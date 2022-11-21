Underground Pizza Baltimore 30 Market Place
30 Market Place
Baltimore, MD 21202
Game Day Packs
The 1st Down
Get in the game with our 1st Down Game Pack. Featuring a full UPC Classic, your choice of a full Basic pie, Mozz Sticks, and a Flavor Pack $70 Value - Enough for 6-8 people
The Red Zone
Step up into the Red Zone with our premium Game Day Pack. Featuring a full UPC Classic, your choice of full Basic pie, a UPC Sampler, choice of salad, and a Flavor Pack $105 Value - Enough for 8-10 people
The Touchdown
Go all-the-way with our Touchdown Package! This full spread includes a full UPC classic, your choice of full Basic pie AND full Specialty pie, two UPC Samplers, two salads of your choice, and a Flavor Pack. $160 Value - Enough for 10-12 people
Appetizers
Hand Made Mozzarella Sticks (Epic Cheese Pulls)
Our mozzarella sticks are cut & breaded by hand and fried to order, accompanied with a side of our signature red sauce. Get ready for the epic cheese pulls!
Handmade Arancini Balls
4 Risotto balls per order - hand balled, breaded, and by hand with provolone and mozzarella cheeses, served with a sprinkle of parm and a side of our signature red sauce.
Pepperoni Infused Mac & Cheese Balls
5 Per Order - This UPC original started off as a Mac n Cheese fest specialty item that found its way onto our full-time menu. These award-winning hand balled, hand-breaded mac n cheese balls are infused with our signature pep cups and then deep fried crispy. They are then finished off with a drizzle of hot honey and a sprinkle of parmesan cheese.
Hot Honey Bacon on a Stick
Thick cut applewood smoked bacon, sourced from local purveyor JD's house of bacon. Served up on a stick with a drizzle of our house-made hot honey. It's sweet, it's spicy, it's savory, it's delicious!
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pull Apart Bread
This crowd favorite pull-apart bread with chicken & bacon baked in and topped with a heavy hand of ranch! This one has been a crowd favorite since the early days.
Cheesesteak Sliders
Shaved Ribeye sautéed in truffle oil with bell pepper and onion. On King's Hawaiian rolls with melted Bacio provolone cheese.
Meatball Sliders
Blend of Beef and Pork with Italian spices. On King's Hawaiian rolls with signature pizza sauce and Bacio melted provolone.
Chicken Wings
1 Order = 1 lb of wings - Seasoned and baked, our wings are then fried and finished off with either sauce or served naked. Available in honey old bay, buffalo, and naked. Also available fried regular or extra crispy.
UPC Sampler
3 Mozzarella Sticks, 3 Arancini Balls, 3 Pepperoni Mac & Cheese Balls, all flavor. Comes with a side of hot honey, red sauce, ranch, and vodka sauce.
Loaded Pizza Fries
Featuring a zig-zag drizzle of our signature Red Sauce and Cheese sauce. Topped with crumbled spicy sausage, pepperoni, green onion, and a sprinkle of parm
Old Bay Garlic Parm Fries
Featuring a pound of our delicious fries, hand-tossed in a seasoning blend of Old Bay, garlic, and parm.
Salads
Kale Caesar Salad
A mix of kale & romaine lettuce with heirloom cherry tomatoes, sourdough croutons, parmesan, and topped with our house-made lemon ceasar dressing.
Farmer's Bounty Salad
Spring mix and baby arugula, cranberries, roasted squash, goat cheese, and roasted almond, with a zesty citrus vinaigrette
House Salad
Our blend of mixed greens, watermelon radish, red onion, carrot, diced tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and house-made balsamic vinaigrette.
The Basics
UPC Classic (Cheese Pizza)
A mix of mozzarella & brick cheese with two stripes of our delicious red sauce and parmesan.
The Roni Boi (Pepperoni)
A heavy hand of cupping pepperoni cups topped with two stripes of our signature red sauce & a sprinkle parmesan.
The Pesto
Our signature house-made Pesto features fresh locally grown basil, vibrant hand peeled garlic, parmesan, and pine nuts blended with premium California sourced olive oil from Corto.
The Flag (Half Red / Half Green)
The best of both worlds, this pie features a zig-zag of our freshly made pesto and one stripe of our signature red sauce.
The PO (Peppers & Onions)
Multi-colored sautéed peppers & sweet onions on a cheese pizza then topped with our signature red sauce and a sprinkle of parmesan.
The SPO (Sausage, Peppers, Onions)
This pizza features our spicy Italian sausage along with multi-colored sautéed peppers and sweet onions on a cheese pizza then topped with our signature red sauce and a sprinkle of parmesan.
The Woodlands (Mushroom)
A medley of thyme roasted mushrooms including Hen of the woods, oyster, & beech, on top of a mozzarella and gruyere Detroit style pan pizza, that is finished with two stripes of our signature red sauce and a sprinkle of parmesan.
Specialty Pies
The Granjero
One of our seasonal favorites, we take one of our mozzarella Detroit style pies, topped with locally sourced garlic oil roasted sun-chokes, chorizo, and cotija cheese.
Steak Taco Pizza
Seasoned ribeye with roasted peppers and onions, cotija cheese, and a drizzle of crema.
The Tiger King (Meat Lovers)
A UPC original, this pie features chunks of thick-cut bacon, spicy Italian sausage, and pep cup pepperoni. It’s finished with two stripes of our signature red sauce & a drizzle of our house-made hot honey.
The Funfetti
This pie is topped with multi-colored sautéed peppers & sweet onions along with spicy Italian sausage, then topped with two stripes of our red sauce and a drizzle of our UPC house-made pesto, featuring locally grown basil.
The Quattro Stagioni (Sampler Pie)
An edible ode to the seasons, this UPC take on an Italian classic lays out 4 styles of our pizza on one pan pie. This pie features The Woodlands, Pesto Pie, Funfetti, and Tiger King.
The Jersey Turnpike (Tomato Pie)
A hybrid of a Detroit-style pizza and Jersey/Philly tomato pie, this pizza features crispy Detroit-style cheese edges with our signature red sauce in the center to make a classic tomato pie presentation. Then we top it with garlic confit, garlic chips, basil, and a sprinkle of parmesan.
The Bianca (Garlic, Spinach, Tomato)
This garlic heavy white pizza is topped with spinach, heirloom cherry tomatoes, garlic confit, roasted garlic oil, and finished with imported Pecorino Romano.
The Trifecta
This masterpiece features a trio of sauce flavors on our mozzarella Detroit-style pie. Featuring our signature red sauce, our house-made pesto, and our new creamy vodka sauce, the Trifecta is all flavor!
The UPC CBR
Our house brined lemon peppercorn chicken thighs, chunks of thick bacon, cheddar, mozzarella and a checkerboard of ranch dressing tops this delectable non-traditional pan pizza.
The Cluckaneer (Buffalo Chicken)
Our buffalo chicken pie features fried lemon peppercorn brined chicken thighs, buffalo sauce, creamy blue cheese dressing, and chives on a mozzarella & brick cheese pizza. Vegetarian option available.
The Chicken Parm
Our chicken parm pizza features our fried lemon pepper brined chicken thighs on a bed of our signature red sauce topped with parm and provolone all layered on top of one of our signature mozzarella Detroit style pies.
The Pesto Chicken Parm
Our chicken parm pizza features our fried lemon pepper brined chicken thighs on a bed of our signature red sauce topped with parm and provolone all layered on top of one of our signature mozzarella Detroit style pies with a drizzle of our house-made pesto.
The Nonna
This UPC signature will transport you to Grandma's table with its perfect assortment of our amazing toppings. The Nonna is topped with our spicy Italian sausage with caramelized onions, topped with our house-made vodka sauce and a sprinkle of fennel pollen.
The Jawn (The Cheesesteak Pizza)
Our cheesesteak-style pizza features shaved ribeye, fried onions, provolone, and chives with a side of our signature red sauce. This jawn just hits different.
The Pickle Bacon Ranch
The PBR is a creation that was born from the Big Dill Pickle Fest. This pizza features dill pickle chip