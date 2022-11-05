Undici Taverna Rustica
11 West River Road
Rumson, NJ 07760
Popular Items
APPETIZER
ZUPPA PASTA e CECI
soup of the day
SALUMI e FORMAGGI
Undici’s famous antipasti board with Chef’s selection of Italian meats & cheeses. Served with Cerignola olives, house roasted peppers, wood fired almonds, crostini
MISTICANZA
mixed baby greens, carrot, watermelon radish, red onion, olive oil, Chianti wine vinegar
CACIO e PEPE
Little gem lettuce, fried capers, grana padano, bread crumbs, Caesar dressing
POLPO
grilled Spanish octopus, fennel salad, Valencia and blood orange, cured black olives
QUINOA MEATBALL
vegetarian quinoa meatball, onion, parsley, garlic, Pecorino-Romano cheese
BARBABIETOLE
roasted beet carpaccio, arugula, aged goat cheese, pickled onion
PROSCIUTTO e MELE
18 month Prosciutto di Parma, homemade honey crisp apple tart, mint
VONGOLE OREGANATA
Little neck clams, Italian tomato, oreganata breadcrumbs
ARANCINI
Arborio risotto, Grana Padana, Romano cheese, peas, fresca
CALAMARI GRIGLIATI
grilled calamari, spicy ceci puree, roasted peppers, ciabatta toast
MELANZANE al FORNO
eggplant parmigiana, Italian tomato, pecorino, mozzarella
OLIVES
House marinated, extra virgin oilive oil, lemon zest
PASTAS
SPAGHETTI BURRATA
house made spaghetti, Italian tomato, basilico, imported burrata
BUCATINI GRICIA PASTA
guanciale, white wine, onion, diavoletto chili, pecorino romano
BOLOGNESE PASTA
ruffled fettuccine, slow cooked veal, beef, pork, tomato, ricotta
PAPALINA PASTA
Prosciutto di Parma, cremini mushrooms, fresh peas, Grana Padano, cream
ORECCHIETTE RAPINI PASTA
broccoli rabe, Italian sausage, cannellini beans, garlic, olive oil, Pecorino Romano
RAVIOLI
house made roasted pumpkin ravioli, grana padana, nutmeg, lemon zest, butter, sage
FUNGHI GAMBERI RISOTTO
carnaroli rice, early fall mushrooms, fresh red shrimp
MEZZI RIGATONI
Choice of house made pasta. Choice of fresca sauce, garlic & oil, butter or dry
GNOCCHI
house made potato gnocchi, luganica sausage, wild mushroom ragù, pecorino
PAPPARDELLE
beef spezzatini, roasted eggplant, fresh tomato, pepato cheese
ENTREES
RISOTTO all' ARAGOSTA
1/2 Maine lobsters, shrimp, clams, octopus, calamari, local tomato, fresh herbs, Arborio rice
LAMPUGA
pan roasted mahi mahi filet, cauliflower puree, cackles, saffron extra virgin olive oil
SCARPARIELLO
Pennsylvania baby chicken, lemon, white wine, bay leaf, garlic, rapini
AGRO DOLCE
grilled pork chop, sweet and hot peppers, onion, capers, crispy potato
GRIGLIATA SALSICCIA
grilled Italian sweet sausage, gigante beans, broccoli rabe, cherry peppers
FILETTO
grilled 10 oz. PRIME filet mignon, zucca, roasted rosemary potato
BRASATO
slow braised PRIME beef short rib, butternut squash risotto, hazelnut gremolata
CONIGLIO
slow braised, Pennsylvania rabbit, front and back leg, Ischian style, white wine, onions, garlic, black olives, capers, fresh herbs, Grana Padana risotto
MELANZANE al FORNO
eggplant parmigiana, Italian tomato, pecorino, mozzarella
SUGO DOMENICA
***AVAILABLE ON SUNDAY ONLY*** house made braciole, Italian sausage, and pork rib, slow cooked in Italian tomato sauce over rigatoni.
CONTORNI
SIDE RAPINI
broccoli rabe, garlic, olive oil
SIDE FAGIOLINI TOSCANI
Tuscan white beans, fresh herbs, red onion, extra virgin olive oil
SIDE PATATE al FORNO
roasted red bliss potatoes, rosemary, sea salt
SIDE PEPERONI PICCANTI
sautéed Italian long hots, garlic, olive oil
SIDE SPINACI
sautéed spinach, garlic, oil
SIDE ZUCCA
local roasted squash, saba, honey
CONTORNI TRIO
CHOICE OF THREE CONTORNI
PIZZA
ORIGINALE PIZZA
bufala mozzarella, fresh basil, Pecorino Romano, Italian tomato
BURRATA PIZZA
fresh burrata, Italian tomato, basil, extra virgin olive oil
SOPPRESSATA PIZZA
bufala mozzarella, Italian tomato, hot soppressata
SALSCCIA PIZZA
Italian sausage, bufala mozzarella, sweet peppers, onions, Italian tomato
PROSCIUTTO e RUCOLA PIZZA
ricotta, mozzarella, arugula, Prosciutto di Parma, semi dried tomato
MARINARA PIZZA
"tomato pie" with Italian tomatoes, Sicilian olive oil, oregano
DOLCE
POLENTA PIE
bittersweet chocolate tart, crispy polenta crust, whipped cream
TORTA di FORMAGGI
NY style pumpkin cheesecake, graham cracker crust, brown sugar glaze, fresh whipped cream, gingerbread tuile
CANNOLI NAPOLEON
house made puff pastry with cannoli cream and chocolate curls, drizzled with caramel sauce
BISCOTTI
lemon pistachio biscotti and chocolate walnut biscotti with Nutella mascarpone and cannoli cream dipping
PIZZA NUTELLA
ricotta, Nutella
FROSÉ
WINE SALE
Bisol Jeio Prosecco DOC Brut N/V
100% Glera. Brilliant straw yellow color; perlage extremely fine and lively. Intense and fresh nose of citrus fruits and saline sensations. Fruit-forward, refreshing sip.
Rallo Rosato Frizzante
The color is intense and lively pink with fruity and elegant aromas. Fresh and pleasant wine with notes of wild strawberry
Rallo Rubicone Blush Rosato (2020)
Rallo Vino Pinot Grigio (2021)
La Capranera Falanghina (2020)
100% Falanghina. A perfect combination of cedar with tropical notes and accents of banana. Delicious with fresh cheeses such as Mozzarella di Bufala and also excellent with shellfish and seafood.
Prodigo Sauvignon Blanc (2020)
This wine is one of the most vibrant and aromatic wines, with fresh flavors of peach blossom and citrus fruits. Shows intense and persistent aromas, with a pleasant and velvety body on the palate.
Cantele Salento Chardonnay (2020)
San Salvatore Falanghina (2020)
Bright straw yellow color. Aromas of citrus, green apple, banana, pineapple, orange blossom and Mediterranean scrub. Fresh and enticing on the palate with a satisfying finish. Delicious with seafood and light pasta dishes.
Buglioni Lugana Musa (2020)
Straw yellow color with green shimmers. Intense aroma, rich with notes of flowers, fruity with hints of citrus. Good structure and acidity with delicate mineral undertones.
Terlano Pinot Bianco (2020)
100% Pinot Bianco. Body and balance sum up the Pinot Bianco, which intrigues the palate with the fruit of the pear and quince aromas combined with a salty minerality. The wine tickles the tongue and goes on to deliver a persistent aftertaste.
Benanti Etna Bianco (2019)
The wine has a pale yellow color, with bright greenish tints. The nose is intense and delicate with hints of apple. The palate is dry and mineral with pleasant acidity and salinity, persistent and harmonious.
Vietti Roero Arneis (2021)
100% Arneis. Pale straw yellow color with fresh floral, citrus and melon aromas with hints of almond. An unoaked, dry, medium bodied white wine with crisp acidity, the Arneis is well-balanced, elegant wine with good complexity and a lingering finish.
Oddero PRIDE Rosato (2021)
United Vines is a non-profit organization that has collaborated with Oddero to bring the world a new rosato with a mission: to support progressive American and Italian humanitarian causes at the heart of women’s rights. GRL is their first project, and an Undici exclusive for Summer 2020.
San Salvatore Paestum Rosato Vetere (2021)
Giro di Vino Cabernet Sauvignon (2019)
Private label Cabernet Sauvignon for Rallo Hospitality, a deep, ruby red color with an intense bouquet. Aristocratic in character, slightly herbaceous with light tannic notes. Perfect with roasted or grilled meats and hard aged cheeses.
Era Montepulciano d'Abruzzo (2019)
A full-bodied Montepulciano, loaded with black cherry and plum fruits, sweet oak and a nice, peppery spice.
Tenuta Sette Cieli Yantra (2019)
A vivacious wine, freshly persistent fruitiness, interesting for its complex simplicity. Harmonious, geometrical, born from the research of a universally pleasing wine, fresh with red fruit aromas. This balanced meeting between simplicity and vivaciousness, results in a pleasing and lively wine.
Buglioni Valpolicella Superiore L'Impreffeto (2018)
50% Corvina, 20% Corvinone, 25% Rondinella, 5% Croatina. Particular note of ripe fruit in a dry and intense wine, which cuddles and fills the mouth. Deep ruby red in color. Distinct and elegant aroma of ripe red fruit and black cherry, with scents of spices and vanilla. Round in the mouth, velvety and harmonic.
Col Dei Venti Barbera d'Asti (2020)
Bright ruby red in color with clear crimson highlights. Deep, fully perfumed, elegant and well-balanced with reminiscent of roses, undergrowth, wild berries and oriental spices. A powerful bouquet, sweetened by overall softness. Fine structure accompanied by vibrant freshness. Flavors evoke Morello cherries and plum jam with a long finish of raisins.
Ernst Pinot Noir (2020)
Rallo Chianti Classico (2020)
Vallebelbo Barolo Le Filere (2017)
Podere Sapaio Volpolo (2019)
Poggio Mediterra 2020
Collina dei Lecci Brunello di Montalcino (2015)
ICED COCKTAILS
Barrel Aged Boulevardier
Barrel aged Journeyman Rye, Campari, Antica Sweet Vermouth, Orange wedge.
Barrel Aged Negroni Vecchio
Barrel aged Journeyman Gin, Campari, Antica Sweet Vermouth, orange wedge.
Italian Margarita Piccante
Espolon Tequila, Ancho Reyes Chili Liquor, Calabrese pepper infused simple syrup.
Aperol Spritz
Aperol, Zonin Prosecco, club soda, orange wedge.
Iced Espressotini
Vanilla Vodka, Kahlua, fresh brewed espresso.
Campari Soda
Campari, club soda, orange wedge.
La Forza
Muddled orange, lemon, lime, citrus simple syrup, Tito's Vodka.
BOTTLE BEER
GROWLERS
LIQUOR BOTTLE TO GO
Casamigos Blanco 1L
Casamigos Reposado 1L
Casamigos Añejo 1L
Casamigos Mezcal 1L
Tito's Vodka 1L
Ketel One Vodka
Grey Goose Vodka 1L
Stoli Orange 1L
Stoli Raspberry 1L
Stoli Citron 1L
Aperol 1L
Patron Silver 750ml
Patron Reposado 750ml
Patron Añejo 750ml
Don Julio 1942
APEROL SPRITZ PACKAGE
11 West River Road, Rumson, NJ 07760