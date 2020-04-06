Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Steakhouses
Burgers

Uncommon Grill

763 Reviews

$$

777 Echo Lake Road

Watertown, CT 06795

Appetizers

Baked Burrata

$11.00

Buffalo Parm Cauliflower

$13.00

Cauliflower Pizza

$15.00

Charcuterie Board

$21.00

Fig & Whipped Ricotta Crostini

$12.00

Fried Brussels

$11.00

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Los Nachos

$13.00

Parm Cauliflower

$13.00

Pretzel

$11.00

Parm Truffle Fries

$8.00

Turk Candied Bacon

$14.00

Reg Candied Bac

$14.00

Rib Poutine

$16.00

UN Calamari

$14.00

Veal Meatballs

$15.00

Wings

$12.00+

Zucc Crab Cakes

$14.00

Burgers

All American Burger

$13.00

Chili Crunch Burger

$15.00

Crab Cake Burger

$19.00

Impossible Burger

$16.00

J Bbq Burg

$16.00

Med. Turk Burger

$16.00

Morning Burg

$16.00

PB&J Burger

$14.00

Uncommon Burger

$16.00

Plain Burger

$12.00

Entrees

Carne Tacos

$14.00

Chicken & Pancake

$20.00

Chipotle Penne

$17.00

Fettuccine Al La Mar

$25.00

Fried Shrimp

$24.00

Gnocchi Bolognaise

$19.00

Linguine & Burrata

$16.00

New York Strip

$40.00

Pork Chop

$29.00

Quinoa Peppers

$17.00

Salmon

$26.00

Short Ribs

$27.00

Shrimp BLT

$14.00

SW Chix Taco

$13.00

UN Mac & Chz

$16.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Chopped Salad

$12.00

Purple Kale Salad

$13.00

Roasted Beet Salad

$14.00

Wedge Salad

$12.00

Southwestern Cobb Salad

$15.00

Soups

Chili

$7.00

Irish Onion Soup

$7.00

Tomato Soup

$5.00

Kids Menu

Kids sliders

$7.00

Kids Flatbread

$7.00

Kids chix Fingers

$7.00

Kids Fett

$7.00

Kids Grilled Chz

$7.00

kids grilled chicken

$7.00

Kids Hot Dog

$7.00

Kids Penne

$7.00

Kids UN Mac & Chz

$7.00

Desserts

Apple Tart

$9.00

Berries & Cream Puffs

$11.00Out of stock

Cannoli Cake

$8.00

Carrot cake slice

$8.00

Chocolate Bomb

$10.00

Chocolate cake

$8.00

Cinn Beignets Bites

$10.00

Cupcakes

$4.00Out of stock

Gummy Bear Ice Cream Bowl

$7.00

Ice Cream Martini Esp

$5.00

Peanut Butter Cup Slice of Cake

$8.00

Pistachio Slice of Cake

$8.00

Scoop of Ice Cream

$3.00

Seasonal Cake

$8.00

Sticky Toffee Waffle Sandwich

$11.00

Whole Cake

$60.00

Specials

BUTTERNUT SQUASH RAVIOLI

$24.00Out of stock

DOUBLE SMASHED CHEESEBURGER

$17.00

PASTA FAGIOLI

$8.00

POACHED PEAR SALAD

$16.00

PUMPKIN CANNOLI CHEESECAKE

$9.00

UN Chick STIR FRY******CHICKEN******

$28.00

UN Fish STIR FRY******FISH********

$30.00
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

