Unforked - Westwood 4719 Rainbow Blvd
4719 Rainbow Blvd
Westwood, KS 66205
Popular Items
Tacos
Citrus Crunch Chicken
*Honey citrus-guajillo glazed tempura all natural chicken breast with blistered onions/poblanos, fresh cilantro sprig, queso fresco. (344)
BFF
Grilled all natural chicken breast with salsa verde, spiced black bean puree, queso fresco. (495)
Barking Pig
Crispy carnitas tossed in shagbark bacon glaze, with scallions, queso fresco. (379)
Southern Swag
Fried (local/free range) egg, crispy carnitas, jack cheese, seasonal tomato pico and “white” barbecue sauce. (518)
Cali
Seared chile spiked Regal Springs tilapia with creamy avocado-cilantro sauce, pickled red cabbage slaw. (219)
Surf & Turf
Seared shrimp, tri tip steak, blistered onions/poblanos, tomato pico, and chipotle queso. (549)
Tilapia Tango
Tempura tilapia, creamy chipotle napa slaw and fresh cilantro sprig. (316)
Crispy Avocado
Tempura avocado topped with seasonal tomato pico, micro greens. (258)
Bada Boom!
Spiced black bean puree, thick and crispy applewood smoked bacon, avocado wedges, queso fresco. (352)
Ma-La Bello
Sichuan blistered portobello mushrooms with baby arugula, sweet pickled red onions, kale pesto, queso fresco. (423)
Impossible Taco
Seared and chopped Impossible Burger (100% plant-based), jack cheese glaze, spiced black beans, seasonal tomato pico, shredded lettuce.
The G.O.A.T. Taco
Melted chihuahua cheese, grilled chicken, arugula, white BBQ sauce, and pickled red onions.
Chicken & Cheese Taco
Burgers
Akaushi Burger
100% pure akaushi (ah-ka-oo-shi) beef is recognized for several unbelievable health benefits including having lower cholesterol than fish, chicken or turkey. Served with crisp leaf lettuce, sliced tomato and UNspread on a toasted egg bun. (564)
DBL Akaushi Burger
100% pure akaushi (ah-ka-oo-shi) beef is recognized for several unbelievable health benefits including having lower cholesterol than fish, chicken or turkey. Served with crisp leaf lettuce, sliced tomato and UNspread on a toasted egg bun. (564)
Pure Burger
Creekstone Farms Premium Black Angus ground chuck, crisp leaf lettuce, sliced tomato and UNspread on a toasted egg bun. (499)
Plain Pure Burger
DBL Pure Burger
Creekstone Farms Premium Black Angus ground chuck, crisp leaf lettuce, sliced tomato and UNspread on a toasted egg bun. (499)
Plain DBL Pure Burger
Porto Pure Burger
Creekstone Farms Premium Black Angus ground chuck and grilled portobello stacked together with crisp leaf lettuce, sliced tomato and UNspread on a toasted egg bun. (720)
Thai Dye Burger
Grilled marinated portobello mushroom topped with Thai sweet chile roasted brussels sprouts and melted mozzarella on a toasted egg bun. (503)
Impossible Burger
It's meat, made from plants, for meat-lovers! A 100% plant based, gluten free burger on our tosted egg bun with UNspread, crisp lettuce leaf and sliced tomatoes. V
Fried Egg BLT
Fried local/free range egg, applewood smoked bacon, baby arugula, sliced tomatoes, and sharp white cheddar cheese on a toasted egg bun with Unspread
Veggie Burger
Marinated grilled portobello mushroom, crisp leaf, sliced tomato and UNspread on a toasted egg bun. V
KC Hot Birdie Sandwich
Crispy all natural chicken breast and manchego apple slaw on a toasted egg bun. You pick your heat level; plain - nada, mild - light heat, medium - getting there, hot burn baby burn. Available gluten-free with a GF bun!
Quesadillas
Cheese Quesadilla
Queso with jack cheese, queso fresco. (625)
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled all natural chicken breast with jack cheese, applewood smoked bacon, spiced black bean puree. (824)
Veggie Quesadilla
Blistered onions/poblanos with queso fresco, fresh avocado, seasonal tomato pico. (549)
Salad
Hail The Kale
Fresh ribbons of kale lightly tossed with parmesan cheese and lemon olive oil dressing, topped with toasted panko bread crumbs. (618)
1\2 Kale
Fresh ribbons of kale lightly tossed with parmesan cheese and lemon olive oil dressing, topped with toasted panko bread crumbs.
Harvest Crunch Salad
Ribbons of green leaf lettuce, spiralized kohlrabi,shaved red cabbage, chopped dates and feta cheese crumbles - tossed with honey Dijon dressing. GF, V
Sides
24 Hour Fries
Golden brown skin-on Kennebec potatoes, hand-cut, fried, sprinkled with pure ocean sea salt. Organic ketchup available. (324)
Fundido Fries
K fries topped with queso, applewood smoked bacon crumbles. (543)
Truffle Fries
K fries tossed with truffle salt and parsley. (328)
Not So Sweet Potato Wedge
Sweet potato wedges, roasted and fried to perfection, topped with harrisa sour cream, queso fresco and cilantro.
Chips & Flavor
Our blend of thin-cut white corn tortillas, fresh taro chips with your choice of 2 flavors. Choose from seasonal tomato pico, OP sauce, salsa verde, raspberry ancho, habanero ranch, UNcool and fire roasted salsa.
Chips & Guac
Our blend of thin-cut white corn tortillas, crispy taro chips and freshly made guacamole.
Cauliflower Rice
Freshly grated cauliflower seasoned with a touch of olive oil, sumac, sea salt and pepper, flash griddled to deliciousness. (96)
Dolce Vida
Seasonal, farm-fresh fruit sweetness. (102)
Tempura Chicken
Freshly made tempura chicken strips.
Tempura Tilapia
Freshly made Regal Springs tempura tilapia.
Tempura Avocado
Freshly made tempura avocado.
Side Grilled Chicken
Grilled all natural chicken breast.
Avocado
Fresh sliced avocado.
Brussle Sprouts
Side Steak
Seared all natural tri tip steak.
Side Shrimp
Jalepeno
Seasonal Pickuns
Sips
Side Sauces
Guacamole
Avocado Cilantro Sauce
Black Bean Puree
Honey Citrus Guajillo
Pico
OP Sauce
Fire Roasted Salsa
Raspberry Ancho Salsa
Salsa Verde
Kale Dressing
Habanero Ranch Dressing
Queso
Unspread
White BBQ Sauce
Ketchup
Organic Ketchup
Mustard
Uncool
Harrissa
Mayo
Concretes/Cups
Custom Concrete SM
Create your own.
Fudge Brownie Pothole SM
Vanilla frozen custard blended with creamy peanut butter and chewy brownie pieces made in our kitchen, filled in the center with rich hot fudge.
Almond Mocha SM
Chocolate frozen custard blended with rich espresso and crunchy almonds.
Courtney's Dirt & Worms SM
Vanilla custard blended with Oreos®, topped with chocolate sprinkles and gummy worms.
Chocolate Cookie Dough SM
Chocolate frozen custard blended with chocolate chunks and chocolate chip cookie dough.
I Do Concrete SM
Vanilla frozen custard blended with a whole slice of wedding cake.
Blackberry Chunk SM
Vanilla frozen custard blended with juicy blackberries and chocolate chunks.
Bretts Butter Pecan SM
Vanilla frozen custard blended with rich butterscotch and roasted pecans.
Grants Grasshopper SM
Vanilla frozen custard blended with mint, chocolate chips & Oreos®.
Strawberry Banana Chunk SM
Vanilla frozen custard blended with ripe strawberries, fresh banana and chocolate chunks.
SM Vanilla Cup
Create your own.
SM Chocolate Cup
Create your own.
SM Mix Cup
Create your own.
Custom Concrete MED
Create your own.
Fudge Brownie Pothole MED
Vanilla frozen custard blended with creamy peanut butter and chewy brownie pieces made in our kitchen, filled in the center with rich hot fudge.
Almond Mocha MED
Chocolate frozen custard blended with rich espresso and crunchy almonds.
Courtney's Dirt & Worms MED
Vanilla custard blended with Oreos®, topped with chocolate sprinkles and gummy worms.
Chocolate Cookie Dough MED
Chocolate frozen custard blended with chocolate chunks and chocolate chip cookie dough.
I Do Concrete MED
Vanilla frozen custard blended with a whole slice of wedding cake.
Blackberry Chunk MED
Vanilla frozen custard blended with juicy blackberries and chocolate chunks.
Bretts Butter Pecan MED
Vanilla frozen custard blended with rich butterscotch and roasted pecans.
Grants Grasshopper MED
Vanilla frozen custard blended with mint, chocolate chips & Oreos®.
Strawberry Banana Chunk MED
Vanilla frozen custard blended with ripe strawberries, fresh banana and chocolate chunks.
MED Vanilla Cup
Create your own.
MED Chocolate Cup
Create your own.
MED Mix Cup
Create your own.
Caramel Apple Pie
Pumpkin Pie MED
Custom Concrete LRG
Create your own.
Fudge Brownie Pothole LRG
Vanilla frozen custard blended with creamy peanut butter and chewy brownie pieces made in our kitchen, filled in the center with rich hot fudge.
Almond Mocha LRG
Chocolate frozen custard blended with rich espresso and crunchy almonds.
Courtney's Dirt & Worms LRG
Vanilla custard blended with Oreos®, topped with chocolate sprinkles and gummy worms.
Chocolate Cookie Dough LRG
Chocolate frozen custard blended with chocolate chunks and chocolate chip cookie dough.
I Do Concrete LRG
Vanilla frozen custard blended with a whole slice of wedding cake.
Blackberry Chunk LRG
Vanilla frozen custard blended with juicy blackberries and chocolate chunks.
Bretts Butter Pecan LRG
Vanilla frozen custard blended with rich butterscotch and roasted pecans.
Grants Grasshopper LRG
Vanilla frozen custard blended with mint, chocolate chips & Oreos®.
Strawberry Banana Chunk LRG
Vanilla frozen custard blended with ripe strawberries, fresh banana and chocolate chunks.
LRG Vanilla Cup
Create your own.
LRG Chocolate Cup
Create your own.
LRG Mix Cup
Create your own.
Caramel Apple Pie LRG
Pumpkin Pie LRG
XLRG Vanilla Cup
Create your own.
XLRG Chocolate Cup
Create your own.
Smoothies
Shakes
Full Broadway Joe Shake
Ripe blackberries and strawberries topped with dark chocolate chunks.
Full PBBH Shake
Peanut butter, fresh banana and local raw honey.
Full Ricotta Pistachio Shake
A flawless pairing of creamy ricotta and crunchy pistachios.
Full Vanilla Bean Espresso Shake
Pure classic vanilla and rich fair trade certified espresso.
Full Toasted Marshmallow Shake
Topped with whipped cream and a toasted marshmallow.
Full Raspberry Yogi
Fresh raspberries blended with ice and non-fat yogurt.
Full Classic Chocolate Shake
Made with our delectable hot fudge.
Full Create Your Own Shake
Create your own.
Full Vanilla Shake
Pure vanilla.
Sundaes
Hunk of Love
Semi-sweet chocolate chip cookie topped with vanilla frozen custard, caramel and real hot fudge.
Kiss My Bundt
Chocolate bundt cake made from scratch in our kitchen, filled with hot fudge, topped with vanilla frozen custard and raspberries.
Turtle
Creamy vanilla custard topped with rich hot fudge, caramel and roasted pecans.
Buck's Pic
Vanilla frozen custard topped with hand-picked strawberries, fresh ripe bananas and hot fudge.
Raspberry Hot Fudge
Vanilla frozen custard topped with whole raspberries and hot fudge.
Mango Pecan
Vanilla frozen custard topped with fresh mangos, roasted pecans and two cherries.
Create Your Own Sundae
Quarts/Pints
Sweets
Small Cookie
Semi-sweet chocolate chip cookie made from scratch in our kitchen.
Cookie
Semi-sweet chocolate chip cookie made from scratch in our kitchen.
Bundt Cake
Chocolate bundt cake made from scratch in our kitchen.
Brownie
Chewy triple chocolate chip brownie made from scratch in our kitchen.
Lemon Bar
