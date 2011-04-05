  • Home
  • /
  • Hernando
  • /
  • Underground Cafe Hernando - 2476 Memphis Street
Main picView gallery

Underground Cafe Hernando 2476 Memphis Street

review star

No reviews yet

2476 Memphis Street

Hernando, MS 38632

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Soup

Cup Seafood Gumbo

$5.00

Bowl Seafood Gumbo

$7.95

Cup Soup Of The Day

$5.00

Bowl Soup Of The Day

$7.95

Appetizers

Sausage & Cheese Plate

$10.95

Smoked Sausage, Assorted Cheese, Pepperoncini Peppers, Pickle Spears and Dipping Sauce Served with Crackers

Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.95

Fresh Green Tomatoes Sliced and Hand Breaded, Deep Fried and Served with our House Made Remoulade

Grilled Shrimp Cocktail

$11.95

Five Jumbo Shrimp, Grilled in Cajun Spices and Served with Our House Made Remoulade and Lemon Wedge

Crab Stuffed Mushrooms

$10.95

Jumbo White Mushrooms Stuffed with our Savory Crab Mixture topped with Shredded Cheddar and Baked to Perfection

Fried Pickle Spears

$8.95

Fried Pickle Chips

$8.95

Crab Dip

$10.95

Fried Oyster

$10.95

Oyster Crostini

$10.95

Boudin Balls

$10.95

Bang Bang Shrimp

$12.95

Jambalaya Okra

$9.95

Jalapeño Poppers

$9.95

Crawfish Boudin Eggrolls

$12.95

Salads

House Salad

$4.95

Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomatoes, Carrots, Onions, Shredded Cheddar and Croutons

Caesar Salad

$6.95

Romaine & Leaf Lettuce, Parmesan, Onion and Croutons Tossed with Caesar Dressing

Greek Salad

$7.95

Romaine and Leaf Lettuce, Kalamata Olives, Cucumber, Pepperoncini Peppers, Tomatoes, Onion, Croutons and Feta Cheese Tossed with Greek Dressing

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.95

Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Cheddar and Croutons Topped with our Seasoned Grilled Chicken Breast

Barbecue Salad

$10.95

Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Croutons and Smoked Gouda Topped with Our Slow Smoked Pulled Pork

House Salad add on

$1.50

House Salad No Charge

Caesar Salad No Charge

Caesar salad add on

$2.00

PO-Boys

We use Extra Select Oysters, Seasoned Crawfish tails, Gulf Shrimp and Farm Raised Catfish on our Po-Boys. Served on a fresh Gambino roll with lettuce, tomato, pickle and remoulade.

Oyster Po-Boy

$14.95

Crawfish Po-Boy

$13.50

Shrimp Po-Boy

$13.50

Catfish Po-Boy

$12.95

Sides

French Fries

$3.50

Fresh Veggies

$3.50

Mac & Cheese

$3.50

Kettle Chips

$3.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50

Mashed Potatoes

$3.50

Baked Potato

$3.50

Cheese Grits

$3.50

Yellow Rice

$3.50

White Rice

$3.50

House Salad No Charge

Caesar Salad No Charge

Green Beans

$3.50

No side

Upgrade to cup soup

$1.50

Upgrade to cup gumbo

$2.00

Fried Okra

$3.50

Onion Rings

$3.50

Entrées

Adult Chicken Tenders

$10.95

Cajun Chicken & Grits

$14.50

Grilled Chicken Breast in a Garlic Cajun Cream Sauce with Grilled Peppers, Onions and Stewed Tomatoes over Cheesy Stone Ground Grits.

Shrimp & Grits

$16.95

Seasoned Gulf Shrimp in a Garlic Cream Sauce with Sauteéd Spinach over our Cheesy Stone Ground Grits Topped with Fresh Scallions

Chicken Crepes

$14.95

Crepes Stuffed with Seasoned Chicken and Topped with a Mushroom Dill Cream Sauce. Served over Rice Pilaf with Fresh Veggie of the Day

Pasta Jambalaya

$16.95

Shrimp, Chicken, Andouille Sausage, Black Forrest Ham Tossed with Penne Pasta in a Creole Tomato Cream Sauce

Shrimp & Crawfish Etouffée

$16.95

Traditional Bayou Stew of Shrimp and Crawfish Served with White Rice

One Pork Chop

$11.95

8 oz Center Cut Pork Chop Slow Smoked then Grilled to Perfection and Topped with Apple/Maple Glaze Served with Yukon Gold Potatoes and Fresh Veggie of the Day

Two Pork Chops

$15.95

8 oz Center Cut Pork Chop Slow Smoked then Grilled to Perfection and Topped with Apple/Maple Glaze Served with Yukon Gold Potatoes and Fresh Veggie of the Day

Lobster Ravioli

$23.50

Jumbo Ravioli stuffed with lobster, ricotta and herbs in our Cajun cream sauce topped with diced tomato and Parmesan

Salmon

$20.95

Fresh Wild Caught Salmon hand cut and prepared to order, served with rice and fresh sauteed vegetables (Grilled or Blackened)

Kids Menu

Served with one side and drink

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.95

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$7.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.95

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.95

Kids Alfredo Pasta

$7.95

Sandwiches and Burgers

Burgers are prepared medium unless specified

Roasted Chicken Salad

$10.95

Our Homemade Chicken Salad with Lettuce and Tomato on Fresh Baked Croissant

Chicken Philly

$10.95

Grilled Chicken with Peppers, Onions and Mushrooms with Provolone. Served with our Wine and Cheese Sauce

Cheesy Mac And Pig

$10.95

Creamy Mac & Cheese, Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce and Smoked Gouda on Grilled Sourdough

Chicken Club

$10.95

Grilled Chicken Breast, Our House Made Bacon, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato and Honey Mustard on Grilled Sourdough

Cubano

$10.95

Pulled Pork, Black Forest Ham, Swiss, Pickles and Ground Mustard Aioli on Turano Roll Grilled and Pressed

Reuben

$12.50

Our House Made Corned Beef Piled High on Grilled Marble Rye with Swiss, Kraut and Our Own Special Sauce

All American Burger

$10.95

Half pound all beef burger with Lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion

Smokehouse Burger

$11.95

Half pound all beef burger topped with Smoked Gouda, grilled onions, bacon, BBQ sauce and ground mustard aioli

Patty Melt

$10.95

Half pound all beef burger topped with our homemade pimento cheese and grilled onions on grilled sourdough

Desserts

Cobbler of The Day

$7.95

Pecan Cobbler

$9.95

Bananas Foster

$10.95

Kids Ice Cream

$2.50

Scoop of Ice Cream

$1.00

Chocolate Cake

$7.95

Turtle Brownie

$9.95

Beverages

Iced Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Orange Soda

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Water

Sandwiches and PO Boys

Prime Rib Sand

$11.95

Philly Cheese Steak Sand

$11.95

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sand

$10.95

Blackened Shrimp FGT Po Boy

$12.50

Pimento Cheese FGT BLT

$9.95

Grilled Cheese & Soup

$8.95

Turkey Wrap

$9.95

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$9.95

Blackened Shrimp Wrap

$12.50

Burger of the Day

$11.95

Lunch Special Entrees

6oz Salmon

$14.95

Gumbo & Grits

$12.95

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$11.95

Cajun Shrimp Pasta

$12.95

Catfish Platter

$15.95

Lunch Fish Of The Day

$18.95

Shrimp Tacos

$12.95

Rasta Pasta

$14.95

6oz Salmon Salad

$14.95

Pan Seared Scallop Pasta

$24.99

Half Shrimp and Grits

$9.95

Scallop Lemon Pasta

$18.95

Catfish Pontchartrain

$15.95

Shrimp and Tasso Pasta

$16.95

Spaghetti and Catfish

$12.99

Half Chicken and Grits

$8.95

Hamburger Steak

$12.95

Catfish Plate

$15.95

Dinner Special Entrees

16oz Prime Rib

$39.99

8oz Filet

$35.95

18oz Ribeye

$39.99

Pecan Crusted Salmon

$24.99

Dinner Fish of the Day

$24.99

Cajun Shrimp Pasta

$16.95

Catfish Plate

$15.99

Rasta Pasta

$16.95

Prime Rib Sandwich

$13.95

Shrimp Tacos

$16.95

Catfish Pontchartrain

$18.95

Bayou Grouper

$32.00

Surf N Turf

$42.99

Swordfish

$28.95

Underground Burger

$13.95

VooDoo Shrimp Creole

$21.95

Soup

Cup Seafood Gumbo

$5.75

Bowl Seafood Gumbo

$9.14

Cup Soup Of The Day

$5.75

Bowl Soup Of The Day

$9.14

Appetizers

Sausage & Cheese Plate

$12.59

Smoked Sausage, Assorted Cheese, Pepperoncini Peppers, Pickle Spears and Dipping Sauce Served with Crackers

Fried Green Tomatoes

$10.29

Fresh Green Tomatoes Sliced and Hand Breaded, Deep Fried and Served with our House Made Remoulade

Grilled Shrimp Cocktail

$13.74

Five Jumbo Shrimp, Grilled in Cajun Spices and Served with Our House Made Remoulade and Lemon Wedge

Crab Stuffed Mushrooms

$12.59

Jumbo White Mushrooms Stuffed with our Savory Crab Mixture topped with Shredded Cheddar and Baked to Perfection

Fried Pickle Spears

$10.29

Fried Pickle Chips

$10.29

Crab Dip

$12.59

Fried Oyster

$12.59

Salads

House Salad

$5.69

Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomatoes, Carrots, Onions, Shredded Cheddar and Croutons

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Romaine & Leaf Lettuce, Parmesan, Onion and Croutons Tossed with Caesar Dressing

Greek Salad

$9.14

Romaine and Leaf Lettuce, Kalamata Olives, Cucumber, Pepperoncini Peppers, Tomatoes, Onion, Croutons and Feta Cheese Tossed with Greek Dressing

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.59

Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Cheddar and Croutons Topped with our Seasoned Grilled Chicken Breast

Barbecue Salad

$12.59

Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Croutons and Smoked Gouda Topped with Our Slow Smoked Pulled Pork

PO-Boys

We use Extra Select Oysters, Seasoned Crawfish tails, Gulf Shrimp and Farm Raised Catfish on our Po-Boys. Served on a fresh Gambino roll with lettuce, tomato, pickle and remoulade.

Oyster Po-Boy

$17.19

Crawfish Po-Boy

$15.53

Shrimp Po-Boy

$15.53

Catfish Po-Boy

$14.89

Sides

French Fries

$4.03

Fresh Veggies

$4.03

Mac & Cheese

$4.03

Kettle Chips

$4.03

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.03

Mashed Potatoes

$4.03

Baked Potato

$4.03

Cheese Grits

$4.03

Yellow Rice

$4.03

White Rice

$4.03

House Salad No Charge

Caesar Salad No Charge

Entrées

Adult Chicken Tenders

$12.59

Cajun Chicken & Grits

$16.67

Grilled Chicken Breast in a Garlic Cajun Cream Sauce with Grilled Peppers, Onions and Stewed Tomatoes over Cheesy Stone Ground Grits.

Shrimp & Grits

$19.49

Seasoned Gulf Shrimp in a Garlic Cream Sauce with Sauteéd Spinach over our Cheesy Stone Ground Grits Topped with Fresh Scallions

Chicken Crepes

$17.19

Crepes Stuffed with Seasoned Chicken and Topped with a Mushroom Dill Cream Sauce. Served over Rice Pilaf with Fresh Veggie of the Day

Pasta Jambalaya

$19.49

Shrimp, Chicken, Andouille Sausage, Black Forrest Ham Tossed with Penne Pasta in a Creole Tomato Cream Sauce

Shrimp & Crawfish Etouffée

$19.49

Traditional Bayou Stew of Shrimp and Crawfish Served with White Rice

One Pork Chop

$13.74

8 oz Center Cut Pork Chop Slow Smoked then Grilled to Perfection and Topped with Apple/Maple Glaze Served with Yukon Gold Potatoes and Fresh Veggie of the Day

Two Pork Chops

$18.34

8 oz Center Cut Pork Chop Slow Smoked then Grilled to Perfection and Topped with Apple/Maple Glaze Served with Yukon Gold Potatoes and Fresh Veggie of the Day

Lobster Ravioli

$27.03

Jumbo Ravioli stuffed with lobster, ricotta and herbs in our Cajun cream sauce topped with diced tomato and Parmesan

Salmon

$24.09

Fresh Wild Caught Salmon hand cut and prepared to order, served with rice and fresh sauteed vegetables (Grilled or Blackened)

Kids Menu

Served with one side and drink

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.14

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$9.14

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.14

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.14

Kids Mac & Cheese

$9.14

Kids Alfredo Pasta

$9.14

Sandwiches and Burgers

Burgers are prepared medium unless specified

Roasted Chicken Salad

$12.59

Our Homemade Chicken Salad with Lettuce and Tomato on Fresh Baked Croissant

Chicken Philly

$12.59

Grilled Chicken with Peppers, Onions and Mushrooms with Provolone. Served with our Wine and Cheese Sauce

Cheesy Mac And Pig

$12.59

Creamy Mac & Cheese, Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce and Smoked Gouda on Grilled Sourdough

Chicken Club

$12.59

Grilled Chicken Breast, Our House Made Bacon, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato and Honey Mustard on Grilled Sourdough

Cubano

$12.59

Pulled Pork, Black Forest Ham, Swiss, Pickles and Ground Mustard Aioli on Turano Roll Grilled and Pressed

Reuben

$14.38

Our House Made Corned Beef Piled High on Grilled Marble Rye with Swiss, Kraut and Our Own Special Sauce

All American Burger

$12.59

Half pound all beef burger with Lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion

Smokehouse Burger

$13.74

Half pound all beef burger topped with Smoked Gouda, grilled onions, bacon, BBQ sauce and ground mustard aioli

Patty Melt

$12.59

Half pound all beef burger topped with our homemade pimento cheese and grilled onions on grilled sourdough

Desserts

Cobbler of The Day

$9.14

Pecan Cobbler

$11.44

Bananas Foster

$12.59

Kids Ice Cream

$2.88

Scoop of Ice Cream

$1.15

Chocolate Cake

$9.14

Turtle Brownie

$11.44

Brunch

Breakfast Platter

$12.95

Eggs Benedict

$10.95

French toast

$9.95

Banana Pancakes

$10.95

Pork Chop and Eggs

$12.95

Salmon and Asparagus

$12.95

Brunch Burger

$11.95

Breakfast Burrito

$10.95

Breakfast Croissant

$9.95

Breakfast Potato Skins

$10.95

Prime Rib and Eggs

$18.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2476 Memphis Street, Hernando, MS 38632

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

AC's Steakhouse Pub - 333 Losher Street
orange starNo Reviews
333 Losher Street Hernando, MS 38632
View restaurantnext
Beans & Leaves
orange starNo Reviews
2867 May Blvd, Suite 104 Southaven, MS 38672
View restaurantnext
TEKILA MODERN MEXICAN - 6343 Getwell Road
orange starNo Reviews
6343 Getwell Road Southaven, MS 38672
View restaurantnext
You've been Sauced by Will Smith - 7090 Malco Blvd\nSuite 113
orange starNo Reviews
7090 Malco Blvd\nSuite 113 Southaven, MS 38671
View restaurantnext
Italia pizza cafe
orange starNo Reviews
n/a Southaven, MS 38671
View restaurantnext
Sweet Peppers Deli - Peppers Olive Branch
orange star4.6 • 1,000
5218 Goodman Rd Olive Branch, MS 38654
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Hernando

The Parish - 427 E Commerce st.
orange star4.5 • 11
427 E Commerce st. Hernando, MS 38632
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hernando
Southaven
review star
Avg 2.8 (7 restaurants)
Olive Branch
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Memphis
review star
Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)
Germantown
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Cordova
review star
No reviews yet
Millington
review star
No reviews yet
Arlington
review star
No reviews yet
Oxford
review star
Avg 5 (19 restaurants)
Tupelo
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston