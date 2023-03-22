Main picView gallery

UnderTow - Gilbert

3150 East Ray Road, Suite 184

Gilbert, AZ 85296

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

BEVERAGE

COCKTAILS

Blue Hawaii

$16.00

Bourbon Special

$16.00

Caribbean Punch

$16.00

Chi Chi

$18.00

Coconaut Grove Cooler

$18.00

Happy Buddha

$18.00

Jungle Bird

$16.00

Lei Lani Volcano

$16.00

Mai Tai

$17.00

Mexican El Diablo

$16.00

Missionary's Downfall

$16.00

Navy Grog

$18.00

Never Say Die

$16.00

Nui Nui

$16.00

Painkiller

$18.00

Pi Yi

$19.00

Pina Colada

$18.00

Royal Hawaiian

$16.00

Saturn Blended

$16.00

Saturn Frozen

$16.00

Scorpion Bowl

$45.00

Three Dots & A Dash

$18.00

Tropical Itch

$19.00

Viking Fog Cutter

$18.00

Zombie

$20.00

Clear Skies & Tropical Winds

$18.00

Exit Strategy

$21.00

Fireside

$17.00

Henderson's Last Journey

$17.00

Lady In Lace

$17.00

Poseidon's Court

$17.00

Shadows And Ghosts

$17.00

Silhouette Of A Man

$18.00

Sunrise Over Baja

$22.00

Two Islands To Port

$19.00

A Night In The Irons

$17.00

Bonaparte's Loss

$21.00

City In The Clouds

$18.00

El Robusta

$17.00

JM's Paradise Lost

$22.00

Jungle Stowaway

$17.00

Madame Emilie's Effects

$57.00

Silk In The Water

$17.00

Sounds Of Sinners

$17.00

The Book Of Hao

$22.00

Three False Druids

$16.00

Chains To The Mast!

$9.00

Shell And Shrapnel!

$9.00

Warning Across The Bow!

$9.00

Strawberry Fernet

$12.00

Captain's Apprentice

$12.00

Shipless Sailor

$12.00

Starboard And Steady

$12.00

NA BEV

Coca Cola

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Fever Tree Club Soda

$4.00

Fever Tree Tonic

$4.00

Fresh Pressed Juice 6oz

$5.00

LIQUOR

Ojo De Tigre

$16.00

El Tesoro Reposado

$16.00

Ana Maria Tequila Rosa

$12.00

Vago Espadin

$16.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Ak Zanj

$12.00

Angostura 7yr

$12.00

Appleton 12yr

$16.00

Appleton 15 Black River 1oz

$20.00

Appleton 15 Black River 2oz

$30.00

Appleton 30yr 1oz

$50.00

Appleton 30yr 2oz

$85.00

Appleton 50yr 1oz

$754.00

Appleton 50yr 2oz

$1,200.00

Appleton 8yr

$12.00

Appleton Estate Signature

$14.00

Bacardi Cuatro 4yr

$12.00

Bacardi Ocho 8yr

$14.00

Bacardi Superior

$10.00

Banks 7 Island Blend

$14.00

Barrel Spirits "Calvados Cask" Private Barrel

$34.00

Barrel Spirits 13yr 1oz

$34.00

Barrel Spirits 13yr 2oz

$64.00

Black Tot Finest Caribbean Rum

$18.00

Black Tot Last Consignment 1oz

$177.00

Black Tot Last Consignment 2oz

$282.00

Black Tot Master Blender's 1oz

$22.00

Black Tot Master Blender's 2oz

$43.00

By the Dutch Batavia Arrack

$12.00

By the Dutch Batavia Arrack UT 1oz

$22.00

By the Dutch Batavia Arrack UT 2oz

$40.00

Cadenhead 10yr Green Label

$22.00

Cadenhead 14yr Moneymusk 1oz

$20.00

Cadenhead 14yr Moneymusk 2oz

$34.00

Cadenhead 27yr Uitvlugt 1oz

$60.00

Cadenhead 27yr Uitvlugt 2oz

$95.00

Cadenhead 28yr Enmore 1oz

$62.00

Cadenhead 28yr Enmore 2oz

$100.00

Cana Brava 3yr

$12.00

Caroni 2000 High Proof 17yr 1oz

$30.00

Caroni 2000 High Proof 17yr 2oz

$59.00

Casa Magdalena 4yr UT Private Barrel

$12.00

Casa Magdalena Blanco

$12.00

Chairman's Reserve Forgotten Cask

$14.00

Chairman's Reserve Master's Select 2000, 19yr 1oz

$28.00

Chairman's Reserve Master's Select 2000, 19yr 2oz

$51.00

Chairman's Reserve Master's Selection 13yr UT Private Barrel

$18.00

Chairman’s Reserve Single Cask 9yr St. Lucian Rum 1oz

$20.00

Chairman’s Reserve Single Cask 9yr St. Lucian Rum 2oz

$36.00

Clairin "Communal"

$12.00

Clairin Sajous

$13.00

Coruba Dark

$10.00

Deadhead 6yr

$12.00

Denizen Merchants Reserve

$14.00

Denizen Vatted Dark

$14.00

Diplomatico Ambassador Selection

$24.00

Diplomatico Distillery Collection No.1

$30.00

Diplomatico Distillery Collection No.3

$30.00

Diplomatico Mantuano

$14.00

Diplomatico Planas

$12.00

Diplomatico Reserva

$14.00

Don Pancho 18yr

$29.00

Don Q Anejo

$12.00

Don Q Gran Anejo

$14.00

Don Q Reserva 1oz

$267.00

Don Q Reserva 2oz

$427.00

Don Q Vermouth Cask

$14.00

El Dorado 12yr

$13.00

El Dorado 21yr 1oz

$21.00

El Dorado 21yr 2oz

$43.00

El Dorado 8yr

$12.00

Facundo Eximo

$23.00

Facundo Exquisito 1oz

$21.00

Facundo Exquisito 2oz

$38.00

Facundo Paraiso 1oz

$42.00

Facundo Paraiso 2oz

$79.00

Flor de Cana 12yr

$15.00

Flor De Cana 25yr 1oz

$22.00

Flor De Cana 25yr 2oz

$39.00

Flor De Cana 30yr 1oz

$200.00

Flor De Cana 30yr 2oz

$335.00

Flor De Cana 7yr

$12.00

Four Square 2005

$24.00

Four Square 2007

$24.00

Four Square 2008

$24.00

Germana Caetano's Amburana

$12.00

Habitation Velier Frosyths 502 Unaged

$12.00

Hamilton Black

$14.00

Hamilton Demerara 151

$14.00

Hamilton Demerara 86

$12.00

Hamilton Gold

$14.00

Hamilton St Lucian Potstill 2005 UT Private Barrel

$16.00

Hamilton St Lucian Potstill 2006

$17.00

Havana Club Anejo

$12.00

Havana Club Blanco

$12.00

Kiyomi Japanese Rum

$15.00

La Favorite Blanc

$12.00

Mount Gay 1703 1oz

$21.00

Mount Gay 1703 2oz

$42.00

Mount Gay Andean Oak 1oz

$29.00

Mount Gay Andean Oak 2oz

$54.00

Mount Gay Black Barrel

$12.00

Mount Gay XO

$14.00

Myer's Dark

$12.00

Paranubes Aguardiente De Cana

$12.00

Plantation 20th Anniversary

$18.00

Plantation Isle of Fiji

$12.00

Plantation O.F.T.D

$14.00

Plantation Pineapple

$14.00

Plantation Xaymaca

$12.00

Probitas White Rum

$12.00

Real McCoy 10yr Ltd Foursquare

$23.00

Real McCoy 12yr Foursquare UT

$19.00

Real McCoy 14yr Foursquare

$16.00

Real McCoy 3yr

$10.00

Real McCoy 5yr Foursquare UT Private Barrel

$14.00

Rhum Clement XO

$16.00

Rhum JM 100

$14.00

Rhum JM 1999 1oz

$36.00

Rhum JM 1999 2oz

$68.00

Rhum JM 2002 1oz

$40.00

Rhum JM 2002 2oz

$75.00

Rhum JM 2003 1oz

$40.00

Rhum JM 2003 2oz

$75.00

Rhum JM VO

$14.00

Rhum JM VSOP

$17.00

Royal Grenadian River Antonie Estate

$25.00

Rum Bar Overproof

$15.00

Rum Explorer Australia 5yr

$18.00

Rum Explorer Thailand 5yr

$18.00

Rum Fire

$14.00

Scarlet Ibis

$12.00

Smith & Cross

$12.00

St. George 'Agricole' UT Barrel 14

$14.00

St. George 'Agricole' UT Barrel 15

$14.00

The Funk

$14.00

Transcontinental Guadalupe 2013

$12.00

Transcontinental Jamaican WP 5yr 2012 Navy Strength

$18.00

Transcontinental Panama 2011

$16.00

Urapan Agricola

$12.00

Von Oosten Batavia Aarak

$12.00

Worthy Park Port Finish

$12.00

Worthy Park Single Estate

$20.00

Wray & Nephew

$15.00

Pau Vodka

$12.00

St. George Green Chile Vodka

$12.00

Buffalo Trace

$12.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon

$12.00

Michter's US*1 Rye

$18.00

Monkey Shoulder

$12.00

Fernet Branca Menta

$10.00

Lustau East India Solera Sherry

$10.00

Montenegro

$10.00

Ramazotti

$10.00

Pernod Absinthe

$16.00

CAPTAIN'S KEEP

Diplomatico Planas 1oz & LTO

$20.89

Daniel Webster Punch

$15.00

BEER

Fruitlands Sour

$10.00

The Shop Beer Church Music IPA

$10.00

The Shop Beer Crispy

$8.00

Sonoran ShipWreck

$18.00

WINE

BTL Bargemone Rose 2020

$32.00

BTL L'atavique Grand Cru Champagne

$125.00

BTL Saint Julian Bordeaux 2018

$32.00

BTL Schaller Camille & Laurent Chablis 2019

$64.00

GL Chateau Val D'Arenc Bandol

$14.00

GL Saint Julian Bordeaux 2018

$14.00

GL Schaller Camille & Laurent Chablis 2019

$14.00

BOTTLES

Chairman's Reserve Single Cask Cane Juice 2011

$104.99

LTO

Mug

$99.00

Mug + Cocktail

$110.00

TO GO COCKTAILS

La Catrina

$25.00

Amor y Santeria

$25.00

MERCH

MERCH

UT Back Scratcher

$5.00

Brown Thor Zombie Collins

$25.00Out of stock

Lime Mookie Mai Tai

$25.00

Lime Thor Zombie Collins

$25.00Out of stock

Mermaid Mookie Collins

$25.00Out of stock

Oasis Release Mermaid Mai Tai

$25.00

Oasis Release Mookie Mai Tai

$25.00

Diablo Mai Tai

$25.00

Orange Mookie Collins

$25.00

Black Floral Hat

$36.00

Straw Hat

$45.00

Chapter 2 Menu

$5.00

Chapter 7 Menu

$20.00

Chapter 9 Menu

$24.00

Trevor Foster Skull

$99.00

PNG Chambri Relic Jug

$75.00

PNG Chambri Relic Cups (Set of 4)

$75.00

PNG Chambri Relic Collins (Set of 2)

$80.00

Dodo Bird Pin

$9.00

UT Oar Pin

$9.00

Shrunken Head Pin

$9.00

S Black Octopus Shirt

$25.00

M Black Octopus Shirt

$25.00

L Black Octopus Shirt

$25.00

XL Black Octopus Shirt

$25.00

2XL Black Octopus Shirt

$25.00

3XL Black Octopus Shirt

$25.00

2XL White Octopus Shirt

$25.00

3XL White Octopus Shirt

$25.00

XS Green Shrunken Head Shirt

$15.00

S Green Shrunken Head Shirt

$15.00

3XL Green Shrunken Head Shirt

$15.00

XS Blue Shrunken Head Shirt

$15.00

S Blue Shrunken Head Shirt

$15.00

3XL Blue Shrunken Head Shirt

$15.00

Small Suns

$36.00

Medium Suns

$36.00

Large Suns

$36.00

XL Suns

$36.00

Small Pink Dodo

$36.00

Medium Pink Dodo

$36.00

Large Pink Dodo

$36.00

XL Pink Dodo

$36.00

XXL Pink Dodo

$36.00

XS UT Tiki Shirt

$59.00

S UT Tiki Shirt

$59.00

M UT Tiki Shirt

$59.00

L UT Tiki Shirt

$59.00

XL UT Tiki Shirt

$59.00

XXL UT Tiki Shirt

$59.00

XXXL UT Tiki Shirt

$59.00

UT Gill Shot Cups Set of 4

$32.00

Black Stickers

$2.00

White Stickers

$2.00

UT HOODIE (Small)

$50.00

UT HOODIE (Medium)

$50.00

UT HOODIE (Large)

$50.00Out of stock

UT HOODIE (XLarge)

$50.00

Undertow Gift Coins

$25 Gift Coin

$25.00

$50 Gift Coin

$50.00

$75 Gift Coin

$75.00

$100 Gift Coin

$100.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Immersive Tiki Bar

Location

3150 East Ray Road, Suite 184, Gilbert, AZ 85296

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Search popular restaurants
Map
