Restaurant header imageView gallery

Unconventional Diner

3,689 Reviews

$$

1207 9th Street NW

Washington, DC 20001

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

11.22.22 TUESDAY PICK UP Thanksgiving Dinner for 2

Butternut Squash Velouté (gf) | Roasted Turkey with Pan Gravy | Cranberry Relish (v,gf) | Cornbread Muffins (v) | Mushroom-Sage Stuffing | Cast-Iron Brussels Sprouts (v+,gf) | Red-Skin Mashed Potatoes (v,gf) | Pumpkin Pie
Thanksgiving Dinner for 2

Thanksgiving Dinner for 2

$90.00

Butternut Squash Velouté (gf) | Roasted Turkey with Pan Gravy | Cranberry Relish (v,gf) | Cornbread Muffins (v) | Mushroom-Sage Stuffing | Cast-Iron Brussels Sprouts (v+,gf) | Red-Skin Mashed Potatoes (v,gf) | Pumpkin Pie

11.23.22 WEDNESDAY PICK UP Thanksgiving Dinner for 2

Butternut Squash Velouté (gf) | Roasted Turkey with Pan Gravy | Cranberry Relish (v,gf) | Cornbread Muffins (v) | Mushroom-Sage Stuffing | Cast-Iron Brussels Sprouts (v+,gf) | Red-Skin Mashed Potatoes (v,gf) | Pumpkin Pie
Thanksgiving Dinner for 2

Thanksgiving Dinner for 2

$90.00

Butternut Squash Velouté (gf) | Roasted Turkey with Pan Gravy | Cranberry Relish (v,gf) | Cornbread Muffins (v) | Mushroom-Sage Stuffing | Cast-Iron Brussels Sprouts (v+,gf) | Red-Skin Mashed Potatoes (v,gf) | Pumpkin Pie

11.22.22 TUESDAY PICK UP Thanksgiving Dinner for 4

Butternut Squash Velouté (gf) | Roasted Turkey with Pan Gravy | Cranberry Relish (v,gf,df) | Cornbread Muffins (v) | Mushroom-Sage Stuffing | Cast-Iron Brussels Sprouts (v+,gf) | Red-Skin Mashed Potatoes (v,gf) | Pumpkin Pie
Thanksgiving Dinner for 4

Thanksgiving Dinner for 4

$180.00

Butternut Squash Velouté (gf) | Roasted Turkey with Pan Gravy | Cranberry Relish (v,gf) | Cornbread Muffins (v) | Mushroom-Sage Stuffing | Cast-Iron Brussels Sprouts (v+,gf) | Red-Skin Mashed Potatoes (v,gf) | Pumpkin Pie

11.23.22 WEDNESDAY PICK UP Thanksgiving Dinner for 4

Butternut Squash Velouté (gf) | Roasted Turkey with Pan Gravy | Cranberry Relish (v,gf,df) | Cornbread Muffins (v) | Mushroom-Sage Stuffing | Cast-Iron Brussels Sprouts (v+,gf) | Red-Skin Mashed Potatoes (v,gf) | Pumpkin Pie
Thanksgiving Dinner for 4

Thanksgiving Dinner for 4

$180.00

Butternut Squash Velouté (gf) | Roasted Turkey with Pan Gravy | Cranberry Relish (v,gf) | Cornbread Muffins (v) | Mushroom-Sage Stuffing | Cast-Iron Brussels Sprouts (v+,gf) | Red-Skin Mashed Potatoes (v,gf) | Pumpkin Pie

11.22.22 TUESDAY PICK UP Thanksgiving Dinner for 6

Butternut Squash Velouté (gf) | Roasted Turkey with Pan Gravy | Cranberry Relish (v,gf,df) | Cornbread Muffins (v) | Mushroom-Sage Stuffing | Cast-Iron Brussels Sprouts (v+,gf) | Red-Skin Mashed Potatoes (v,gf) | Pumpkin Pie
Thanksgiving Dinner for 6

Thanksgiving Dinner for 6

$270.00

Butternut Squash Velouté (gf) | Roasted Turkey with Pan Gravy | Cranberry Relish (v,gf) | Cornbread Muffins (v) | Mushroom-Sage Stuffing | Cast-Iron Brussels Sprouts (v+,gf) | Red-Skin Mashed Potatoes (v,gf) | Pumpkin Pie

11.23.22 WEDNESDAY PICK UP Thanksgiving Dinner for 6

Butternut Squash Velouté (gf) | Roasted Turkey with Pan Gravy | Cranberry Relish (v,gf) | Cornbread Muffins (v) | Mushroom-Sage Stuffing | Cast-Iron Brussels Sprouts (v+,gf) | Red-Skin Mashed Potatoes (v,gf) | Pumpkin Pie
Thanksgiving Dinner for 6

Thanksgiving Dinner for 6

$270.00

Butternut Squash Velouté (gf) | Roasted Turkey with Pan Gravy | Cranberry Relish (v,gf) | Cornbread Muffins (v) | Mushroom-Sage Stuffing | Cast-Iron Brussels Sprouts (v+,gf) | Red-Skin Mashed Potatoes (v,gf) | Pumpkin Pie

11.22.22 TUESDAY PICK UP Thanksgiving Dinner for 8

Butternut Squash Velouté (gf) | Roasted Turkey with Pan Gravy | Cranberry Relish (v,gf,df) | Cornbread Muffins (v) | Mushroom-Sage Stuffing | Cast-Iron Brussels Sprouts (v+,gf) | Red-Skin Mashed Potatoes (v,gf) | Pumpkin Pie
Thanksgiving Dinner for 8

Thanksgiving Dinner for 8

$360.00

Butternut Squash Velouté (gf) | Roasted Turkey with Pan Gravy | Cranberry Relish (v,gf) | Cornbread Muffins (v) | Mushroom-Sage Stuffing | Cast-Iron Brussels Sprouts (v+,gf) | Red-Skin Mashed Potatoes (v,gf) | Pumpkin Pie

11.23.22 WEDNESDAY PICK UP Thanksgiving Dinner for 8

Butternut Squash Velouté (gf) | Roasted Turkey with Pan Gravy | Cranberry Relish (v,gf,df) | Cornbread Muffins (v) | Mushroom-Sage Stuffing | Cast-Iron Brussels Sprouts (v+,gf) | Red-Skin Mashed Potatoes (v,gf) | Pumpkin Pie
Thanksgiving Dinner for 8

Thanksgiving Dinner for 8

$360.00

Butternut Squash Velouté (gf) | Roasted Turkey with Pan Gravy | Cranberry Relish (v,gf) | Cornbread Muffins (v) | Mushroom-Sage Stuffing | Cast-Iron Brussels Sprouts (v+,gf) | Red-Skin Mashed Potatoes (v,gf) | Pumpkin Pie

11.22.22 TUESDAY PICK UP Thanksgiving Dinner for 10

Thanksgiving Dinner for 10

Thanksgiving Dinner for 10

$450.00

Butternut Squash Velouté (gf) | Roasted Turkey with Pan Gravy | Cranberry Relish (v,gf) | Cornbread Muffins (v) | Mushroom-Sage Stuffing | Cast-Iron Brussels Sprouts (v+,gf) | Red-Skin Mashed Potatoes (v,gf) | Pumpkin Pie

11.23.22 WEDNESDAY PICK UP Thanksgiving Dinner for 10

Thanksgiving Dinner for 10

Thanksgiving Dinner for 10

$450.00

Butternut Squash Velouté (gf) | Roasted Turkey with Pan Gravy | Cranberry Relish (v,gf) | Cornbread Muffins (v) | Mushroom-Sage Stuffing | Cast-Iron Brussels Sprouts (v+,gf) | Red-Skin Mashed Potatoes (v,gf) | Pumpkin Pie

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Unconventional Diner serves inspired dishes that blend soulful comfort with haute technique. The menu is studded with imaginative delights that echo the restaurant's name, from French fries with "sexy sauce" to spring rolls with "Franch" dressing to a meatloaf "nothing like anyone's mom's.” Chef David Deshaies, a much-praised protege of Michel Richard, is the culinary force behind this highly acclaimed spot in Shaw. Craft beer and cocktails add to the alchemy for diners looking for an entertaining (and delicious) culinary experience.

Location

1207 9th Street NW, Washington, DC 20001

Directions

Gallery
Unconventional Diner image
Unconventional Diner image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Ghostburger
orange starNo Reviews
1250 9th St NW, Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Capo Deli
orange starNo Reviews
715A Florida Ave, NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
All-Purpose - Shaw
orange starNo Reviews
1250 9th Street NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Qui Qui DC
orange starNo Reviews
1539 7th Street NW Second Floor Washinngton, DC 20015
View restaurantnext
Motown Square - POS - 1819 7th St NW
orange starNo Reviews
1819 7th Street Northwest Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Prescription Chicken
orange starNo Reviews
1819 7th Street NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Washington

Beau Thai - Shaw
orange star4.7 • 7,815
1550 7th St NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Supra - 1205 11th St. NW Supra LLC
orange star4.5 • 4,704
1205 11th St. NW Supra LLC Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
BKK Thai Cookshop
orange star4.6 • 3,782
1700 New Jersey Ave, NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Gogi Yogi BBQ
orange star4.4 • 1,891
1921 8th Street NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Muncheez - Georgetown
orange star4.2 • 1,873
1071 Wisconsin ave NW Washington DC, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Right Proper Brewing Company - Shaw Brewpub & Kitchen
orange star4.3 • 1,603
624 T Street NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
Dupont Circle
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
U Street Corridor
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Park View
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Capitol Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
NoMa
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Tenleytown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Navy Yard
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Penn Quarter
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston