Uncle Steve's

1 Railroad Avenue

Roslyn Heights, NY 11577

Cocktails

BBQ Old Fashioned

$14.00

Blood Orange Cosmo

$14.00

Firing Squad

$14.00

Gold Rush

$14.00

Heaven

$14.00

Homegrown Honey

$14.00

Long Island

$17.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Margarita

$14.00

Martini

$14.00

Mule

$14.00

New York Sour

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Princess Peach

$14.00

Sazerac

$14.00

Spicy Margarita

$14.00

Tropical Crush

$14.00

Misc. Cockatail

$14.00

Vodka

Absolut Citron

$14.00

Absolut Peach

$14.00

Ketel One

$14.00

Stoli Orange

$14.00

Stoli Raspberry

$14.00

Stoli Vanilla

$14.00

Tito's

$14.00

Vodka Shot

$7.00

Martini

$17.00

Scotch

Dewars

$15.00

Glenmorangie

$16.00

Johnnie Walk Blue

$65.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$17.00

Lagavulin

$26.00

Macallan 12 Year

$21.00

Macallan 18 year

$65.00

Oban 14 year

$20.00

Talkisker 10 year

$23.00

Dewars

$7.50

Johnnie Walker Black

$8.50

Johnnie Walk Blue

$32.50

Macallan 12 Year

$10.50

Macallan 18 year

$32.50

Oban 14 year

$10.50

Lagavulin

$13.00

Talisker

$11.50

Rum

Captain Morgan

$12.00

Malibu

$12.00

Ron Zacapa 23 YR

$16.00

Ron Zacapa

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Malibu

$6.00

Tequila

Casamigos Añejo

$18.00

Casamigos Blanco

$16.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$17.00

Casamigos Reposado

$17.00

Clase Azul

$40.00

Don Julio 1942

$42.00

Casamigos Blanco

$8.00

Casamigos Reposado

$8.50

Casamigos Mezcal

$8.50

Casamigos Anejo

$9.00

Clase Azul

$20.00

Don Jullio 1942

$21.00

Bourbon

Buffalo Trace

$16.00

Blanton's

$21.00

Woodford Reserve

$16.00

Woodford Double Oaked

$19.00

Angel's Envy

$14.00

Kings County Distillery Straight Bourbon

$23.00

Kings County Distillery Peated Bourbon

$23.00

Weller 27YR

$30.00

Eh Taylor

$19.00

Buffalo Trace

$8.00

Blantons

$10.50

Woodford Reserve

$8.00

Woodford Double Oak

$9.00

Angels Envy

$7.00

Kings County Bourbon

$11.50

Weller 12y

$15.00

EH Taylor

$9.00

Gin

Hendrick's

$15.00

Monkey 47

$19.00

Hendricks

$7.50

Monkey 47

$9.50

Brandy & Cognac

Laird's Bond Apple Brandy

$14.00

Remy Martin 1738

$22.00

Remy Xo

$35.00

Remy 1738

$11.00

Remy XO

$17.50

Lairds Brandy

$7.00

Rye

High West Double Rye

$15.00

Rittenhouse

$12.00

Whistle Pig Piggy Back

$16.00

Woodford Reserve

$15.00

Rittenhouse

$6.00

Woodford Reserve

$7.50

High West Double Rye

$7.50

Whistle Pig Piggy Back

$8.00

Other Spirits & Liqueurs

Amaro Averna

$14.00

Aperol

$12.00

Benedictine

$14.00

Campari

$12.00

Chambord

$14.00

Cointreau

$14.00

Creme de Peche

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$16.00

St. Germain

$12.00

Vieux Pontarlier Absinthe

$21.00

Other Whiskeys

Hibiki Harmony

$21.00

Jameson

$12.00

Kings County Single Malt

$23.00

Pendleton

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Pendleton

$6.00

Hibiki Harmony

$10.50

Kings County

$11.50

Bottled Beer

Abita Amber Ale

$9.00

Allagash White

$9.00

Corona

$7.00

Guiness Nitro Cans

$8.00

Heineken Light

$7.00

Narragansett

$7.00

Stella

$7.00

Craft Beer 1

$8.00

Tap Beer

Maine Brewing- Lunch

$11.00

Barrier- Money

$9.50

Tap Beer Option 1

$9.00

Craft Beer Can

Craft Beer

$10.00

Can Cocktails

High Noon

$12.00

Red (375 ML)

Prisoner Red Blend

$47.00

Simi Alexander Cabernet Sauvignon

$19.00

Stags Leap Artemis

$68.00

White (375 ML)

Cake bread Cellars

$47.00

Santa Margherita

$33.00

Duckhorn Sauvignon Blanc

$32.00

Rose & Bubbles (375 ML)

La Marca Prosecco

$14.00

Saratoga Sparkling Water

$6.00

Veuve Clicquot

$73.00

Whispering Angel Rose'

$27.00

Appetizers

Margherita Bar Pie

$18.00

6 Wings

$10.00

12 Wings

$19.00

25 Wings

$37.00

Hot Pretzel With Brie Served With Fig Jam

$13.00

Mini Tuna Tacos

$18.00

Chicken Quesadilla (MP's 22 Year Favorite)

$15.00

Mediterranean Dip

$13.00

Charcuterie Board

$28.00

Basket of Steak Fries

$9.00

Salads

Garden House Salad

$13.00

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Between the Bread

The Willy

$15.00

Steak Sandwich

$19.00

BLT Chicken Club

$18.00

Uncle Steve's Famous Pub Burger

$18.00

Small Plates

Dany's Mac and Cheese

$13.00

Steamed Chicken Dumplings

$14.00

Lamb Chops

$26.00

Pan Seared Salmon

$24.00

Spicy Cajun Pasta

$19.00

Fireman Keith Young's Award Winning Texas Chili

$14.00

Desserts

Rice Pudding

$9.00

David's Cookies Twin Chocolate Chip

$9.00

"The Chalet's Original" Chocolate Fondue

$18.00

Soft Drinks

Pepsi

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Sierra Mist

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Cranberry

$3.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
1 Railroad Avenue, Roslyn Heights, NY 11577

