Uni Bread Fort Lee

2151 Lemoine Avenue

Fort Lee, NJ 07024

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pudding & Pannacotta

Caramel Pudding

$3.75

Panna cotta

$4.25

Mango Panna cotta

$4.75

Strawberry Panna cotta

$4.75

Puff & Cannoli

Cream Puff

Cream Puff

$3.78
Matcha Cream Puff

Matcha Cream Puff

$3.78
Oreo Cream Puff

Oreo Cream Puff

$3.78
Tiramisu Cream Puff

Tiramisu Cream Puff

$3.78

Cream Cannoli

$3.78

Pistachio Cannoli

$3.78

Chocolate Cannoli

$3.78

Swiss Roll

Custard Swiss Roll

Custard Swiss Roll

$3.75
Green Tea Swiss Roll

Green Tea Swiss Roll

$3.75
Nutella Swiss Roll

Nutella Swiss Roll

$3.95

Rainbow Swiss Roll

$4.15

Strawberry Swiss Roll

$3.75

Taro Swiss Roll

$3.95

Sliced Cake

Sliced Black Forest Cake

Sliced Black Forest Cake

$5.95
Sliced Chocolate Mousse Cake

Sliced Chocolate Mousse Cake

$6.35
Sliced Mango Mousse Cake

Sliced Mango Mousse Cake

$6.35

Sliced Matcha Red Bean Cake

$5.95

Sliced Mixed Fruit Cake

$6.35
Sliced Oreo Cake

Sliced Oreo Cake

$5.95
Sliced Strawberry Cream Cake

Sliced Strawberry Cream Cake

$5.95

Sliced Taro Cake

$6.35
Sliced Tiramisu Cake

Sliced Tiramisu Cake

$6.35

Strawberry Hokkaido Cream Cake

$3.75

Whole Cake

HB Candles

$2.50
6" Strawberry Cream

6" Strawberry Cream

$32.99

6" Black Forest

$32.99
6" Matcha Redbean Pudding

6" Matcha Redbean Pudding

$32.99

6" Oreo cake

$32.99

6" Mango Pudding Cream Cake

$32.99
8" Strawberry Cream Cake

8" Strawberry Cream Cake

$40.00

8" Black Forest Cake

$40.00
8" Mixed Fruit Cake

8" Mixed Fruit Cake

$42.00
8" Matcha Pudding Cake

8" Matcha Pudding Cake

$40.00
8" Mango Mousse

8" Mango Mousse

$42.00
8" Tiramisu

8" Tiramisu

$42.00

8” Mango Pudding Cream Cake

$40.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
2151 Lemoine Avenue, Fort Lee, NJ 07024

Directions

