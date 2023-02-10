- Home
- /
- Grand Haven
- /
- The Unicorn Tavern - 415 S. Beechtree
The Unicorn Tavern 415 S. Beechtree
No reviews yet
415 S. Beechtree
Grand Haven, MI 49417
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Appetizers
Boney Bread
Don’t be afraid! Roasted beef bone marrow garlic bread with onion marmalade, lemon and fresh parsley
Sm Stoemp Croquets
Think stuffed tater-tots but better. House made mashers with mire poix, leeks, our house Belgian Forest ham & thyme, panko crusted and fried golden. Topped with scallions and served with Hela ketchup.
Lg Stoemp Croquets
Think stuffed tater-tots but better. House made mashers with mire poix, leeks, our house Belgian Forest ham & thyme, panko crusted and fried golden. Topped with scallions and served with Hela ketchup.
Sm Pretzel Bites
House made & served with Monk’s mustard. V
Lg Pretzel Bites
House made & served with Monk’s mustard. V
The Monk’s Board
A giant pretzel, black oak sausage, house made Belgian Forest ham, onion marmalade & fig jam, Monk’s mustard, & sweet honey mustard, seasonal fruit salad, pickled mushrooms, Danish blue cheese & Trappist cheese sauce.
Mug Club Member Cup O' Snacks
The Fries
Sm Unicorn Pomme Frites
House made hand-cut fries with course sea salt & served with your choice of our house sauces: Garlic aioli, Hela ketchup V GF or traditional Andalouse sauce. GF
Lg Unicorn Pomme Frites
House made hand-cut fries with course sea salt & served with your choice of our house sauces: Garlic aioli, Hela ketchup V GF or traditional Andalouse sauce. GF
Sm Drunken “Flemish” Frites
Best made better with our house Carbonnade Flamande, crispy molasses onions, Raclette fondue & beer syrup drizzle.
Lg Drunken “Flemish” Frites
Best made better with our house Carbonnade Flamande, crispy molasses onions, Raclette fondue & beer syrup drizzle.
Sm Mushroom Poutine Frites
Our house pomme frites served sloppy with mushrooms gravy and Violife cheese curds V
Lg Mushroom Poutine Frites
Our house pomme frites served sloppy with mushrooms gravy and Violife cheese curds V
Soups & Salads
Sm Belgian Onion
You know it’s cousin, French Onion. Trappist ale broth, Chimay-Havarti au gratin & French bread “crouton” make this “merveilleuse”.
Lg Belgian Onion
You know it’s cousin, French Onion. Trappist ale broth, Chimay-Havarti au gratin & French bread “crouton” make this “merveilleuse”.
Sm Moroccan Stew
House made with stewed tomatoes, roasted chickpeas, sweet potatoes, lentils and a collection of sweet & savory spices. V Served with a chunk of charred French bread upon request.
Lg Moroccan Stew
House made with stewed tomatoes, roasted chickpeas, sweet potatoes, lentils and a collection of sweet & savory spices. V Served with a chunk of charred French bread upon request.
Sm Carbonnade Flamande
Traditional Flemish beef & beer stew. This classic dish is big, bold & unforgettably Belgian. It is both comfort food and a decadent treat. Small portion available without bread boule
Lg Carbonnade Flamande
Traditional Flemish beef & beer stew. This classic dish is big, bold & unforgettably Belgian. It is both comfort food and a decadent treat. Served in a fresh baked sourdough boule.
Sm Winter Roots
Fresh kale, roasted sweet potato, parsnips, beets & savory quinoa grain tossed in a cranberry-white balsamic vinaigrette with Violife feta, praline walnuts and light balsamic reduction drizzle V GF
Lg Winter Roots
Fresh kale, roasted sweet potato, parsnips, beets & savory quinoa grain tossed in a cranberry-white balsamic vinaigrette with Violife feta, praline walnuts and light balsamic reduction drizzle V GF
Sm Caesar Salad
Romaine hearts, shaved romano, house made Caesar dressing served with a Pecorino tuile and charred French bread. Substitute Boney Bread for $1 Anchovies served upon request for $1
Lg Caesar Salad
Romaine hearts, shaved romano, house made Caesar dressing served with a Pecorino tuile and charred French bread. Substitute Boney Bread for $1 Anchovies served upon request for $1
Sm Endive Pear Salad Boats
Belgian Endive with cognac poached pear, Danish blue cheese, Belgian Forest lardons, pistachio-cashew crumble, & Dijon dressing. GF
Lg Endive Pear Salad Boats
Belgian Endive with cognac poached pear, Danish blue cheese, Belgian Forest lardons, pistachio-cashew crumble, & Dijon dressing. GF
Handhelds
Half Au Fromage Fondue - The Grilled Cheese
Violife Mozzarella cheese, garlic mushrooms, vine-ripened tomatoes, on Michigan Bread sourdough. V KF Make it Croque Monsieur-style with Belgian Forest ham & topped with bechamel 4
Full Au Fromage Fondue - The Grilled Cheese
Violife Mozzarella cheese, garlic mushrooms, vine-ripened tomatoes, on Michigan Bread sourdough. V KF Make it Croque Monsieur-style with Belgian Forest ham & topped with bechamel 4
Half Scourmont Schnitzel
Breaded pork tenderloin cutlet, Raclette cheese fondue, house pickles and Monk’s mustard on a Pretzel bun. Wiener schnitzel-style with a fried egg 2 and/or Jager schnitzel-style with garlic mushrooms 2
Full Scourmont Schnitzel
Breaded pork tenderloin cutlet, Raclette cheese fondue, house pickles and Monk’s mustard on a Pretzel bun. Wiener schnitzel-style with a fried egg 2 and/or Jager schnitzel-style with garlic mushrooms 2
Half Mitraillette
Traditional Belgian sandwich. House Belgian Forest ham, pomme frites, Trappist cheese sauce, house pickles & our Monk’s mustard on a Michigan Bread ciabatta hoagie bun.
Full Mitraillette
Traditional Belgian sandwich. House Belgian Forest ham, pomme frites, Trappist cheese sauce, house pickles & our Monk’s mustard on a Michigan Bread ciabatta hoagie bun.
Half Bruges Hot Chicken
House made Belgian waffle bun, golden fried chicken thigh, house pickles, honey coleslaw & Euro-Nashville hot sauce. DF KF
Full Bruges Hot Chicken
House made Belgian waffle bun, golden fried chicken thigh, house pickles, honey coleslaw & Euro-Nashville hot sauce. DF KF
The Burgers
Half De Base Dubbel
Twin smash-burger patties, vine-ripened tomato, red onion, house pickles, Monk’s mustard and Hela ketchup on a pretzel bun. Add Danish-blue, Chimay-Harvarti or Raclette fondue 2 Add crispy Belgian Forest lardon 2 KF
Full De Base Dubbel
Twin smash-burger patties, vine-ripened tomato, red onion, house pickles, Monk’s mustard and Hela ketchup on a pretzel bun. Add Danish-blue, Chimay-Harvarti or Raclette fondue 2 Add crispy Belgian Forest lardon 2 KF
Half The Brussels Burger
Twin smash-burgers, Belgian Forest ham, Chimay cheese, Andalouse sauce, crispy molasses onions, garlic mushrooms & Monk’s mustard on a pretzel bun.
Full The Brussels Burger
Twin smash-burgers, Belgian Forest ham, Chimay cheese, Andalouse sauce, crispy molasses onions, garlic mushrooms & Monk’s mustard on a pretzel bun.
Half Cha-Cha-Cha-Chickpea Burger
House made chickpea & chia patty, seared & topped with vegan garlic aioli, spinach, vine ripened tomatoes on a pretzel bun. V Order it Mushroom & “Mozz” style for 2 V
Full Cha-Cha-Cha-Chickpea Burger
House made chickpea & chia patty, seared & topped with vegan garlic aioli, spinach, vine ripened tomatoes on a pretzel bun. V Order it Mushroom & “Mozz” style for 2 V
Entrees
1/2lb Moules Frites
1⁄2 pound Mussels sauteed in French white wine and finished with garlic, leeks, onion, shallots, butter, fresh parsley and frites.
1lb Moules Frites
1 pound Mussels sauteed in French white wine and finished with garlic, leeks, onion, shallots, butter, fresh parsley and frites.
Fish N' Frites
Golden-fried beer battered Haddock with house tarter, coleslaw & Old Bay frites DF KF
Steak & Frites
Marinated, seared Angus flank steak with bearnaise, shallot marmalade & frites GF KF
Jagerin Vol-Au-Vent
Savory cremini, shiitake & button mushrooms sauteed with shallots, asparagus & roasted- garlic parsnip-yam-beet mix. Tossed in a “creamy” vegan bechamel and crowned with a puff pastry shell V
Flemish Mac & Cheese
Wagon wheel pasta, leeks, Chimay cheese, bechamel, Trappist cheese sauce. KF Add Belgian Forest lardon 2. Add Carbonnade Flamande 4
Family Style
Tommy For The Table
Dry-aged 32-ounce Tomahawk steak, grilled medium-rare. Served with frites, buttermilk- blue cheese, bearnaise & haricot vert. GF
Chicken & Waffles
4 golden-fried quarter chickens and selection of our sweet & savory Brussel-style waffles served with maple syrup, Euro-Nashville & Trappist cheese dipping sauces, honey coleslaw & frites
Pork Cassoulet
A large cast iron pot filled with pork tenderloin cutlets, Toulouse sausage, Belgian Forest ham & confit chicken thighs in a rich duck fat white bean stew. Served with roasted haricot vert and a loaf of boney bread.
Desserts
Unicorn Sundae
Lime & orange sherbet, marshmallow fluff, Skittles, Oreo cookie crumble with a house made dark chocolate waffle cone horn
Brie Vanilla Ice Cream
Made with real magic. Served with puff pastry wafers, caramelized Pear-maple drizzle. Truly Dessert Au Fromage!
Limoncello Cheesecake Brulee
Ask Chef Scotty for his secret limoncello recipe. Rich, sweet and tart. Rich whipped Violife cream cheese filling with house made limoncello, graham cracker crumb and crunchy bruleed sugar shell V
Fluffer Bacon, PB & J Nutter
Dark chocolate Stroop waffle with peanut butter, marshmallow fluff, house made Belgian Forest lardons & fig jam. DF
Kids Menu
Add Sides & Sauces
$ide Trappist Cheese Sauce
$ide Hela Ketchup
$ide Garlic Aioli
$ide Andalouse
$ide Monk's Mustard
$ide Honey Mustard
$ide Dijon
$ide Not Hela Ketchup
$ide Bechemal
$ide Remoulade
Side Lemon Wedge
Pomme Frites
Fruit Salad
Small Caesar Salad
Add $lice French Bread
Cocktails
1. Beez Sneez NA
2. Sour Apple NA (Copy)
3. Hibiscus Spritz NA
4. Hydration Station NA (Copy)
Amaretto Sour
Aperol Spritz
Aperol, prosecco & soda. Make it Winter Style with Sloe Gin
Before You Interupt Me
Bombay Sapphire gin, Green Chartreuse, Luxardo maraschino liqueur, and fresh lime juice. Always strive to have the last word.
Black Russian
Blackberry Apple Spritz
Bols Sour Apple liqueur, Giffard crème du mure, prosecco & white wine
Bloody Mary
Bramble On!
Bombay Bramble gin, New Holland Knickerbocker blueberry gin, Giffard crème de mure, fresh lemon juice, our house syrup and lemon-blackberry wheel. Now’s the time. The time is now.
BYOG&T Tier 1
BYOG&T Tier 2
BYOG&T Tier 3
BYOG&T Tier 4
Caipirinha
Choose Your Own Adventure
You pick the gin. You pick the tonic. You pick the botanicals.
Cosmopolitan
Cucumber Gin Spritz
Cucumber, Hendrick’s gin, house rich syrup, fresh lime juice, house orange bitters & prosecco.
Dark & Stormy
East End
Espresso Martini
French 75
Gin & Juice Spritz
Junipero gin, grapefruit & orange juice, house rich syrup & prosecco
Gin On You Pisco Diamond
Be a good kid. Do your homework. Go to college. Take out loads of student loans. Graduate at the top of your class. Get a job bartending. Make the perfect drink. Bombay Sapphire, Barsol Pisco Quebranta, simple syrup, fresh lime juice, egg white & orange bitters.
Hot For Teacher - Draft
In The Year 2000
Jack Rose Is The Bees Knees
The South Side is similar to a Gimlet but a little more refreshing due to the mint. This is our version. East End Rocks!
Lemon Drop Martini
Let Me Kiss The Sky
Lillet Spritz
Lillet Blanco, Junipero gin, fresh lemon juice, house rich syrup & soda
Manhattan
Margarita
Mint Julep
Mojito
Monthly Feature Spritz
Moscow Mule
Ms. Lynd
Ford’s London dry gin, Belvedere vodka, Lillet Blanc, house orange bitters and a lemon twist. Maybe she’ll tell you her first name.
Negroni Sbagilato Spritz
Negroni Sbagliato
Campari, Carpano Antica Formula vermouth & prosecco
Paloma
Placebo
Rob Roy
Sazerac
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Shine On You Pisco Diamond
St. Germain Spritz
Tequila Sunrise
The Daiquiri
Plantation 3 Star Jamaican rum (the workhorse), Two James Doctor Bird rum (for some funky balance), fresh lime juice and our special Unicorn house syrup. It’s a little different but still classic.
The East End
The South Side is similar to a Gimlet but a little more refreshing due to the mint. This is our version. East End Rocks!
The Flip
Ejijah Craig Small Batch bourbon, Tawny port, house syrup, heavy cream and egg yolk makes this cocktail concept classy but fun at parties.
The Long Drink - Draft
The Martini - Gin (Premium)
The Martini - Gin (Standard)
The Martini - Vodka (Premium)
The Martini - Vodka (Standard)
The Martini Family - Gin
You have a couple of choices. Gin? Standard or Premium? Ford’s London Dry or Monkey 47 gin, Dolin dry vermouth & a lemon twist. Make ‘em dirty with an addition of olive brine.
The Martini Family - Vodka
You have a couple of choices. Vodka? Standard or Premium? Belvedere or Grey Goose VX vodka, Dolin dry vermouth & house olive Make ‘em dirty with an addition of olive brine.
The Negroni
The Negroni - French-style
French-style: Nolet’s dry silver gin, Suze liqueur, Lillet Blanc. Equal parts ‘cause, them’s the rules.
The Old Fashioned
Elijah Craig Small Batch bourbon, Agostura Bitters and a sweet little sugar cube are all that’s needed.
The Science Of Flight
Long Road Sovereign gin, Combier crème de violette, Luxardo maraschino liqueur, fresh lemon juice, Unicorn house rich syrup, and sour cherries.
The Sidecar
Balancing Pierre Ferrand Amber cognac, Pierre Ferrand Dry curacao, Cointreau, house syrup, fresh lemon juice is like riding in a motorcycle sidecar.
Whisky Sour
White Russian
Draft Beers
Burzurk Unicorn United
Oddside Project Unicorn
Grand Armory Moonbow Brown
Brew Detroit Cerveza Oscura
Barrel & Beam Terrior
Perrin Black Nitro
La Fin Du Monde
Petrus Aged Red
BBA Scotch Silly
Chimay Premiere Red
Chimay Cinq Cents White
Chimay Grand Reserve Blue
Michigan Canned Beers
Bell’s Two Hearted
Brew Detroit Cervesa Del Ray
Brew Detroit Yum Town
Broadleaf Sour Lake
Dark Horse Amber
Dark Horse Plead The Fifth
Founders All Day IPA
Founders Centennial
Grand Armory Mother Smucker
Grand Armory Nutter Yer Business
New Holland Tangerine Space
Oddside CPA
Perrin Blackberry IPA
Pigeon Hill OCP
Rake Project Marley Biere
Shorts Bellaire Brown
Shorts Soft Parade
Stroh’s
Stroh’s Light
Storm Cloud Rainmaker Pale
Strom Cloud The Nightswimmer Stout
Trail Point Oh MI Amber
Trail Point The Mobfather
Vivant Farmhand
Upper Hand Kolsch
NA Canned Beers
Belgian & Belgian Style Bottled Beers
Abt 12
Abt Tripel
Barrel & Beam Spooky Kriek
Barrel & Beam Tart
Barrel & Beam. Terre A Terre
Boon Framboise
Boon Kriek
D' Achouffe Houblon
Delirium Nocturnum
Delirium Tremens
Dragonmead Final Absolution
Duchesse De Bourgogne
Dupont Saison
Duvel Strong Blond
Goudon Carolous Classic
Greens Discovery Amber GF
Gulden Draak 9000
Jolly Pumpkin La Roja
Lindemans Cassis
Lindemans Peche
Monk’s Café Sour
Petrus Aged Pale
Piraat Belgian Strong
Rodenbach Grand Cru
Une Annee Framboise
Trappist Bottled Beers
Draft Wine
Red Wine
Pas de Probleme Pinot Noir
Chateau des Arnauds Bordeaux Rouge
Chateau Du Caillau Malbec
Chateau de la Font du Loup
Laura Lardy La Gourde A Gamay
Mas de Volques Duche d'Uzes
Commanderie Des Hospialiters GSM
Chateau Greysac Medoc Bordeaux
Chateau Bourdieu Blaye Bordeaux AOC
Familia Pacheco Organic Monastrell
Noster Inicial Priorat
Marques De Murrieta Rioja Reserva
Tera Rusa Barolo
Rocca Delle Macie Chianti Classico Riserva
Zenato Alanera Rosso
Borgo Scopeto Borgonero Super Tuscan
White Wine
Alain de la Treille Touraine Sauvignon Blanc
Novellum Chardonnay
Les Gentilhommes Macon-Peronne Chardonnay
Domaine Font Mars Picpoul de Pinet
Andre Scherer Gewurztraminer
Clarendelle Bordeaux Blanc
Brand Riesling Feinherb
Heymann-Lowenstein Riesling Dry
Schloss Vollrads Estate Reisling Qualitatswein
Bottega Vinaia Pinot Grigio
Champagne
Vodka
SGL Gordons
SGL Belvedere
SGL Eastern Kille
SGL Grey Goose
SGL Grey Goose Vx
SGL Hawthorne
SGL Titos
SGL Smirnoff Citrus
SGL Smirnoff Raspberry
SGL Smirnoff Vanilla
LONG Gordons
LONG Belvedere
LONG Eastern Kille
LONG Grey Goose
LONG Grey Goose Vx
LONG Hawthorne
LONG Titos
LONG Smirnoff Citrus
LONG Smirnoff Raspberry
LONG Smirnoff Vanilla
Gin
SGL Gordons
SGL Arbor Spring
SGL Arbor Winter
SGL Aviation
SGL Bols Genever
SGL Beefeater Pink
SGL Bombay Sapphire
SGL Bombay Bramble
SGL Drumshanbo Irish
SGL Eastern Kille American Dry
SGL Fords London Dry
SGL Gray Whale
SGL Hendricks
SGL Highclere Castle
SGL Indoggo Strawberry
SGL Junipero
SGL Long Road Michigin
SGL Long Road Sovereign
SGL New Holland BA
SGL New Holland Blueberry
SGL Nikka Coffey
SGL Nolets Silver
SGL Monkey 47
SGL Plymouth
SGL St. George Terroir
SGL Stray Dog
SGL The Botanist
SGL Two James G Force
LONG Gordons
LONG Arbor Spring
LONG Arbor Winter
LONG Aviation
LONG Bols Genever
LONG Beefeater Pink
LONG Bombay Sapphire
LONG Bombay Bramble
LONG Drumshanbo Irish
LONG Eastern Kille American Dry
LONG Fords London Dry
LONG Gray Whale
LONG Hendricks
LONG Highclere Castle
LONG Indoggo Strawberry
LONG Junipero
LONG Long Road Michigin
LONG Long Road Sovereign
LONG New Holland BA
LONG New Holland Blueberry
LONG Nikka Coffey
LONG Nolets Silver
LONG Monkey 47
LONG Plymouth
LONG St. George Terroir
LONG Stray Dog
LONG The Botanist
LONG Two James G Force
Tequila
Whiskey
SGL Benchmark
SGL Black Velvet Caramel
SGL Bulliet Rye
SGL Crown Royal
SGL Crown Royal Peach
SGL George Dickel
SGL Jameson
SGL Redbreast 12 Year
SGL Teeling Small Batch
SGL Whistlepig 10 Year
LONG Benchmark
LONG Black Velvet Caramel
LONG Bulliet Rye
LONG Crown Royal
LONG Crown Royal Peach
LONG George Dickel
LONG Jameson
LONG Redbreast 12 Year
LONG Teeling Small Batch
LONG Whistlepig 10 Year
Scotch/Bourbon
SGL Ardbeg 10 Year
SGL Glenmorangie 12 Year
SGL Macallan 12 Year
SGL Monkey Shoulder
SGL Basil Haydens
SGL Elijah Craig
SGL Green Door
SGL Iron Fish Maple
SGL Makers Mark
SGL Old Forester 1910
SGL Two James Widow
SGL Woodford Reserve
SGL Woodford D Oaked
LONG Ardbeg 10 Year
LONG Glenmorangie 12 Year
LONG Macallan 12 Year
LONG Monkey Shoulder
LONG Basil Haydens
LONG Elijah Craig
LONG Green Door
LONG Iron Fish Maple
LONG Makers Mark
LONG Old Forester 1910
LONG Two James Widow
LONG Woodford Reserve
LONG Woodford D Oaked
Liqueurs/Cordials
SGL Amaretto Di Saronno
SGL Aperol
SGL Amaro Montenegro
SGL Barsol Quebranta Pisco
SGL Bols Sour Apple
SGL Cachaca Leblon
SGL Caffe Lolita
SGL Campari
SGL Carolans Irish Cream
SGL Chartreuse Green
SGL Cointreau
SGL Combier Violette
SGL Combier Apricot
SGL Di Saronno Amaretto
SGL Fernet Branca
SGL Fernet Branca Menta
SGL Frangelico
SGL Giffard Banana
SGL Giffard Creme de Mure
SGL Giffard Crème de Peche
SGL Giffard Creme de Cacao
SGL Heering Cherry
SGL Jagermeister
SGL Lairds Apple Brandy
SGL Luxardo Maraschino
SGL Malort
SGL Pierre Ferrand Dry Curacao
SGL Pierre Ferrand Ambre Cognac
SGL Rum Chata
SGL St. Germain
UNDERBERG
LONG Amaretto Di Saronno
LONG Aperol
LONG Amaro Montenegro
LONG Barsol Quebranta Pisco
LONG Bols Sour Apple
LONG Cachaca Leblon
LONG Caffe Lolita
LONG Campari
LONG Carolans Irish Cream
LONG Chartreuse Green
LONG Cointreau
LONG Combier Violette
LONG Combier Apricot
LONG Di Saronno Amaretto
LONG Fernet Branca
LONG Fernet Branca Menta
LONG Frangelico
LONG Giffard Banana
LONG Giffard Creme de Mure
LONG Giffard Crème de Peche
LONG Giffard Creme de Cacao
LONG Heering Cherry
LONG Jagermeister
LONG Lairds Apple Brandy
LONG Luxardo Maraschino
LONG Malort
LONG Pierre Ferrand Dry Curacao
LONG Pierre Ferrand Ambre Cognac
LONG Rum Chata
LONG St. Germain
Hors D’Oeuvre
Salade
Tenue dans le Main
Le Burger
Plat Principals
Pay It Forward Dessert
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
A Belgian-inspired gastropub located in East End Grand Haven
415 S. Beechtree, Grand Haven, MI 49417