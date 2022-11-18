Restaurant header imageView gallery

Uncommon Grounds - Watertown

405 Reviews

$$

575 Mt Auburn St

Watertown, MA 02472

Order Again

Popular Items

Egg Sandwich
Uncommon Caprese Eggwhite Sandwich
Bacon (4 pcs) on side

Hot Beverages

Hot Brewed Coffee

$2.39+

Choose from Medium Roast or Decaf.

Americano

$3.29+

Espresso diluted with hot water, giving it a similar strength to, but different flavor from, traditionally brewed coffee.

Cafe Au Lait

$2.79+

House brewed coffee (or decaf) with steamed milk

Cafe Latte

$3.59+

Espresso shots, blended with lots of steamed milk and topped with a dollop of creamy foam.

Cappucino

$3.29+

Espresso shots blended with an equal part of steamed milk them topped with lots of creamy foam.

CHAI Latte

$3.99+

Traditional Chai Tea (sweetened)

Vanilla Chai Latte

$4.79+

Espresso

$1.99+
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$2.79+

Steamed hot cocoa topped whipped cream.

Lipton Tea togo

$2.19

MEM Tea Bags

$2.59+

We carry varieties from the premier loose leaf tea purveyor, MEM Imports.

Matcha Tea Latte

$3.99+

Mocha Latte

$4.79+

White Chocolate Cafe Latte

$3.99+

Cold Beverages

Arnold Palmer (Lemonade Iced Tea)

$2.99+

Blackberry Watermelon Italian Soda (togo)

$4.99

Bottled Water

$1.79

Chocolate Milk

$2.89+

Coke Bottled

$2.79

Cold Brew Coffee

$3.99+

Crimson Berry Lemonade Iced Tea

$3.99+

1/2 fruity crimson berry tea, 1/2 lemonade for a perfectly refreshing summer drink!!

Diet Coke Bottle

$2.79

Iced Americano

$3.79+

Iced Brown Sugar Almond Milk Espresso (shaken)

$5.59

Iced Brown Sugar Oat Milk Espresso (shaken)

$5.59

Iced Chai

$4.79+

Iced Coffee

$2.99+

Choose from Medium Roast or Decaf.

Iced Latte

$3.99+

Iced Matcha Latte

$4.99+

Iced Tea (sweetened)

$3.99+

Iced Tea (unsweetened)

$2.99+

Unsweetened Black, Crimson Berry, or Green. Sweetened Iced Green Peach Mango Tea, Lemongrass Ginger Green Tea, & more!

Iced Vanilla Chai

$4.99+

Juices

$2.99+

Orange, Apple, Cranberry or Grapefruit

Lemonade

$2.99+

Raspberry Lime Rickey

$4.99

Raspberry syrup, seltzer water and fresh squeezed lime juice over ice.

Seltzer Water (can)

$1.99

Sprite Bottled

$2.79

Whole Milk

$1.99+

House Special Lattes (Iced or Hot)

Almond Joy Latte

$4.79+

Chocolate, Almond & Coconut syrups blended with espresso & steamed milk

Berry Vanilla Latte

$4.99+

Iced or Hot: Blackberry & Vanilla Syrups over espresso and milk choice.

Butterscotch Caramel Latte

$4.79+

Espresso, steamed milk, caramel and butterscotch syrups topped with whipped cream.

Caramel Cream Latté

$4.79+

Vanilla & Caramel syrups blended with espresso & steamed milk

Caramel Honey Oat Milk Latte (Iced or Hot)

$4.99+

Chocolate Hazelnut Latte

$4.79+

Cinnamon Bun Latte

$4.79+

Cinnamon & Caramel syrups blended with espresso & steamed milk

Gingerbread LATTE

$4.79+

Milky Way Latte

$4.79+

Chocolate, Vanilla & Caramel syrups blended with espresso & steamed milk

Mocha Latte

$4.79+

Oat Milk And Honey Latte

$4.99+

Espresso & steamed oat milk sweetened with honey.

Peanut Butter Cup Latte

$4.79+

Peppermint Patty Latte

$4.49+

Chocolate & Peppermint syrups blended with espresso & steamed milk

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.49+

White Chocolate Cafe Latte

$4.49+

Egg Sandwiches

The best, most delicious egg sandwiches on the planet!!! (or at least in Watertown) LOL
Egg Sandwich

Egg Sandwich

$7.29

Two eggs (fried or scrambled) with cheese on choice of toast, bagel, or english muffin. Add a side of our tasty red bliss potato homefries for $2.59 extra

Croissant Egg Sandwich (meatless)

Croissant Egg Sandwich (meatless)

$9.99

Fried egg, cheddar cheese, avocado, arugula, & tomato on a croissant

Uncommon Caprese Eggwhite Sandwich

Uncommon Caprese Eggwhite Sandwich

$10.59

Breakfast panini made with egg whites, spinach, tomato,applewood bacon, smoked gouda cheese & pesto mayo on ciabatta roll. NO SUBSTITUTIONS.

Smoked Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$9.99

Made with linguica pork sausage (smokey & spiced Portuguese sausage), scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, chipotle mayo on a soft brioche roll. NO SUBSTITUTIONS.

Biscuit Egg Sandwich

Biscuit Egg Sandwich

$8.99

A biscuit, a fried egg, cheddar cheese, avocado, bacon, & chimichurri sauce make this sandwich uncommoningly great!! NO SUBSTITUTIONS.

Smoked Salmon Bagel Sandwich

Smoked Salmon Bagel Sandwich

$14.99

Bagel sandwich with smoked salmon, capers, tomato, lettuce, red onion & plain or herb cream cheese.

Breakfast BLT

$8.99

Two fried eggs, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on toasted bread.

Morning Favorites

Two Eggs Any Style

Two Eggs Any Style

$9.59

Two eggs (scrambled or fried) with buttered toast & home fries. Add bacon or Sausage links ($2).

Avocado Egg Toast

Avocado Egg Toast

$14.99

Two poached eggs, fresh avocado slices, chili flakes, marinated roasted grape tomatoes on toast with herb oil garnish. Served with red bliss potato homefries.

Eggless Avocado Toast

Eggless Avocado Toast

$10.99

We layer arugula, tomato, & avocado slices on a slice of multigrain toast and top with a chili flake herb oil garnish. Served with homefries.

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$17.99

Our homemade corned beef hash, two eggs (scrambled or fried), buttered toast & red bliss potato home fries.

Baleadas

Baleadas

$14.99

(Traditional Honduran Breakfast) Two grilled tortillas stuffed with scrambled eggs, avocado, refried beans, feta cheese, & sour cream. Served with home fries

Corned Beef Vegetable Hash

Corned Beef Vegetable Hash

$18.99

Two poached eggs atop a mound of our special corned beef hash sautéed with shredded cabbage, onions, red peppers & chipotle sauce garnish, two poached eggs, buttered toast & red bliss potato home fries.

Smoked Salmon Avocado Toast

Smoked Salmon Avocado Toast

$17.99

Smoked salmon, a poached egg, avocado, arugula, lemon parsley oil, marinated grape tomatoes on toasted bread,

Breakfast Burritos (served with homefries)

Scrambled eggs with your favorite Burrito mix-ins.

Meat Lover's Burrito

$15.99

This one-of-a-kind big burrito with scrambled eggs with chorizo, bacon, ham, pork sausage, cheddar cheese & jalapenos. Served with homefries.

Southwestern Burrito

$13.99

Our big breakfast Southwestern burrito has scrambled eggs mixed with black beans, salsa, Spanish rice & Jack cheese, Served with red bliss potato home fries.

Western Burrito

$14.99

Ham, Pepper, Onion egg scramble stuffed tortilla. Served with Home Fries.

Mediterranean Burrito

$13.99

Scrambled eggs with feta, tomato, & baby spinach wrapped in a tortilla. Served with red bliss potato home fries.

Breakfast Veggie Burrito

Breakfast Veggie Burrito

$13.99

Our big breakfast vegetarian burritos has scrambled eggs mixed with black beans, salsa, grilled zucchini, peppers, onion s, broccoli, & mushrooms, spanish rice & Jack cheese, Served with red bliss potato home fries.

Breakfast Steak Burrito

Breakfast Steak Burrito

$17.99

Our hearty breakfast Steak burrito has scrambled eggs and steak, mixed with black beans, salsa, Spanish rice & Jack cheese, Served with red bliss potato home fries.

Create Your Own Breakfast Burrito

Create Your Own Breakfast Burrito

$10.99

Make a custom breakfast burrito starting with scrambled eggs and building in all the fixings. Comes with a side of red bliss home fries.

Breakfast Combo Platter

Two slices of French Toast, or two buttermilk pancakes OR belgian waffle (1) with two eggs (scrambled or fried), breakfast meat, & red bliss potato home fries. Other options available (Lemon Ricotta or Sweet Potato Pancakes) for an extra charge.
Breakfast Combo Platter

Breakfast Combo Platter

$16.99

Two slices of French Toast, or two buttermilk pancakes OR a belgian waffle with two eggs (scrambled or fried), breakfast meat, & red bliss potato home fries.

Eggs Benedict

Two poached eggs on an English Muffin & topped with homemade Hollandaise Sauce. Served with red bliss potato homefries.
Classic Eggs Benedict

Classic Eggs Benedict

$13.99

Two poached eggs served on two halves of english muffin with Black Forest Ham & homemade hollandaise sauce. Served with red bliss potato home fries. Please note: eggs are served runny unless otherwise requested.

Cali Eggs Benedict

Cali Eggs Benedict

$15.99

Two poached eggs served on two halves of an english muffin with fresh avocado slices, tomato & fresh baby spinach with homemade hollandaise sauce. Served with red bliss potato home fries. Please note: eggs are served runny unless otherwise requested.

Irish Benny

$18.99

Two poached eggs served on two halves of an english muffin with our homemade corned beef hash & hollandaise sauce. Served with red bliss potato home fries. Please note: eggs are served runny unless otherwise requested.

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$20.99

Two poached eggs served on a toasted English muffin with smoked salmon and homemade hollandaise sauce. Served with red bliss potato home fries. (Please note: eggs are served runny unless otherwise requested.)

Southern-Style Eggs Benedict

Southern-Style Eggs Benedict

$17.99

Two poached eggs served on two halves of an English muffin with arugula & spicy andouille sausage with homemade chipotle hollandaise sauce. Served with red bliss potato home fries. Please note: eggs are served runny unless otherwise requested.

Benny w/ Baby Spinach

$15.99

Two poached eggs served on two halves of an English muffin with fresh baby spinach and homemade hollandaise sauce. Served with red bliss potato home fries. Please note: eggs are served runny unless otherwise requested.

Benny w/ Bacon

$15.99

Two poached eggs served on two halves of an English muffin with Applewood-smoked bacon & homemade hollandaise sauce. Served with red bliss potato home fries. Please note: eggs are served runny unless otherwise requested.

Benny w/ Pork Sausage Patty

$15.99

Two poached eggs served on two halves of an English muffin with pork sausage patty and homemade hollandaise sauce. Served with red bliss potato home fries. Please note: eggs are served runny unless otherwise requested.

Benny w/ Spinach +Ham

$18.99

Two poached eggs served on two halves of an English muffin with Black Forest ham & fresh baby spinach & homemade hollandaise sauce. Served with red bliss potato home fries. Please note: eggs are served runny unless otherwise requested.

Benny w/ VEGGIE Sausage

$15.99

Two poached eggs served on two halves of an English muffin with a Morningstar veggie sausage patty and homemade hollandaise sauce. Served with red bliss potato home fries. Please note: eggs are served runny unless otherwise requested.

Uncommon Scrambler Platters

Cheesy Chard Scramble

$14.99

Fresh swiss chard scramble with feta, provolone, cherry tomatoes, red onion, & red peppers. Served with toast and homefries.

Maple Chicken Sausage, Broccoli & Cheddar Scramble

$13.99

A heaping portion of scrambled eggs with maple chicken sausage, broccoli & cheddar cheese mix-ins. Served with buttered toast and red bliss potato home fries.

House Salami & Herb Cheese Scramble

$13.99

Scrambled eggs with salami, garlic & herb cheese, scallions & tomato mix-ins. Served with buttered toast and red bliss potato home fries.

Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$13.99

A heaping portion of scrambled eggs with chorizo sausage, jack cheese, scallions & salsa mix-ins served up in a fried tortilla.. Served red bliss potato home fries. Add black beans (no charge), sour cream or guacamole ($.99 ea)

Italian Sausage Scramble

$13.99

Scrambled eggs with provolone cheese, Italian sausage, green peppers, onions & hot cherry pepper relish. Served with red bliss potato home fries & toast choice.

Meat Lover's Scramble

$14.99

Our kicked-up version of scrambled eggs, chorizo sausage, applewood bacon, smoked ham, pork sausage, jalapenos, & cheese mix-ins. Served with buttered toast and red bliss potato home fries.

Sweet & Spicy Scramble

Sweet & Spicy Scramble

$14.99

A heaping portion of scrambled eggs with roasted red peppers, chorizo sausage, tomato, caramelized onions & cheddar cheese mix-ins. Served with buttered toast and red bliss potato home fries.

Tomato, Spinach & Feta Scramble

Tomato, Spinach & Feta Scramble

$13.99

A heaping portion of scrambled eggs with tomato, baby spinach & feta cheese mix-ins. Served with buttered toast and red bliss potato home fries.

Veggie Scramble

Veggie Scramble

$13.99

A heaping portion of scrambled eggs with tomato, broccoli, mushrooms, baby spinach, onion & green pepper mix-ins. Served with buttered toast and red bliss potato home fries.

Create A Scramble

$9.99

Don't see anything you like? We invite you to create your own special SCRAMBLER with any/all ingredients. Price varies based on quantity and type of mix-ins. Served with buttered toast & red bliss potato homefries.

Omelets

California Omelet

California Omelet

$18.99

Our most popular omelet of fresh avocado, homemade salsa, applewood-smoked bacon, baby spinach, cheddar cheese & jalapenos. Served with red bliss potato home fries & buttered toast. NO SUBSTITUTIONS.

Chef's Special Omelet

Chef's Special Omelet

$18.99

Omelet with fresh baby spinach, onion, chicken sausage, diced red pepper & Swiss Cheese. Served with red bliss potato home fries and toast choice.

Irish Omelet

$18.99

Omelet with a full side of corned beef hash & cheddar cheese. Served with toast choice & home fries,

Margherita Omelet

Margherita Omelet

$14.99

Omelet with fresh mozzarella cheese, tomato & fresh basil. Served with red bliss potato home fries & buttered toast.

Veggie Omelet

$15.99

Our best-selling omelet with tomato, broccoli, mushrooms, baby spinach, onion & green pepper. Served with buttered toast and red bliss potato home fries.

Western Omelet

$15.99

Omelet with locally smoked-ham, green peppers & onions. Served with red bliss potato home fries & buttered toast.

Create Your Own Omelet

Create Your Own Omelet

$9.99

We invite you to create your own special OMELET with any/all ingredients. Price varies based on quantity and type of mix-ins. Served with buttered toast & red bliss potato homefries.

Pancakes

Buttermilk-FULL

Buttermilk-FULL

$10.99

Full Stack (3) of Buttermilk Pancakes

Buttermilk-SHORT (2)

$7.59

Short Stack (2) of pancakes.

Multigrain Pancakes FULL (3)

$11.99

Multigrain pancakes made with whole wheat, oatmeal, corn meal, white flour, buttermilk, and other good stuff!

Multigrain Pancakes SHORT (2)

$8.99

Lemon Ricotta Cakes -FULL

$11.99

Specialty of the House! Stack (3) of our famous Lemon Ricotta Pancakes. We add lemon zest and fresh ricotta into the batter.

Lemon Ricotta Cakes-SHORT (2)

$8.99

Sweet Potato Pancakes (3)

$11.99

Served with cinnamon butter. Add pecans ($3) and/or Banana ($2) for a truly Southern-style treat!

Sweet Potato Pancakes SHORT (2)

$8.99

An old favorite is back on the menu.!! Served with cinnamon butter. Add pecans ($1) and/or Banana ($1) for a truly Southern-style treat!

Pumpkin Spiced Pancakes-FULL

$11.99

Three delicious Pumpkin Pancakes- available for short time! Served with Cinnamon butter.

Very Berry Pancrepe

Very Berry Pancrepe

$10.49

One oversized buttermilk pancake filled with Greek-style vanilla yogurt, strawberries & blueberries then rolled and topped with granola, berries and more yogurt.

French Toast

French Toast- FULL

$9.99

French Toast (3 pcs) made with sliced challah bread. (Our egg-dipping wash contains dairy)

Cinnamon Bun French Toast -3 pc

Cinnamon Bun French Toast -3 pc

$10.99

Three slices of cinnamon-laced French Toast finished with a cream cheese glaze. Is there a word that means 'more than delicious'?

Berry & Ricotta Stuffed French Toast

Berry & Ricotta Stuffed French Toast

$13.99

Two slices of challah French Toast stuffed with cool, creamy sweetened ricotta cheese filling & topped with fresh blueberries & strawberries.

Waffles

Belgian Waffle with strawberries and whipped cream.
Belgian Waffle

Belgian Waffle

$9.99

Belgian Waffle (1) for you to add your favorite toppings like whipped cream, berries, bananas, or chocolate hazelnut spread.

Loaded Chicken & Waffle Plate

Loaded Chicken & Waffle Plate

$15.99

Three pieces of fried Chicken Tenders, Mike's Hot Honey Sauce & two slices of Smoked Bacon on a belgian waffle

Low Gluten-Content Breakfast Items -not suitable for those with gluten allergies due to the possibility of cross-contact

🚩Please note: Low gluten-content items are prepared using gluten-free ingredients BUT cooked or prepared on same surfaces as items containing gluten and, thus, there exists the possibility of cross-contact from our cooking process. These items are not appropriate for those with gluten allergies.

GF Pancakes

Three pancakes made with gluten-free ingredients. 🚩Please note: Low gluten-content items are prepared using gluten-free ingredients BUT cooked or prepared on same surfaces as items containing gluten and, thus, there exists the possibility of cross-contact from our cooking process. These items are not appropriate for those with gluten allergies.

GF French Toast

🚩Please note: Low gluten-content items are prepared using gluten-free ingredients BUT cooked or prepared on same surfaces as items containing gluten and, thus, there exists the possibility of cross-contact from our cooking process. These items are not appropriate for those with gluten allergies.

GF Berry Stuffed French Toast

$13.64

Two slices of gluten free french toast stuffed with ricotta cheese, strawberries and blueberries. 🚩Please Note: Low gluten-content items are prepared using gluten-free ingredients BUT cooked or prepared on same surfaces as items containing gluten and, thus, there exists the possibility of cross-contact from our cooking process. These items are not appropriate for those with gluten allergies.

Fresh Fruit Sides

Berry Parfait

$7.99

CONTAINS NUTS!! Greek-style Vanilla Yogurt, granola & fresh berries.

Cup Fresh Fruit

$4.59

Fresh fruit cup with pineapple, cantaloupe, strawberries, red grapes & honeydew, when available.

Breakfast Sides

Avocado on side

$2.99

Bacon (4 pcs) on side

$6.99

Black Beans on Side

$1.99

Chipotle Hollandaise on side

$2.99

Chipotle Mayo on side

$0.79

Corned Beef Hash on side

$7.99

Cream Cheese

$1.99

Grilled Smoked Ham Slice

$5.59

Guacamole on side

$0.99

Hollandaise Sauce on side

$2.99
HOME FRIES

HOME FRIES

$4.29

Red Bliss Potato Home Fries

One Egg

$1.99

Two Eggs

$3.99

Three Eggs

$5.99

Pork Sausage Links (3)

$6.99
Pork Sausage Patties (2 pcs)

Pork Sausage Patties (2 pcs)

$6.99

Real Maple Syrup

$2.59

Salsa on side

$0.79

Smoked Bacon - 2 slices

$2.99

Smoked Salmon

$6.99

Sour Cream on side

$0.79

Vanilla Yogurt (greek style)

$2.99

Veggie Saus Patty (2 pcs)

$5.99

Morningstar Sausage Patty

Bagels, Toast & Pastry

Bagels

$1.99

Assorted Scones

$3.99

Apple Danish

$3.99Out of stock

Raspberry Danish

$3.99

South of the Border

Baja Taco Plate

Baja Taco Plate

$12.99

Three tacos filled with slow-roasted marinated pork, shredded white & red cabbage, lime, cilantro and served with sides of salsa verde & mixed rice & black beans.

Chicken Burrito

$10.99

Marinated grilled chicken, spanish rice, black beans, homemade salsa, & shredded jack cheese.

Lunch Veggie Burrito

$10.99

Burrito made with Spanish rice, black beans, homemade salsa, shredded jack cheese & grilled vegetables (zucchini, broccoli, onions, peppers & mushrooms).

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.99

Quesadilla with grilled marinated chicken, jack cheese minced garlic, diced tomato, scallions. Served with homemade salsa, guacamole & sour cream on the side.

Garden Vegetable Quesadilla Plate

Garden Vegetable Quesadilla Plate

$12.99

Vegetarian quesadilla with scallions, zucchini, tomato, diced red onions, broccoli, pepper & jack cheese.

Steak Quesadilla

$14.99

Quesadilla with grilled marinated steak, jack cheese minced garlic, diced tomato, scallions. Served with homemade salsa, guacamole & sour cream on the side.

Pulled Pork Burrito Bowl

Pulled Pork Burrito Bowl

$12.99

Pulled pork, black beans, shredded jack cheese, roasted tomatoes, avocado, scallions, salsa verde, & pineapple garnish.

Panini

All pressed paninis made on delicious Iggy's Ciabatta Rolls.

Cuban Panini

$10.99

Made with our in-house slow-roasted pulled pork, smoked ham, Swiss cheese, dill pickles, spicy mustard on an Iggy's ciabatta roll.

Chicken Mozzarella Panini

Chicken Mozzarella Panini

$10.99

With fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh basil & pesto mayo on an Iggy's ciabatta roll.

Roast Turkey Panini

$10.99

Roast turkey, Vermont cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, tomatoes & chipotle mayonnaise on ciabatta.

Tuna Panini

Tuna Panini

$10.99

Tuna Salad with lettuce, tomatoes & Swiss cheese on ciabatta bread

California BLT Panini

$10.99

Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, fresh guacamole, Vermont cheddar & pesto mayonnaise on ciabatta

California BLT Panini w/Grilled Chicken

$10.99

Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, fresh guacamole, Vermont cheddar & pesto mayonnaise on ciabatta

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato & Basil Panini

$10.99

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh basil & pesto mayonnaise on Iggy's ciabatta roll.

Sandwiches

Homemade all white meat chicken salad with dried cranberries, celery & mayo.
AVO BLT Sandwich

AVO BLT Sandwich

$9.99

Fresh avocado, applewood-smoked bacon & mayo with crunchy romaine lettuce & tomato on toasted bread. Served with homemade chips.

BLT

$8.99

Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes & mayonnaise on country white, organic whole wheat or marble rye toast.

Caesar Wrap

$9.99Out of stock

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.99Out of stock

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, homemade croutons, shredded parmesan & Caesar dressing on a white or wheat wrap. Served with homemade chips.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.99

Chunky white breast meat with lettuce, tomato, & cucumbers on a soft Brioche roll.

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Crispy Chicken Tenders drenched in Frank's Red Hot Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato & Blue Cheese Dressings

Garden Salad Wrap

$9.99

Greek Salad Wrap

$9.99

Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Vermont cheddar cheese on country white, organic whole wheat or marble rye bread.

Kicked Up Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.59

All white meat chicken salad with lettuce, tomato & cucumbers & spicy hot pepper relish spread

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$9.99

Tuna salad (celery & mayo), lettuce and tomatoes

Turkey AVOCADO Club

Turkey AVOCADO Club

$14.99

Our classic turkey club with cheddar cheese and fresh avocado slices

Turkey CLUB

$12.99

A classic club with roast turkey, lettuce, tomatoes, applewood bacon & mayonnaise. Simple & delicious!!

Turkey Rachel (Coleslaw)

$10.99

Turkey,, Swiss, Coleslaw & Russian Dressing

Turkey Reuben (Sauerkraut)

$10.99

Grilled sandwich with turkey with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and thousand island dressing.

Turkey Sandwich

$9.99

Grilled Chicken sandwich

$9.99

Burger or Chicken Plates

Burger Plate

$12.99

Half pound beef burger, lettuce, tomato, onion on a brioche roll & served with french fries.

Cheeseburger

$12.99

Burger with Vermont Cheddar, lettuce, tomato & red onion.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.99

Burger with Vermont cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato& red onion.

Buffalo Chicken Tenders (4 pcs) & Fries

$11.99

Fried Buffalo Chicken Tenders & fries.

Fried Chicken Tenders (4 pcs) & Fries

$10.99

Crispy Fried Chicken Tenders & French Fries

Salads

Mandarin Chicken Salad (contains nuts)

Mandarin Chicken Salad (contains nuts)

$12.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, shredded carrots, Mandarin oranges, pecans, crispy wonton noodles, grilled chicken & asian sesame vinaigrette dressing.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$12.99

Grilled chicken, bacon, hard-boiled egg, avocado, shredded carrots, lettuce, tomato & bleu cheese dressing

Garden Salad

$8.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded carrots & onions with our own house balsamic vinaigrette

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$9.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, roasted red peppers & Greek dressing

Caesar Salad

$9.99Out of stock

Lettuce, seasoned croutons, shredded Parmesan cheese tossed with creamy Caesar dressing

Side Garden

$4.99

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onions & dressing.

Side Caesar Salad

$5.99Out of stock

SOUP & SALAD COMBO

$11.99

Bowl of Soup (16 oz)

Greek Chicken Lemon

$5.99

Escarole And Meatball

$5.99

Kids’ Menu

Minnie Mouse PanCake

Minnie Mouse PanCake

$7.59

One large pancake decorated with fresh fruit on top to resemble a favorite disney character!

One Kids Pancake Meal

$7.59

One Pancake & 1 slice of bacon or 1 sausage link (turkey or pork)

Mini Pancake Meal (3)

$7.59

3 mini pancakes with one slice of bacon or sausage.

Kids French Toast Meal

Kids French Toast Meal

$7.59

One slice of french toast with 1 piece of bacon or sausage (turkey or pork variety.

Kids - 1 Egg/HF/Toast Meal

$7.59

KIDS Chicken Fingers (3 pcs) & Fries

$9.99

Fried Chicken tenders & French Fries

Restaurant info

Dine-in or Take-out on the best breakfast & lunch items around!! Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Uncommon Grounds image
Uncommon Grounds image
BG pic
Main pic

