Unforked - Westwood 4719 Rainbow Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

4719 Rainbow Blvd

Westwood, KS 66205

Tacos

Citrus Crunch Chicken

Citrus Crunch Chicken

$5.20

*Honey citrus-guajillo glazed tempura all natural chicken breast with blistered onions/poblanos, fresh cilantro sprig, queso fresco. (344)

BFF

BFF

$5.20

Grilled all natural chicken breast with salsa verde, spiced black bean puree, queso fresco. (495)

Barking Pig

Barking Pig

$5.40

Crispy carnitas tossed in shagbark bacon glaze, with scallions, queso fresco. (379)

Southern Swag

Southern Swag

$5.60

Fried (local/free range) egg, crispy carnitas, jack cheese, seasonal tomato pico and “white” barbecue sauce. (518)

Cali

Cali

$5.60

Seared chile spiked Regal Springs tilapia with creamy avocado-cilantro sauce, pickled red cabbage slaw. (219)

Surf & Turf

Surf & Turf

$7.00

Seared shrimp, tri tip steak, blistered onions/poblanos, tomato pico, and chipotle queso. (549)

Tilapia Tango

Tilapia Tango

$5.40

Tempura tilapia, creamy chipotle napa slaw and fresh cilantro sprig. (316)

Crispy Avocado

Crispy Avocado

$5.20

Tempura avocado topped with seasonal tomato pico, micro greens. (258)

Bada Boom!

Bada Boom!

$5.20

Spiced black bean puree, thick and crispy applewood smoked bacon, avocado wedges, queso fresco. (352)

Ma-La Bello

Ma-La Bello

$5.40

Sichuan blistered portobello mushrooms with baby arugula, sweet pickled red onions, kale pesto, queso fresco. (423)

Impossible Taco

Impossible Taco

$7.30

Seared and chopped Impossible Burger (100% plant-based), jack cheese glaze, spiced black beans, seasonal tomato pico, shredded lettuce.

The G.O.A.T. Taco

The G.O.A.T. Taco

$5.90

Melted chihuahua cheese, grilled chicken, arugula, white BBQ sauce, and pickled red onions.

Chicken & Cheese Taco

$5.20

Burgers

Akaushi Burger

Akaushi Burger

$8.00

100% pure akaushi (ah-ka-oo-shi) beef is recognized for several unbelievable health benefits including having lower cholesterol than fish, chicken or turkey. Served with crisp leaf lettuce, sliced tomato and UNspread on a toasted egg bun. (564)

DBL Akaushi Burger

$12.00

100% pure akaushi (ah-ka-oo-shi) beef is recognized for several unbelievable health benefits including having lower cholesterol than fish, chicken or turkey. Served with crisp leaf lettuce, sliced tomato and UNspread on a toasted egg bun. (564)

Pure Burger

Pure Burger

$7.00

Creekstone Farms Premium Black Angus ground chuck, crisp leaf lettuce, sliced tomato and UNspread on a toasted egg bun. (499)

Plain Pure Burger

$7.00

DBL Pure Burger

$10.00

Creekstone Farms Premium Black Angus ground chuck, crisp leaf lettuce, sliced tomato and UNspread on a toasted egg bun. (499)

Plain DBL Pure Burger

$10.00
Porto Pure Burger

Porto Pure Burger

$11.00

Creekstone Farms Premium Black Angus ground chuck and grilled portobello stacked together with crisp leaf lettuce, sliced tomato and UNspread on a toasted egg bun. (720)

Thai Dye Burger

Thai Dye Burger

$7.50

Grilled marinated portobello mushroom topped with Thai sweet chile roasted brussels sprouts and melted mozzarella on a toasted egg bun. (503)

Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$11.75

It's meat, made from plants, for meat-lovers! A 100% plant based, gluten free burger on our tosted egg bun with UNspread, crisp lettuce leaf and sliced tomatoes. V

Fried Egg BLT

Fried Egg BLT

$7.40

Fried local/free range egg, applewood smoked bacon, baby arugula, sliced tomatoes, and sharp white cheddar cheese on a toasted egg bun with Unspread

Veggie Burger

$6.80

Marinated grilled portobello mushroom, crisp leaf, sliced tomato and UNspread on a toasted egg bun. V

KC Hot Birdie Sandwich

KC Hot Birdie Sandwich

$8.75

Crispy all natural chicken breast and manchego apple slaw on a toasted egg bun. You pick your heat level; plain - nada, mild - light heat, medium - getting there, hot burn baby burn. Available gluten-free with a GF bun!

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.20

Queso with jack cheese, queso fresco. (625)

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$7.60

Grilled all natural chicken breast with jack cheese, applewood smoked bacon, spiced black bean puree. (824)

Veggie Quesadilla

Veggie Quesadilla

$7.20

Blistered onions/poblanos with queso fresco, fresh avocado, seasonal tomato pico. (549)

Salad

Hail The Kale

Hail The Kale

$8.00

Fresh ribbons of kale lightly tossed with parmesan cheese and lemon olive oil dressing, topped with toasted panko bread crumbs. (618)

1\2 Kale

$4.20

Fresh ribbons of kale lightly tossed with parmesan cheese and lemon olive oil dressing, topped with toasted panko bread crumbs.

Harvest Crunch Salad

Harvest Crunch Salad

$8.00

Ribbons of green leaf lettuce, spiralized kohlrabi,shaved red cabbage, chopped dates and feta cheese crumbles - tossed with honey Dijon dressing. GF, V

Sides

24 Hour Fries

24 Hour Fries

$4.30

Golden brown skin-on Kennebec potatoes, hand-cut, fried, sprinkled with pure ocean sea salt. Organic ketchup available. (324)

Fundido Fries

Fundido Fries

$5.80

K fries topped with queso, applewood smoked bacon crumbles. (543)

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$5.30

K fries tossed with truffle salt and parsley. (328)

Not So Sweet Potato Wedge

Not So Sweet Potato Wedge

$5.20

Sweet potato wedges, roasted and fried to perfection, topped with harrisa sour cream, queso fresco and cilantro.

Chips & Flavor

Chips & Flavor

$4.80

Our blend of thin-cut white corn tortillas, fresh taro chips with your choice of 2 flavors. Choose from seasonal tomato pico, OP sauce, salsa verde, raspberry ancho, habanero ranch, UNcool and fire roasted salsa.

Chips & Guac

Chips & Guac

$5.40

Our blend of thin-cut white corn tortillas, crispy taro chips and freshly made guacamole.

Cauliflower Rice

Cauliflower Rice

$4.00

Freshly grated cauliflower seasoned with a touch of olive oil, sumac, sea salt and pepper, flash griddled to deliciousness. (96)

Dolce Vida

Dolce Vida

$4.50Out of stock

Seasonal, farm-fresh fruit sweetness. (102)

Tempura Chicken

$3.20

Freshly made tempura chicken strips.

Tempura Tilapia

$3.20

Freshly made Regal Springs tempura tilapia.

Tempura Avocado

$3.50

Freshly made tempura avocado.

Side Grilled Chicken

$3.20

Grilled all natural chicken breast.

Avocado

$1.20

Fresh sliced avocado.

Brussle Sprouts

Out of stock

Side Steak

$3.95

Seared all natural tri tip steak.

Side Shrimp

$3.00

Jalepeno

$0.50

Seasonal Pickuns

Ancient Grain Bowl

$8.50

Street Corn Queso & Chipz

$7.50

Nom Nom Shrimp Taco

$5.60

Farm Salad

$9.00

Sips

Water

$0.20

Fountain

$3.20

Tractor

$3.25

Lavender

$4.50

Milk

$3.00

Mellow Jello Lemonade

$5.75

Rootbeer Float

$4.50

Root Beer

$3.80

Sprite

$3.20

Coke

$3.20

Diet Coke

$3.20

Dr Pepper

$3.20

Diet Dr Pepper

$3.20

Minutemaid Lemonade

$3.20

Powerade

$3.20

Cherry Coke

Honey Limeade

$4.50Out of stock

Side Sauces

Guacamole

$2.50

Avocado Cilantro Sauce

$1.40

Black Bean Puree

$1.40

Honey Citrus Guajillo

$1.40

Pico

$1.40

OP Sauce

$1.40

Fire Roasted Salsa

$1.40

Raspberry Ancho Salsa

$1.40

Salsa Verde

$1.40

Kale Dressing

$1.40

Habanero Ranch Dressing

$1.40

Queso

$1.70

Unspread

$1.40

White BBQ Sauce

$1.40

Ketchup

Organic Ketchup

Mustard

Uncool

$1.00

Harrissa

$1.40

Mayo

Concretes/Cups

Custom Concrete SM

$4.60

Create your own.

Fudge Brownie Pothole SM

$4.60

Vanilla frozen custard blended with creamy peanut butter and chewy brownie pieces made in our kitchen, filled in the center with rich hot fudge.

Almond Mocha SM

$4.60

Chocolate frozen custard blended with rich espresso and crunchy almonds.

Courtney's Dirt & Worms SM

$4.60

Vanilla custard blended with Oreos®, topped with chocolate sprinkles and gummy worms.

Chocolate Cookie Dough SM

$4.60

Chocolate frozen custard blended with chocolate chunks and chocolate chip cookie dough.

I Do Concrete SM

$4.60

Vanilla frozen custard blended with a whole slice of wedding cake.

Blackberry Chunk SM

$4.60

Vanilla frozen custard blended with juicy blackberries and chocolate chunks.

Bretts Butter Pecan SM

$4.60

Vanilla frozen custard blended with rich butterscotch and roasted pecans.

Grants Grasshopper SM

$4.60

Vanilla frozen custard blended with mint, chocolate chips & Oreos®.

Strawberry Banana Chunk SM

$4.60

Vanilla frozen custard blended with ripe strawberries, fresh banana and chocolate chunks.

SM Vanilla Cup

$2.90

Create your own.

SM Chocolate Cup

$2.90

Create your own.

SM Mix Cup

$2.90

Create your own.

Custom Concrete MED

$6.10

Create your own.

Fudge Brownie Pothole MED

$6.10

Vanilla frozen custard blended with creamy peanut butter and chewy brownie pieces made in our kitchen, filled in the center with rich hot fudge.

Almond Mocha MED

$6.10

Chocolate frozen custard blended with rich espresso and crunchy almonds.

Courtney's Dirt & Worms MED

$6.10

Vanilla custard blended with Oreos®, topped with chocolate sprinkles and gummy worms.

Chocolate Cookie Dough MED

$6.10

Chocolate frozen custard blended with chocolate chunks and chocolate chip cookie dough.

I Do Concrete MED

$6.10

Vanilla frozen custard blended with a whole slice of wedding cake.

Blackberry Chunk MED

$6.10

Vanilla frozen custard blended with juicy blackberries and chocolate chunks.

Bretts Butter Pecan MED

$6.10

Vanilla frozen custard blended with rich butterscotch and roasted pecans.

Grants Grasshopper MED

$6.10

Vanilla frozen custard blended with mint, chocolate chips & Oreos®.

Strawberry Banana Chunk MED

$6.10

Vanilla frozen custard blended with ripe strawberries, fresh banana and chocolate chunks.

MED Vanilla Cup

$3.40

Create your own.

MED Chocolate Cup

$3.40

Create your own.

MED Mix Cup

$3.40

Create your own.

Caramel Apple Pie

$6.10

Pumpkin Pie MED

$6.10

Custom Concrete LRG

$7.30

Create your own.

Fudge Brownie Pothole LRG

$7.30

Vanilla frozen custard blended with creamy peanut butter and chewy brownie pieces made in our kitchen, filled in the center with rich hot fudge.

Almond Mocha LRG

$7.30

Chocolate frozen custard blended with rich espresso and crunchy almonds.

Courtney's Dirt & Worms LRG

$7.30

Vanilla custard blended with Oreos®, topped with chocolate sprinkles and gummy worms.

Chocolate Cookie Dough LRG

$7.30

Chocolate frozen custard blended with chocolate chunks and chocolate chip cookie dough.

I Do Concrete LRG

$7.30

Vanilla frozen custard blended with a whole slice of wedding cake.

Blackberry Chunk LRG

$7.30

Vanilla frozen custard blended with juicy blackberries and chocolate chunks.

Bretts Butter Pecan LRG

$7.30

Vanilla frozen custard blended with rich butterscotch and roasted pecans.

Grants Grasshopper LRG

$7.30

Vanilla frozen custard blended with mint, chocolate chips & Oreos®.

Strawberry Banana Chunk LRG

$7.30

Vanilla frozen custard blended with ripe strawberries, fresh banana and chocolate chunks.

LRG Vanilla Cup

$3.90

Create your own.

LRG Chocolate Cup

$3.90

Create your own.

LRG Mix Cup

$3.90

Create your own.

Caramel Apple Pie LRG

$7.30

Pumpkin Pie LRG

$7.30

XLRG Vanilla Cup

$4.40

Create your own.

XLRG Chocolate Cup

$4.40

Create your own.

Smoothies

Smoothie

$6.50

Choose two fruits: banana, blackberry, blueberry, cherry, mango, pineapple, raspberry, strawberry.

Shakes

Full Broadway Joe Shake

$6.50

Ripe blackberries and strawberries topped with dark chocolate chunks.

Full PBBH Shake

$6.50

Peanut butter, fresh banana and local raw honey.

Full Ricotta Pistachio Shake

$6.50

A flawless pairing of creamy ricotta and crunchy pistachios.

Full Vanilla Bean Espresso Shake

$6.50

Pure classic vanilla and rich fair trade certified espresso.

Full Toasted Marshmallow Shake

$6.50

Topped with whipped cream and a toasted marshmallow.

Full Raspberry Yogi

$6.50

Fresh raspberries blended with ice and non-fat yogurt.

Full Classic Chocolate Shake

$6.50

Made with our delectable hot fudge.

Full Create Your Own Shake

$6.50

Create your own.

Full Vanilla Shake

$6.50

Pure vanilla.

Sundaes

Hunk of Love

Hunk of Love

$6.70

Semi-sweet chocolate chip cookie topped with vanilla frozen custard, caramel and real hot fudge.

Kiss My Bundt

Kiss My Bundt

$6.70

Chocolate bundt cake made from scratch in our kitchen, filled with hot fudge, topped with vanilla frozen custard and raspberries.

Turtle

Turtle

$6.70

Creamy vanilla custard topped with rich hot fudge, caramel and roasted pecans.

Buck's Pic

Buck's Pic

$6.70

Vanilla frozen custard topped with hand-picked strawberries, fresh ripe bananas and hot fudge.

Raspberry Hot Fudge

Raspberry Hot Fudge

$6.70

Vanilla frozen custard topped with whole raspberries and hot fudge.

Mango Pecan

Mango Pecan

$6.70

Vanilla frozen custard topped with fresh mangos, roasted pecans and two cherries.

Create Your Own Sundae

$6.70

Quarts/Pints

Quart Vanilla

$8.00

Quart Chocolate

$8.00

Pint Vanilla

$6.50

Pint Chocolate

$6.50

Hot Fudge

$4.80

Sweets

Small Cookie

$1.75

Semi-sweet chocolate chip cookie made from scratch in our kitchen.

Cookie

$3.50

Semi-sweet chocolate chip cookie made from scratch in our kitchen.

Bundt Cake

$4.95

Chocolate bundt cake made from scratch in our kitchen.

Brownie

$1.75

Chewy triple chocolate chip brownie made from scratch in our kitchen.

Lemon Bar

$1.75Out of stock

Malts

Full Vanilla Malt

$6.50

Full Malt Chocolate

$6.50

