Uncle Spike's Pizzeria
110 Reviews
$$
242 E Garfield Rd
Aurora, OH 44202
Small
Small Cheese (Build Your Own)
12" cheese pizza with your choice of toppings.
Small Deluxe
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, green pepper, onions, mushrooms, and topped with mozzarella.
Small Four Meat
Classic red sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, and ham, topped with mozzarella and provolone.
Small BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, sliced onions, topped with cheddar and mozzarella.
Small Bianco Chicken
White garlic sauce, grilled chicken, portabella mushrooms, fresh spinach, topped with mozzarella and provolone.
Small Sweet Hawaiian
Pineapple, ham, bacon, with a sprinkle of cinnamon and brown sugar.
Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Tender pieces of grilled chicken, marinated in hot buffalo sauce, with diced onions and loaded with mozzarella and cheddar.
Small Gyro Pizza
Fresh cucumber sauce, sliced gyro meat, onions, tomatoes, covered with mozzarella.
Small Veggie
Choose any 5 of your favorite veggies (great with white sauce).
Small Loaded Baked Potato Pizza
White garlic sauce, smashed potatoes, crispy bacon, smothered with mozzarella and cheddar.
Small Spinach & Artichoke
White garlic sauce, fresh spinach, artichoke hearts, banana peppers, topped with mozzarella and provolone.
Small Rustic
Hearty red sauce, Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, red onion, topped with mozzarella and provolone.
Small The Greenman
Pesto sauce, grilled chicken, fresh spinach, roasted red peppers, topped with mozzarella and provolone.
Small Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Grilled chicken and bacon on our ranch sauce topped with cheddar and mozzarella.
Medium
Medium Cheese (Build your own)
14" cheese pizza with your choice of toppings.
Large
Large Cheese (Build Your Own)
20" cheese pizza with your choice of toppings.
1/2 Sheet
1/2 Sheet Cheese (Build Your Own)
1/2 sheet cheese pizza with your choice of toppings.
Full Sheet
Full Sheet Cheese (Build Your Own)
Full Sheet cheese pizza with your choice of toppings.
Deep Dish Pizza
NY
NY Cheese (Build Your Own)
Is our HUGE 24” round pizza any pizza connoisseur would love! Sliced into 8 MASSIVE slices! Each slice is a foot long!
NY Deluxe
NY Four Meat
NY BBQ Chicken
NY Bianco Chicken
NY Sweet Hawaiian
NY Buffalo Chicken
NY Gyro Pizza
NY Veggie
NY Loaded Baked Potato
NY Spinach & Artichoke
NY Rustic
NY The Greenman
NY Chicken Bacon Ranch
Special Items
Salads
House Salad
Lettuce, tomato, cheese, and croutons.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken, romaine, roma tomatoes, croutons, and mozzarella.
Classic Caesar Salad
Romaine, croutons, grated Parmesan tossed with traditional Caesar dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Romaine, breaded buffalo chicken strips, banana peppers, roma tomatoes, croutons, cheddar and mozzarella.
Antipasto Salad
Romaine, ham, salami, pepperoni, banana peppers, roma tomatoes, black olives, croutons, and mozzarella.
Subs
Italian Ciabatta Wrap
Pepperoni, genoa salami, ham, Italian dressing, lettuce, tomatoes and provolone.
Buffalo Chicken Ciabatta Wrap
Breaded chicken strips, marinara sauce, provolone and parmesan.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Ciabatta Wrap
Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar and provolone.
Starters
Parmesan Bread Sticks
Cheesy Bread
Chicken Tenders
Chicken Tenders with Tots
Loaded Tots
Over a pound of seasoned fries loaded with cheddar & mozzarella topped with bacon
Chicken quesadilla
Grilled tortilla loaded with grilled chicken, cheddar & mozzarella served with side of sour cream
Cheese Quesadilla
Grilled tortilla loaded with grilled chicken, cheddar & mozzarella served with side of sour cream
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled tortilla loaded with grilled chicken, cheddar and mozzarella served with side of sour cream
Tater Tots
Buffallo Chicken Dip W Chips
Brownies
Tortelloni
Gyros
Wings
Calzone
Sauces
2 Liters
20 Oz.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
242 E Garfield Rd, Aurora, OH 44202