Italian

Undici Taverna Rustica

review star

No reviews yet

11 West River Road

Rumson, NJ 07760

Popular Items

BOLOGNESE PASTA
CACIO e PEPE
ORIGINALE PIZZA

APPETIZER

ZUPPA PASTA e CECI

$12.00

soup of the day

SALUMI e FORMAGGI

$42.00

Undici’s famous antipasti board with Chef’s selection of Italian meats & cheeses. Served with Cerignola olives, house roasted peppers, wood fired almonds, crostini

MISTICANZA

$19.00

mixed baby greens, carrot, watermelon radish, red onion, olive oil, Chianti wine vinegar

CACIO e PEPE

$19.00

Little gem lettuce, fried capers, grana padano, bread crumbs, Caesar dressing

POLPO

$20.00

grilled Spanish octopus, fennel salad, Valencia and blood orange, cured black olives

QUINOA MEATBALL

$18.00

vegetarian quinoa meatball, onion, parsley, garlic, Pecorino-Romano cheese

BARBABIETOLE

$20.00

roasted beet carpaccio, arugula, aged goat cheese, pickled onion

PROSCIUTTO e MELE

$20.00

18 month Prosciutto di Parma, homemade honey crisp apple tart, mint

VONGOLE OREGANATA

$24.00

Little neck clams, Italian tomato, oreganata breadcrumbs

ARANCINI

$18.00

Arborio risotto, Grana Padana, Romano cheese, peas, fresca

CALAMARI GRIGLIATI

$20.00

grilled calamari, spicy ceci puree, roasted peppers, ciabatta toast

MELANZANE al FORNO

$22.00

eggplant parmigiana, Italian tomato, pecorino, mozzarella

OLIVES

$4.50

House marinated, extra virgin oilive oil, lemon zest

PASTAS

SPAGHETTI BURRATA

$30.00

house made spaghetti, Italian tomato, basilico, imported burrata

BUCATINI GRICIA PASTA

$30.00

guanciale, white wine, onion, diavoletto chili, pecorino romano

BOLOGNESE PASTA

$30.00

ruffled fettuccine, slow cooked veal, beef, pork, tomato, ricotta

PAPALINA PASTA

$30.00

Prosciutto di Parma, cremini mushrooms, fresh peas, Grana Padano, cream

ORECCHIETTE RAPINI PASTA

$30.00

broccoli rabe, Italian sausage, cannellini beans, garlic, olive oil, Pecorino Romano

RAVIOLI

$30.00

house made roasted pumpkin ravioli, grana padana, nutmeg, lemon zest, butter, sage

FUNGHI GAMBERI RISOTTO

$32.00

carnaroli rice, early fall mushrooms, fresh red shrimp

MEZZI RIGATONI

$26.00

Choice of house made pasta. Choice of fresca sauce, garlic & oil, butter or dry

GNOCCHI

$30.00

house made potato gnocchi, luganica sausage, wild mushroom ragù, pecorino

PAPPARDELLE

$32.00

beef spezzatini, roasted eggplant, fresh tomato, pepato cheese

ENTREES

RISOTTO all' ARAGOSTA

$46.00

1/2 Maine lobsters, shrimp, clams, octopus, calamari, local tomato, fresh herbs, Arborio rice

LAMPUGA

$38.00

pan roasted mahi mahi filet, cauliflower puree, cackles, saffron extra virgin olive oil

SCARPARIELLO

$34.00

Pennsylvania baby chicken, lemon, white wine, bay leaf, garlic, rapini

AGRO DOLCE

$38.00

grilled pork chop, sweet and hot peppers, onion, capers, crispy potato

GRIGLIATA SALSICCIA

$36.00

grilled Italian sweet sausage, gigante beans, broccoli rabe, cherry peppers

FILETTO

$79.00

grilled 10 oz. PRIME filet mignon, zucca, roasted rosemary potato

BRASATO

$38.00

slow braised PRIME beef short rib, butternut squash risotto, hazelnut gremolata

CONIGLIO

$49.00

slow braised, Pennsylvania rabbit, front and back leg, Ischian style, white wine, onions, garlic, black olives, capers, fresh herbs, Grana Padana risotto

MELANZANE al FORNO

$22.00

eggplant parmigiana, Italian tomato, pecorino, mozzarella

SUGO DOMENICA

$33.00

***AVAILABLE ON SUNDAY ONLY*** house made braciole, Italian sausage, and pork rib, slow cooked in Italian tomato sauce over rigatoni.

CONTORNI

SIDE RAPINI

$13.00

broccoli rabe, garlic, olive oil

SIDE FAGIOLINI TOSCANI

$13.00

Tuscan white beans, fresh herbs, red onion, extra virgin olive oil

SIDE PATATE al FORNO

$13.00

roasted red bliss potatoes, rosemary, sea salt

SIDE PEPERONI PICCANTI

$13.00

sautéed Italian long hots, garlic, olive oil

SIDE SPINACI

$13.00

sautéed spinach, garlic, oil

SIDE ZUCCA

$13.00

local roasted squash, saba, honey

CONTORNI TRIO

$25.00

CHOICE OF THREE CONTORNI

PIZZA

ORIGINALE PIZZA

$22.00

bufala mozzarella, fresh basil, Pecorino Romano, Italian tomato

BURRATA PIZZA

$23.00

fresh burrata, Italian tomato, basil, extra virgin olive oil

SOPPRESSATA PIZZA

$23.00

bufala mozzarella, Italian tomato, hot soppressata

SALSCCIA PIZZA

$23.00

Italian sausage, bufala mozzarella, sweet peppers, onions, Italian tomato

PROSCIUTTO e RUCOLA PIZZA

$24.00

ricotta, mozzarella, arugula, Prosciutto di Parma, semi dried tomato

MARINARA PIZZA

$18.00

"tomato pie" with Italian tomatoes, Sicilian olive oil, oregano

DOLCE

puff pastry with pastry cream, caramel

POLENTA PIE

$16.00

bittersweet chocolate tart, crispy polenta crust, whipped cream

TORTA di FORMAGGI

$16.00

NY style pumpkin cheesecake, graham cracker crust, brown sugar glaze, fresh whipped cream, gingerbread tuile

CANNOLI NAPOLEON

$16.00

house made puff pastry with cannoli cream and chocolate curls, drizzled with caramel sauce

BISCOTTI

$16.00

lemon pistachio biscotti and chocolate walnut biscotti with Nutella mascarpone and cannoli cream dipping

PIZZA NUTELLA

$21.00

ricotta, Nutella

FROSÉ

$13.00

WINE SALE

100% Glera. Brilliant straw yellow color; perlage extremely fine and lively. Intense and fresh nose of citrus fruits and saline sensations. Fruit-forward, refreshing sip.

The color is intense and lively pink with fruity and elegant aromas. Fresh and pleasant wine with notes of wild strawberry

La Capranera Falanghina (2020)

La Capranera Falanghina (2020)

100% Falanghina. A perfect combination of cedar with tropical notes and accents of banana. Delicious with fresh cheeses such as Mozzarella di Bufala and also excellent with shellfish and seafood.

Prodigo Sauvignon Blanc (2020)

Prodigo Sauvignon Blanc (2020)

This wine is one of the most vibrant and aromatic wines, with fresh flavors of peach blossom and citrus fruits. Shows intense and persistent aromas, with a pleasant and velvety body on the palate.

Cantele Salento Chardonnay (2020)

Buglioni Lugana Musa (2020)

Buglioni Lugana Musa (2020)

Straw yellow color with green shimmers. Intense aroma, rich with notes of flowers, fruity with hints of citrus. Good structure and acidity with delicate mineral undertones.

Terlano Pinot Bianco (2020)

Terlano Pinot Bianco (2020)

100% Pinot Bianco. Body and balance sum up the Pinot Bianco, which intrigues the palate with the fruit of the pear and quince aromas combined with a salty minerality. The wine tickles the tongue and goes on to deliver a persistent aftertaste.

Benanti Etna Bianco (2019)

Benanti Etna Bianco (2019)

The wine has a pale yellow color, with bright greenish tints. The nose is intense and delicate with hints of apple. The palate is dry and mineral with pleasant acidity and salinity, persistent and harmonious.

Vietti Roero Arneis (2021)

Vietti Roero Arneis (2021)

100% Arneis. Pale straw yellow color with fresh floral, citrus and melon aromas with hints of almond. An unoaked, dry, medium bodied white wine with crisp acidity, the Arneis is well-balanced, elegant wine with good complexity and a lingering finish.

Oddero PRIDE Rosato (2021)

Oddero PRIDE Rosato (2021)

United Vines is a non-profit organization that has collaborated with Oddero to bring the world a new rosato with a mission: to support progressive American and Italian humanitarian causes at the heart of women’s rights. GRL is their first project, and an Undici exclusive for Summer 2020.

Giro di Vino Cabernet Sauvignon (2019)

Giro di Vino Cabernet Sauvignon (2019)

Private label Cabernet Sauvignon for Rallo Hospitality, a deep, ruby red color with an intense bouquet. Aristocratic in character, slightly herbaceous with light tannic notes. Perfect with roasted or grilled meats and hard aged cheeses.

Era Montepulciano d'Abruzzo (2019)

Era Montepulciano d'Abruzzo (2019)

A full-bodied Montepulciano, loaded with black cherry and plum fruits, sweet oak and a nice, peppery spice.

Tenuta Sette Cieli Yantra (2019)

Tenuta Sette Cieli Yantra (2019)

A vivacious wine, freshly persistent fruitiness, interesting for its complex simplicity. Harmonious, geometrical, born from the research of a universally pleasing wine, fresh with red fruit aromas. This balanced meeting between simplicity and vivaciousness, results in a pleasing and lively wine.

Buglioni Valpolicella Superiore L'Impreffeto (2018)

Buglioni Valpolicella Superiore L'Impreffeto (2018)

50% Corvina, 20% Corvinone, 25% Rondinella, 5% Croatina. Particular note of ripe fruit in a dry and intense wine, which cuddles and fills the mouth. Deep ruby red in color. Distinct and elegant aroma of ripe red fruit and black cherry, with scents of spices and vanilla. Round in the mouth, velvety and harmonic.

Col Dei Venti Barbera d'Asti (2020)

Bright ruby red in color with clear crimson highlights. Deep, fully perfumed, elegant and well-balanced with reminiscent of roses, undergrowth, wild berries and oriental spices. A powerful bouquet, sweetened by overall softness. Fine structure accompanied by vibrant freshness. Flavors evoke Morello cherries and plum jam with a long finish of raisins.

Ernst Pinot Noir (2020)

Rallo Chianti Classico (2020)

Vallebelbo Barolo Le Filere (2017)

Podere Sapaio Volpolo (2019)

Poggio Mediterra 2020

$23.00

Collina dei Lecci Brunello di Montalcino (2015)

ICED COCKTAILS

Barrel Aged Boulevardier

Barrel Aged Boulevardier

$13.00

Barrel aged Journeyman Rye, Campari, Antica Sweet Vermouth, Orange wedge.

Barrel Aged Negroni Vecchio

Barrel Aged Negroni Vecchio

$13.00

Barrel aged Journeyman Gin, Campari, Antica Sweet Vermouth, orange wedge.

Italian Margarita Piccante

Italian Margarita Piccante

$13.00

Espolon Tequila, Ancho Reyes Chili Liquor, Calabrese pepper infused simple syrup.

Aperol Spritz

Aperol Spritz

$13.00

Aperol, Zonin Prosecco, club soda, orange wedge.

Iced Espressotini

Iced Espressotini

$13.00

Vanilla Vodka, Kahlua, fresh brewed espresso.

Campari Soda

Campari Soda

$13.00

Campari, club soda, orange wedge.

La Forza

La Forza

$13.00

Muddled orange, lemon, lime, citrus simple syrup, Tito's Vodka.

BOTTLE BEER

Peroni 6 pack

$15.00

Heineken Lite 6 pack

$15.00

Miller Lite 6 pack

$15.00

Guinness 4 pack

$15.00

Sierra Nevada 6 pack

$18.00

GROWLERS

Brotherton IPA

$30.00

Wet Ticket Kolsh

$30.00

Six Point Pilsner

$30.00

Carton Boat

$30.00

Kane Head High

$30.00

LIQUOR BOTTLE TO GO

Casamigos Blanco 1L

$75.00

Casamigos Reposado 1L

$80.00

Casamigos Añejo 1L

$85.00

Casamigos Mezcal 1L

$89.00

Tito's Vodka 1L

$36.00

Ketel One Vodka

$41.00

Grey Goose Vodka 1L

$55.00

Stoli Orange 1L

$42.00

Stoli Raspberry 1L

$42.00

Stoli Citron 1L

$42.00

Aperol 1L

$38.00

Patron Silver 750ml

$63.00

Patron Reposado 750ml

$63.00

Patron Añejo 750ml

$68.00

Don Julio 1942

$164.00

APEROL SPRITZ PACKAGE

Aperol Spritz Package

$70.00

1 bottle of Aperol, 2 bottles of Jeio Prosecco, 1 Orange

WATER

Bt Still

$5.00

Bt Sparkling

$5.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
