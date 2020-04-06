American
Steakhouses
Burgers
Uncommon Grill
763 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
777 Echo Lake Road, Watertown, CT 06795
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tipping Chair Tavern - Milldale
4.5 • 936
1783 Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike Milldale, CT 06467
View restaurant
Hop Haus Craft Eatery & Taproom - Southington
No Reviews
28 West Main ST Plantsville, CT 06479
View restaurant