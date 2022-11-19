Restaurant header imageView gallery

Uncle Paulie's Deli Downtown Downtown

820 South Spring Street

Los Angeles, CA 90014

Italian
Turkey Pesto
Meatball Parm

Breakfast Sandwiches

Pesto, Egg & Provolone ( Weekly Special)

$10.00
Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$11.00

Scrambled Eggs, Applewood Smoked Bacon & American Cheese on a Poppy Seed Kaiser Roll

Blt

$12.00

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Mayo, Gem Lettuce & Heirloom Tomatoes on Toasted Sliced Sourdough Country Loaf

Egg & Cheese

$8.00

Scrambled Eggs & American Cheese on a Poppy Seed Kaiser Roll

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$11.00

Scrambled Eggs, Sausage Patty & American Cheese on a Poppy Seed Kaiser Roll

The Jamie P

$11.00

Bacon, 2 fried eggs, American cheese on a poppy seed Kaiser Roll

Uncle Ronny

$11.50

Fried Egg, Applewood Smoked Bacon & Cheddar Cheese, Hash brown on a Freshly Baked English Muffin

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Sliced Country Loaf & Choice of cheese

Turkey, Egg & Cheese

$9.00

Scramble or Fried Eggs, Turkey & American Cheese on a Poppy Seed Kaiser Roll

Cacio e Pepe

$8.00Out of stock

Scrambled or Fried Egg, Pecorino & Black Pepper

Ham, Egg And Cheese

$9.00

Sandwiches

Artichoke Caprese

$13.00

Marinated Artichokes, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Arugula, Oil & Balsamic Glaze

Bodega

$13.50

Turkey, Muenster, Iceberg, Tomato & Yellow Mustard

Caprese

$12.50

Vegetarian. Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Arugula, Oil & Balsamic Glaze

Gina

$12.50

Mortadella, Shaved Parm, Pickled Onions, Arugula & Oil & Vinegar

Gloria

$13.50

Spicy Sopressata, Provolone, Arugula, Oil & Balsamic Glaze

Italian

$14.50

Italian Cold Cuts, Provolone, Onions, Iceberg, Roasted Red Peps, Oil & Red Wine Vinaigrette

Jimmy

$14.50

London Broil Roast Beef, Horseradish Creme, Cheddar, Arugula, Oil & Red Wine Vinegar

Linda

$13.50

Genoa Salami, Provolone, Artichokes, Sun Dried Tomato Spread, Arugula, Oil & Vinegar

Paulie

$13.50

Turkey, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Oil & Balsamic

Prosciutto

$14.00

Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, Oil & Balsamic

Roast Beef

$13.50

Roast Beef, Fresh Mozzarella, Iceberg, Onion, Spicy Giardiniera & Dijon

The Carly

$13.50

Salami, Provolone, Chopped Salad Mix, Tomato, Onion, Oil & Vinegar

The Marilyn

$13.00

Soppressata, Provolone, Fig Jam, Cherry Peppers & Arugula

Tuna

$13.50

Housemade Tuna, Lemon, Capers, Shallots, Arugula & Radish

Turkey Pesto

$13.50

Turkey, Paulie's Pesto, Pecorino Romano, Roast Red Peppers & Gem Lettuce

Downtown Turkey

$14.50

Turkey, Provolone, Roasted Red Peppers, Iceberg, Onion, Oil & Red Wine Vinaigrette

The Carmela

$14.00

Thinly Sliced Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Oil & Balsamic

Cousin Bobby

$13.50

Spicy Soppressata, Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Lettuce & House Made Calabrian Chili Spread

Veggie

$11.50

Vegan. Chopped Salad Greens, Cucumber, Tomato, Avocado, Pepperoncini, Oil & Balsamic

Kids Sandwich

$7.50

We Understand That Kids Like Simpler Sandwiches. Let Us Know What Your Kids Like And We'll Be Happy To Make It For You.

Turkey Club

$13.00

Turkey Breast, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato

Joey

$14.50

Roast Beef, Horseradish Creme, Pickled Fennel, Onion, Arugula & Balsamic Glaze

Mary Lou

$14.00

Prosciutto, Provolone, Fig Jam, Arugula, Oil & Balsamic Vinegar

American

$15.00

Chicken Cutlet, American Cheese, Iceberg, Tomato, Mayo, Mustard, Olive Oil & Red Wine Vinegar

Chicken Pesto

$15.00

Chicken Cutlet, Paulie's Pesto, Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers & Gem Lettuce

Chicken Caesar

$14.00

Chicken Cutlet, Romaine, Caesar Dressing & Shaved Parm

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00
Sheila

$13.00

Artichoke, Arugula, Tomato & Vegan Sun Dried Tomato Spread

Muffuletta Sandwich

$14.25Out of stock

Hot Sandwiches

Meatball Parm

$15.00

House Made Meatballs, Marinara, Mozzarella & Grated Parmesan

Chicken Parm

$15.00

Chicken Cutlet, Marina, Mozarella & Shaved Parm

Eggplant Parm

$14.00

Vegetarian. Fried Eggplant, Marinara, Mozzarella & Grated Parm

Paulie's Beef & Peps

$13.50

Roast Beef, Provolone, Peppers & Onions

The Carmine

$14.50

Roast Beef, Mozzarella, Brown Gravy On Garlic Bread

The Carol

$15.00

Chicken Cutlet, Mozzarella, Broccoli Rabe, Pepps & Balsamic Glaze

The Franny

$13.00

Vegetarian. Fried Eggplant, Broccoli Rabe, Ricotta & Paulie's Pesto

The Lois

$13.00

Vegetarian. Fried Eggplant, Provolone, Artichokes, Peppers & Onions

Salads

Caprese Salad

$4.00

Vegetarian. Fresh Mozzarella, Cherry Tomatoes, Basil & Balsamic Glaze

Chopped Salad

$12.00

Romaine, Radicchio, Chickpeas, Olives, Onion, Provolone, Salami, Pepperoncini & Red Wine Vinegar

Macaroni Salad

$4.00

Macaroni, Red & Yellow Bell Peppers, Mayo, Vinegar, Salt & Pepper

Potato Salad

$4.00

Vegetarian. Red Bliss Potatoes, Celery, Mayo, Vinegar & Italian Seasonings

Antipasta Salad

$4.50Out of stock

Rotini, Salami, Provolone, Peppers, Olives, Pepperoncini, Onion & Italian Dressing

Chicken Salad

$5.00Out of stock

Mayo, Yogurt, Celery, Dried Cranberry & Almonds

Egg Salad

$4.50

Mayo, Dill, Chives & Dijon

Creamy Pasta Salad

$4.00

Bowties, Pickled Carrots, Olives & Creamy Dill Dressing

Pesto Pasta Salad

$4.00Out of stock

Fusilli, Paulie's Pesto, Cherry Tomatoes & Shaved Parm

Caesar salad

$10.00

Romaine, House Made Croutons, Shaved Parm & Caesar Dressing

Sides

Broccoli Rabe

$4.00
Bread And Butter Pickles

$3.00
Meatball side (3)

$9.00
Dill Pickles

$3.00
Tuna side

$5.00

Tuna, mayonnaise, dijon mustard, capers, lemon, salt.

Giardiniera side

$1.00
Calabrian Chili Spread

$1.50
Chicken Salad

$5.00

Mayo, Yogurt, Celery, Parsley, Dried Cranberry & Almonds

Chips

Dirty Pot Chips Bbq

$2.50

Dirty Pot Chips Salt & Vin

$2.50

Dirty Pot Chips Sea Salt

$2.50

Dirty Pot Chips Sour Cream & Onion

$2.50

Dirty Pot Chips Jalapeno

$2.50Out of stock

MsVickies Black Pepper And Lime

$2.50Out of stock

Dirty Pot Chips Maui Onion

$2.50

Soup

Tomato Soup

$6.00

Drinks

Diet Coke

$3.00

House Made Orange Juice

$4.50

San Pellegrino

$3.00
House Made Iced Tea

$4.50
House Made Arnold Palmer

$4.50
House Made Lemonade

$4.50
Coke

$3.00
Aqua Panna

$3.00
House Made Strawberry Lemonade

$4.50

Cold Brew

$5.00

Cold Brew Light And Sweet

$5.50

Desserts

Rainbow Cookies

$3.00

Sandwich Trays

Italian Sandwich Tray

$65.00+

Italian Cold Cuts (Mortadella, Salami, Hot Coppa) Provolone, Roasted Red Peppers, Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Onions, Oil & Red Wine Vinaigrette

Turkey Pesto Sandwich Tray

$60.00+

Thinly Sliced Turkey, Paulie's Pesto, Pecorino Romano Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers & Little Gem Lettuce

The Paulie Sandwich Tray

$60.00+

Thinly Sliced Turkey, Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Oil & Balsamic

Downtown Turkey Sandwich Tray

$65.00+

Turkey, Provolone, Roasted Red Peppers, Iceberg, Onion, Oil & Red Wine Vinaigrette

Prosciutto Sandwich Tray

$60.00+

Thinly Sliced Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, Oil & Balsamic

The Mary Lou Sandwich Tray

$60.00+

Thinly Sliced Prosciutto, Provolone, Fig Spread, Arugula, Oil & Vinegar

The Carmela Sandwich Tray

$60.00+

Thinly Sliced Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Oil & Balsamic

Roast Beef Sandwich Tray

$65.00+

London Broil, Fresh Mozzarella, Iceberg, Onion & Spicy Giardiniera

The Joey Sandwich Tray

$65.00+

London Broil, Horseradish Crema, Pickled Fennel, Onion & Arugula

The Henry Sandwich Tray

$60.00+

Roast Beef, Provolone & Italian Slaw

The Linda Sandwich Tray

$60.00+

Genoa Salami, Provolone, Artichokes, Sun Dried Tomato Spread, Arugula, Oil & Vinegar

The Carly Sandwich Tray

$60.00+

Chopped Salad Greens, Salami, Provolone, Tomato, Pepperoncini, Onion, Oil & Vinegar

The Jonny Sandwich Tray

$60.00+

Ham, Swiss, Iceberg, Bread & Butter, Pickles & Dijon

The American Sandwich Tray

$65.00+

Thinly Sliced Turkey, Roast Beef, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Mustard, Oil & Vinegar

The Bodega Sandwich Tray

$60.00+

Thinly Sliced Turkey, Muenster, Lettuce, Tomato & Yellow Mustard

The Cousin Bobby Sandwich Tray

$65.00+

Spicy Soppressata, Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Lettuce & Calabrian Chili Spread

The Gloria Sandwich Tray

$60.00+

Soppressata, Provolone, Arugula, Oil & Balsamic Glaze

The Gina Sandwich Tray

$60.00+

Mortadella, Shaved Parm, Pickled Onion, Arugula & Olive Oil

The Tuna Sandwich Tray

$60.00+

Tuna, Lemon, Capers, Shallots, Arugula & Radish

Artichoke Caprese Sandwich Tray (V)

$60.00+

Marinated Artichokes, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Arugula, Oil & Balsamic Glaze

Caprese Sandwich Tray (V)

$60.00+

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Arugula, Oil & Balsamic Glaze

Veggie Sandwich Tray (V,VG)

$55.00+

Chopped Salad Greens, Cucumber, Tomato, Avocado, Pepperoncini, Oil & Balsamic

Meatball Parm Sandwich Tray (Hot Sandwich)

$70.00+

House Made Meatballs, Marinara, Mozzarella & Grated Parmesan

The Tina Sandwich Tray

$60.00+

Oil Packed Yellowfin Tuna, Lemon, Mozzarella, Arugula & Roasted Red Peppers

Mixed Sandwich Tray

$65.00+

Small Mixed Sandwich Tray-Your Choice Of Up To 2 Sandwich Varieties Large Mixed Sandwich Tray-Your Choice Of Up To 3 Sandwich Varieties

3 Foot Sandwiches

Uncle Paulie's classic 3 foot hero feeds 6-8 ppl. Let us know your sandwich selection in the check out notes.

3 Foot Sandwich

$70.00

Uncle Paulie's classic 3 foot hero feeds 6-8 ppl. Let us know which sandwich you'd like in the check out notes.

Uncle Paulie's Lunch Boxes

10 Lunchbox Minimum. Includes Your Choice Of Sandwich, Small Side Or Salad, 1 Bag Of Chips, Chocolate Chip Cookie & Drink.

Lunchbox

$20.00

10 Lunchbox Minimum. Includes Your Choice Of Cold Sandwich, Small Side Or Salad, 1 Bag Of Chips OR Chocolate Chip Cookie & Drink (House made drinks excluded).

Premium Lunchbox

$27.00

10 Lunchbox Minimum. Includes Your Choice Of Cold Sandwich, Small Side Or Salad, 1 Bag Of Chips, 1 Chocolate Chip Cookie & Drink Of Your Choice Including House Made Drinks.

Catering Sides & Salads

Chopped Salad

$35.00+

Salami, Radicchio, Chickpeas, Olives, Onion, Provolone & Red Wine Vinegar

Potato Salad

$35.00+

Vegetarian. Red Bliss Potatoes, Celery, Mayo, Vinegar & Italian Seasonings

Cucumber Fennel Salad

$35.00+

Vegetarian. Kirby Cucumbers, Pickled Fennel, & Red Onion

Caprese Salad

$35.00+

Vegetarian. Fresh Mozzarella, Cherry Tomatoes, Basil & Balsamic Blaze

Kale Pesto Pasta Salad

$35.00+