BEVERAGE

COCKTAILS

Blue Hawaii

$12.80

Bourbon Special

$12.80

Caribbean Punch

$12.80

Chi Chi

$14.40

Coconaut Grove Cooler

$14.40

Happy Buddha

$14.40

Jungle Bird

$12.80

Lei Lani Volcano

$12.80

Mai Tai

$13.60

El Diablo

$12.80

Missionary's Downfall

$12.80

Navy Grog

$14.40

Never Say Die

$12.80

Nui Nui

$12.80

Pi Yi

$15.20

Royal Hawaiian

$12.80

Saturn

$12.80

Scorpion Bowl

$45.00

Three Dots & A Dash

$14.40

Tropical Itch

$15.20

Viking Fog Cutter

$14.40

Zombie

$16.00

Clear Skies & Tropical Winds

$18.00

Exit Strategy

$21.00

Fireside

$17.00

Henderson's Last Journey

$17.00

Lady In Lace

$17.00

Poseidon's Court

$17.00

Shadows And Ghosts

$17.00

Silhouette Of A Man

$18.00

Sunrise Over Baja

$22.00

Two Islands To Port

$19.00

A Night In The Irons

$17.00

Bonaparte's Loss

$21.00

City In The Clouds

$18.00

El Robusta

$17.00

JM's Paradise Lost

$22.00

Jungle Stowaway

$17.00

Madame Emilie's Effects

$57.00

Silk In The Water

$17.00

Sounds Of Sinners

$17.00

The Book Of Hao

$22.00

Three False Druids

$16.00

Chains To The Mast!

$9.00

Shell And Shrapnel!

$9.00

Warning Across The Bow!

$9.00

Strawberry Fernet

$12.00

Captain's Apprentice

$12.00

Shipless Sailor

$12.00

Starboard And Steady

$12.00

NA Pina Colada

$12.00

Tyler's Banana Painkiller

$17.00

LIQUOR

El Tesoro Reposado

$16.00

Ojo El Tigre

$14.00

Fortaleza Repo Winter Blend 2021 -GH

$27.00

Hendricks

$14.00

Ak Zanj

$14.00

Angostura 7yr

$14.00

Appleton 12yr

$16.00

Appleton 50yr 1oz

$754.00

Appleton 50yr 2oz

$1,200.00

Appleton Estate Signature

$14.00

Avua Amburana

$14.00

Avua Prata

$14.00

Bacardi Cuatro 4yr

$14.00

Bacardi Gold

$14.00

Bacardi Ocho 8yr

$14.00

Banks 7 Island Blend

$14.00

Barrel Spirits "Calvados Cask" Private Barrel

$34.00

Barrel Spirits 13yr 1oz

$34.00

Barrel Spirits 13yr 2oz

$64.00

Black Tot Finest Caribbean Rum

$18.00

Black Tot Last Consignment 1oz

$177.00

Black Tot Last Consignment 2oz

$282.00

Black Tot Master Blender's Edition 2021, 2oz

$43.00

Black Tot Master Blender's Edition 2021, 1oz

$22.00

By the Dutch Batavia Arrack

$14.00

By the Dutch Batavia Arrack UT Private Barrel 1oz

$22.00

By the Dutch Batavia Arrack UT Private Barrel 2oz

$40.00

Cadenhead 10yr Green Label

$22.00

Cadenhead 14yr Moneymusk 1oz

$20.00

Cadenhead 14yr Moneymusk 2oz

$34.00

Cadenhead 27yr Uitvlugt 1oz

$60.00

Cadenhead 27yr Uitvlugt 2oz

$95.00

Cadenhead 28yr Enmore 1oz

$62.00

Cadenhead 28yr Enmore 2oz

$100.00

Caroni 2000 17yr 1oz

$30.00

Caroni 2000 17yr 2oz

$59.00

Casa Magdalena 4yr UT Private Barrel

$14.00

Casa Magdalena Blanco

$14.00

Chairman's Reserve Forgotten Cask

$14.00

Chairman's Reserve Master's Select 2000, 19yr 1oz

$28.00Out of stock

Chairman's Reserve Master's Select 2000, 19yr 2oz

$51.00Out of stock

Chairman's Reserve Master's Selection 13yr UT Private Barrel

$18.00

Chairman's Spiced

$15.00

Chairman’s Reserve Single Cask 9yr St. Lucian Rum 1oz

$20.00

Chairman’s Reserve Single Cask 9yr St. Lucian Rum 2oz

$36.00Out of stock

Clairin "Communal"

$14.00

Clairin Sajous

$13.00

Clarin Sonson

$16.00

Coruba Dark

$14.00

Deadhead 6yr

$14.00

Denizen Merchants Reserve

$14.00

Diplomatico Ambassador Selection

$24.00

Diplomatico Distillery Collection No.1

$30.00

Diplomatico Distillery Collection No.3

$30.00

Diplomatico Mantuano

$14.00

Diplomatico Planas

$14.00

Diplomatico Reserva

$14.00Out of stock

Don Pancho 18yr

$29.00

Don Q Anejo

$14.00

Don Q Gran Anejo

$14.00

Don Q Reserva 1oz

$267.00

Don Q Reserva 2oz

$427.00

Don Q Vermouth Cask

$14.00

El Dorado 12yr

$14.00

El Dorado 21yr 1oz

$21.00Out of stock

El Dorado 21yr 2oz

$43.00Out of stock

El Dorado 8yr

$14.00

Facundo Eximo 1oz

$14.00

Facundo Eximo 2oz

$23.00

Facundo Exquisito 1oz

$21.00

Facundo Exquisito 2oz

$38.00

Facundo Paraiso 1oz

$42.00

Facundo Paraiso 2oz

$79.00

Flor de Cana 12yr

$15.00

Flor de Cana 25yr 1oz

$22.00

Flor de Cana 25yr 2oz

$39.00

Flor de Cana 30yr 1oz

$200.00

Flor de Cana 30yr 2oz

$335.00

Flor de Cana 7yr

$14.00

Foursquare 2005

$24.00

Foursquare 2007

$24.00

Foursquare 2008

$24.00

Germana Caetano's Amburana

$14.00

Habitation Velier Frosyths 502 Unaged

$14.00

Hamilton Black

$14.00

Hamilton Demerara 151

$14.00

Hamilton Demerara 86

$14.00

Hamilton Gold

$14.00

Hamilton St Lucian 2006 7yr

$17.00

Hampden Estate 8 yr

$20.00

Havana Club Anejo

$14.00

Havana Club Blanco

$14.00

Kiyomi

$15.00

La Favorite Blanc

$14.00

Mount Gay 1703 1oz

$21.00

Mount Gay 1703 2oz

$42.00

Mount Gay Andean Oak 1oz

$29.00

Mount Gay Andean Oak 2oz

$54.00

Mount Gay Black Barrel

$14.00

Mount Gay XO

$14.00

Myer's Original Dark

$14.00

Neisson White Agricole

$14.00

Paranubes

$14.00

Plantation 3 Star

$14.00

Plantation Isle of Fiji

$14.00

Plantation O.F.T.D

$14.00

Plantation Stiggins' Fancy Pineapple

$14.00

Plantation Xaymaca

$14.00

Plantation XO

$18.00

Probitas

$14.00

Real McCoy 12yr

$19.00

Real McCoy 14yr

$16.00

Real McCoy 3yr

$14.00

Real McCoy 5yr Distiller's Proof

$14.00

Rhum Clement XO

$16.00

Rhum JM 100

$14.00Out of stock

Rhum JM 1999 1oz

$36.00

Rhum JM 1999 2oz

$68.00

Rhum JM 2002 1oz

$40.00

Rhum JM 2002 2oz

$75.00

Rhum JM 2003 1oz

$40.00

Rhum JM 2003 2oz

$75.00

Rhum JM VO

$14.00

Rhum JM VSOP

$17.00

Royal Grenadian River Antonie Estate

$25.00

Rum Explorer Australia 5yr

$17.00

Rum Explorer Thailand 5yr

$17.00

Rum Fire

$14.00

Rum-Bar Gold

$14.00

Rum-Bar Overproof

$14.00

Scarlet Ibis

$14.00

Smith & Cross

$14.00

St. George 'Agricole' UT Private Barrel #15

$14.00

St. George 'Agricole' UT Private Barrel #14

$14.00

The Funk

$14.00

Transcontinental Guadalupe 2013

$14.00

Transcontinental Jamaican WP 5yr 2012

$18.00

Transcontinental Panama 2011

$16.00

Urapan 50/50 Blend

$14.00

Von Oosten Batavia Aarak

$14.00

Worthy Park Port Finish

$14.00

Worthy Park Single Estate

$20.00

Wray & Nephew

$15.00

Wheatley Vodka

$14.00

Pau Vodka

$14.00

Buffalo Trace

$14.00

Michter's US*1 Rye

$18.00

Monkey Shoulder

$14.00

Old Forester 1920

$17.00

Amaro Montenegro

$14.00

Remy Martin 1738

$17.00

St. George Absinthe

$16.00

Yellow Chartreuse

$17.00

BEER

AZW Don't F#%k It Up Lager

$10.00

AZW Refuge West Coast IPA

$10.00

WINE

BTL Grandial

$56.00

BTL Saint Julian Bordeaux 2018

$32.00

BTL Schaller Camille & Laurent Chablis 2019

$64.00

Chateau Val D'Arenc Bandol 187ml

$15.00

GL Grandial

$15.00

GL Saint Julian Bordeaux 2018

$15.00

GL Schaller Camille & Laurent Chablis 2019

$15.00

NA BEV

Coca Cola

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Fever Tree Club Soda

$4.00

Fever Tree Tonic

$4.00

BOTTLES

By The Dutch UT

$150.68

Chairman's Reserve Forgotten Cask

$45.39

Chairman's Reserve Single Cask Cane Juice 2011

$104.99Out of stock

Rhum Clement Creo

$40.27

Rhum Clement Creole Shrub

$31.20

MERCH

UT Back Scratcher

$5.00

UT Octopus Coasters

$20.00

Hero Mai Tai Brown

$25.00

Hero Mai Tai Green

$25.00

Straw Hat

$45.00Out of stock

Chapter 9 Menu

$24.00

Emilie Mug

$185.00

PNG Chambri Relic Collins (set of 2)

$60.00

PNG Chambri Relic Collins (set of 4)

$100.00

PNG Chambri Relic Jug

$75.00

PNG Chambri Relic Water Cup (set of 2)

$45.00

PNG Chambri Relic Water Cup (set of 4)

$80.00

Dodo Bird Pin

$9.00

UT Oar Pin

$9.00

Shrunken Head Pin

$9.00

Stiggins Pineapple Shot Cup (1)

$10.00

Stiggins Pineapple Shot Cup (2)

$15.00

UT Gill Shot Cup (4)

$32.00

S Black Octopus Shirt

$25.00

M Black Octopus Shirt

$25.00

L Black Octopus Shirt

$25.00

XL Black Octopus Shirt

$25.00

2XL Black Octopus Shirt

$25.00

3XL Black Octopus Shirt

$25.00

2XL White Octopus Shirt

$25.00

3XL White Octopus Shirt

$25.00

S Pink Dodo

$36.00

3Xl Pink Dodo

$36.00

XS Blue Shrunken Head Shirt

$15.00

S Blue Shrunken Head Shirt

$15.00

3XL Blue Shrunken Head Shirt

$15.00

XS Green Shrunken Head Shirt

$15.00

S Green Shrunken Head Shirt

$15.00

3XL Green Shrunken Head Shirt

$15.00

S UT Tiki Shirt

$59.00

M UT Tiki Shirt

$59.00

UT Gift Coin $25

$25.00

UT Gift Coin $50

$50.00

UT Gift Coin $75

$75.00

UT Gift Coin $100

$100.00

S UT Sweatshirt

$50.00

XL UT Sweatshirt

$50.00

EVENT

Isla Santa Maria

$20.00

Captain's Cabin

$20.00

Dutchman's Demise

$20.00