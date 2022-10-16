Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean

Under the Moon - Bordentown 210 Farnsworth Avenue

210 Farnsworth Avenue

Bordentown, NJ 08505

Flights

Flight 1

$30.00

Flight 2

$40.00

Desserts

Crumb Cake

$9.00

Strudel

$9.00

Crepe Cake

$9.00

Crème Pie

$9.00

Bread Pudding

$9.00

Brownie

$9.00

Flan

$9.00

Crème Brulee

$9.00

Crème Brulee Pie

$9.00

Mousse

$9.00

A La Mode

$2.50

Gelato

$9.00

Affogato

$5.00

Mamas Cookie Special

$9.00

Tiramisu

$9.00

Elmer's Blueberry Cheesecake

$6.00

Beverages

Fresh Brewed / Hot Tea

$3.00

Americano

$4.00

Cappuccino \ Latte

$4.50

Cold Brew

$5.00

Glass Of Milk

$3.00

Single Espresso

$4.00

Double Espresso

$4.50

Glass Of Sangria

$5.00

Solan Still Water

$9.00

Fresh Lemonade

$5.00

Pitcher Of Sangria

$10.00

Soda

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Solan Sparkling Water

$9.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.00

Specials

Buffalo Chicken Meatballs

$15.00

Ahi Tuna Bites

$15.00

Veggie Empanada

$10.00

Burrata Salad

$15.00

NY Strip Steak

$55.00Out of stock

Corn And Crab Ravioli

$32.00

Utm Chicken

$32.00Out of stock

Steak

$38.00Out of stock

Jimmy Jam

$15.00

Duck Mac N Cheese

$16.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

Chicken Fingers and Fries

$10.00

Pasta with Butter

$10.00

Pasta with Marinara

$10.00

Kids Burger

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese and Fries

$10.00

Side Plain Fries

$4.00

Side Truffle Parm Fries

$5.00

Catering

Deposit

$200.00

Dave M Event

$64.00

Vera Appleby Catering 10.30

$370.00

1/2 Tray Dulce De Leche Flan

$55.00

Cake Cutting Fee

$3.50

24 Beef Empanada

$108.00

1/2 Tray Apple Cinnamon Bread Pudding

$40.00

Lisa Uku Catering Order 10.16.22

$445.00

Dayna Cstering Pick Up

$140.00

Gina Catering

$135.00

Half Tray Mac & Cheese

$65.00

Half Tray Brussels Sprouts

$50.00

Appetizers

Zombies Blood

Zombie Meat Turnover

Witches Eyeballs

Owl's Beak

Ghosts Guts

Salads

Slimy Goat

Vampire's Breath

Entrees

Creamy Swamp Brew

Reaper's Delight

Baked Skelton Bones ( Chicken)

Left-over Zombie Scraps

Stuffed Skull

Mixed Brains

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location

210 Farnsworth Avenue, Bordentown, NJ 08505

Directions

