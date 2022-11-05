  • Home
  • /
  • Houston
  • /
  • Underbelly Burger - 2520 Airline Dr Suite B-215
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Underbelly Burger 2520 Airline Dr Suite B-215

review star

No reviews yet

2520 Airline Dr Suite B-215

Houston, TX 77009

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

#1 Angus Combo
44 Farms Angus Burger
Sidewinder Fries

Combos

Your favorite sandwich with fries and a drink of your choice!
#1 Angus Combo

#1 Angus Combo

$17.00

Two All Beef Patties, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles Served With Ranch Seasoned Fries & A Drink Of Your Choice.

#2 Wagyu Combo

#2 Wagyu Combo

$19.00

Two All Beef Patties, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles Served With Ranch Seasoned Fries & A Drink Of Your Choice.

#3 Veggie Combo

#3 Veggie Combo

$17.00

Our House Made Veggie Patty Topped with Avocado, Lettuce, Corn Relish Served with Ranch Seasoned Fries & A Drink Of Your Choice. *Due to Avocado shortage, avocado may not be available*

#4 Chicken Combo

#4 Chicken Combo

$17.00

Crispy Chicken, Black Pepper Buttermilk, Swiss Cheese, Pickles Served with Ranch Seasoned Fries & A Drink Of Your Choice.

#5 Bacon Sausage Combo

#5 Bacon Sausage Combo

$15.00

Chris Shepherd's Bacon Sausage Hot Dog with Pickled Jalapeno Mustard Served With Ranch Seasoned Fries & A Drink of Your Choice.

Sandwiches

44 Farms Angus Burger

44 Farms Angus Burger

$12.00

Two All Beef Patties, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles

RC Ranch Wagyu Burger

RC Ranch Wagyu Burger

$14.00

Two All Beef Patties, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$12.00

Avocado, Lettuce, Corn Relish

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Crispy Chicken, Black Pepper Buttermilk, Swiss Cheese, Pickles

Bacon Sausage Hotdog

Bacon Sausage Hotdog

$10.00

Chris Shepherd's Bacon Sausage Hot Dog with Pickled Jalapeno Mustard

Kid's Combo

Kid's Combo

$10.00

Single 44 Farms Patty & American Cheese on a Martin's Bun served with Sidewinder Fries tossed in Ranch Powder & a drink

Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Grilled Cheese served on a sesame seed bun with both yellow & white American Cheese

Salads

Kale Salad

Kale Salad

$10.00

Marinated Kale, Candied Pecans, Parmesan Cheese, Golden Raisins

Sides

Sidewinder Fries

Sidewinder Fries

$6.00

Pickled Jalapenos

$0.25

Jalapeno Mustard

$0.25

Sd Ranch

$0.75

Sd Fancy Sauce

$0.50

Single Wagyu Patty

$6.00

Single Angus Patty

$5.00

Single Veggie Patty

$5.00

Fried Chicken

$7.00

1 Lb Veggie Mix

$8.00

Pint Jal Mustard

$4.00

Merchandise

T-shirt

T-shirt

$25.00

Hat

$20.00
Cookbook

Cookbook

$35.00

Chris Shepherd's Cook Like a Local

Coozies

$3.00

Tattoo

$1.00

Sticker

$1.00

N/A Beverages

Rambler

$2.25

Fountain Drinks

$2.00
Shakes (Online)

Shakes (Online)

$7.00

LIFE WTR

$7.00

Bottled

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Beautiful burgers!

Website

Location

2520 Airline Dr Suite B-215, Houston, TX 77009

Directions

Gallery
Underbelly Burger image
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Underbelly Holidays
orange starNo Reviews
2520 Airline Drive Houston, TX 77009
View restaurantnext
Monkey's Tail
orange star4.5 • 148
5802 Fulton Street Houston, TX 77009
View restaurantnext
Hughies - N Main St - 4721 N Main St Suite A
orange starNo Reviews
4721 N Main St Suite A Houston, TX 77009
View restaurantnext
Chicago Italian Beef & Pizza - Heights
orange star3.5 • 408
1777 Airline Dr Houston, TX 77009
View restaurantnext
Canary Cafe
orange star4.7 • 259
4928 Fulton St. Ste A Houston, TX 77009
View restaurantnext
Jenni’s Noodle House Heights
orange star4.5 • 2,412
602 E 20th St Houston, TX 77008
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Houston

Katz's
orange star4.4 • 10,081
616 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
The Original Ninfa's on Navigation
orange star4.6 • 7,099
2704 Navigation Blvd Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
La Mexicana Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 6,311
1018 Fairview St Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - Houston - Washington
orange star4.8 • 6,060
4819 Washington Ave. Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Missouri City
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Pearland
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Sugar Land
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
Kingwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)
Humble
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston