Restaurant info

The warmth of Under the Sun Pub and Pizza grows from our commitment to home and hearth. Relax at one of our many community tables or next to the fireplace in the living room and enjoy a huge selection of draught options including 21 Mountain Sun ales, 10 guest beers and 8 wines on tap. Using the versatility of a wood-burning oven to bake bread, smoke meats, char food, and roast vegetables. We are committed to serving you fresh, exciting food always made from scratch and sourced locally whenever possible.

Website