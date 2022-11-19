- Home
- Los Angeles
- Beverly Grove
- Uncle Paulie's Deli Downtown - Downtown
Uncle Paulie's Deli Downtown Downtown
820 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Popular Items
Breakfast Sandwiches
Pesto, Egg & Provolone ( Weekly Special)
Bacon, Egg & Cheese
Scrambled Eggs, Applewood Smoked Bacon & American Cheese on a Poppy Seed Kaiser Roll
Blt
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Mayo, Gem Lettuce & Heirloom Tomatoes on Toasted Sliced Sourdough Country Loaf
Egg & Cheese
Scrambled Eggs & American Cheese on a Poppy Seed Kaiser Roll
Sausage, Egg & Cheese
Scrambled Eggs, Sausage Patty & American Cheese on a Poppy Seed Kaiser Roll
The Jamie P
Bacon, 2 fried eggs, American cheese on a poppy seed Kaiser Roll
Uncle Ronny
Fried Egg, Applewood Smoked Bacon & Cheddar Cheese, Hash brown on a Freshly Baked English Muffin
Grilled Cheese
Sliced Country Loaf & Choice of cheese
Turkey, Egg & Cheese
Scramble or Fried Eggs, Turkey & American Cheese on a Poppy Seed Kaiser Roll
Cacio e Pepe
Scrambled or Fried Egg, Pecorino & Black Pepper
Ham, Egg And Cheese
Sandwiches
Artichoke Caprese
Marinated Artichokes, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Arugula, Oil & Balsamic Glaze
Bodega
Turkey, Muenster, Iceberg, Tomato & Yellow Mustard
Caprese
Vegetarian. Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Arugula, Oil & Balsamic Glaze
Gina
Mortadella, Shaved Parm, Pickled Onions, Arugula & Oil & Vinegar
Gloria
Spicy Sopressata, Provolone, Arugula, Oil & Balsamic Glaze
Italian
Italian Cold Cuts, Provolone, Onions, Iceberg, Roasted Red Peps, Oil & Red Wine Vinaigrette
Jimmy
London Broil Roast Beef, Horseradish Creme, Cheddar, Arugula, Oil & Red Wine Vinegar
Linda
Genoa Salami, Provolone, Artichokes, Sun Dried Tomato Spread, Arugula, Oil & Vinegar
Paulie
Turkey, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Oil & Balsamic
Prosciutto
Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, Oil & Balsamic
Roast Beef
Roast Beef, Fresh Mozzarella, Iceberg, Onion, Spicy Giardiniera & Dijon
The Carly
Salami, Provolone, Chopped Salad Mix, Tomato, Onion, Oil & Vinegar
The Marilyn
Soppressata, Provolone, Fig Jam, Cherry Peppers & Arugula
Tuna
Housemade Tuna, Lemon, Capers, Shallots, Arugula & Radish
Turkey Pesto
Turkey, Paulie's Pesto, Pecorino Romano, Roast Red Peppers & Gem Lettuce
Downtown Turkey
Turkey, Provolone, Roasted Red Peppers, Iceberg, Onion, Oil & Red Wine Vinaigrette
The Carmela
Thinly Sliced Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Oil & Balsamic
Cousin Bobby
Spicy Soppressata, Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Lettuce & House Made Calabrian Chili Spread
Veggie
Vegan. Chopped Salad Greens, Cucumber, Tomato, Avocado, Pepperoncini, Oil & Balsamic
Kids Sandwich
We Understand That Kids Like Simpler Sandwiches. Let Us Know What Your Kids Like And We'll Be Happy To Make It For You.
Turkey Club
Turkey Breast, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato
Joey
Roast Beef, Horseradish Creme, Pickled Fennel, Onion, Arugula & Balsamic Glaze
Mary Lou
Prosciutto, Provolone, Fig Jam, Arugula, Oil & Balsamic Vinegar
American
Chicken Cutlet, American Cheese, Iceberg, Tomato, Mayo, Mustard, Olive Oil & Red Wine Vinegar
Chicken Pesto
Chicken Cutlet, Paulie's Pesto, Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers & Gem Lettuce
Chicken Caesar
Chicken Cutlet, Romaine, Caesar Dressing & Shaved Parm
Kids Grilled Cheese
Sheila
Artichoke, Arugula, Tomato & Vegan Sun Dried Tomato Spread
Muffuletta Sandwich
Hot Sandwiches
Meatball Parm
House Made Meatballs, Marinara, Mozzarella & Grated Parmesan
Chicken Parm
Chicken Cutlet, Marina, Mozarella & Shaved Parm
Eggplant Parm
Vegetarian. Fried Eggplant, Marinara, Mozzarella & Grated Parm
Paulie's Beef & Peps
Roast Beef, Provolone, Peppers & Onions
The Carmine
Roast Beef, Mozzarella, Brown Gravy On Garlic Bread
The Carol
Chicken Cutlet, Mozzarella, Broccoli Rabe, Pepps & Balsamic Glaze
The Franny
Vegetarian. Fried Eggplant, Broccoli Rabe, Ricotta & Paulie's Pesto
The Lois
Vegetarian. Fried Eggplant, Provolone, Artichokes, Peppers & Onions
Salads
Caprese Salad
Vegetarian. Fresh Mozzarella, Cherry Tomatoes, Basil & Balsamic Glaze
Chopped Salad
Romaine, Radicchio, Chickpeas, Olives, Onion, Provolone, Salami, Pepperoncini & Red Wine Vinegar
Macaroni Salad
Macaroni, Red & Yellow Bell Peppers, Mayo, Vinegar, Salt & Pepper
Potato Salad
Vegetarian. Red Bliss Potatoes, Celery, Mayo, Vinegar & Italian Seasonings
Antipasta Salad
Rotini, Salami, Provolone, Peppers, Olives, Pepperoncini, Onion & Italian Dressing
Chicken Salad
Mayo, Yogurt, Celery, Dried Cranberry & Almonds
Egg Salad
Mayo, Dill, Chives & Dijon
Creamy Pasta Salad
Bowties, Pickled Carrots, Olives & Creamy Dill Dressing
Pesto Pasta Salad
Fusilli, Paulie's Pesto, Cherry Tomatoes & Shaved Parm
Caesar salad
Romaine, House Made Croutons, Shaved Parm & Caesar Dressing
Sides
Chips
Soup
Sandwich Trays
Italian Sandwich Tray
Italian Cold Cuts (Mortadella, Salami, Hot Coppa) Provolone, Roasted Red Peppers, Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Onions, Oil & Red Wine Vinaigrette
Turkey Pesto Sandwich Tray
Thinly Sliced Turkey, Paulie's Pesto, Pecorino Romano Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers & Little Gem Lettuce
The Paulie Sandwich Tray
Thinly Sliced Turkey, Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Oil & Balsamic
Downtown Turkey Sandwich Tray
Turkey, Provolone, Roasted Red Peppers, Iceberg, Onion, Oil & Red Wine Vinaigrette
Prosciutto Sandwich Tray
Thinly Sliced Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, Oil & Balsamic
The Mary Lou Sandwich Tray
Thinly Sliced Prosciutto, Provolone, Fig Spread, Arugula, Oil & Vinegar
The Carmela Sandwich Tray
Thinly Sliced Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Oil & Balsamic
Roast Beef Sandwich Tray
London Broil, Fresh Mozzarella, Iceberg, Onion & Spicy Giardiniera
The Joey Sandwich Tray
London Broil, Horseradish Crema, Pickled Fennel, Onion & Arugula
The Henry Sandwich Tray
Roast Beef, Provolone & Italian Slaw
The Linda Sandwich Tray
Genoa Salami, Provolone, Artichokes, Sun Dried Tomato Spread, Arugula, Oil & Vinegar
The Carly Sandwich Tray
Chopped Salad Greens, Salami, Provolone, Tomato, Pepperoncini, Onion, Oil & Vinegar
The Jonny Sandwich Tray
Ham, Swiss, Iceberg, Bread & Butter, Pickles & Dijon
The American Sandwich Tray
Thinly Sliced Turkey, Roast Beef, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Mustard, Oil & Vinegar
The Bodega Sandwich Tray
Thinly Sliced Turkey, Muenster, Lettuce, Tomato & Yellow Mustard
The Cousin Bobby Sandwich Tray
Spicy Soppressata, Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Lettuce & Calabrian Chili Spread
The Gloria Sandwich Tray
Soppressata, Provolone, Arugula, Oil & Balsamic Glaze
The Gina Sandwich Tray
Mortadella, Shaved Parm, Pickled Onion, Arugula & Olive Oil
The Tuna Sandwich Tray
Tuna, Lemon, Capers, Shallots, Arugula & Radish
Artichoke Caprese Sandwich Tray (V)
Marinated Artichokes, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Arugula, Oil & Balsamic Glaze
Caprese Sandwich Tray (V)
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Arugula, Oil & Balsamic Glaze
Veggie Sandwich Tray (V,VG)
Chopped Salad Greens, Cucumber, Tomato, Avocado, Pepperoncini, Oil & Balsamic
Meatball Parm Sandwich Tray (Hot Sandwich)
House Made Meatballs, Marinara, Mozzarella & Grated Parmesan
The Tina Sandwich Tray
Oil Packed Yellowfin Tuna, Lemon, Mozzarella, Arugula & Roasted Red Peppers
Mixed Sandwich Tray
Small Mixed Sandwich Tray-Your Choice Of Up To 2 Sandwich Varieties Large Mixed Sandwich Tray-Your Choice Of Up To 3 Sandwich Varieties
3 Foot Sandwiches
Uncle Paulie's Lunch Boxes
Lunchbox
10 Lunchbox Minimum. Includes Your Choice Of Cold Sandwich, Small Side Or Salad, 1 Bag Of Chips OR Chocolate Chip Cookie & Drink (House made drinks excluded).
Premium Lunchbox
10 Lunchbox Minimum. Includes Your Choice Of Cold Sandwich, Small Side Or Salad, 1 Bag Of Chips, 1 Chocolate Chip Cookie & Drink Of Your Choice Including House Made Drinks.
Catering Sides & Salads
Chopped Salad
Salami, Radicchio, Chickpeas, Olives, Onion, Provolone & Red Wine Vinegar
Potato Salad
Vegetarian. Red Bliss Potatoes, Celery, Mayo, Vinegar & Italian Seasonings
Cucumber Fennel Salad
Vegetarian. Kirby Cucumbers, Pickled Fennel, & Red Onion
Caprese Salad
Vegetarian. Fresh Mozzarella, Cherry Tomatoes, Basil & Balsamic Blaze