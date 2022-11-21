- Home
Uncle Peters Bar & Grill
1,510 Reviews
$$
83-15 Northern Blvd
Jackson Heights, NY 11372
Order Again
Popular Items
Specials
Cream of Tomato Soup
fontina crostini
Autumn Salad
Roasted baby carrots & butternut squash, baby arugula, pomegranate seeds, candied walnuts, apple cider vinagrette
Filet of Halibut
Pan Seared, Mache, Fennel, Romesco Sauce, Patatas bravas, Garlic Aioli
Chicken Dijon
Pan Roasted Half Chicken with Mushrooms, Herbed Dijon Mustard Cream Sauce, Chive Mashed Potataes
Appetizers
Caprese Bruschetta
Diced Tomato, Red Onion, Basil & Fresh Mozzarella, Garlic Parmesan Bread, Balsamic Glaze Drizzle
Charcuterie Board
Goat Cheese & Membrillo Crostinis, Prosciutto di Parma, Mortadella, Soppressata, Manchego, Marinated Olives
Clams De España
Baked, Chorizo, Baby Spinach, Red Pepper, Bread Crumbs, Light Tomato Garlic Sauce
Crab Cakes
Panko Breaded, Served with Remoulade
Creamy Burrata Mozzarella
Tomato Medley, Proscuitto di Parma, Roasted Pepper, Red Onion, & Pesto Crostini
Crispy Fried Calamari
Lemon Pepper Zest, Served with Spicy Tomato Sauce
Gambas al Ajillo
Sautéed Shrimp in Herbed Garlic Butter Sauce, Chilli Flakes
Gnocchi Sorrentina
Baked, Tomato Basil Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella
Grilled Octopus
Grilled Mango, General Tso's Sauce
Herbed Goat Cheese Balls
Panko Breaded, Served with Truffle Honey
Lump Crabmeat Tower
Avocado, Mango, Tomato & Mixed Greens
Meatballs & Ricotta
Tomato Basil Sauce
Mussels & Garlic Bread
Fresh Herb White Wine Garlic Sauce
Salads
Baby Arugula & Orange Salad
Couscous, Aged Grana Padano, Toasted Hazelnuts, Honey Dijon Dressing
Baby Spinach & Mango Salad
Goat Cheese, Red Onion, Honey Balsamic
Caesar Salad
Hearts of Romaine, Herbed Brioche Croutons, Aged Grana Padano Cheese, Caesar Dressing
Chef's Chopped Salad
Mixed greens, Avocado, Zucchini, Eggplant, Roasted Pepper, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Egg, Mozzarella, Red Onion, Prosciutto di Parma, Herbed Lemon Vinaigrette
Garden Salad
Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Avocado, Tomato, Red Onion, Carrot & Zucchini Strings, Lemon Vinaigrette
Romaine & Apple Salad
Manchego, Candied Walnuts, Dried Cherries, Red Onion, Crispy Prosciutto, Jerez Sherry Vinaigrette
Sandwiches
Chicken Parm Sandwich
Panko Breaded Chicken Breast, Topped with Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella, Garlic French Baguette
Crab Cake Sandwich
panko breaded, bacon, baby spinach, tomato, remoulade, brioche bun
Eggplant Parm Sandwich
panko breaded, mozzarella, tomato basil sauce, garlic french baguette
Fried Fish Sandwich
Panko Breaded Filet of Branzino, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Jalapeño Tartar Sauce, French Baguette
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Avocado, Bacon, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Salsa Golf, Ciabatta Bread
Grilled Salmon Sandwich
Tomato, Baby Spinach, Avocado, Red Onion, Chipotle Mayo, Brioche Bun
Grilled Veggie Sandwich
Eggplant, Zucchini, Mushroom, Roasted Pepper, Fresh Mozzarella, Red Onion, Baby Spinach, Pesto Mayo, Ciabatta
Meatball Parm Sandwich
Topped with Mozzarella, Tomato Basil Sauce, Garlic French Baguette
Skirt Steak Sandwich
Grilled, Sautéed Onions & Mushrooms, Baby Arugula, Herbed Lemon Aioli, Black Truffle Oil, Ciabatta Bread
Uncle Peter's Burger
Mozzarella, Bacon, Pickles, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Brioche Bun
Pastas & Risottos
Black Linguini Frutti Di Mare
Clams, Mussels, Salmon, Calamari, Shrimp & Branzino in Tomato or White Wine Garlic Sauce
Cheese Ravioli Pomodoro
Tomato Basil Sauce
Cheese Ravioli Al Pesto
Pesto Cream Sauce, Topped with Basil, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Sun-dried Tomatoes
Fettuccine Alfredo
Peas, Parmesan Cheese, Cream Sauce
Linguini & Meatballs
Tomato Basil Sauce, Topped with Shaved Parmesan
Cappellini Primavera
olive oil, garlic, zucchini, broccoli, carrots, peppers, mushrooms, baby spinach * vegan
Pappardelle & Beef Ragu
Shredded Braised Beef Shank, Tomato Sauce, Whipped Ricotta
Penne Vodka
Tomato, Cream & Vodka Sauce
Seafood Ravioli
Thyme Lobster Bisque Cream Sauce
Spinach Fettuccine & Italian Sausage
Broccoli di rabe, Sage Parmesan Cream Sauce, Topped with Prosciutto di Parma
Valencian Risotto
Shrimp, Calamari, Clams, Mussels, Chorizo, Chicken, Red Pepper, Peas, Spanish Saffron
Vegetable Risotto
Zucchini, Eggplant, Baby Spinach, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Basil
Lasagña
Meat Sauce, Béchamel, Mozzarella, Aged Grana Padano Cheese
Entrées
Chicken Francese
Sautéed All Natural Chicken Breast, White Wine Lemon Sauce, Linguini, Broccoli
Chicken Marsala
Mushrooms & Marsala Sauce, Served with Mashed Potatoes
Chicken Milanese
Panko Breaded, Fried Artichokes, Baby Arugula, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Shaved Manchego, Balsamic Glaze
Chicken Parm
Panko Breaded All Natural Chicken Breast, Topped with Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella, Linguini in Tomato Sauce
Eggplant Parm
Panko Breaded, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Linguini
Filet of Branzino
Pan Seared, Creamy Lemon Butter Sauce, Broccoli, Carrot & Zucchini, Fried Yukon Potato
Grilled Baby Lamb Chops
Rosemary White Wine Butter Sauce, Crispy Smashed Potato & Sautéed Spinach
Grilled Chicken
Topped with Avocado, Tomato, & Red Onion Salad, Roasted Rosemary Potato Medley
Grilled Pork Chop
Red Wine & Balsamic Braised Cipollini Onions & Tricolor Peppers, Chive Mashed Potatoes
Grilled Salmon
Sliced Avocado & Red Onion, Pesto Cream Sauce, Roasted Rosemary Potato Medley
Grilled Sirloin Steak
Sweet Cherry Pepper Chimichurri, Chive Mashed Potatoes
Grilled Skirt Steak
Topped with Avocado, Tomato, & Red Onion Salad, Roasted Rosemary Potato Medley
Jumbo Shrimp Scampi
Chili Flakes, Herbed Garlic Butter Sauce, Cappellini, Baby Spinach & Diced Tomato
Roasted Half Chicken Scarpariello
Italian Sausage, Peppadew Peppers, Onion, Rosemary Garlic Sauce, Smashed Fried Potatoes
Seafood Platter
Lobster Tail, Branzino, Shrimp, Calamari, Broccoli, Red Pepper, Romesco & Gremolata
Additions
Creamy Chive Mashed Potatoes
French Fries
French Fries Provençal
Seasoned with Garlic & Herbs
Garlic Bread
Mixed Salad
Mixed Greens, Red Onion, Lemon Vinaigrette
Roasted Potato Medley
Roasted with Rosemary
Saffron Risotto
aged parmesan
Sautéed Vegetables
Carrot, Zucchini, & Broccoli
Side of Fettuccine Alfredo
Cream & Aged Grana Padano Cheese Sauce
Side of Pasta in Garlic Butter Sauce
Side of Pasta in Pesto Cream Sauce
Side of Pasta in Tomato Sauce
Side of Penne Vodka
Tomato, Cream, Vodka Sauce
Desserts
Chocolate Gelato
Chocolate Lava Cake
Served with Vanilla Gelato
Creme Brulee
Topped with Fresh Berries
Vanilla Gelato
Quesos y Dulce
Manchego, Membrillo, Candied Walnuts, Honey & Apple
Tres Leches Cake
Topped with Homemade Whipped Cream & Strawberry
Uncle Peter's Sundae
Vanilla & Chocolate Gelato, Pistachio & Dried Cherry Biscotti, Topped with Whipped Cream, Chocolate Syrup, Crushed Pistachios & Maraschino Cherry
Apple Tart
dulce de leche gelato
Tiramisu
Layered Coffee Soaked Lady Fingers, Mascarpone Cream Filling, Cocoa Powder
Trio of Sorbet
Mango , Lemon, & Raspberry, Served with Waffle Cookie
Dulce de Leche Gelato
Served with Wafflle Cookie
Condiments, Sauces, & Dressings
Alfredo Sauce (4 oz)
Basil Aioli (1 oz)
Caesar Dressing (2 oz)
Chimichurri (2 oz)
Chipotle Mayo (1 oz)
Herbed Mayo (1 oz)
Honey Balsamic Dressing (2 oz)
Honey Dijon Dressing (2 oz)
Jalapeño Tartar Sauce (1 oz)
Jerez Sherry Vinaigrette (2 oz)
Lemon Vinaigrette (2 oz)
Mayo (1 oz )
Parmesan Cheese (1 oz)
Remoulade Sauce (1 oz)
Salsa Golf (1 oz)
Tomato Sauce (4 oz)
Vodka Sauce (4 oz)
Pesto Cream Sauce 4oz
Sangria (Must be ordered with food)
Red Sangria By the Glass
White Sangria By the Glass
Mango Sangria By the Glass
Passionfruit Sangria By the Glass
To-Go Red Sangria Pitcher
Equivalent of 3 glasses
To-Go White Sangria Pitcher
Equivalent of 3 glasses
To-Go Mango Sangria Pitcher
Equivalent of 3 glasses
To-Go Passionfruit Sangria Pitcher
Equivalent of 3 glasses
Wine (Must be ordered with food)
Albariño By the Glass
Cabernet By the Glass
Chardonnay By the Glass
Crianza By the Glass
Malbec By the Glass
Merlot By the Glass
Moscato By The Glass
Pinot Grigio By the Glass
Pinot Noir By the Glass
Prosecco By the Glass
Rose By the Glass
Rosé Prosecco By the Glass
Sauvignon Blanc By the Glass
Torrontes By the Glass
White Zinfandel By the Glass
Signature Cocktails (Must be ordered with food)
Witches Brew
Gosling's Black Seal Rum, Blackberry Liqueur, Lychee Purée, Fresh Lime
Honeymoon
Barr Hill Gin, Elderflower, Pink Grapefruit, Butterfly Flower Syrup, Fresh Lime
Mango Mama
Del Maguey Vida Mezcal, Mango, Fresh Lime, Aperol, Ginger
Macarena
Olmeca Altos Blanco Tequila, Passionfruit, Elderflower, Pink Grapefruit, Agave
Gold Rush
Maker's Mark Bourbon, Mango, Fresh Lime, Ginger Beer, Mint
Jungle Bird
Gosling's Black Rum, Aperol, Pineapple, Fresh Lime
Bandolero
Del Maguey Vida Mezcal, Tamarind, Fresh Lime
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
We offer a menu that draws inspiration from Italy, Spain & France.
83-15 Northern Blvd, Jackson Heights, NY 11372