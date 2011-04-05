Underground Cafe Hernando 2476 Memphis Street
2476 Memphis Street
Hernando, MS 38632
Appetizers
Sausage & Cheese Plate
Smoked Sausage, Assorted Cheese, Pepperoncini Peppers, Pickle Spears and Dipping Sauce Served with Crackers
Fried Green Tomatoes
Fresh Green Tomatoes Sliced and Hand Breaded, Deep Fried and Served with our House Made Remoulade
Grilled Shrimp Cocktail
Five Jumbo Shrimp, Grilled in Cajun Spices and Served with Our House Made Remoulade and Lemon Wedge
Crab Stuffed Mushrooms
Jumbo White Mushrooms Stuffed with our Savory Crab Mixture topped with Shredded Cheddar and Baked to Perfection
Fried Pickle Spears
Fried Pickle Chips
Crab Dip
Fried Oyster
Oyster Crostini
Boudin Balls
Bang Bang Shrimp
Jambalaya Okra
Jalapeño Poppers
Crawfish Boudin Eggrolls
Salads
House Salad
Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomatoes, Carrots, Onions, Shredded Cheddar and Croutons
Caesar Salad
Romaine & Leaf Lettuce, Parmesan, Onion and Croutons Tossed with Caesar Dressing
Greek Salad
Romaine and Leaf Lettuce, Kalamata Olives, Cucumber, Pepperoncini Peppers, Tomatoes, Onion, Croutons and Feta Cheese Tossed with Greek Dressing
Grilled Chicken Salad
Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Cheddar and Croutons Topped with our Seasoned Grilled Chicken Breast
Barbecue Salad
Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Croutons and Smoked Gouda Topped with Our Slow Smoked Pulled Pork
House Salad add on
House Salad No Charge
Caesar Salad No Charge
Caesar salad add on
PO-Boys
Sides
French Fries
Fresh Veggies
Mac & Cheese
Kettle Chips
Sweet Potato Fries
Mashed Potatoes
Baked Potato
Cheese Grits
Yellow Rice
White Rice
House Salad No Charge
Caesar Salad No Charge
Green Beans
No side
Upgrade to cup soup
Upgrade to cup gumbo
Fried Okra
Onion Rings
Entrées
Adult Chicken Tenders
Cajun Chicken & Grits
Grilled Chicken Breast in a Garlic Cajun Cream Sauce with Grilled Peppers, Onions and Stewed Tomatoes over Cheesy Stone Ground Grits.
Shrimp & Grits
Seasoned Gulf Shrimp in a Garlic Cream Sauce with Sauteéd Spinach over our Cheesy Stone Ground Grits Topped with Fresh Scallions
Chicken Crepes
Crepes Stuffed with Seasoned Chicken and Topped with a Mushroom Dill Cream Sauce. Served over Rice Pilaf with Fresh Veggie of the Day
Pasta Jambalaya
Shrimp, Chicken, Andouille Sausage, Black Forrest Ham Tossed with Penne Pasta in a Creole Tomato Cream Sauce
Shrimp & Crawfish Etouffée
Traditional Bayou Stew of Shrimp and Crawfish Served with White Rice
One Pork Chop
8 oz Center Cut Pork Chop Slow Smoked then Grilled to Perfection and Topped with Apple/Maple Glaze Served with Yukon Gold Potatoes and Fresh Veggie of the Day
Two Pork Chops
8 oz Center Cut Pork Chop Slow Smoked then Grilled to Perfection and Topped with Apple/Maple Glaze Served with Yukon Gold Potatoes and Fresh Veggie of the Day
Lobster Ravioli
Jumbo Ravioli stuffed with lobster, ricotta and herbs in our Cajun cream sauce topped with diced tomato and Parmesan
Salmon
Fresh Wild Caught Salmon hand cut and prepared to order, served with rice and fresh sauteed vegetables (Grilled or Blackened)
Kids Menu
Sandwiches and Burgers
Roasted Chicken Salad
Our Homemade Chicken Salad with Lettuce and Tomato on Fresh Baked Croissant
Chicken Philly
Grilled Chicken with Peppers, Onions and Mushrooms with Provolone. Served with our Wine and Cheese Sauce
Cheesy Mac And Pig
Creamy Mac & Cheese, Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce and Smoked Gouda on Grilled Sourdough
Chicken Club
Grilled Chicken Breast, Our House Made Bacon, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato and Honey Mustard on Grilled Sourdough
Cubano
Pulled Pork, Black Forest Ham, Swiss, Pickles and Ground Mustard Aioli on Turano Roll Grilled and Pressed
Reuben
Our House Made Corned Beef Piled High on Grilled Marble Rye with Swiss, Kraut and Our Own Special Sauce
All American Burger
Half pound all beef burger with Lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion
Smokehouse Burger
Half pound all beef burger topped with Smoked Gouda, grilled onions, bacon, BBQ sauce and ground mustard aioli
Patty Melt
Half pound all beef burger topped with our homemade pimento cheese and grilled onions on grilled sourdough
Desserts
Sandwiches and PO Boys
Lunch Special Entrees
6oz Salmon
Gumbo & Grits
Cajun Chicken Pasta
Cajun Shrimp Pasta
Catfish Platter
Lunch Fish Of The Day
Shrimp Tacos
Rasta Pasta
6oz Salmon Salad
Pan Seared Scallop Pasta
Half Shrimp and Grits
Scallop Lemon Pasta
Catfish Pontchartrain
Shrimp and Tasso Pasta
Spaghetti and Catfish
Half Chicken and Grits
Hamburger Steak
Catfish Plate
Dinner Special Entrees
16oz Prime Rib
8oz Filet
18oz Ribeye
Pecan Crusted Salmon
Dinner Fish of the Day
Cajun Shrimp Pasta
Catfish Plate
Rasta Pasta
Prime Rib Sandwich
Shrimp Tacos
Catfish Pontchartrain
Bayou Grouper
Surf N Turf
Swordfish
Underground Burger
VooDoo Shrimp Creole
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
2476 Memphis Street, Hernando, MS 38632