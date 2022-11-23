Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
Barbeque

Une Annee | Hubbard's Cave Brewery & Kitchen



No reviews yet

6343 Gross Point Rd

Niles, IL 60714

Order Again

Popular Items

BA Rum Coco Van
Clearly Hopsurd (West Coast IIPA) 4-Pack

Ice Cream

Pumpkin spiced iced cookies. Just like Mom used to make!
Dove Chocolate & Dark Chocolate Ice Creme Bar

Dove Chocolate & Dark Chocolate Ice Creme Bar

$5.00
Drumstick Ice Creme Bar

Drumstick Ice Creme Bar

$3.25

Contains nuts

Snickers Ice Cream Bar

Snickers Ice Cream Bar

$3.00

Contains Nuts

Klondike Bar the Original

Klondike Bar the Original

$3.00
Blue Bunny Big Vanilla Sandwich

Blue Bunny Big Vanilla Sandwich

$2.50
Blue Ribbon Twin Ice Pop $1

Blue Ribbon Twin Ice Pop $1

$1.00+

NA Drinks

San Pelegrino 500ml Bottle

San Pelegrino 500ml Bottle

$3.50
Simply Lemonade

Simply Lemonade

$3.50
Jarrito 12.5oz Bottle

Jarrito 12.5oz Bottle

$3.00+
Root Beer 12oz Bottle

Root Beer 12oz Bottle

$3.00
Coke 12oz Can

Coke 12oz Can

$2.00
Diet Coke 12oz Can

Diet Coke 12oz Can

$2.00
Sprite Can 12oz Can

Sprite Can 12oz Can

$2.00

To Go Beer - Barrel Aged

BA Bananas Foster 750ml

BA Bananas Foster 750ml

$30.00

Barrel Aged Imperial Stout with Bananas, Cinnamon, Vanilla, Maple Syrup & Lactose - 13% ABV

BA Rum Coco Van

BA Rum Coco Van

$35.00
It'd Be A Lot Cooler If You Did 750ml

It'd Be A Lot Cooler If You Did 750ml

$25.00

Barleywine aged in Woodford Reserve Barrels for 12 months. Caramel notes atop toasted American Oak to accentuate raisin and fig notes which are present in this delectable sipper

To Go Beer - IPA's

Fresh IPA (Hazy IPA) 4-Pack

Fresh IPA (Hazy IPA) 4-Pack

$13.00

Flagship Hazy IPA with Citra and Simcoe hops - 7% ABV

Tropical DDH IIPA (Hazy IIPA) 4-Pack

Tropical DDH IIPA (Hazy IIPA) 4-Pack

$15.00

Hazy IIPA Double Dry Hopped with a tropical hop blend 8.5% ABV *contains lactose

Hopsurd (Hazy IIPA) 4-Pack

Hopsurd (Hazy IIPA) 4-Pack

$15.00

Hazy Double Dry Hopped IIPA with Conan yeast - 8.5% ABV

Fresh IIPA One Hop Mosaic (Hazy IIPA) 4-Pack

Fresh IIPA One Hop Mosaic (Hazy IIPA) 4-Pack

$15.00

Hazy Imperial IIPA hopped exclusively with Mosaic - 8.5% A.B.V

Drippin Dew (Hazy IIPA) 4-Pack

Drippin Dew (Hazy IIPA) 4-Pack

$17.00

Intensely hopped DDH Hazy IIPA with Citra Cryo Lupomax hops in the DryHop along with other Tropical / Citrus hops. Contains Lactose. 7.5% ABV

Fresh IIPA One Hop Citra (Hazy IIPA) 4-Pack

Fresh IIPA One Hop Citra (Hazy IIPA) 4-Pack

$15.00

Hazy IIPA hopped exclusively with Citra - 8.5% ABV

Clearly Hopsurd (West Coast IIPA) 4-Pack

Clearly Hopsurd (West Coast IIPA) 4-Pack

$15.00

West-coast style Imperial IPA w/ Citra, Columbus, Mosaic, and Simcoe hops - 8.5% ABV

Fresh IIIPA (Hazy IIIPA) 4-Pack

Fresh IIIPA (Hazy IIIPA) 4-Pack

$17.00

Intensely hopped (using our house tropical blend) Triple IPA - 10.0% ABV

To Go Beer - Milkshake IIPA's

Gingerbread Murder Hornet (Milkshake IIPA) 4-Pack

$17.00

Milkshake IIPA with Lactose, Vanilla Beans, Ginger, Nutmeg, and Cinnamon - 8.5% ABV

Cherry Murder Hornet 4-Pack

Cherry Murder Hornet 4-Pack

$17.00

Milkshake IIPA with Lactose Vanilla & Cherry - 8.5% A.B.V

Passionfruit Peach & Mango Murder Hornet (Milkshake IIPA) 4-Pack

Passionfruit Peach & Mango Murder Hornet (Milkshake IIPA) 4-Pack

$17.00

Milkshake IIPA with Lactose, Vanilla Beans, Passionfruit Peach & Mango - 8.5% ABV

Blueberry Milk of the Murder Hornet 4 Pack

Blueberry Milk of the Murder Hornet 4 Pack

$17.00

Milkshake IIPA with Lactose Vanilla & Blueberry - 8.5% A.B.V

To Go Beer - Une Annee Non-Sours

Pils 4-Pack

Pils 4-Pack

$11.00

German Style Pilsner - 4.8% ABV

Lime Pils 4-Pack

Lime Pils 4-Pack

$13.00

German Style Pilsner with Lime - 4.8% ABV

Twist of Wit 4-pack

Twist of Wit 4-pack

$11.00

Wheat Beer with Coriander, Cara Cara Oranges, Meyer Lemons - 4.5%

Less is More 4-Pack

Less is More 4-Pack

$11.00

Saison with Oranges - 5.5% ABV

Tripel 4-Pack

Tripel 4-Pack

$13.00

Belgian Abbey Ale - 8.7% ABV

Quad 4-Pack

Quad 4-Pack

$13.00

Belgian Abbey Ale - 11% ABV

Hibiscus Tripel 4 pack

Hibiscus Tripel 4 pack

$13.00

Abby Ale with Hibiscus - 8.7% ABV

FEST (Octoberfest Märzen) 4-Pack

FEST (Octoberfest Märzen) 4-Pack

$13.00

Munich Fest beer - 6.2% ABV

Eyes Of March 4-Pack

Eyes Of March 4-Pack

$11.00

Our Brewers collaborated to bring you a Unique (For Us) Beer. A German Bock (Lager). Light and Refreshing with Nutty Notes. This beauty has Limited Distribution in an Amazing can Designed by Joe Renda.

To Go Beer - Une Annee Sours

Peche 2-Pack

Peche 2-Pack

$10.00

American Wild Ale with Peaches - 6.5% ABV

Kriek 2-Pack

Kriek 2-Pack

$10.00

American Wild Ale with Morello Cherries - 6.5% ABV

No Regrets (Mosaic sour w/salt & lime) 4-Pack

$13.00

American Wild Ale fermented with limes, dry-hopped with Mosaic - 5.5% ABV

Le Seul X (Passionfruit) 2-Pack

Le Seul X (Passionfruit) 2-Pack

$10.00

American Wild Ale fermented with Passionfruit 6.5% ABV

Le Seul XIII (Guava) 2-Pack

Le Seul XIII (Guava) 2-Pack

$10.00

American Wild Ale fermented with Guava 6.5% ABV

Le Seul XIV (Blueberry) 2-Pack

$10.00

American wild ale finished on blueberries 6.5% ABV

Le Seul XVI (Blackberry, Lemon) 2-Pack

Le Seul XVI (Blackberry, Lemon) 2-Pack

$10.00

American Wild Ale fermented with Blackberry and Lemon - 6.5% ABV

Le Seul XVII (Pineapple, Watermelon) 2-Pack

$10.00

American Wild Ale fermented with Pineapple and Watermelon 6.5% ABV

Le Seul XVIII (Blueberry/Passionfr Wild/Sour) 2- pack

$10.00

American Wild Ale fermented with Blueberry and Passionfruit - 6.5%ABV

Le Seul XX (Strawberry & Rhubarb) 2-Pack

Le Seul XX (Strawberry & Rhubarb) 2-Pack

$10.00

American Wild Ale Fermented with Strawberry & Rhubarb - 6.5% ABV

Le Seul XXIV (Plum) 2-Pack

Le Seul XXIV (Plum) 2-Pack

$10.00

American Wild Ale fermented with Plums - 6.5% ABV

Le Seul XXIX (Red Currant) 2-Pack

Le Seul XXIX (Red Currant) 2-Pack

$10.00

American Wild Ale fermented with Red Currant - 6.5% ABV

To Go Beer - Hubbard's Cave Stouts

Say Nut Again 2-Pack

$16.00

Imperial stout with hazelnut, walnut, almond & pistachio 12.0% ABV

German Chocolate Cake 2-Pack

German Chocolate Cake 2-Pack

$16.00
El Zacaton 2-pack

El Zacaton 2-pack

$18.00

Imperial Stout Fermented on Toasted Oak with Almond Flour, Cacao Nibs, Cinnamon Sticks, Vanilla Beans, Ancho Chiles, Guajillo Chiles, Habanero Chiles. 12.0% ABV

Smores 2-pack

Smores 2-pack

$16.00

Imperial Stout with Chocolate, Graham Crackers, Marshmallows, and Vanilla -12% ABV

French Toast 2-Pack

French Toast 2-Pack

$16.00

Imperial Stout with Cinnamon, Maple Syrup, Vanilla Beans and Lactose - 12% ABV

Coffee & Cakes 2-Pack

Coffee & Cakes 2-Pack

$16.00

Imperial Stout with Coffee and Maple Syrup - 12% ABV

Coco Van 2-Pack

Coco Van 2-Pack

$16.00

Imperial Stout with Toasted Coconut and Vanilla Beans - 12% ABV

Accident in Hubbard's Cave 2-Pack

Accident in Hubbard's Cave 2-Pack

$14.00

Our chocolaty rich base stout with no additional ingredients added - 12.0% ABV

Irish Stout 4-Pack

Irish Stout 4-Pack

$13.00

Traditional easy drinking Irish Extra Stout - 6.0%ABV

Vanilla Everydae 2-Pack

$16.00

Imperial Stout with Vanilla Beans - 12% ABV

To Go Beer - Le Grand Monde

LGM 2022-6 Cranberry Orange Cinnamon 750ml bottle

LGM 2022-6 Cranberry Orange Cinnamon 750ml bottle

$20.00

Barrel Aged American Wild Ale with Cinnamon Cranberries and Orange - 7% ABV 4.14 Untappd

LGM 2022-5 (Collab with Funk Factory Geuzeria)

$20.00

Barrel Aged Wild Ale with Funk Factory Geuzeria ABV 5.5%

LGM 2022-4 (Red Currant & Watermelon) 750ml bottle

$20.00

LGM 2022-3 (Peaches Cinnamon and Vanilla) 750ml bottle

$20.00

LGM 2022-2 (Guava Mango Passion Pineapple) 750ml bottle

$20.00

Barrel Aged American Wild Ale w/ Guava, Mango, Passionfruit, and Pineapple - 7.0% ABV

LGM 2021-12 (Bourbon BA Dark Sour W/ Blackberries and Vanilla)

$20.00

Bourbon Barrel Aged Dark American Ale W/ Blackberry and Vanilla - 6% ABV 4.11 Untappd

LGM 2021 -11 (BA Sour/Wild Nactarine, Vanilla, and Nutmeg)

$20.00

BA Wild Ale/Sour w/ Nectarine, Vanilla, and Nutmeg - 6%ABV 4.26 Untappd

LGM 2021-10 (BA Wild/Sour w/Pom, Bl Currant, Bl Tea and White Pepper) 750ml bottle

$20.00

BA American Wild Ale With Black Tea, Pomegranate, Black Currant, and White Pepper 6% ABV 4.29 Untappd

LGM 2021-9 (BA Sour/Wild Ale) 750ml bottle

$20.00

Le Grand Monde 2021-9 American Wild Ale Aged in a Wine Barrel 6% ABV 4.11 Untappd

LGM 2021-7 (Cucumber, Lemongrass, Lime, Mint) 750ml bottle

$20.00

Barrel Aged Wild Ale with Cucumber, Lemongrass, Limes, and Mint 6%ABV 4.01 Untappd

LGM 2021-5 (Double Barrel Aged) 750ml bottle

LGM 2021-5 (Double Barrel Aged) 750ml bottle

$20.00

Double Barrel Aged (Wine then Tequila) American Wild Ale with Limes, Oranges & Salt - 8% A.B.V 4.15 Untappd

LGM 2021-4 (Prickly Pear, Watermelon, and Grapefruit) 750ml bottle

LGM 2021-4 (Prickly Pear, Watermelon, and Grapefruit) 750ml bottle

$20.00

Barrel-Aged Wild Ale with Grapefruit, Prickly Pear, and Watermelon 4.02 Untappd

LGM 2021-2 Hibiscus Flowers & Navel Oranges 750ml bottle

LGM 2021-2 Hibiscus Flowers & Navel Oranges 750ml bottle

$20.00

Barrel-Aged Wild Ale With Hibiscus Flowers And Navel Oranges 750 ml bottle -7% ABV 4.02 Untappd

LGM 2020-10 Passionfruit Peach Ginger 750ml bottle

$20.00

Barrel Aged American Wild Ale with Passionfruit Peach Ginger - 7% ABV 4.15 Untappd

LGM 2020-9 Concord Grape 750ml bottle

$20.00

Barrel Aged American wild ale fermented with Concord Grapes - 7% ABV 4.1 Untappd

LGM 2020-7 Mango & Habanero 750ml bottle

$20.00

16 months aged in wine barrels with the addition of mango's & habanero's 4.09 Untappd

LGM 2020-4 Prickly Pear Watermelon 750ml bottle

$20.00

Barrel Aged American Wild Ale w/ Prickly Pear and Watermelon - 7.0% ABV 4.09 Untappd

LGM 2020-2 Dragonfruit, Rooibos 750ml bottle

$20.00

Barrel Aged American Wild Ale with Red Dragon Fruit & Rooibos Tea - 6.0% ABV 4.12 Untappd

LGM 2019-10 Pinot Noir Grapes 750 bottle

$20.00

Barrel Aged Oud Bruin American Wild Ale with Pinot Noir Wine Grapes - 7.5% ABV

LGM 2019-9 Sauvignon Wine Grapes 750 bottle

$20.00

Barrel Aged Blonde American Wild Ale With Sauvignon Blanc Wine Grapes - 7.5% ABV

LGM 2019-2 Blackberry/Raspberry 750 bottle

$20.00

Barrel Aged Old Bruin Style American Wild Ale with Blackberries and Raspberries - 7.0% ABV

LGM 2018-10 Merlot 750 bottle

$20.00

Barrel Aged American wild ale with Merlot Grapes - 7.5% ABV

LGM 2018-9 Orange Roussanne Grapes 750 bottle

$20.00

Barrel Aged American Wild Ale with Orange Roussanne Wine Grapes - 7.5% ABV

LGM 2018-8 Honey Elderberry 750 bottle

$20.00

Barrel aged Wild Ale w/ Honey and Elderflower - 6.5% ABV

LGM 2018-7 Cascara 750 bottle

$20.00

Barrel aged oud bruin style American wild ale with cascara - 5.5% ABV

LGM 2018-2 Strawberry Rose Hips 750 bottle

$20.00

Barrel Aged American Wild Ale with Strawberry & Rose Hips - 7.0% ABV

Glassware

*NEW* Hubbard's Cave Craft Master One 16oz glass

*NEW* Hubbard's Cave Craft Master One 16oz glass

$9.00

*NEW* Hubbard's Cave 16oz Craft Mater One Tumbler

*NEW* Une Annee Teku

*NEW* Une Annee Teku

$9.00

Apparel

Anniversary Throwback Logo Black T

Anniversary Throwback Logo Black T

$18.00

Black Throwback T with original 2013 Une Annee Logo xs, small, medium, large, xl, 2xl and 3xl available, specify in notes

UA Knit Beanie Hat

UA Knit Beanie Hat

$18.00

Winter Beanie Hat Une Annee

Onesie- Unesie

Onesie- Unesie

$18.00+

Babies love breweries and this onesie is the cutest thing ever. A little sweet, a little sour, always hoppy. With a une annee logo on the tush. Every fashionable baby must have one. Ask for sizes. Newborn to 24 months available.

UA Hoodie

$35.00+

Une Annee Zip up Hoodie

HC Ladies T

HC Ladies T

$15.00+
El Zacaton Baseball T

El Zacaton Baseball T

$20.00+
Une Annee Black Shirt

Une Annee Black Shirt

$15.00+
HC Black TShirt

HC Black TShirt

$15.00+

Hubbard's Cave Crop Top

$12.00

Hubbard's Cave Baseball T

$20.00

Promo Items

Collapsible Dog Bowl

Collapsible Dog Bowl

$6.00
HC Beer Coozie

HC Beer Coozie

$2.00

Membership Packages

Sour LGM 2023 Membership

Sour LGM 2023 Membership

$315.00

TAX INCLUDED - Beer Package Worth Over $440 Throughout 2023. Includes 12 Bottles of Sour Beers, 6 Your Choice Packaged Beer, 2 Packaged Member Exclusive Beer, 1 Member T-Shirt, 2 Glasses, 10% Discount on Beer, Food and Merchandise. Full Details at Uneannee.com

Stout LGM 2023 Membership

Stout LGM 2023 Membership

$315.00

TAX INCLUDED - Beer Package Worth Over $440 Throughout 2023. Includes 8 Bottles of BA Stouts, 6 Your Choice Packaged Beer, 2 Packaged Member Exclusive Beer, 1 Member T-Shirt, 2 Glasses, 10% Discount on Beer, Food and Merchandise. Full Details at Uneannee.com

Sour&Stout LGM 2023 Membership

Sour&Stout LGM 2023 Membership

$315.00

TAX INCLUDED - Beer Package Worth Over $440 Throughout 2023. Includes 6 Bottles of Sour Beer, 4 Bottles of BA Stouts, 6 Your Choice Packaged Beer, 2 Packaged Member Exclusive Beer, 1 Member T-Shirt, 2 Glasses, 10% Discount on Beer, Food and Merchandise. Full Details at Uneannee.com

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday4:00 am - 1:00 am
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Une Année | Hubbard’s Cave Brewery & BBQ Kitchen is an unique brewery with amazing barbecue on in Niles IL, just over the boarder of Chicago. Come in for the hip atmosphere or relax on the rustic patio. Fun for everyone in the family. Come thirsty and hungry and you will be satisfied in every way. We offer amazing house made Sours, Stouts, IPA’s, and traditional beers. If you’re looking for Texas style smoked brisket, or Carolina style pulled pork, you will not be disappointed. Get ready to have a great time!

Website

Location

6343 Gross Point Rd, Niles, IL 60714

Directions

Gallery
Une Annee | Hubbard's Cave Brewery & Kitchen image
Une Annee | Hubbard's Cave Brewery & Kitchen image

Map
