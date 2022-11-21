Restaurant header imageView gallery

Uncle Peters Bar & Grill

1,510 Reviews

$$

83-15 Northern Blvd

Jackson Heights, NY 11372

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Penne Vodka
Caesar Salad
Grilled Chicken

Specials

Cream of Tomato Soup

Cream of Tomato Soup

$12.00

fontina crostini

Autumn Salad

Autumn Salad

$14.00

Roasted baby carrots & butternut squash, baby arugula, pomegranate seeds, candied walnuts, apple cider vinagrette

Filet of Halibut

Filet of Halibut

$36.00

Pan Seared, Mache, Fennel, Romesco Sauce, Patatas bravas, Garlic Aioli

Chicken Dijon

$32.00

Pan Roasted Half Chicken with Mushrooms, Herbed Dijon Mustard Cream Sauce, Chive Mashed Potataes

Appetizers

Caprese Bruschetta

Caprese Bruschetta

$12.00

Diced Tomato, Red Onion, Basil & Fresh Mozzarella, Garlic Parmesan Bread, Balsamic Glaze Drizzle

Charcuterie Board

Charcuterie Board

$18.00

Goat Cheese & Membrillo Crostinis, Prosciutto di Parma, Mortadella, Soppressata, Manchego, Marinated Olives

Clams De España

Clams De España

$14.00

Baked, Chorizo, Baby Spinach, Red Pepper, Bread Crumbs, Light Tomato Garlic Sauce

Crab Cakes

Crab Cakes

$16.00

Panko Breaded, Served with Remoulade

Creamy Burrata Mozzarella

Creamy Burrata Mozzarella

$15.00

Tomato Medley, Proscuitto di Parma, Roasted Pepper, Red Onion, & Pesto Crostini

Crispy Fried Calamari

Crispy Fried Calamari

$20.00

Lemon Pepper Zest, Served with Spicy Tomato Sauce

Gambas al Ajillo

Gambas al Ajillo

$12.00

Sautéed Shrimp in Herbed Garlic Butter Sauce, Chilli Flakes

Gnocchi Sorrentina

Gnocchi Sorrentina

$12.00

Baked, Tomato Basil Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella

Grilled Octopus

Grilled Octopus

$18.00

Grilled Mango, General Tso's Sauce

Herbed Goat Cheese Balls

Herbed Goat Cheese Balls

$12.00

Panko Breaded, Served with Truffle Honey

Lump Crabmeat Tower

Lump Crabmeat Tower

$16.00

Avocado, Mango, Tomato & Mixed Greens

Meatballs & Ricotta

Meatballs & Ricotta

$12.00

Tomato Basil Sauce

Mussels & Garlic Bread

Mussels & Garlic Bread

$14.00

Fresh Herb White Wine Garlic Sauce

Salads

Baby Arugula & Orange Salad

Baby Arugula & Orange Salad

$12.00

Couscous, Aged Grana Padano, Toasted Hazelnuts, Honey Dijon Dressing

Baby Spinach & Mango Salad

Baby Spinach & Mango Salad

$12.00

Goat Cheese, Red Onion, Honey Balsamic

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Hearts of Romaine, Herbed Brioche Croutons, Aged Grana Padano Cheese, Caesar Dressing

Chef's Chopped Salad

Chef's Chopped Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, Avocado, Zucchini, Eggplant, Roasted Pepper, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Egg, Mozzarella, Red Onion, Prosciutto di Parma, Herbed Lemon Vinaigrette

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$12.00

Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Avocado, Tomato, Red Onion, Carrot & Zucchini Strings, Lemon Vinaigrette

Romaine & Apple Salad

Romaine & Apple Salad

$14.00

Manchego, Candied Walnuts, Dried Cherries, Red Onion, Crispy Prosciutto, Jerez Sherry Vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Chicken Parm Sandwich

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$17.00

Panko Breaded Chicken Breast, Topped with Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella, Garlic French Baguette

Crab Cake Sandwich

Crab Cake Sandwich

$24.00

panko breaded, bacon, baby spinach,  tomato, remoulade, brioche bun

Eggplant Parm Sandwich

Eggplant Parm Sandwich

$17.00

panko breaded, mozzarella,  tomato basil sauce,  garlic french baguette

Fried Fish Sandwich

Fried Fish Sandwich

$21.00

Panko Breaded Filet of Branzino, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Jalapeño Tartar Sauce, French Baguette

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Avocado, Bacon, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Salsa Golf, Ciabatta Bread

Grilled Salmon Sandwich

Grilled Salmon Sandwich

$20.00

Tomato, Baby Spinach, Avocado, Red Onion, Chipotle Mayo, Brioche Bun

Grilled Veggie Sandwich

Grilled Veggie Sandwich

$17.00

Eggplant, Zucchini, Mushroom, Roasted Pepper, Fresh Mozzarella, Red Onion, Baby Spinach, Pesto Mayo, Ciabatta

Meatball Parm Sandwich

Meatball Parm Sandwich

$17.00

Topped with Mozzarella, Tomato Basil Sauce, Garlic French Baguette

Skirt Steak Sandwich

Skirt Steak Sandwich

$24.00

Grilled, Sautéed Onions & Mushrooms, Baby Arugula, Herbed Lemon Aioli, Black Truffle Oil, Ciabatta Bread

Uncle Peter's Burger

Uncle Peter's Burger

$18.00

Mozzarella, Bacon, Pickles, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Brioche Bun

Pastas & Risottos

Black Linguini Frutti Di Mare

Black Linguini Frutti Di Mare

$30.00

Clams, Mussels, Salmon, Calamari, Shrimp & Branzino in Tomato or White Wine Garlic Sauce

Cheese Ravioli Pomodoro

Cheese Ravioli Pomodoro

$18.00

Tomato Basil Sauce

Cheese Ravioli Al Pesto

Cheese Ravioli Al Pesto

$22.00

Pesto Cream Sauce, Topped with Basil, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Sun-dried Tomatoes

Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo

$18.00

Peas, Parmesan Cheese, Cream Sauce

Linguini & Meatballs

Linguini & Meatballs

$20.00

Tomato Basil Sauce, Topped with Shaved Parmesan

Cappellini Primavera

Cappellini Primavera

$20.00

olive oil, garlic, zucchini, broccoli, carrots, peppers, mushrooms, baby spinach * vegan

Pappardelle & Beef Ragu

Pappardelle & Beef Ragu

$25.00

Shredded Braised Beef Shank, Tomato Sauce, Whipped Ricotta

Penne Vodka

Penne Vodka

$16.00

Tomato, Cream & Vodka Sauce

Seafood Ravioli

Seafood Ravioli

$26.00

Thyme Lobster Bisque Cream Sauce

Spinach Fettuccine & Italian Sausage

Spinach Fettuccine & Italian Sausage

$24.00

Broccoli di rabe, Sage Parmesan Cream Sauce, Topped with Prosciutto di Parma

Valencian Risotto

Valencian Risotto

$30.00

Shrimp, Calamari, Clams, Mussels, Chorizo, Chicken, Red Pepper, Peas, Spanish Saffron

Vegetable Risotto

Vegetable Risotto

$22.00

Zucchini, Eggplant, Baby Spinach, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Basil

Lasagña

Lasagña

$25.00

Meat Sauce, Béchamel, Mozzarella, Aged Grana Padano Cheese

Entrées

Chicken Francese

Chicken Francese

$28.00

Sautéed All Natural Chicken Breast, White Wine Lemon Sauce, Linguini, Broccoli

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$28.00

Mushrooms & Marsala Sauce, Served with Mashed Potatoes

Chicken Milanese

Chicken Milanese

$28.00

Panko Breaded, Fried Artichokes, Baby Arugula, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes,  Shaved Manchego, Balsamic Glaze

Chicken Parm

Chicken Parm

$28.00

Panko Breaded All Natural Chicken Breast, Topped with Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella, Linguini in Tomato Sauce

Eggplant Parm

Eggplant Parm

$28.00

Panko Breaded, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Linguini

Filet of Branzino

Filet of Branzino

$34.00

Pan Seared, Creamy Lemon Butter Sauce, Broccoli, Carrot & Zucchini, Fried Yukon Potato

Grilled Baby Lamb Chops

Grilled Baby Lamb Chops

$40.00

Rosemary White Wine Butter Sauce, Crispy Smashed Potato & Sautéed Spinach

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$28.00

Topped with Avocado, Tomato, & Red Onion Salad, Roasted Rosemary Potato Medley

Grilled Pork Chop

Grilled Pork Chop

$36.00

Red Wine & Balsamic Braised Cipollini Onions & Tricolor Peppers, Chive Mashed Potatoes

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$32.00

Sliced Avocado & Red Onion, Pesto Cream Sauce, Roasted Rosemary Potato Medley

Grilled Sirloin Steak

Grilled Sirloin Steak

$40.00

Sweet Cherry Pepper Chimichurri, Chive Mashed Potatoes

Grilled Skirt Steak

Grilled Skirt Steak

$38.00

Topped with Avocado, Tomato, & Red Onion Salad, Roasted Rosemary Potato Medley

Jumbo Shrimp Scampi

Jumbo Shrimp Scampi

$30.00

Chili Flakes, Herbed Garlic Butter Sauce, Cappellini, Baby Spinach & Diced Tomato

Roasted Half Chicken Scarpariello

Roasted Half Chicken Scarpariello

$30.00

Italian Sausage, Peppadew Peppers, Onion, Rosemary Garlic Sauce, Smashed Fried Potatoes

Seafood Platter

Seafood Platter

$38.00

Lobster Tail, Branzino, Shrimp, Calamari, Broccoli, Red Pepper, Romesco & Gremolata

Additions

Creamy Chive Mashed Potatoes

Creamy Chive Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

French Fries

$7.00
French Fries Provençal

French Fries Provençal

$7.00

Seasoned with Garlic & Herbs

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$7.00
Mixed Salad

Mixed Salad

$7.00

Mixed Greens, Red Onion, Lemon Vinaigrette

Roasted Potato Medley

Roasted Potato Medley

$7.00

Roasted with Rosemary

Saffron Risotto

Saffron Risotto

$10.00

aged parmesan

Sautéed Vegetables

Sautéed Vegetables

$8.00

Carrot, Zucchini, & Broccoli

Side of Fettuccine Alfredo

Side of Fettuccine Alfredo

$10.00

Cream & Aged Grana Padano Cheese Sauce

Side of Pasta in Garlic Butter Sauce

Side of Pasta in Garlic Butter Sauce

$8.00
Side of Pasta in Pesto Cream Sauce

Side of Pasta in Pesto Cream Sauce

$10.00
Side of Pasta in Tomato Sauce

Side of Pasta in Tomato Sauce

$8.00
Side of Penne Vodka

Side of Penne Vodka

$10.00

Tomato, Cream, Vodka Sauce

Desserts

Chocolate Gelato

Chocolate Gelato

$9.00
Chocolate Lava Cake

Chocolate Lava Cake

$10.00

Served with Vanilla Gelato

Creme Brulee

Creme Brulee

$9.00

Topped with Fresh Berries

Vanilla Gelato

Vanilla Gelato

$9.00
Quesos y Dulce

Quesos y Dulce

$9.00

Manchego, Membrillo, Candied Walnuts, Honey & Apple

Tres Leches Cake

Tres Leches Cake

$9.00

Topped with Homemade Whipped Cream & Strawberry

Uncle Peter's Sundae

Uncle Peter's Sundae

$9.00

Vanilla & Chocolate Gelato, Pistachio & Dried Cherry Biscotti, Topped with Whipped Cream, Chocolate Syrup, Crushed Pistachios & Maraschino Cherry

Apple Tart

Apple Tart

$10.00

dulce de leche gelato

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$9.00

Layered Coffee Soaked Lady Fingers, Mascarpone Cream Filling, Cocoa Powder

Trio of Sorbet

Trio of Sorbet

$9.00

Mango , Lemon, & Raspberry, Served with Waffle Cookie

Dulce de Leche Gelato

$9.00

Served with Wafflle Cookie

Condiments, Sauces, & Dressings

Alfredo Sauce (4 oz)

$3.00

Basil Aioli (1 oz)

$1.50

Caesar Dressing (2 oz)

$2.00

Chimichurri (2 oz)

$2.00

Chipotle Mayo (1 oz)

$1.50

Herbed Mayo (1 oz)

$1.50

Honey Balsamic Dressing (2 oz)

$2.00

Honey Dijon Dressing (2 oz)

$2.00

Jalapeño Tartar Sauce (1 oz)

$1.50

Jerez Sherry Vinaigrette (2 oz)

$2.00

Lemon Vinaigrette (2 oz)

$2.00

Mayo (1 oz )

$1.00

Parmesan Cheese (1 oz)

$1.50

Remoulade Sauce (1 oz)

$1.50

Salsa Golf (1 oz)

$1.50

Tomato Sauce (4 oz)

$2.00

Vodka Sauce (4 oz)

$3.00

Pesto Cream Sauce 4oz

$3.00

Sangria (Must be ordered with food)

Red Sangria By the Glass

$8.00

White Sangria By the Glass

$8.00

Mango Sangria By the Glass

$9.00

Passionfruit Sangria By the Glass

$10.00

To-Go Red Sangria Pitcher

$24.00

Equivalent of 3 glasses

To-Go White Sangria Pitcher

$24.00

Equivalent of 3 glasses

To-Go Mango Sangria Pitcher

$26.00

Equivalent of 3 glasses

To-Go Passionfruit Sangria Pitcher

$28.00

Equivalent of 3 glasses

Wine (Must be ordered with food)

Must be accompanied with the purchase of a food item

Albariño By the Glass

$10.00

Cabernet By the Glass

$12.00

Chardonnay By the Glass

$10.00

Crianza By the Glass

$10.00

Malbec By the Glass

$12.00

Merlot By the Glass

$10.00

Moscato By The Glass

$10.00

Pinot Grigio By the Glass

$10.00

Pinot Noir By the Glass

$10.00

Prosecco By the Glass

$12.00

Rose By the Glass

$10.00

Rosé Prosecco By the Glass

$11.00

Sauvignon Blanc By the Glass

$10.00

Torrontes By the Glass

$11.00

White Zinfandel By the Glass

$10.00

Signature Cocktails (Must be ordered with food)

Witches Brew

$13.00

Gosling's Black Seal Rum, Blackberry Liqueur, Lychee Purée, Fresh Lime

Honeymoon

$13.00

Barr Hill Gin, Elderflower, Pink Grapefruit, Butterfly Flower Syrup, Fresh Lime

Mango Mama

$12.00

Del Maguey Vida Mezcal, Mango, Fresh Lime, Aperol, Ginger

Macarena

$12.00

Olmeca Altos Blanco Tequila, Passionfruit, Elderflower, Pink Grapefruit, Agave

Gold Rush

$14.00

Maker's Mark Bourbon, Mango, Fresh Lime, Ginger Beer, Mint

Jungle Bird

$13.00

Gosling's Black Rum, Aperol, Pineapple, Fresh Lime

Bandolero

$12.00

Del Maguey Vida Mezcal, Tamarind, Fresh Lime

Soda

8 oz Coke

$3.00

8 oz Sprite

$3.00

10 oz Ginger Ale

$3.00

Bottled Sparkling Water (750 mL)

$8.00

Bottled Flat Water (750 mL)

$8.00

Tamarind Juice

$3.00

Poland Spring Water Bottle (16.9 fl oz)

$2.00

Orange San Pellegrino Sparkling Beverage Can

$3.00

San Pellegrino Carbonated Lemon Can (11.15 fl oz)

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We offer a menu that draws inspiration from Italy, Spain & France.

Website

Location

83-15 Northern Blvd, Jackson Heights, NY 11372

Directions

