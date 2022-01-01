Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Sunmerry Bakery - Fresh Meadows

review star

No reviews yet

18204 Horace Harding Expy

Fresh Meadows, NY 11365

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

8" Tiramisu
8" Mango Mousse
6" Matcha Redbean Pudding

Whole Cake

HB Candles

$2.50
6" Strawberry Cream

6" Strawberry Cream

$30.00

6" Black Forest

$30.00
6" Matcha Redbean Pudding

6" Matcha Redbean Pudding

$30.00

6" Spooky Oreo cake

$34.00

6" Mango Pudding Cream Cake

$30.00
8" Strawberry Cream Cake

8" Strawberry Cream Cake

$40.00

8" Black Forest

$40.00
8" Mix Fruit Paradise

8" Mix Fruit Paradise

$40.00
8" Matcha Pudding Cake

8" Matcha Pudding Cake

$40.00
8" Mango Mousse

8" Mango Mousse

$42.00
8" Tiramisu

8" Tiramisu

$42.00

8” Red Velvet Cake

$46.00

8” Mango pudding cream Cake

$40.00

Sliced Cake

Tiramisu Slice

Tiramisu Slice

$6.15
Chocolate Mousse Slice

Chocolate Mousse Slice

$6.15
Mango Mousse Slice

Mango Mousse Slice

$6.15
Strawberry Cream Slice

Strawberry Cream Slice

$5.95
Black Forest Slice

Black Forest Slice

$5.95
Mix Fruit Cake Slice

Mix Fruit Cake Slice

$5.95

Matcha Slice Cake

$5.95
Oreo Cake Slice

Oreo Cake Slice

$5.95

Taro slice cake

$6.15

Red Velvet Sliced Cake

$6.50

Strawberry crepe cake

$6.15

Rainbow crepe cake

$6.15

Puff

Original Cream Puff

Original Cream Puff

$3.50
Matcha Cream Puff

Matcha Cream Puff

$3.50
Tiramisu Cream Puff

Tiramisu Cream Puff

$3.50
Oreo Cream Puff

Oreo Cream Puff

$3.50

Strawberry Cream Puff

$4.75

Roll Cake

Custard Roll Cake

Custard Roll Cake

$3.15
Green Tea Roll Cake

Green Tea Roll Cake

$3.15
Nutella Roll Cake

Nutella Roll Cake

$3.95

Rainbow Roll Cake

$4.15

Taro Roll Cake

$3.25

Napoleon Cake

$5.95
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

18204 Horace Harding Expy, Fresh Meadows, NY 11365

Directions

Gallery
Sunmerry Bakery - Fresh Meadows image
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Spot Dessert Bar - Flushing
orange star4.3 • 2,748
39-16 Prince St Flushing, NY 11354
View restaurantnext
Tutto Calcio Espresso Bar
orange star4.0 • 21
12-44 Clintonville Street Whitestone, NY 11357
View restaurantnext
Parceros Bakery
orange star4.4 • 412
6354 Woodhaven Blvd Rego Park, NY 11374
View restaurantnext
Cannelle Patisserie - Jackson Heights
orange starNo Reviews
75-59 31st Ave East Elmhurst, NY 11370
View restaurantnext
Cafe Plein Air
orange starNo Reviews
68-38 Forest Ave Queens, NY 11385
View restaurantnext
Firefly New York - 45-12 43rd Ave
orange starNo Reviews
45-12 43rd Ave Sunnyside, NY 11104
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Fresh Meadows
Forest Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Queens Village
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Bayside
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Little Neck
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Jamaica
review star
Avg 4 (19 restaurants)
Rego Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Flushing
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Ozone Park
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Whitestone
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston