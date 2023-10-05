Full Menu

Appetizers

Garlic Bread

$3.50

Milano rolls with garlic spread

Garlic Knots

$6.50

Cheese Bread

$8.50

Oven-baked dough covered in garlic butter and Parmesan cheese

Bread Sticks

$8.50

Made to order - covered in garlic butter and Parmesan cheese

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.50

Breaded mozzarella sticks deep-fried & served with a sauce of your choice

Chicken Strip

$11.95

Seasoned strips of breaded chicken served with a sauce of your choice

Potato Wedges

$9.99

A pile of potato wedges with sides of ketchup or ranch

5 Pieces Chicken Wings

$8.95

10 Pieces Chicken Wings

$13.50

20 Pieces Chicken Wings

$25.95

5 Pieces Boneless Wings

$8.95

10 Pieces Boneless Wings

$13.50

20 Pieces Boneless Wings

$25.95

Fresh Salads & Soup

Small Garden Salad

$4.99

Fresh-cut romaine lettuce, shredded carrots, sliced tomatoes, topped with croutons. Served with dressing of your choice

Large Garden Salad

$6.99

Fresh-cut romaine lettuce, shredded carrots, sliced tomatoes, topped with croutons. Served with dressing of your choice

Small Caesar Salad

$6.75

Crisp romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and croutons. Served with Caesar dressing

Large Caesar Salad

$9.95

Crisp romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and croutons. Served with Caesar dressing

Small Antipasto Salad

$8.75

Fresh romaine lettuce topped with black olives, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, turkey ham, salami, pepperoni, and pepperoncini served with Italian dressing

Large Antipasto Salad

$11.50

Fresh romaine lettuce topped with black olives, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, turkey ham, salami, pepperoni, and pepperoncini served with Italian dressing

Minestrone Soup

$6.50

Pizza

Mini 8" - 4 Slices Cheese

$8.50

Small 12" - 8 Slices Cheese

$12.95

Medium 14" - 10 Slices Cheese

$15.95

Large 16" - 12 Slices Cheese

$18.95

Jumbo 20" - 22 Square Cut Cheese

$27.95

Fav Pizza

THE WORKS

$21.95+

Pepperoni, turkey ham, sausage, salami, meatballs, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, olives, and pineapple. (Jalapeños and anchovies on request)

CARNIVORE

$13.50+

Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, turkey ham, and turkey bacon bits

WHITE STONE

$13.50+

Ricotta cheese, mozzarella, provolone, Parmesan, and fresh garlic (no sauce)

THE HOUSE SPECIAL

$13.50+

Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, black olives, and green pepper

PASTRAMI

$16.95+

Pickles, mustard, and sliced pastrami

VEGGIE

$13.50+

Onion, bell pepper, olives, mushroom, and tomato

BBQ FRIED CHICKEN

$13.50+

BBQ chicken, red onion, and herb blend

BUFFALO CHICKEN

$13.50+

Buffalo chicken, red onions, and tomatoes

THE ALFREDO

$13.50+

Alfredo sauce, mushrooms, fresh garlic, and grilled chicken breast

MEXICAN STYLE

$13.50+

Chorizo, tomatoes, red onions, and jalapeños

ITALIANO

$13.50+

Salami, turkey ham, sausage, fresh garlic, and herb blend

MARGARITA

$13.50+

HAWAIIAN STYLE

$11.00+

Turkey ham and pineapple

1/2 n 1/2 PIZZA

$0.00+

Pasta

Baked Ziti

$14.50

This popular dish is baked to perfection! Ziti noodles layered with marinara sauce, 3 kinds of cheese, & savory cream

Spaghetti

$12.00

Al dente spaghetti noodles pan finished with marinara sauce

Cheese Ravioli

$13.50

Cheese stuffed our marinara sauce

Meat Ravioli

$13.50

Meat-stuffed ravioli smothered in our marinara sauce

Meat Lasagna

$14.50

Layered with 3 cheeses, meat, and our home made marinara sauce

Fettuccine Alfredo

$13.50

Fettuccine pasta tossed in our cheesy and creamy Alfredo sauce

Penne Pesto Pasta

$13.50

Served with our house-made pesto cream sauce

Calzones

Italian Calzone

$14.95

Pepperoni, turkey bacon, sausage, meatball, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese

Vegetarian Calzone

$13.95

Green peppers, onions, black olives, mushrooms, tomatoes, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese

Cheese & Chicken Calzone

$14.95

Grilled chicken, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, mozzarella cheese, and ricotta cheese

Make You Own Calzone

$11.00

Sandwiches

Cold Tuna

$11.95

White albacore tuna mixed with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo

Cold Turkey

$11.95

Turkey, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, and cheese

Cold Roast Beef

$13.50

Roast beef, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Hot Meatball

$13.50

Chopped meatballs smothered in our own marinara and topped with cheese

Hot Pastrami

$13.95

Pastrami, cheese, mustard, and pickles

Hot Chicken Parmesan

$13.50

Mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce

Lunch Specials

2 Slices of Pizza

$8.99

Slice of Pizza, Soup, and Garlic Bread

$10.99

Slice of Pizza, Salad, and Garlic Bread

$10.99

2 Slices of Pizza and Soup

$10.99

2 Slices of Pizza and Salad

$10.99

Small Spaghetti and Soup

$12.99

Small Spaghetti and Salad

$12.99

Meat Lasagna and Soup

$12.99

Meat Lasagna and Salad

$12.99

Small Sandwich Turkey and a Bag of Chips

$9.75

Small Sandwich Roast Beef and Bag of Chips

$9.75

Soup, Salad, and Garlic Bread

$10.99

Sides

Side Pepperoncini

$1.00

Side Marinara Sauce

$1.00

Extra Dressing

$1.00

Side Jalapeños

$1.00

Dessert

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.50

Chocolate Ice Cream

$4.50

Stromboli Ice Cream

$4.50

Cheesecake

$6.00

Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Tiramisu

$6.00

Lemon Mascarpone

$6.00

Cannoli

$6.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.50

Beverages

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Fanta Orange

$2.75

Hi-C Fruit Punch

$2.75

Hi-C Pink Lemonade

$2.75

Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Sodas - Can

$1.25

Sodas - 2 Ltr

$3.95

Bottled Water

$1.50

Orange Juice Bottle

$2.00

Cranberry Juice Bottle

$2.00

Apple Juice Bottle

$2.00

Fruit Punch Bottle

$2.00

Perrier

$3.00

Jarritos Lime

$2.50

Jarritos Pineapple

$2.50

Jarritos Sparkling

$2.50

Coke Can

$1.25

Diet Coke Can

$1.25

Root Beer

$1.25

Sprite Can

$1.25

Coke Zero Can

$1.25

Family Meals

#1 1 Large Pizza with 1 Topping, 10 Wings, Large Green Salad, & 2 Ltr Soda

$39.95

#2 2 Large Pizzas with 1 Topping

$39.95

#3 1 Large Pizza with 1 Topping, 10 Wings, 1 Potato Wedge, & 2 Ltr Soda

$40.95

#4 1 Large Pizza with 2 Toppings, Large Pasta, 10 Wings, Large Green Salad & 2 Ltr Soda

$52.95

#5 1 Jumbo Pizza with 1 Topping, 20 Wings, 2 Large Salads, Wedges, & 2 Ltr Soda

$75.95

Catering

Catering

Baked Ziti - Half Order

$49.95

8-10 persons

Baked Ziti - Full Order

$95.95

18 - 20 persons

Lasagna - Half Order

$49.95

8-10 persons

Lasagna - Full Order

$95.99

18 - 20 persons

Spaghetti - Half Order

$42.95

8-10 persons

Spaghetti - Full Order

$85.95

18 - 20 persons

Fettuccine Alfredo - Half Order

$45.95

8-10 persons

Fettuccine Alfredo - Full Order

$79.95

18 - 20 persons

Ravioli Meat - Half Order

$49.95

8-10 persons

Ravioli Meat - Full Order

$95.95

18 - 20 persons

Ravioli Cheese - Half Order

$49.95

8-10 persons

Ravioli Cheese - Full Order

$95.95

18 - 20 persons

Anti-Pasto Salad - Half Order

$39.00

8-10 persons

Anti-Pasto Salad - Full Order

$65.00

18 - 20 persons

Garden Salad - Half Order

$29.95

8-10 persons

Garden Salad - Full Order

$45.95

18 - 20 persons

Caesar Salad - Half Order

$35.00

8-10 persons

Caesar Salad - Full Order

$55.00

18 - 20 persons

Meat Balls - Full Order

$30.00

Meat Balls - Half Order

$20.00

Meat Sauce Full Order

$25.00

Meat Sauce - Half Order

$15.00

Fetuccini Chicken Full Order

$104.95

Fetuccini Chicken Half Order

$60.95

Catering - Beverages

Canned Soda

2 Liter Soda

Bottled Water*