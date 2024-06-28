Uncle Nicky's South Lamar
2121 South Lamar Blvd #100
Austin, TX 78704
FOOD
Antipasti
- Pepperoni Piadina
Warm toasted flatbread filled with mozzarella, pepperoni and served with Uncle Nicky's Red Sauce.$10.00
- Classico Pane Tostata
Toasted focaccia, prosciutto di san daniele, whipped ricotta, calabrian chile honey, herbs$10.00
- Caprese
Fresh mozzarella and tomato drizzled with extra virgin olive oil, balsamic reduction, sea salt, cracked pepper, basil$10.00
- Uncle Nicky's Meatballs & Focaccia
6 Beef/Pork meatballs, marsala cream sauce, pecorino, focaccia$13.00
- Antipasti Plate
Marinated mozzarella, pesto artichoke hearts, salami, capicola, grapes, olives, assorted cheeses, toasted focaccia$17.00
- Three Cheese Fonduta
Creamy fontina, mascarpone, pecorino romano, calabrian pesto, served with toasted focaccia$12.00
Cold Case
- Stuffed Peppers
Pickled cherry peppers stuffed with mortadella & provolone.$5.00
- Marinated Mozzarella
Mozzarella, Red Chili Flake, Oregano, Olive Oil$5.00
- Marinated Olives
Mixed Olives, Red Chili Flake, Fennel Seed, Orange Zest$6.00
- Pesto Artichoke Hearts
Artichoke Hearts, Salsa Verde, Olive Oil, Lemon$5.00
- Marinated Chickpeas
Chickpeas, Garlic, Lemon, Olive Oil$5.00
- Pasta Salad
Rigatoni, red peppers, salami, provolone, olives, sundried tomatoes, Uncle Nicky’s Vinaigrette$9.00
Salads
- Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, pecorino romano, garlic croutons, anchovy, caesar dressing$5.00
- Kale Salad
Dino kale, sun dried tomato, toasted pine nuts, pecorino romano, lemon truffle honey vinaigrette$6.00
- Mambo - As A Salad
The Whole Shebang - As a Salad! Spicy capicola, genoa salami, mortadella, provolone, shredded lettuce, tomato, red onions, & Uncle Nicky's Italian Dressing$14.00
Sandwiches
- World Famous Breakfast Sandwich
taylor ham, fried egg, cheese, ketchup on a kaiser roll$7.00
- Porchetta
Roasted Porchetta, garlic jus, provolone, arugula, red onion, salsa verde, toasted focaccia$17.00
- Mambo
The Whole Shebang! Spicy capicola, Genoa salami, mortadella, provolone, shredded lettuce, Duke's mayo, tomato, red onions & Uncle Nicky's Italian Dressing$14.00
- Meatball
Pork meatballs, Uncle Nicky's Red Sauce, mozzarella, pecorino romano, toasted hoagie$16.00
- Chicken Parm
crispy chicken, basil, marinara, mozzarella, parmesan$16.00
- Garlic Beef
Roast Beef, garlic jus, creamy fontina, cherry peppers, pesto, toasted focaccia$17.00
- Turkey Pesto
Turkey, smoked provolone, pesto mayo, tomato, red onion, arugula, Uncle Nicky's Italian Dressing *Includes a bag of Lay's Original chips$14.00