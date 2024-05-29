- Home
1411 West Sunset Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Breakfast Sandwiches
- Bacon, Egg & Cheese$12.00
Scrambled Eggs, Applewood Smoked Bacon & American Cheese on a Poppy Seed Kaiser Roll
- Paulie's BLT$13.00
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Mayo, Gem Lettuce & Heirloom Tomatoes on Toasted Sliced Sourdough Country Loaf
- Egg & Cheese$9.00
Scrambled Eggs & American Cheese on a Poppy Seed Kaiser Roll
- Sausage, Egg & Cheese$12.00
Scrambled Eggs, Sausage Patty & American Cheese on a Poppy Seed Kaiser Roll
- Uncle Ronny$13.50
Fried Egg, Applewood Smoked Bacon & Cheddar Cheese, Hash brown on a Freshly Baked English Muffin
- Grilled Cheese$6.00
Sliced Country Loaf & Choice of cheese
- Turkey, Egg & Cheese$11.00
Scramble or Fried Eggs, Turkey & American Cheese on a Poppy Seed Kaiser Roll
- Breakfast Bowl$11.00
2 Scrambled or Fried Eggs, Avocado, Roasted Tomatoes, Calabrian Chili Spread, Choice of Toast or Roasted Potatoes
Sandwiches
- The Uncle$18.50
Prosciutto, Soppressata, Capicola , Prosciutto Cotto, Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Iceberg, Cherry peppers, Olive Oil, Red Wine Vinegar & Oregano
- Gloria$13.50
Spicy Sopressata, Provolone, Arugula, Oil & Balsamic Glaze
- Artichoke Caprese$13.00
Marinated Artichokes, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Arugula, Oil & Balsamic Glaze
- Bodega$13.50
Turkey, Muenster, Iceberg, Tomato & Yellow Mustard
- Caprese$12.50
Vegetarian. Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Arugula, Oil & Balsamic Glaze
- Gina$12.50
Mortadella, Pistachio Parmesan Spread, Pickled Onion, Arugula, Olive Oil & Red Wine Vinegar
- Italian$15.00
Italian Cold Cuts, Provolone, Onions, Iceberg, Roasted Red Peps, Oil & Red Wine Vinaigrette