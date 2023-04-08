Restaurant header imageView gallery

UnderTow Gilbert

3150 East Ray Road, Suite 184

Gilbert, AZ 85296

BEVERAGE

COCKTAILS

Blue Hawaii

$16.00

Pau Vodka, Havana Club Blanco Puerto Rican Rum, Combier Blue Curacao, Pineapple, Lime

Mai Tai

$17.00

Rhum J. M VSOP Aged Agricole Rhum, Smith & Cross Aged Jamaican Rum, P. Ferrand Curacao, Orgeat, Lime

Royal Hawaiian

$16.00

Hendrick's Gin, Orgeat, Pomegranate, Pineapple, Lemon

Saturn Frozen

$16.00

Ford's Gin, John Taylor Falernum, Passion Fruit, Orgeat, Lemon

Lady In Lace

$17.00

Strawberry-infused Pau Vodka, Giffard Creme de Fraise des Bois, Combier Apricot Liqueur, Heirloom Alchemeres, Spiced Pineapple Cordial, Lemon, Lime, Pineapple, Mint

MERCH

Undertow Gift Coins

$25 Gift Coin

$25.00

Treat yourself or your friends and family with an UnderTow Gift Coin! The much-anticipated gift coin is now available at both UnderTow locations! Produced as a replica of shipwrecked coins from the Spanish Galleon, each coin is valued at $25 and can be redeemed for cocktails or merchandise at both UT locations

$50 Gift Coin

$50.00

Treat yourself or your friends and family with an UnderTow Gift Coin! The much-anticipated gift coin is now available at both UnderTow locations! Produced as a replica of shipwrecked coins from the Spanish Galleon, each coin is valued at $25 and can be redeemed for cocktails or merchandise at both UT locations

$75 Gift Coin

$75.00

Treat yourself or your friends and family with an UnderTow Gift Coin! The much-anticipated gift coin is now available at both UnderTow locations! Produced as a replica of shipwrecked coins from the Spanish Galleon, each coin is valued at $25 and can be redeemed for cocktails or merchandise at both UT locations

$100 Gift Coin

$100.00

Treat yourself or your friends and family with an UnderTow Gift Coin! The much-anticipated gift coin is now available at both UnderTow locations! Produced as a replica of shipwrecked coins from the Spanish Galleon, each coin is valued at $25 and can be redeemed for cocktails or merchandise at both UT locations

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
UnderTow is a nautical-inspired craft cocktail bar serving worldly and tropical cocktails from the team of Barter & Shake Cocktail Entertainment

3150 East Ray Road, Suite 184, Gilbert, AZ 85296

