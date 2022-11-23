Underbelly Hospitality Tamales imageView gallery
Burgers

Underbelly Holidays

review star

No reviews yet

2520 Airline Drive

Suite C-315

Houston, TX 77009

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Food

Turkey Roulade

$80.00

Roulade of turkey breast stuffed with tortilla soup stuffing. Serves 4 (Contains dairy, egg)

Smoked Creole Ham

$45.00

3 lbs ham served with Steen's mustard sauce. Serves 4

Pepper Jack Cornbread Dressing

Pepper Jack Cornbread Dressing

$27.00

Cornbread dressing with corn and pepper jack cheese. Serves 4 (Contains dairy, gluten and egg)

Mushroom and Green Bean Casserole

Mushroom and Green Bean Casserole

$27.00

House made mushroom sauce, green beans and topped with fried shallots. Serves 4 (Contains dairy and gluten; Vegetarian)

Wild Oats Chili Tater Tot Casserole

Wild Oats Chili Tater Tot Casserole

$27.00

Texas Chili and tater tots with cheese! Serves 4 (Contains dairy)

Whipped Potatoes

$27.00

Classic and yummy! Serves 4 (Contains dairy)

Gravy

Gravy

$20.00

Gravy for your turkey at home. 1 quart. (Contains gluten)

Cranberry Orange Sauce

Cranberry Orange Sauce

$12.00

Cranberry sauce not shaped like a can. 1 pint. (Vegan)

Turkey Gumbo

$30.00

Turkey and andouille sausage gumbo for Friday lunch. 2 quarts. (Contains gluten)

Pepper Jelly and House Farmer's Cheese

$25.00

Jar of sweet and spicy jelly with housemade farmer's cheese. Serves 4 (Contains dairy)

Pecan Pie

Pecan Pie

$40.00

Traditional pie crust with pecan filling. 9" round (Contains dairy, egg and gluten; Vegetarian)

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Underbelly Hospitality Holidays!

Location

2520 Airline Drive, Suite C-315, Houston, TX 77009

Directions

Gallery
Underbelly Hospitality Tamales image

Similar restaurants in your area

Cantina Barba
orange starNo Reviews
3701 N Main St, Houston, TX 77077
View restaurantnext
Christians Tailgate Bar and Grill
orange starNo Reviews
2820 white oak drive houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Dak & Bop 18th
orange star3.5 • 126
1805 W 18th Street Houston, TX 77008
View restaurantnext
FM Kitchen & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
1112 Shepherd Drive Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Christians Tailgate Bar and Grill
orange starNo Reviews
2000 bagby st 106 houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
Christian's Tailgate Downtown HTX - 1012 congress ave
orange starNo Reviews
1012 congress ave houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Houston

Coltivare
orange star4.4 • 3,927
3320 White Oak Drive Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Tacos A Go Go - Heights Catering - 2912 White Oak Dr
orange star4.6 • 3,594
2912 White Oak Dr Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Tacos A Go Go Heights - 2912 White Oak Dr. - 713-864-8226
orange star4.6 • 3,594
2912 White Oak Dr Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Squable
orange star5.0 • 3,586
632 W 19th St Houston, TX 77008
View restaurantnext
Voodoo Doughnut - Houston - Washington & Waugh
orange star4.7 • 3,261
3715 Washington Avenue Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Jenni’s Noodle House Heights
orange star4.5 • 2,412
602 E 20th St Houston, TX 77008
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
Greenspoint
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Rice Military
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
EaDo
review star
Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Sixth Ward
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Alief
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Lazy Brook/Timbergrove
review star
Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Highland Village
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
West University
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
Spring Branch
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston