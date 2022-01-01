Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
American
Bars & Lounges

Under the Cork Tree 5600 Roswell Road Northeast

review star

No reviews yet

5600 Roswell Road Northeast

Atlanta, GA 30342

Order Again

Popular Items

Salted Cod Croquettes
Artichokes
Paella Seafood

Meat & Cheese

Meat/Cheese Board

Meat/Cheese Board

Chefs Tasting

Chefs Tasting

$36.00
Grand Tasting

Grand Tasting

$79.00

Small Plates

Olives & Almonds

$9.00
Artichokes

Artichokes

$11.00

Broccolini

$13.00

Cacio e Pepe

$15.00
Chicken Skewers

Chicken Skewers

$12.00

Hanger Steak

$17.00

Lamb Merguez

$14.00
Medjool Dates

Medjool Dates

$12.00

Mussels & Clams

$15.00
Patatas Bravas

Patatas Bravas

$11.00
Salted Cod Croquettes

Salted Cod Croquettes

$13.00

Risotto

$15.00

Bacon Asparagus

$13.00

Green Bean Almondine

$13.00

Keftedes

$12.00

Octopus A La plancha

$17.00

Salmon Toast

$15.00

Burrata

$16.00

Squash Gratin

$13.00

Roasted Beets

$12.00

Gnocchi Bolognese

$16.00

Cassoulet Tapas

$19.00

Grilled Cheese Apple

$13.00

Brussels Sprouts

$13.00

Salads

Greek Salad

$13.00
Walnut Salad

Walnut Salad

$13.00

Simple Green Salad

$10.00

Squash Salad

$13.00

Large Plates

1/2 Chicken

$29.00

Tagliatelle

6oz Filet Mignon

$39.00

Parrillada

$48.00

Salmon Entree

$30.00

Duck Confit

$37.00

Ribeye

$98.00

Lamb Shank

$36.00

Bronzino

$80.00Out of stock

Paella

Paella Chicken/Chorizo

$35.00
Paella Seafood

Paella Seafood

$45.00

Paella Veggie

$27.00

Desserts

Basque Cheesecake

$10.00
Warm Date Cake

Warm Date Cake

$12.00

One Scoop

$4.00

Sorbet

$4.00

Almond Cake

$13.00

Birthday Macaron

$6.00

Macaron

$10.00

Delice Dore

$15.00

Sides

Side Crostini

$1.00

Side Grill Bread

$1.00

Side

Cake Fee

$4.00

Calabrian Butter

$3.00

Herb Butter

$2.00

Marrow Butter

$3.00

Truffle Butter

$4.00

Bread w/ EVOO

$6.00

House Fougasse

$4.00

Brunch Tapas

Tortilla Espanola

$12.00

Woodfired Bone Marrow

$12.00

Croque Madame

$15.00

Asparagus

$13.00

Brunch Entree

6oz Filet & Eggs

$39.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Gordo

$26.00

Pan Purdue & Foie

$19.00

Potato Cake

$20.00

Shashuka

$22.00

Spanish Omelette

$19.00

The Americano

$16.00

2 Eggs

$3.00

Side B'Fast Potatoes

$5.00

Side Sausage

$6.00

Side Bacon

$5.00

Side Grits

$5.00

Side Pan Perdue

$8.00

Kids Meals

Kids Brunch

$10.00

Kids Drink

$2.00

Kids Lemonade

$3.00

Kids Pasta with Butter

$10.00

Kids Pasta with Red Sauce

$10.00

Oysters

Oyster 1

$4.00

Oyster 2

$4.00

Oyster 3

$4.00Out of stock

Half Dozen Oyster 1

$24.00

Half Dozen Oyster 2

$24.00

Half Dozen Oyster 3

$24.00

Dozen Oyster 1

$48.00

Half Dozen Oyster 2

$24.00

Dozen Oyster 2

$48.00

Dozen Oyster 3

$48.00

Glass Red

GL- PAUL MAS

$12.00

GL-Daou Pinot Noir

$16.00

GL-CUNE Crianza

$14.00

GL-Catena Malbec

$15.00

GL-Cork Tree House Red

$9.00

GL-La Forge Cabernet

$12.00

GL-Gran Coronas Cabernet

$15.00

GL-Bertrand Heresie

$15.00

GLS Feature

$20.00

3oz. Feature

$12.00

Red Wine Flight

$18.00

GLS Numanthia Termes

$18.00

GLS Celeste Crianza

$16.00

Glass White

GLS Barcino Cava

$10.00

GLS Bellino Prosecco

$10.00

GLS Cremant

$15.00

GLS Liquid Geography

$11.00

GLS Routas Rose

$13.00

GLS Charles Bove Sparkling Rose

$15.00

GLS Cork Tree House White

$9.00

GLS Maddalena Chard

$11.00

GLS Cave de Lugny Chardonnay

$14.00

GLS La Galope Sauv Blanc

$10.00

GLS Massey Dacta

$12.00

GLS Alverdi PG

$10.00

GLS Pieropan Soave

$15.00

GLS Nortico Alvarinho

$10.00

GLS Dr Loosen

$11.00

GLS Orange Gold

$15.00

GLS Mucho White

$10.00

White Wine Flight

$15.00

$5 Mimosa

$5.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Wine Taste

Taste-Paul Mas

Taste-Daou Pinot Noir

Taste-CUNE Crianza

Taste-Catena Malbec

Taste-House Red

Taste-La Forge

Taste-Gran Coronas

Taste-Bertrand Heresie

Taste-Barcino Cava

Taste-Bellino

Taste-Cremant de Limoux

Taste-Liquid Geography

Taste-Routas

Taste-House Chard

Taste-Maddelena Chard

Taste-Cave de Lugny

Taste-La Galope SB

Taste-Blalock & Mooere SB

Taste-Alverdi PG

Taste-Pieropan

Taste-Nortico

Taste-Dr. Loosen

Taste-Orange Gold

Taste-Picpould de Pinet

Taste-Mucho Mas White

Pinot Noir

BTL Paul Mas PN

$44.00

BTL DAOU Pinot Noir

$64.00

BTL Au Bon Climat Pinot Noir

$56.00

BTL Four Graces PN

$67.00

BTL Hook & Ladder PN

$70.00

BTL Domaine L'aigle PN

$85.00

BTL RoseRock PN

$84.00

BTL Belle Glos

$85.00

Tempranillo & Rioja

BTL CUNE Crianza

$56.00

BTL Marquis de Riscal Rioja

$60.00

BTL Torres Celeste

$64.00

BTL Numanthia Termes

$72.00

BTL La Antigua Reserva

$80.00

BTL Muga Reserva

$92.00

BTL Beronia Gran Reserva

$100.00

Malbec & South American

BTL Catena Malbec

$60.00

BTL Luigi Bosca DOC

$64.00Out of stock

BTL El Enimigo

$72.00

BTL Catena Cab Franc

$60.00

Merlot

BTL Ch St Michelle Indian Wells

$55.00

BTL Monticello Merlot

$62.00Out of stock

Cabernet Sauvignon

1/2 Carafe House Red

$18.00

Carafe House Red

$36.00

BTL La Forge Cabernet

$48.00

BTL Gran Coronas

$60.00

BTL Alexander Valley Cabernet

$60.00

BTL Daou Cabernet

$65.00

BTL Obsidian Ridge

$80.00

BTL Cloissone Cabernet

$100.00

BTL Stags' Leap Cabernet Sauvignon

$120.00

BTL Jordan Cabernet

$160.00Out of stock

Zinfandel & Syrah

BTL Seghesio Family Zinfandel

$48.00

BTL Gehricke Zinfandel

$72.00

BTL Turley Juvenile

$80.00

BTL Brady Petit Sirah

$64.00

Mediterranean Varietals

BTL St. Cosme

$48.00

BTL Blau

$48.00

BTL Tres Picos

$52.00

BTL Gerard Bertrand Heresie

$60.00

BTL Black Slate Priorat

$67.00

BTL Josep Grau'Vespres'

$72.00

BTL Palacio Camins Priorat

$75.00

BTL Chateau L'Hospitalet

$110.00

BTL D'Amilano Langhe

$62.00

BTL Lavignone Barbera di Asti

$48.00

BTL Argiano Non Confunditur

$60.00Out of stock

BTL Suau Cadillac

$75.00

BTL Vigneto Chianti Classico

$75.00Out of stock

BTL Penfolds Bin 28

$84.00

BTL Borgonero

$68.00

Other Red Blends

BTL Mucho Mas Red

$40.00

BTL Clos de Los Siete

$60.00

BTL Para Maria

$64.00

BTL Taken Red Blend

$75.00Out of stock

BTL Chappellet Mtn Cuvee

$80.00

BTL Abstract Red Blend

$82.00

BTL 8 Years in the Desert

$100.00

Reserve List

BTL Roederer Estate

$100.00

BTL Post & Beam

$100.00

BTL Ridge Geyserville

$160.00

BTL Guidalberto

$160.00

BTL Villa Al Cortile Brunello di Montalcino

$150.00

BTL Chateau Gigognan

$155.00

BTL Gerard Bertrand La Forge

$210.00

BTL Vizcarra Torralvo

$240.00

BTL Nickel & Nickel

$300.00

Sparkling

BTL Barcino Cava Brut

$40.00

BTL Bellino Prosecco

$40.00

BTL Bertrand Cremant

$60.00

BTL Roederer Estate

$100.00

Rose

BTL Liquid Geography

$44.00

BTL Routas Rose

$52.00

BTL Charles Bove Sparkling Rose

$60.00

BTL Annibals

$75.00

Chardonnay

1/2 Carafe House White

$18.00

Carafe House White

$36.00

BTL Maddelena Chard

$44.00

BTL Cave de Lugny

$56.00

BTL Daou Chardonnay

$56.00

BTL Post & Beam

$100.00

Sauvignon Blanc

BTL La Galope Blanc

$40.00

BTL Masset Dacta

$44.00

BTL Henri Bourgois Sancerre

$75.00

BTL Stag's Leap Aveta

$56.00Out of stock

White Pinot

BTL Alverdi Pinot Grigio

$40.00

BTL Livon Grande

$60.00

Succulent Favorites

BTL Pieropan Soave

$60.00

BTL Nortico Alvarinho

$48.00

BTL Portal Blanco

$64.00

BTL Dr Loosen

$44.00

BTL Orange Gold

$60.00

BTL Dom du Colombier Chablis

$75.00

BTL Mucho White

$40.00

Beers

BTL - Miller Lite

$6.00

BTL - Stella Artois

$7.00

BTL Blue Moon

$7.00

BTL Estrella Daura

$6.00

BTL St. Pauli Girl NA

$6.00

CAN - 3 Taverns Rapturous Sour

$7.00

CAN - Creature Comforts BIBO Pilsner

$6.00

CAN - Dry Cider

$7.00

Draft - Basement IPA

$7.00

Draft - Creature Comforts Tropacalia

$7.00

Draft- Estrella Damm Lager

$7.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

5600 Roswell Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30342

Under the Cork Tree image
Under the Cork Tree image
Under the Cork Tree image

