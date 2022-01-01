Underdog BBQ imageView gallery
Underdog BBQ

671 Reviews

$$

3040 West Lake Road

Erie, PA 16505

Popular Items

2 Meat Platter
1 Meat Platter
3 Meat Platter

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Rootbeer

$2.50

Gingerale

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Juice

$2.50

Hot tea

$2.00

Pitcher of Soda

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Appetizers

Pulled Pork Nachos

$10.00

Loaded Sweet Potato Tots

$10.00

Smoked Sausage Dip

$9.00Out of stock

Platters

1 Meat Platter

$17.00

2 Meat Platter

$19.00

3 Meat Platter

$22.00

1/2 Rack

$24.00

Full Rack

$30.00

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Brisket Sandwich

$13.00

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Riblet Sandwich

$14.00

SPECIALTIES

Pulled Pork Tacos

$12.00

Brisket Cheesesteak

$14.00

Sassy Ashley Mac

$14.00

Chicken and Waffles Mac

$14.00

Puppy Meals

Pulled Pork Slider

$7.50

Brisket Slider

$7.50

Chicken Tenders

$8.50

Smith's Hot Dog

$7.00

Pulled Chicken Slider

$7.50

Sides A La Cart

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Baked Beans

$3.00

Brussel Sprout Slaw

$4.00

Battered Fries

$4.00Out of stock

Fresh Cut Fries

$4.00

Elote Corn Salad

$4.00

Cup of SOTD

$3.00Out of stock

Baked Potato

$3.00Out of stock

Loaded Potato Salad

$4.00

POUNDS AND QUARTS

Pound of Brisket

$20.00

Pound of Pulled Pork

$13.00

Pound of Pulled Chicken

$12.00

Full Rack of Ribs

$25.00

Sausage (4-1)

$12.00

Quart | Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Quart | Baked Beans

$10.00

Quart | Elote Corn Salad

$14.00

Quart of Soup

$7.50

Quart | Brussel Slaw

$11.00

Cornbread

$1.50

Sandwich Bun

$1.50

Slider Buns

$1.00

Sweet Tooth

Maple Creme Brulee

$5.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter Pie

$5.00Out of stock

Boozy Cupcake

$6.00

Features

Loaded Cajun Pork Rinds

$9.00

Extras

Ranch

$0.50

Bun

$1.50

Cheese Sauce

$1.50

Side of brisket (1/4 lb)

$6.00

Slushies

Orange Cream

$6.00

Strawberry

$6.00

Pina Colada

$6.00

Margarita

$6.00

Blue Lagoon

$6.00

Raspberry

$6.00

Beer/Seltzers

High Noon

$6.00

Bud Light Sodas

$5.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

From the hit Discovery show, Undercover Billionaire, we exist to prove the American Dream is still alive! From smoked meats to Local Beer, Underdog BBQ was founded by the self-made billionaire, Glenn Stearns.

Website

Location

3040 West Lake Road, Erie, PA 16505

Directions

Gallery
Underdog BBQ image

Map
