Uncle Steve's
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and Enjoy
Location
1 Railroad Avenue, Roslyn Heights, NY 11577
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Roslyn Heights
More near Roslyn Heights