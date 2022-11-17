Restaurant header imageView gallery

Uncle Vito's Slice of NY R Street

1,421 Reviews

$

1800 15th St

Suite E

Sacramento, CA 95811

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Large NY Pepperoni
Slice NY Pepperoni
Slice NY Cheese

FRIES & WINGS & BITES

Buffalo Fries

$6.95

With blue cheese dressing and buffalo sauce

Thai Chili Fries

$6.95

Sweet chili sauce, ranch, serrano chillies and cilantro

Italian Garlic Fries

$6.95

Loaded with garlic, parmesan and parsley

Traditional Buffalo Wings

$10.95

With blue cheese dressing and buffalo sauce

Traditional Thai Chili Wings

$10.95

Sweet chili sauce, ranch, serrano chilies and cilantro

Traditional Italian Garlic Wings

$10.95

Loaded with garlic, parmesan and parsley

Boneless Buffalo Wings

$10.95

With blue cheese dressing and buffalo sauce

Boneless Thai Chili Wings

$10.95

Sweet chili sauce, ranch, serrano chilies and cilantro

Boneless Italian Garlic Wings

$10.95

Loaded with garlic, parmesan and parsley

Buffalo Cauliflower

$9.95

Served with choice of ranch or blue cheese.

Meatless Nuggets

$11.95

Fried Mac & Cheese

$8.95

Fried Pickle Spears

$8.95

SALADS

Caesar Salad

$5.95

with parmesan, focaccia croutons and classic caesar dressing

PIZZA BY THE SLICE

Slice NY Cheese

$5.25

Whole milk mozzarella and sweet tomato sauce

Slice NY Pepperoni

$5.50

Pepperoni, whole milk mozzarella, tomato sauce

Slice NY Tomato Pesto

$5.50

Sliced Tomatoes, mozzarella, feta, basil pesto

Slice NY Combo

$5.95

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, black olives, mozzarella and red sauce

LARGE PIZZAS

Large NY Cheese

$26.95

Whole milk mozzarella and sweet tomato sauce

Large NY Pepperoni

$28.95

Pepperoni, whole milk mozzarella, tomato sauce

Large NY Tomato Pesto

$28.95

Sliced Tomatoes, mozzarella, feta, basil pesto

Large NY Combo

$29.95

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, black olives, mozzarella and red sauce

Large NY 1/2 & 1/2

check markCasual
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

1800 15th St, Suite E, Sacramento, CA 95811

