Uncommon Grounds - Watertown

Hot Beverages
Hot Brewed Coffee
Choose from Medium Roast or Decaf.
Americano
Espresso diluted with hot water, giving it a similar strength to, but different flavor from, traditionally brewed coffee.
Cafe Au Lait
House brewed coffee (or decaf) with steamed milk
Cafe Latte
Espresso shots, blended with lots of steamed milk and topped with a dollop of creamy foam.
Cappucino
Espresso shots blended with an equal part of steamed milk them topped with lots of creamy foam.
CHAI Latte
Traditional Chai Tea (sweetened)
Vanilla Chai Latte
Espresso
Hot Chocolate
Steamed hot cocoa topped whipped cream.
Lipton Tea togo
MEM Tea Bags
We carry varieties from the premier loose leaf tea purveyor, MEM Imports.
Matcha Tea Latte
Mocha Latte
White Chocolate Cafe Latte
Cold Beverages
Arnold Palmer (Lemonade Iced Tea)
Blackberry Watermelon Italian Soda (togo)
Bottled Water
Chocolate Milk
Coke Bottled
Cold Brew Coffee
Crimson Berry Lemonade Iced Tea
1/2 fruity crimson berry tea, 1/2 lemonade for a perfectly refreshing summer drink!!
Diet Coke Bottle
Iced Americano
Iced Brown Sugar Almond Milk Espresso (shaken)
Iced Brown Sugar Oat Milk Espresso (shaken)
Iced Chai
Iced Coffee
Choose from Medium Roast or Decaf.
Iced Latte
Iced Matcha Latte
Iced Tea (sweetened)
Iced Tea (unsweetened)
Unsweetened Black, Crimson Berry, or Green. Sweetened Iced Green Peach Mango Tea, Lemongrass Ginger Green Tea, & more!
Iced Vanilla Chai
Juices
Orange, Apple, Cranberry or Grapefruit
Lemonade
Raspberry Lime Rickey
Raspberry syrup, seltzer water and fresh squeezed lime juice over ice.
Seltzer Water (can)
Sprite Bottled
Whole Milk
House Special Lattes (Iced or Hot)
Almond Joy Latte
Chocolate, Almond & Coconut syrups blended with espresso & steamed milk
Berry Vanilla Latte
Iced or Hot: Blackberry & Vanilla Syrups over espresso and milk choice.
Butterscotch Caramel Latte
Espresso, steamed milk, caramel and butterscotch syrups topped with whipped cream.
Caramel Cream Latté
Vanilla & Caramel syrups blended with espresso & steamed milk
Caramel Honey Oat Milk Latte (Iced or Hot)
Chocolate Hazelnut Latte
Cinnamon Bun Latte
Cinnamon & Caramel syrups blended with espresso & steamed milk
Gingerbread LATTE
Milky Way Latte
Chocolate, Vanilla & Caramel syrups blended with espresso & steamed milk
Mocha Latte
Oat Milk And Honey Latte
Espresso & steamed oat milk sweetened with honey.
Peanut Butter Cup Latte
Peppermint Patty Latte
Chocolate & Peppermint syrups blended with espresso & steamed milk
Pumpkin Spice Latte
White Chocolate Cafe Latte
Egg Sandwiches
Egg Sandwich
Two eggs (fried or scrambled) with cheese on choice of toast, bagel, or english muffin. Add a side of our tasty red bliss potato homefries for $2.59 extra
Croissant Egg Sandwich (meatless)
Fried egg, cheddar cheese, avocado, arugula, & tomato on a croissant
Uncommon Caprese Eggwhite Sandwich
Breakfast panini made with egg whites, spinach, tomato,applewood bacon, smoked gouda cheese & pesto mayo on ciabatta roll. NO SUBSTITUTIONS.
Smoked Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Made with linguica pork sausage (smokey & spiced Portuguese sausage), scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, chipotle mayo on a soft brioche roll. NO SUBSTITUTIONS.
Biscuit Egg Sandwich
A biscuit, a fried egg, cheddar cheese, avocado, bacon, & chimichurri sauce make this sandwich uncommoningly great!! NO SUBSTITUTIONS.
Smoked Salmon Bagel Sandwich
Bagel sandwich with smoked salmon, capers, tomato, lettuce, red onion & plain or herb cream cheese.
Breakfast BLT
Two fried eggs, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on toasted bread.
Morning Favorites
Two Eggs Any Style
Two eggs (scrambled or fried) with buttered toast & home fries. Add bacon or Sausage links ($2).
Avocado Egg Toast
Two poached eggs, fresh avocado slices, chili flakes, marinated roasted grape tomatoes on toast with herb oil garnish. Served with red bliss potato homefries.
Eggless Avocado Toast
We layer arugula, tomato, & avocado slices on a slice of multigrain toast and top with a chili flake herb oil garnish. Served with homefries.
Corned Beef Hash & Eggs
Our homemade corned beef hash, two eggs (scrambled or fried), buttered toast & red bliss potato home fries.
Baleadas
(Traditional Honduran Breakfast) Two grilled tortillas stuffed with scrambled eggs, avocado, refried beans, feta cheese, & sour cream. Served with home fries
Corned Beef Vegetable Hash
Two poached eggs atop a mound of our special corned beef hash sautéed with shredded cabbage, onions, red peppers & chipotle sauce garnish, two poached eggs, buttered toast & red bliss potato home fries.
Smoked Salmon Avocado Toast
Smoked salmon, a poached egg, avocado, arugula, lemon parsley oil, marinated grape tomatoes on toasted bread,
Breakfast Burritos (served with homefries)
Meat Lover's Burrito
This one-of-a-kind big burrito with scrambled eggs with chorizo, bacon, ham, pork sausage, cheddar cheese & jalapenos. Served with homefries.
Southwestern Burrito
Our big breakfast Southwestern burrito has scrambled eggs mixed with black beans, salsa, Spanish rice & Jack cheese, Served with red bliss potato home fries.
Western Burrito
Ham, Pepper, Onion egg scramble stuffed tortilla. Served with Home Fries.
Mediterranean Burrito
Scrambled eggs with feta, tomato, & baby spinach wrapped in a tortilla. Served with red bliss potato home fries.
Breakfast Veggie Burrito
Our big breakfast vegetarian burritos has scrambled eggs mixed with black beans, salsa, grilled zucchini, peppers, onion s, broccoli, & mushrooms, spanish rice & Jack cheese, Served with red bliss potato home fries.
Breakfast Steak Burrito
Our hearty breakfast Steak burrito has scrambled eggs and steak, mixed with black beans, salsa, Spanish rice & Jack cheese, Served with red bliss potato home fries.
Create Your Own Breakfast Burrito
Make a custom breakfast burrito starting with scrambled eggs and building in all the fixings. Comes with a side of red bliss home fries.
Breakfast Combo Platter
Eggs Benedict
Classic Eggs Benedict
Two poached eggs served on two halves of english muffin with Black Forest Ham & homemade hollandaise sauce. Served with red bliss potato home fries. Please note: eggs are served runny unless otherwise requested.
Cali Eggs Benedict
Two poached eggs served on two halves of an english muffin with fresh avocado slices, tomato & fresh baby spinach with homemade hollandaise sauce. Served with red bliss potato home fries. Please note: eggs are served runny unless otherwise requested.
Irish Benny
Two poached eggs served on two halves of an english muffin with our homemade corned beef hash & hollandaise sauce. Served with red bliss potato home fries. Please note: eggs are served runny unless otherwise requested.
Smoked Salmon Benedict
Two poached eggs served on a toasted English muffin with smoked salmon and homemade hollandaise sauce. Served with red bliss potato home fries. (Please note: eggs are served runny unless otherwise requested.)
Southern-Style Eggs Benedict
Two poached eggs served on two halves of an English muffin with arugula & spicy andouille sausage with homemade chipotle hollandaise sauce. Served with red bliss potato home fries. Please note: eggs are served runny unless otherwise requested.
Benny w/ Baby Spinach
Two poached eggs served on two halves of an English muffin with fresh baby spinach and homemade hollandaise sauce. Served with red bliss potato home fries. Please note: eggs are served runny unless otherwise requested.
Benny w/ Bacon
Two poached eggs served on two halves of an English muffin with Applewood-smoked bacon & homemade hollandaise sauce. Served with red bliss potato home fries. Please note: eggs are served runny unless otherwise requested.
Benny w/ Pork Sausage Patty
Two poached eggs served on two halves of an English muffin with pork sausage patty and homemade hollandaise sauce. Served with red bliss potato home fries. Please note: eggs are served runny unless otherwise requested.
Benny w/ Spinach +Ham
Two poached eggs served on two halves of an English muffin with Black Forest ham & fresh baby spinach & homemade hollandaise sauce. Served with red bliss potato home fries. Please note: eggs are served runny unless otherwise requested.
Benny w/ VEGGIE Sausage
Two poached eggs served on two halves of an English muffin with a Morningstar veggie sausage patty and homemade hollandaise sauce. Served with red bliss potato home fries. Please note: eggs are served runny unless otherwise requested.
Uncommon Scrambler Platters
Cheesy Chard Scramble
Fresh swiss chard scramble with feta, provolone, cherry tomatoes, red onion, & red peppers. Served with toast and homefries.
Maple Chicken Sausage, Broccoli & Cheddar Scramble
A heaping portion of scrambled eggs with maple chicken sausage, broccoli & cheddar cheese mix-ins. Served with buttered toast and red bliss potato home fries.
House Salami & Herb Cheese Scramble
Scrambled eggs with salami, garlic & herb cheese, scallions & tomato mix-ins. Served with buttered toast and red bliss potato home fries.
Huevos Rancheros
A heaping portion of scrambled eggs with chorizo sausage, jack cheese, scallions & salsa mix-ins served up in a fried tortilla.. Served red bliss potato home fries. Add black beans (no charge), sour cream or guacamole ($.99 ea)
Italian Sausage Scramble
Scrambled eggs with provolone cheese, Italian sausage, green peppers, onions & hot cherry pepper relish. Served with red bliss potato home fries & toast choice.
Meat Lover's Scramble
Our kicked-up version of scrambled eggs, chorizo sausage, applewood bacon, smoked ham, pork sausage, jalapenos, & cheese mix-ins. Served with buttered toast and red bliss potato home fries.
Sweet & Spicy Scramble
A heaping portion of scrambled eggs with roasted red peppers, chorizo sausage, tomato, caramelized onions & cheddar cheese mix-ins. Served with buttered toast and red bliss potato home fries.
Tomato, Spinach & Feta Scramble
A heaping portion of scrambled eggs with tomato, baby spinach & feta cheese mix-ins. Served with buttered toast and red bliss potato home fries.
Veggie Scramble
A heaping portion of scrambled eggs with tomato, broccoli, mushrooms, baby spinach, onion & green pepper mix-ins. Served with buttered toast and red bliss potato home fries.
Create A Scramble
Don't see anything you like? We invite you to create your own special SCRAMBLER with any/all ingredients. Price varies based on quantity and type of mix-ins. Served with buttered toast & red bliss potato homefries.
Omelets
California Omelet
Our most popular omelet of fresh avocado, homemade salsa, applewood-smoked bacon, baby spinach, cheddar cheese & jalapenos. Served with red bliss potato home fries & buttered toast. NO SUBSTITUTIONS.
Chef's Special Omelet
Omelet with fresh baby spinach, onion, chicken sausage, diced red pepper & Swiss Cheese. Served with red bliss potato home fries and toast choice.
Irish Omelet
Omelet with a full side of corned beef hash & cheddar cheese. Served with toast choice & home fries,
Margherita Omelet
Omelet with fresh mozzarella cheese, tomato & fresh basil. Served with red bliss potato home fries & buttered toast.
Veggie Omelet
Our best-selling omelet with tomato, broccoli, mushrooms, baby spinach, onion & green pepper. Served with buttered toast and red bliss potato home fries.
Western Omelet
Omelet with locally smoked-ham, green peppers & onions. Served with red bliss potato home fries & buttered toast.
Create Your Own Omelet
We invite you to create your own special OMELET with any/all ingredients. Price varies based on quantity and type of mix-ins. Served with buttered toast & red bliss potato homefries.
Pancakes
Buttermilk-FULL
Full Stack (3) of Buttermilk Pancakes
Buttermilk-SHORT (2)
Short Stack (2) of pancakes.
Multigrain Pancakes FULL (3)
Multigrain pancakes made with whole wheat, oatmeal, corn meal, white flour, buttermilk, and other good stuff!
Multigrain Pancakes SHORT (2)
Lemon Ricotta Cakes -FULL
Specialty of the House! Stack (3) of our famous Lemon Ricotta Pancakes. We add lemon zest and fresh ricotta into the batter.
Lemon Ricotta Cakes-SHORT (2)
Sweet Potato Pancakes (3)
Served with cinnamon butter. Add pecans ($3) and/or Banana ($2) for a truly Southern-style treat!
Sweet Potato Pancakes SHORT (2)
An old favorite is back on the menu.!! Served with cinnamon butter. Add pecans ($1) and/or Banana ($1) for a truly Southern-style treat!
Pumpkin Spiced Pancakes-FULL
Three delicious Pumpkin Pancakes- available for short time! Served with Cinnamon butter.
Very Berry Pancrepe
One oversized buttermilk pancake filled with Greek-style vanilla yogurt, strawberries & blueberries then rolled and topped with granola, berries and more yogurt.
French Toast
French Toast- FULL
French Toast (3 pcs) made with sliced challah bread. (Our egg-dipping wash contains dairy)
Cinnamon Bun French Toast -3 pc
Three slices of cinnamon-laced French Toast finished with a cream cheese glaze. Is there a word that means 'more than delicious'?
Berry & Ricotta Stuffed French Toast
Two slices of challah French Toast stuffed with cool, creamy sweetened ricotta cheese filling & topped with fresh blueberries & strawberries.
Waffles
Low Gluten-Content Breakfast Items -not suitable for those with gluten allergies due to the possibility of cross-contact
GF Pancakes
Three pancakes made with gluten-free ingredients. 🚩Please note: Low gluten-content items are prepared using gluten-free ingredients BUT cooked or prepared on same surfaces as items containing gluten and, thus, there exists the possibility of cross-contact from our cooking process. These items are not appropriate for those with gluten allergies.
GF French Toast
🚩Please note: Low gluten-content items are prepared using gluten-free ingredients BUT cooked or prepared on same surfaces as items containing gluten and, thus, there exists the possibility of cross-contact from our cooking process. These items are not appropriate for those with gluten allergies.
GF Berry Stuffed French Toast
Two slices of gluten free french toast stuffed with ricotta cheese, strawberries and blueberries. 🚩Please Note: Low gluten-content items are prepared using gluten-free ingredients BUT cooked or prepared on same surfaces as items containing gluten and, thus, there exists the possibility of cross-contact from our cooking process. These items are not appropriate for those with gluten allergies.
Fresh Fruit Sides
Breakfast Sides
Avocado on side
Bacon (4 pcs) on side
Black Beans on Side
Chipotle Hollandaise on side
Chipotle Mayo on side
Corned Beef Hash on side
Cream Cheese
Grilled Smoked Ham Slice
Guacamole on side
Hollandaise Sauce on side
HOME FRIES
Red Bliss Potato Home Fries
One Egg
Two Eggs
Three Eggs
Pork Sausage Links (3)
Pork Sausage Patties (2 pcs)
Real Maple Syrup
Salsa on side
Smoked Bacon - 2 slices
Smoked Salmon
Sour Cream on side
Vanilla Yogurt (greek style)
Veggie Saus Patty (2 pcs)
Morningstar Sausage Patty
Bagels, Toast & Pastry
South of the Border
Baja Taco Plate
Three tacos filled with slow-roasted marinated pork, shredded white & red cabbage, lime, cilantro and served with sides of salsa verde & mixed rice & black beans.
Chicken Burrito
Marinated grilled chicken, spanish rice, black beans, homemade salsa, & shredded jack cheese.
Lunch Veggie Burrito
Burrito made with Spanish rice, black beans, homemade salsa, shredded jack cheese & grilled vegetables (zucchini, broccoli, onions, peppers & mushrooms).
Chicken Quesadilla
Quesadilla with grilled marinated chicken, jack cheese minced garlic, diced tomato, scallions. Served with homemade salsa, guacamole & sour cream on the side.
Garden Vegetable Quesadilla Plate
Vegetarian quesadilla with scallions, zucchini, tomato, diced red onions, broccoli, pepper & jack cheese.
Steak Quesadilla
Quesadilla with grilled marinated steak, jack cheese minced garlic, diced tomato, scallions. Served with homemade salsa, guacamole & sour cream on the side.
Pulled Pork Burrito Bowl
Pulled pork, black beans, shredded jack cheese, roasted tomatoes, avocado, scallions, salsa verde, & pineapple garnish.
Panini
Cuban Panini
Made with our in-house slow-roasted pulled pork, smoked ham, Swiss cheese, dill pickles, spicy mustard on an Iggy's ciabatta roll.
Chicken Mozzarella Panini
With fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh basil & pesto mayo on an Iggy's ciabatta roll.
Roast Turkey Panini
Roast turkey, Vermont cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, tomatoes & chipotle mayonnaise on ciabatta.
Tuna Panini
Tuna Salad with lettuce, tomatoes & Swiss cheese on ciabatta bread
California BLT Panini
Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, fresh guacamole, Vermont cheddar & pesto mayonnaise on ciabatta
California BLT Panini w/Grilled Chicken
Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, fresh guacamole, Vermont cheddar & pesto mayonnaise on ciabatta
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato & Basil Panini
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh basil & pesto mayonnaise on Iggy's ciabatta roll.
Sandwiches
AVO BLT Sandwich
Fresh avocado, applewood-smoked bacon & mayo with crunchy romaine lettuce & tomato on toasted bread. Served with homemade chips.
BLT
Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes & mayonnaise on country white, organic whole wheat or marble rye toast.
Caesar Wrap
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, homemade croutons, shredded parmesan & Caesar dressing on a white or wheat wrap. Served with homemade chips.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Chunky white breast meat with lettuce, tomato, & cucumbers on a soft Brioche roll.
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy Chicken Tenders drenched in Frank's Red Hot Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato & Blue Cheese Dressings
Garden Salad Wrap
Greek Salad Wrap
Grilled Cheese
Vermont cheddar cheese on country white, organic whole wheat or marble rye bread.
Kicked Up Chicken Salad Sandwich
All white meat chicken salad with lettuce, tomato & cucumbers & spicy hot pepper relish spread
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Tuna salad (celery & mayo), lettuce and tomatoes
Turkey AVOCADO Club
Our classic turkey club with cheddar cheese and fresh avocado slices
Turkey CLUB
A classic club with roast turkey, lettuce, tomatoes, applewood bacon & mayonnaise. Simple & delicious!!
Turkey Rachel (Coleslaw)
Turkey,, Swiss, Coleslaw & Russian Dressing
Turkey Reuben (Sauerkraut)
Grilled sandwich with turkey with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and thousand island dressing.
Turkey Sandwich
Grilled Chicken sandwich
Burger or Chicken Plates
Burger Plate
Half pound beef burger, lettuce, tomato, onion on a brioche roll & served with french fries.
Cheeseburger
Burger with Vermont Cheddar, lettuce, tomato & red onion.
Bacon Cheeseburger
Burger with Vermont cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato& red onion.
Buffalo Chicken Tenders (4 pcs) & Fries
Fried Buffalo Chicken Tenders & fries.
Fried Chicken Tenders (4 pcs) & Fries
Crispy Fried Chicken Tenders & French Fries
Salads
Mandarin Chicken Salad (contains nuts)
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, shredded carrots, Mandarin oranges, pecans, crispy wonton noodles, grilled chicken & asian sesame vinaigrette dressing.
Cobb Salad
Grilled chicken, bacon, hard-boiled egg, avocado, shredded carrots, lettuce, tomato & bleu cheese dressing
Garden Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded carrots & onions with our own house balsamic vinaigrette
Greek Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, roasted red peppers & Greek dressing
Caesar Salad
Lettuce, seasoned croutons, shredded Parmesan cheese tossed with creamy Caesar dressing
Side Garden
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onions & dressing.
Side Caesar Salad
SOUP & SALAD COMBO
Bowl of Soup (16 oz)
Kids’ Menu
Minnie Mouse PanCake
One large pancake decorated with fresh fruit on top to resemble a favorite disney character!
One Kids Pancake Meal
One Pancake & 1 slice of bacon or 1 sausage link (turkey or pork)
Mini Pancake Meal (3)
3 mini pancakes with one slice of bacon or sausage.
Kids French Toast Meal
One slice of french toast with 1 piece of bacon or sausage (turkey or pork variety.
Kids - 1 Egg/HF/Toast Meal
KIDS Chicken Fingers (3 pcs) & Fries
Fried Chicken tenders & French Fries
