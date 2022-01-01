Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Asian Fusion

UNI

No reviews yet

370A Commonwealth Ave

Boston, MA 02215

All hours
Sunday5:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday5:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday5:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday5:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday5:30 pm - 7:00 pm
UNI is a lively, contemporary izakaya located in The Eliot Hotel on Commonwealth Avenue, helmed by Chef-Partners Ken Oringer and Tony Messina.

370A Commonwealth Ave, Boston, MA 02215

