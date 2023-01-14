Main picView gallery

Undergrounds Record Café 206 Main St

206 Main St

Oakville, CT 06779

Cold Bevs

Chocolate Milk

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

Iced Americano

$3.00

Iced Black Tea - Lg

$5.00

Iced Black Tea - Reg

$4.00

Iced Chai Latte - Lg

$6.00

Iced Chai Latte - Reg

$5.00

Iced Coffee - Lg

$3.00

Iced Coffee - Reg

$2.50

Iced Green Tea - Lg

$5.00

Iced Green Tea - Reg

$4.00

Iced Latte - Lg

$5.00

Iced Latte - Reg

$4.50

Iced Tumeric Latte - Lg

$6.00

Iced Tumeric Latte - Reg

$5.00

Iced Turmeric Ginger Tea

Milk

$2.00

OJ

$2.50

Hot Bevs

Americano

$3.00

Black Tea

$4.00

Cappuccino - Lg

$5.00

Espresso with foamed cream

Cappuccino - Reg

$4.00

Espresso with foamed cream

Chai Latte - Lg

$6.00

Chai Latte - Reg

$5.00

Espresso - Double

$3.75

Espresso - Single

$2.75

Green Tea

$4.00

Hot Coffee - Lg

$3.00

Hot Coffee - Reg

$2.50

Latte - Lg

$5.00

Espresso with steamed milk

Latte - Reg

$4.50

Espresso with steamed milk

Macchiato - Lg

$5.00

Espresso with foamed milk

Macchiato - Reg

$4.00

Espresso with foamed milk

Matcha Latte - Lg

$6.00

Matcha Latte - Reg

$5.00

Tumeric Latte - Lg

$6.00

Tumeric Latte - Reg

$5.00

Bottled Bevs

Coca Cola

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Kombucha

$6.00

Orange Soda

$2.00

Polar Gingerale

$2.00

Polar Grapefruit

$2.00

Polar Lemon

$2.00

Rootbeer

$2.00

Water Bottle

$1.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

206 Main St, Oakville, CT 06779

