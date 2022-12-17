Restaurant header imageView gallery

Uncle Spike's Pizzeria

110 Reviews

$$

242 E Garfield Rd

Aurora, OH 44202

Order Again

Small

Small Cheese (Build Your Own)

$10.00

12" cheese pizza with your choice of toppings.

Small Deluxe

$18.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, green pepper, onions, mushrooms, and topped with mozzarella.

Small Four Meat

$18.00

Classic red sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, and ham, topped with mozzarella and provolone.

Small BBQ Chicken

$18.00

BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, sliced onions, topped with cheddar and mozzarella.

Small Bianco Chicken

$18.00

White garlic sauce, grilled chicken, portabella mushrooms, fresh spinach, topped with mozzarella and provolone.

Small Sweet Hawaiian

$18.00

Pineapple, ham, bacon, with a sprinkle of cinnamon and brown sugar.

Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.00

Tender pieces of grilled chicken, marinated in hot buffalo sauce, with diced onions and loaded with mozzarella and cheddar.

Small Gyro Pizza

$18.00

Fresh cucumber sauce, sliced gyro meat, onions, tomatoes, covered with mozzarella.

Small Veggie

$18.00

Choose any 5 of your favorite veggies (great with white sauce).

Small Loaded Baked Potato Pizza

$18.00

White garlic sauce, smashed potatoes, crispy bacon, smothered with mozzarella and cheddar.

Small Spinach & Artichoke

$18.00

White garlic sauce, fresh spinach, artichoke hearts, banana peppers, topped with mozzarella and provolone.

Small Rustic

$18.00

Hearty red sauce, Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, red onion, topped with mozzarella and provolone.

Small The Greenman

$18.00

Pesto sauce, grilled chicken, fresh spinach, roasted red peppers, topped with mozzarella and provolone.

Small Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$18.00

Grilled chicken and bacon on our ranch sauce topped with cheddar and mozzarella.

Medium

Medium Cheese (Build your own)

$15.00

14" cheese pizza with your choice of toppings.

Medium Deluxe

$20.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, green pepper, onions, mushrooms, and topped with mozzarella.

Medium Four Meat

$20.00

Classic red sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, and ham, topped with mozzarella and provolone.

Medium BBQ Chicken

$20.00

BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, sliced onions, topped with cheddar and mozzarella.

Medium Bianco Chicken

$20.00

White garlic sauce, grilled chicken, portabella mushrooms, fresh spinach, topped with mozzarella and provolone.

Medium Sweet Hawaiian

$20.00

Pineapple, ham, bacon, with a sprinkle of cinnamon and brown sugar.

Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$20.00

Tender pieces of grilled chicken, marinated in hot buffalo sauce, with diced onions and loaded with mozzarella and cheddar.

Medium Gyro Pizza

$20.00

Fresh cucumber sauce, sliced gyro meat, onions, tomatoes, covered with mozzarella.

Medium Veggie

$20.00

Choose any 5 of your favorite veggies (great with white sauce).

Medium Loaded Baked Potato Pizza

$20.00

White garlic sauce, smashed potatoes, crispy bacon, smothered with mozzarella and cheddar.

Medium Spinach & Artichoke

$20.00

White garlic sauce, fresh spinach, artichoke hearts, banana peppers, topped with mozzarella and provolone.

Medium Rustic

$20.00

Hearty red sauce, Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, red onion, topped with mozzarella and provolone.

Medium The Greenman Pizza

$20.00

Pesto sauce, grilled chicken, fresh spinach, roasted red peppers, topped with mozzarella and provolone.

Medium Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$20.00

Grilled chicken and bacon on our ranch sauce topped with cheddar and mozzarella.

Large

Large Cheese (Build Your Own)

$20.00

20" cheese pizza with your choice of toppings.

Large Deluxe

$30.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, green pepper, onions, mushrooms, and topped with mozzarella.

Large Four Meat

$30.00

Classic red sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, and ham, topped with mozzarella and provolone.

Large BBQ Chicken

$30.00

BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, sliced onions, topped with cheddar and mozzarella.

Large Bianco Chicken

$30.00

White garlic sauce, grilled chicken, portabella mushrooms, fresh spinach, topped with mozzarella and provolone.

Large Sweet Hawaiian

$30.00

Pineapple, ham, bacon, with a sprinkle of cinnamon and brown sugar.

Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$30.00

Tender pieces of grilled chicken, marinated in hot buffalo sauce, with diced onions and loaded with mozzarella and cheddar.

Large Gyro Pizza

$30.00

Fresh cucumber sauce, sliced gyro meat, onions, tomatoes, covered with mozzarella.

Large Veggie

$30.00

Choose any 5 of your favorite veggies (great with white sauce).

Large Loaded Baked Potato Pizza

$30.00

White garlic sauce, smashed potatoes, crispy bacon, smothered with mozzarella and cheddar.

Large Spinach & Artichoke

$30.00

White garlic sauce, fresh spinach, artichoke hearts, banana peppers, topped with mozzarella and provolone.

Large Rustic

$30.00

Hearty red sauce, Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, red onion, topped with mozzarella and provolone.

Large The Greenman Pizza

$30.00

Pesto sauce, grilled chicken, fresh spinach, roasted red peppers, topped with mozzarella and provolone.

Large Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$30.00

Grilled chicken and bacon on our ranch sauce topped with cheddar and mozzarella.

1/2 Sheet

1/2 Sheet Cheese (Build Your Own)

$20.00

1/2 sheet cheese pizza with your choice of toppings.

1/2 Sheet Deluxe

$30.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, green pepper, onions, mushrooms, and topped with mozzarella.

1/2 Sheet Four Meat

$30.00

Classic red sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, and ham, topped with mozzarella and provolone.

1/2 Sheet BBQ Chicken

$30.00

BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, sliced onions, topped with cheddar and mozzarella.

1/2 Sheet Bianco Chicken

$30.00

White garlic sauce, grilled chicken, portabella mushrooms, fresh spinach, topped with mozzarella and provolone.

1/2 Sheet Sweet Hawaiian

$30.00

Pineapple, ham, bacon, with a sprinkle of cinnamon and brown sugar.

1/2 Sheet Buffalo Chicken

$30.00

Tender pieces of grilled chicken, marinated in hot buffalo sauce, with diced onions and loaded with mozzarella and cheddar.

1/2 Sheet Gyro Pizza

$30.00

Fresh cucumber sauce, sliced gyro meat, onions, tomatoes, covered with mozzarella.

1/2 Sheet Veggie

$30.00

Choose any 5 of your favorite veggies (great with white sauce).

1/2 Sheet Loaded Baked Potato

$30.00

White garlic sauce, smashed potatoes, crispy bacon, smothered with mozzarella and cheddar.

1/2 Sheet Spinach & Artichoke

$30.00

White garlic sauce, fresh spinach, artichoke hearts, banana peppers, topped with mozzarella and provolone.

1/2 Sheet Rustic

$30.00

Hearty red sauce, Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, red onion, topped with mozzarella and provolone.

1/2 Sheet The Greenman

$30.00

Pesto sauce, grilled chicken, fresh spinach, roasted red peppers, topped with mozzarella and provolone.

1/2 Sheet Chicken Bacon Ranch

$30.00

Grilled chicken and bacon on our ranch sauce topped with cheddar and mozzarella.

Sch Half

$10.00

Full Sheet

Full Sheet Cheese (Build Your Own)

$25.00

Full Sheet cheese pizza with your choice of toppings.

Full Sheet Deluxe

$40.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, green pepper, onions, mushrooms, and topped with mozzarella.

Full Sheet Four Meat

$40.00

Classic red sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, and ham, topped with mozzarella and provolone.

Full Sheet BBQ Chicken

$40.00

BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, sliced onions, topped with cheddar and mozzarella.

Full Sheet Bianco Chicken

$40.00

White garlic sauce, grilled chicken, portabella mushrooms, fresh spinach, topped with mozzarella and provolone.

Full Sheet Sweet Hawaiian

$40.00

Pineapple, ham, bacon, with a sprinkle of cinnamon and brown sugar.

Full Sheet Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$40.00

Tender pieces of grilled chicken, marinated in hot buffalo sauce, with diced onions and loaded with mozzarella and cheddar.

Full Sheet Gyro Pizza

$40.00

Fresh cucumber sauce, sliced gyro meat, onions, tomatoes, covered with mozzarella.

Full Sheet Veggie

$40.00

Choose any 5 of your favorite veggies (great with white sauce).

Full Sheet Loaded Baked Potato Pizza

$40.00

White garlic sauce, smashed potatoes, crispy bacon, smothered with mozzarella and cheddar.

Full Sheet Spinach & Artichoke

$40.00

White garlic sauce, fresh spinach, artichoke hearts, banana peppers, topped with mozzarella and provolone.

Full Sheet Rustic

$40.00

Hearty red sauce, Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, red onion, topped with mozzarella and provolone.

Full Sheet The Greenman

$40.00

Pesto sauce, grilled chicken, fresh spinach, roasted red peppers, topped with mozzarella and provolone.

Full Sheet Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$40.00

Grilled chicken and bacon on our ranch sauce topped with cheddar and mozzarella.

School Sheet

$20.00

Deep Dish Pizza

Deep Dish Pizza

$35.00

A 12” pie-like deep dish pizza filled to the rim with your choice of 5 toppings, sauce, and topped with parmesan, mozzarella, and provolone cheeses.

NY

NY Cheese (Build Your Own)

$25.00

Is our HUGE 24” round pizza any pizza connoisseur would love! Sliced into 8 MASSIVE slices! Each slice is a foot long!

NY Deluxe

$40.00

NY Four Meat

$40.00

NY BBQ Chicken

$40.00

NY Bianco Chicken

$40.00

NY Sweet Hawaiian

$40.00

NY Buffalo Chicken

$40.00

NY Gyro Pizza

$40.00

NY Veggie

$40.00

NY Loaded Baked Potato

$40.00

NY Spinach & Artichoke

$40.00

NY Rustic

$40.00

NY The Greenman

$40.00

NY Chicken Bacon Ranch

$40.00

Special Items

$25 Gift Card

$25.00

T-Shirts

$25.00

Patches

$5.00

Hats

$18.00

Dough Sm/md

$5.00

Lg Dough Ball

$10.00

VCA

Full Sheet

$20.00

Half Sheet

$10.00

Daily Specials

Medium Cheese (Build your own)

$15.00

14" cheese pizza with your choice of toppings.

Salads

House Salad

$8.00

Lettuce, tomato, cheese, and croutons.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.00

Grilled Chicken, romaine, roma tomatoes, croutons, and mozzarella.

Classic Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine, croutons, grated Parmesan tossed with traditional Caesar dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.00

Romaine, breaded buffalo chicken strips, banana peppers, roma tomatoes, croutons, cheddar and mozzarella.

Antipasto Salad

$12.00

Romaine, ham, salami, pepperoni, banana peppers, roma tomatoes, black olives, croutons, and mozzarella.

Subs

9” Sub sandwiches.

Italian Ciabatta Wrap

$12.00

Pepperoni, genoa salami, ham, Italian dressing, lettuce, tomatoes and provolone.

Buffalo Chicken Ciabatta Wrap

$12.00

Breaded chicken strips, marinara sauce, provolone and parmesan.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Ciabatta Wrap

$12.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar and provolone.

Starters

Parmesan Bread Sticks

$5.00

Cheesy Bread

$10.00+

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Chicken Tenders with Tots

$9.00

Loaded Tots

$10.00

Over a pound of seasoned fries loaded with cheddar & mozzarella topped with bacon

Chicken quesadilla

$9.00

Grilled tortilla loaded with grilled chicken, cheddar & mozzarella served with side of sour cream

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Grilled tortilla loaded with grilled chicken, cheddar & mozzarella served with side of sour cream

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$9.00

Grilled tortilla loaded with grilled chicken, cheddar and mozzarella served with side of sour cream

Tater Tots

$3.00+

Buffallo Chicken Dip W Chips

$9.00

Brownies

$8.00

Tortelloni

$13.00

Gyros

Freshly sliced gyro meat with onions, tomatoes, lettuce, and cucumber sauce.

Regular Gyro

$12.00

Super Gyro

$17.00

Wings

10 Wings

$15.00

Calzone

Our delicious huge calzones are created to your specifications! Calzones come filled with mozzarella cheese and 3 of your favorite toppings.

Regular Calzone

$13.00

Super Calzone

$18.00

Mega Calzone

$30.00

Sauces

Balsamic

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Cesar

$0.50

Garlic Butter

$0.50

Honey BBQ

$0.50

Hot & Spicy Garlic

$0.50

Hot BBQ

$0.50

Hot Buffalo

$0.50

Italian

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Mild Buffalo

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Southern Twister

$0.50

Teriyaki

$0.50

2 Liters

2ltr Coke

$2.75

2ltr Diet Coke

$2.75

2ltr Sprite

$2.75

2ltr Barqs Rootbeer

$2.75

2ltr Orange Fanta

$2.75

2ltr Cherry Coke

$2.75

20 Oz.

Peace Tea

$1.25

Water

$1.00

20oz. Coke

$1.75

20oz. Diet Coke

$1.75

20oz. Cherry Coke

$1.75

20oz. Pibb Extra

$1.75

Monster

$2.00

20oz. Seagrams

$1.75

20oz. Barqs Rootbeer

$1.75

20oz. Mellow Yellow

$1.75

Cans

Can Coke

$0.75

Can Diet Coke

$0.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

242 E Garfield Rd, Aurora, OH 44202

