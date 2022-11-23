- Home
Une Annee | Hubbard's Cave Brewery & Kitchen
6343 Gross Point Rd
Niles, IL 60714
Ice Cream
To Go Beer - Barrel Aged
BA Bananas Foster 750ml
Barrel Aged Imperial Stout with Bananas, Cinnamon, Vanilla, Maple Syrup & Lactose - 13% ABV
BA Rum Coco Van
It'd Be A Lot Cooler If You Did 750ml
Barleywine aged in Woodford Reserve Barrels for 12 months. Caramel notes atop toasted American Oak to accentuate raisin and fig notes which are present in this delectable sipper
To Go Beer - IPA's
Fresh IPA (Hazy IPA) 4-Pack
Flagship Hazy IPA with Citra and Simcoe hops - 7% ABV
Tropical DDH IIPA (Hazy IIPA) 4-Pack
Hazy IIPA Double Dry Hopped with a tropical hop blend 8.5% ABV *contains lactose
Hopsurd (Hazy IIPA) 4-Pack
Hazy Double Dry Hopped IIPA with Conan yeast - 8.5% ABV
Fresh IIPA One Hop Mosaic (Hazy IIPA) 4-Pack
Hazy Imperial IIPA hopped exclusively with Mosaic - 8.5% A.B.V
Drippin Dew (Hazy IIPA) 4-Pack
Intensely hopped DDH Hazy IIPA with Citra Cryo Lupomax hops in the DryHop along with other Tropical / Citrus hops. Contains Lactose. 7.5% ABV
Fresh IIPA One Hop Citra (Hazy IIPA) 4-Pack
Hazy IIPA hopped exclusively with Citra - 8.5% ABV
Clearly Hopsurd (West Coast IIPA) 4-Pack
West-coast style Imperial IPA w/ Citra, Columbus, Mosaic, and Simcoe hops - 8.5% ABV
Fresh IIIPA (Hazy IIIPA) 4-Pack
Intensely hopped (using our house tropical blend) Triple IPA - 10.0% ABV
To Go Beer - Milkshake IIPA's
Gingerbread Murder Hornet (Milkshake IIPA) 4-Pack
Milkshake IIPA with Lactose, Vanilla Beans, Ginger, Nutmeg, and Cinnamon - 8.5% ABV
Cherry Murder Hornet 4-Pack
Milkshake IIPA with Lactose Vanilla & Cherry - 8.5% A.B.V
Passionfruit Peach & Mango Murder Hornet (Milkshake IIPA) 4-Pack
Milkshake IIPA with Lactose, Vanilla Beans, Passionfruit Peach & Mango - 8.5% ABV
Blueberry Milk of the Murder Hornet 4 Pack
Milkshake IIPA with Lactose Vanilla & Blueberry - 8.5% A.B.V
To Go Beer - Une Annee Non-Sours
Pils 4-Pack
German Style Pilsner - 4.8% ABV
Lime Pils 4-Pack
German Style Pilsner with Lime - 4.8% ABV
Twist of Wit 4-pack
Wheat Beer with Coriander, Cara Cara Oranges, Meyer Lemons - 4.5%
Less is More 4-Pack
Saison with Oranges - 5.5% ABV
Tripel 4-Pack
Belgian Abbey Ale - 8.7% ABV
Quad 4-Pack
Belgian Abbey Ale - 11% ABV
Hibiscus Tripel 4 pack
Abby Ale with Hibiscus - 8.7% ABV
FEST (Octoberfest Märzen) 4-Pack
Munich Fest beer - 6.2% ABV
Eyes Of March 4-Pack
Our Brewers collaborated to bring you a Unique (For Us) Beer. A German Bock (Lager). Light and Refreshing with Nutty Notes. This beauty has Limited Distribution in an Amazing can Designed by Joe Renda.
To Go Beer - Une Annee Sours
Peche 2-Pack
American Wild Ale with Peaches - 6.5% ABV
Kriek 2-Pack
American Wild Ale with Morello Cherries - 6.5% ABV
No Regrets (Mosaic sour w/salt & lime) 4-Pack
American Wild Ale fermented with limes, dry-hopped with Mosaic - 5.5% ABV
Le Seul X (Passionfruit) 2-Pack
American Wild Ale fermented with Passionfruit 6.5% ABV
Le Seul XIII (Guava) 2-Pack
American Wild Ale fermented with Guava 6.5% ABV
Le Seul XIV (Blueberry) 2-Pack
American wild ale finished on blueberries 6.5% ABV
Le Seul XVI (Blackberry, Lemon) 2-Pack
American Wild Ale fermented with Blackberry and Lemon - 6.5% ABV
Le Seul XVII (Pineapple, Watermelon) 2-Pack
American Wild Ale fermented with Pineapple and Watermelon 6.5% ABV
Le Seul XVIII (Blueberry/Passionfr Wild/Sour) 2- pack
American Wild Ale fermented with Blueberry and Passionfruit - 6.5%ABV
Le Seul XX (Strawberry & Rhubarb) 2-Pack
American Wild Ale Fermented with Strawberry & Rhubarb - 6.5% ABV
Le Seul XXIV (Plum) 2-Pack
American Wild Ale fermented with Plums - 6.5% ABV
Le Seul XXIX (Red Currant) 2-Pack
American Wild Ale fermented with Red Currant - 6.5% ABV
To Go Beer - Hubbard's Cave Stouts
Say Nut Again 2-Pack
Imperial stout with hazelnut, walnut, almond & pistachio 12.0% ABV
German Chocolate Cake 2-Pack
El Zacaton 2-pack
Imperial Stout Fermented on Toasted Oak with Almond Flour, Cacao Nibs, Cinnamon Sticks, Vanilla Beans, Ancho Chiles, Guajillo Chiles, Habanero Chiles. 12.0% ABV
Smores 2-pack
Imperial Stout with Chocolate, Graham Crackers, Marshmallows, and Vanilla -12% ABV
French Toast 2-Pack
Imperial Stout with Cinnamon, Maple Syrup, Vanilla Beans and Lactose - 12% ABV
Coffee & Cakes 2-Pack
Imperial Stout with Coffee and Maple Syrup - 12% ABV
Coco Van 2-Pack
Imperial Stout with Toasted Coconut and Vanilla Beans - 12% ABV
Accident in Hubbard's Cave 2-Pack
Our chocolaty rich base stout with no additional ingredients added - 12.0% ABV
Irish Stout 4-Pack
Traditional easy drinking Irish Extra Stout - 6.0%ABV
Vanilla Everydae 2-Pack
Imperial Stout with Vanilla Beans - 12% ABV
To Go Beer - Le Grand Monde
LGM 2022-6 Cranberry Orange Cinnamon 750ml bottle
Barrel Aged American Wild Ale with Cinnamon Cranberries and Orange - 7% ABV 4.14 Untappd
LGM 2022-5 (Collab with Funk Factory Geuzeria)
Barrel Aged Wild Ale with Funk Factory Geuzeria ABV 5.5%
LGM 2022-4 (Red Currant & Watermelon) 750ml bottle
LGM 2022-3 (Peaches Cinnamon and Vanilla) 750ml bottle
LGM 2022-2 (Guava Mango Passion Pineapple) 750ml bottle
Barrel Aged American Wild Ale w/ Guava, Mango, Passionfruit, and Pineapple - 7.0% ABV
LGM 2021-12 (Bourbon BA Dark Sour W/ Blackberries and Vanilla)
Bourbon Barrel Aged Dark American Ale W/ Blackberry and Vanilla - 6% ABV 4.11 Untappd
LGM 2021 -11 (BA Sour/Wild Nactarine, Vanilla, and Nutmeg)
BA Wild Ale/Sour w/ Nectarine, Vanilla, and Nutmeg - 6%ABV 4.26 Untappd
LGM 2021-10 (BA Wild/Sour w/Pom, Bl Currant, Bl Tea and White Pepper) 750ml bottle
BA American Wild Ale With Black Tea, Pomegranate, Black Currant, and White Pepper 6% ABV 4.29 Untappd
LGM 2021-9 (BA Sour/Wild Ale) 750ml bottle
Le Grand Monde 2021-9 American Wild Ale Aged in a Wine Barrel 6% ABV 4.11 Untappd
LGM 2021-7 (Cucumber, Lemongrass, Lime, Mint) 750ml bottle
Barrel Aged Wild Ale with Cucumber, Lemongrass, Limes, and Mint 6%ABV 4.01 Untappd
LGM 2021-5 (Double Barrel Aged) 750ml bottle
Double Barrel Aged (Wine then Tequila) American Wild Ale with Limes, Oranges & Salt - 8% A.B.V 4.15 Untappd
LGM 2021-4 (Prickly Pear, Watermelon, and Grapefruit) 750ml bottle
Barrel-Aged Wild Ale with Grapefruit, Prickly Pear, and Watermelon 4.02 Untappd
LGM 2021-2 Hibiscus Flowers & Navel Oranges 750ml bottle
Barrel-Aged Wild Ale With Hibiscus Flowers And Navel Oranges 750 ml bottle -7% ABV 4.02 Untappd
LGM 2020-10 Passionfruit Peach Ginger 750ml bottle
Barrel Aged American Wild Ale with Passionfruit Peach Ginger - 7% ABV 4.15 Untappd
LGM 2020-9 Concord Grape 750ml bottle
Barrel Aged American wild ale fermented with Concord Grapes - 7% ABV 4.1 Untappd
LGM 2020-7 Mango & Habanero 750ml bottle
16 months aged in wine barrels with the addition of mango's & habanero's 4.09 Untappd
LGM 2020-4 Prickly Pear Watermelon 750ml bottle
Barrel Aged American Wild Ale w/ Prickly Pear and Watermelon - 7.0% ABV 4.09 Untappd
LGM 2020-2 Dragonfruit, Rooibos 750ml bottle
Barrel Aged American Wild Ale with Red Dragon Fruit & Rooibos Tea - 6.0% ABV 4.12 Untappd
LGM 2019-10 Pinot Noir Grapes 750 bottle
Barrel Aged Oud Bruin American Wild Ale with Pinot Noir Wine Grapes - 7.5% ABV
LGM 2019-9 Sauvignon Wine Grapes 750 bottle
Barrel Aged Blonde American Wild Ale With Sauvignon Blanc Wine Grapes - 7.5% ABV
LGM 2019-2 Blackberry/Raspberry 750 bottle
Barrel Aged Old Bruin Style American Wild Ale with Blackberries and Raspberries - 7.0% ABV
LGM 2018-10 Merlot 750 bottle
Barrel Aged American wild ale with Merlot Grapes - 7.5% ABV
LGM 2018-9 Orange Roussanne Grapes 750 bottle
Barrel Aged American Wild Ale with Orange Roussanne Wine Grapes - 7.5% ABV
LGM 2018-8 Honey Elderberry 750 bottle
Barrel aged Wild Ale w/ Honey and Elderflower - 6.5% ABV
LGM 2018-7 Cascara 750 bottle
Barrel aged oud bruin style American wild ale with cascara - 5.5% ABV
LGM 2018-2 Strawberry Rose Hips 750 bottle
Barrel Aged American Wild Ale with Strawberry & Rose Hips - 7.0% ABV
Glassware
Apparel
Anniversary Throwback Logo Black T
Black Throwback T with original 2013 Une Annee Logo xs, small, medium, large, xl, 2xl and 3xl available, specify in notes
UA Knit Beanie Hat
Winter Beanie Hat Une Annee
Onesie- Unesie
Babies love breweries and this onesie is the cutest thing ever. A little sweet, a little sour, always hoppy. With a une annee logo on the tush. Every fashionable baby must have one. Ask for sizes. Newborn to 24 months available.
UA Hoodie
Une Annee Zip up Hoodie
HC Ladies T
El Zacaton Baseball T
Une Annee Black Shirt
HC Black TShirt
Hubbard's Cave Crop Top
Hubbard's Cave Baseball T
Promo Items
Membership Packages
Sour LGM 2023 Membership
TAX INCLUDED - Beer Package Worth Over $440 Throughout 2023. Includes 12 Bottles of Sour Beers, 6 Your Choice Packaged Beer, 2 Packaged Member Exclusive Beer, 1 Member T-Shirt, 2 Glasses, 10% Discount on Beer, Food and Merchandise. Full Details at Uneannee.com
Stout LGM 2023 Membership
TAX INCLUDED - Beer Package Worth Over $440 Throughout 2023. Includes 8 Bottles of BA Stouts, 6 Your Choice Packaged Beer, 2 Packaged Member Exclusive Beer, 1 Member T-Shirt, 2 Glasses, 10% Discount on Beer, Food and Merchandise. Full Details at Uneannee.com
Sour&Stout LGM 2023 Membership
TAX INCLUDED - Beer Package Worth Over $440 Throughout 2023. Includes 6 Bottles of Sour Beer, 4 Bottles of BA Stouts, 6 Your Choice Packaged Beer, 2 Packaged Member Exclusive Beer, 1 Member T-Shirt, 2 Glasses, 10% Discount on Beer, Food and Merchandise. Full Details at Uneannee.com
Une Année | Hubbard’s Cave Brewery & BBQ Kitchen is an unique brewery with amazing barbecue on in Niles IL, just over the boarder of Chicago. Come in for the hip atmosphere or relax on the rustic patio. Fun for everyone in the family. Come thirsty and hungry and you will be satisfied in every way. We offer amazing house made Sours, Stouts, IPA’s, and traditional beers. If you’re looking for Texas style smoked brisket, or Carolina style pulled pork, you will not be disappointed. Get ready to have a great time!
