursday Special - Wisconsin Pizza (Brat and Cheese curd) and Spotted Cow Jack Jar

Thursday Special - Wisconsin Pizza (Brat and Cheese curd) and Spotted Cow Jack Jar

$20.00

Dessert

Anti Man Crusher Curds and Cream

Anti Man Crusher Curds and Cream

$6.95Out of stock

Dish of vanilla ice cream topped with pancake battered cheese curds and drizzled with real Door County maple syrup

Sides and Extras

1000 Island Dressing

$0.75

Bacon - 2 piece

$3.75

BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.75

Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

Carrots & Celery

$2.50

Cole Slaw

$1.50

Giardiniera

$0.75

Gochujang Sauce

$0.75

Green Pepper

$0.75

Jalapeno

$0.75

Maple Bourbon BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Mike's Secret Sauce

$0.75
Nacho Cheese

Nacho Cheese

$1.50

Parmesan Herb

$1.00

Ranch Dressing

$0.75

Sour Cream

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Mango Habanero

$1.50

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Description

To improve our curbside pick up, please click here to add your car description. Click on the "Choose a menu" dropdown to begin adding your items

Bottles & Cans

Athletic Brewing Run Wild NA

$4.00

Blatz Can

$2.00

Bud Light 16 oz Can

$4.50

Bud light lime 16 oz aluminum

$4.50

Budweiser Zero NA

$3.50

Busch Light 16 oz Can

$3.50

Busch Light Apple can

$3.50

Busch Light NA

$2.75

Coor Light 16 oz Can

$4.50

Coors Banquet Can

$3.50

Corona 16 oz can

$5.50

Corona light

$4.50

Corona Premier 16 oz can

$5.50

Daisy Cutter Can

$7.50

Dos Equis

$4.75

Energy City Raspberry & Cranberry Crumble

$9.00

Half Acre Daisy Cutter 16 oz Can

$7.50

Hamms 16oz Can

$3.00

Heineken 16 oz can

$5.75

Heineken Non-Alcoholic

$4.50

Lakefront Riverwest N/A

$4.00

Long Drink

$6.00

MGD 16 oz Can

$4.50

Michelob Ultra 16 oz Can

$4.75

Mike's Hard Black Cherry

$5.00

Mike's Hard Lemonade

$5.00

Miller 64

$3.75

Miller High Life 16 oz Can

$3.75

Miller Lite - 16 oz can

$4.50

Modelo 16 oz Can

$5.50

Modelo Negra

$5.50

Naturdays pineapple lemonade 16 oz

$3.00

Naturdays strawberry lemonade 16 oz

$3.00

New Glarus Spotted Cow 12 oz Can

$5.50

Old Milwaukee NA

$2.50

Old Milwaukee Non Alch

$3.00

Old Style

$3.50

Pabst

$3.50

Pabst NA

$3.00

Rolling Rock 16 oz cans

$4.75

Stella Artois

$6.75

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.00

White Claw Bucket - 6 in ice

$25.00

White Claw Grapefruit

$5.50

White Claw Lemon

$5.50

White Claw Lime

$5.50

White Claw Mango

$5.50

White Claw Pure

$5.59

White Claw Raspberry

$5.50

White Claw Tangerine

$5.50

White Claw Watermelon

$5.50

Hard Coffees and Tea (alcohol)

Loverboy Black Tea Lemon

Loverboy Black Tea Lemon

$5.00

Kissed with Ginger. Zero Sugars, 90 calories, nothing artificial, gluten free, made with organic tea 4.2% ABV. Party on!

Loverboy Habiscus Tea Pom

Loverboy Habiscus Tea Pom

$5.00

Kissed with Lime. 90 calorie, zero sugars, nothing artificial, gluten free, made with organic tea. Party on!

Loverboy White Tea Peach

Loverboy White Tea Peach

$5.00

Kissed with Lavendar. 90 calories, zero sugars and carbs, nothing artificial, gluten free, made with organic tea, 4.2% ABV. Party on!

Pabst Blue Ribbon Hard Coffee

Pabst Blue Ribbon Hard Coffee

$5.00

Hey it's Friday. Wait - it's Wednesday? Made with rich, creamy milk and vanilla flavor with 5% ABV.

Soda, Juice, Coffee

Bottled Water

$1.00
Coffee

Coffee

$3.00
Coke Fountain

Coke Fountain

$3.50

We carry Pepsi Products

Diet Coke Fountain

Diet Coke Fountain

$3.50
Diet Sprite Fountain

Diet Sprite Fountain

$3.50
Energy Drink

Energy Drink

$4.50
Iced Tea - Unsweetened

Iced Tea - Unsweetened

$3.50
Large Draft Point Rootbeer - 16 oz

Large Draft Point Rootbeer - 16 oz

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.50
Mellow Yellow Fountain

Mellow Yellow Fountain

$3.50
Mr. Pibb Fountain

Mr. Pibb Fountain

$3.50
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$3.50
Sprite Fountain

Sprite Fountain

$3.50

White Claws and Hard Seltzers and others

Black Cherry

Black Cherry

$5.50

Bud Light Seltzer

$5.50

Coors Lite Black Cherry Seltzer

$5.50

Grapefruit

$5.50

Hell’s Seltzer - all flavors

$5.50

High Noon Black Cherry

$5.75

High Noon Grapefruit

$5.75

High Noon pineapple

$5.75

High Noon Watermelon

$5.75
Lemon

Lemon

$5.50
Lime

Lime

$5.50

Lover boy lemon

$5.50

Lover boy peach

$5.50

Loverboy Pomegranate

$5.50
Mango White Claw - 16 oz

Mango White Claw - 16 oz

$5.50

Pabst coffee

$5.50
Raspberry

Raspberry

$5.50

Tangerine

$5.50

Topo Chico - 16 oz

$5.50
Vizzy

Vizzy

$5.50
Watermellon

Watermellon

$5.50
Watermellon (Copy)

Watermellon (Copy)

$5.50

Pulltabs

$1 Pulltab

$1 Pulltab

$1.00
6 Pulltabs for $5

6 Pulltabs for $5

$5.00

Kick Ass Snacks

Jalapeño Cheddar Sausage Stick

$2.50

Original Sausage Stick

$2.50

Spicy Sausage Stick

$2.50

Barstool Fund

1 ticket

$1.90

5 tickets

$9.50

10 tickets

$19.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Call #262-891-3409 if online ordering doesn't work. OPEN for curbside and we’re chopping things up! . With a NEW menu and 86 beers on tap we looking to put the social in your distancing. We have plenty of space to tailgate in our parking lot. Bring the hounds we’ve got a backyard. Located just East of I-94 we’re easy to get to.

Website

Location

6611 120th Ave, Kenosha, WI 53142

Directions

Gallery
Uncle Mike's image
Uncle Mike's image
Uncle Mike's image

Popular restaurants in Kenosha

