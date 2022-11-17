Restaurant header imageView gallery

Underground Burgers

review star

No reviews yet

5555 Underground St

Las Vegas, NV 89104

BURGERS

SERVED WITH FRIES OR TOTS / LOAD THEM +$1.50; GLUTEN-FREE AVAILABLE - LETTUCE WRAP
CLASSIC UNDERGROUND

$11.99

$11.99

IMPOSSIBLE PATTY, CHEDDAR, CARAMELIZED ONIONS, LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLES, SECRET SAUCE

DOUBLE UNDERGROUND

$14.99

$14.99

THE CLASSIC UNDERGROUND, DOUBLE STACKED!

BBQ UNDERGROUND

$13.99

$13.99

IMPOSSIBLE PATTY, ONION RINGS, BBQ SAUCE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, CARAMELIZED ONIONS, PICKLES

FIRE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.99

$13.99

GARDEIN PATTY IN OUR IN-HOUSE BUFFALO BATTER, LETTUCE, TOMATO, CARAMELIZED ONIONS, PICKLES, SECRET SAUCE

BURGER BOX

$39.99

4 Classic Underground Burgers with fries and tots

SIDES

FRIES

$2.99

$2.99
TOTS

TOTS

$2.99Out of stock
LOADED FRIES

$4.99

$4.99

CRISPY FRENCH FRIES LAYERED WITH NACHO CHEESE, CARAMELIZED ONIONS, AND OUR CREAMY SECRET SAUCE

LOADED TOTS

LOADED TOTS

$4.99Out of stock

CRISPY TATER TOTS LAYERED WITH NACHO CHEESE, CARAMELIZED ONIONS, AND OUR CREAMY SECRET SAUCE

SIDE 2 oz SECRET SAUCE

$1.00

SIDE 2 oz CARAMELIZED ONIONS

$1.00

SIDE 2 oz BUFFALO SAUCE

$1.00

SHAKES

VANILLA SHAKE

$6.99Out of stock

COCONUT BASED ICE CREAM, SOY MILK

SODAS

COKE

$2.99

$2.99

16 OZ FOUNTAIN

DIET COKE

$2.99

$2.99

16 OZ FOUNTAIN

SPRITE

$2.99

$2.99

16 OZ FOUNTAIN

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Super secret, delivery only, plant-based burger spot to satisfy your cravings!

5555 Underground St, Las Vegas, NV 89104

