The Unicorn Tavern 415 S. Beechtree

415 S. Beechtree

Grand Haven, MI 49417

Appetizers

Boney Bread

$9.00

Don’t be afraid! Roasted beef bone marrow garlic bread with onion marmalade, lemon and fresh parsley

Sm Stoemp Croquets

$6.00

Think stuffed tater-tots but better. House made mashers with mire poix, leeks, our house Belgian Forest ham & thyme, panko crusted and fried golden. Topped with scallions and served with Hela ketchup.

Lg Stoemp Croquets

$10.00

Think stuffed tater-tots but better. House made mashers with mire poix, leeks, our house Belgian Forest ham & thyme, panko crusted and fried golden. Topped with scallions and served with Hela ketchup.

Sm Pretzel Bites

$4.00

House made & served with Monk’s mustard. V

Lg Pretzel Bites

$7.00

House made & served with Monk’s mustard. V

The Monk’s Board

$20.00

A giant pretzel, black oak sausage, house made Belgian Forest ham, onion marmalade & fig jam, Monk’s mustard, & sweet honey mustard, seasonal fruit salad, pickled mushrooms, Danish blue cheese & Trappist cheese sauce.

Mug Club Member Cup O' Snacks

The Fries

Sm Unicorn Pomme Frites

$4.00

House made hand-cut fries with course sea salt & served with your choice of our house sauces: Garlic aioli, Hela ketchup V GF or traditional Andalouse sauce. GF

Lg Unicorn Pomme Frites

$7.00

House made hand-cut fries with course sea salt & served with your choice of our house sauces: Garlic aioli, Hela ketchup V GF or traditional Andalouse sauce. GF

Sm Drunken “Flemish” Frites

$6.00

Best made better with our house Carbonnade Flamande, crispy molasses onions, Raclette fondue & beer syrup drizzle.

Lg Drunken “Flemish” Frites

$9.00Out of stock

Best made better with our house Carbonnade Flamande, crispy molasses onions, Raclette fondue & beer syrup drizzle.

Sm Mushroom Poutine Frites

$6.00

Our house pomme frites served sloppy with mushrooms gravy and Violife cheese curds V

Lg Mushroom Poutine Frites

$9.00

Our house pomme frites served sloppy with mushrooms gravy and Violife cheese curds V

Soups & Salads

Sm Belgian Onion

$6.00

You know it’s cousin, French Onion. Trappist ale broth, Chimay-Havarti au gratin & French bread “crouton” make this “merveilleuse”.

Lg Belgian Onion

$8.00

You know it’s cousin, French Onion. Trappist ale broth, Chimay-Havarti au gratin & French bread “crouton” make this “merveilleuse”.

Sm Moroccan Stew

$5.00

House made with stewed tomatoes, roasted chickpeas, sweet potatoes, lentils and a collection of sweet & savory spices. V Served with a chunk of charred French bread upon request.

Lg Moroccan Stew

$7.00

House made with stewed tomatoes, roasted chickpeas, sweet potatoes, lentils and a collection of sweet & savory spices. V Served with a chunk of charred French bread upon request.

Sm Carbonnade Flamande

$5.00Out of stock

Traditional Flemish beef & beer stew. This classic dish is big, bold & unforgettably Belgian. It is both comfort food and a decadent treat. Small portion available without bread boule

Lg Carbonnade Flamande

$12.00Out of stock

Traditional Flemish beef & beer stew. This classic dish is big, bold & unforgettably Belgian. It is both comfort food and a decadent treat. Served in a fresh baked sourdough boule.

Sm Winter Roots

$9.00

Fresh kale, roasted sweet potato, parsnips, beets & savory quinoa grain tossed in a cranberry-white balsamic vinaigrette with Violife feta, praline walnuts and light balsamic reduction drizzle V GF

Lg Winter Roots

$14.00

Fresh kale, roasted sweet potato, parsnips, beets & savory quinoa grain tossed in a cranberry-white balsamic vinaigrette with Violife feta, praline walnuts and light balsamic reduction drizzle V GF

Sm Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine hearts, shaved romano, house made Caesar dressing served with a Pecorino tuile and charred French bread. Substitute Boney Bread for $1 Anchovies served upon request for $1

Lg Caesar Salad

$13.00

Romaine hearts, shaved romano, house made Caesar dressing served with a Pecorino tuile and charred French bread. Substitute Boney Bread for $1 Anchovies served upon request for $1

Sm Endive Pear Salad Boats

$8.00

Belgian Endive with cognac poached pear, Danish blue cheese, Belgian Forest lardons, pistachio-cashew crumble, & Dijon dressing. GF

Lg Endive Pear Salad Boats

$13.00

Belgian Endive with cognac poached pear, Danish blue cheese, Belgian Forest lardons, pistachio-cashew crumble, & Dijon dressing. GF

Handhelds

Half Au Fromage Fondue - The Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Violife Mozzarella cheese, garlic mushrooms, vine-ripened tomatoes, on Michigan Bread sourdough. V KF Make it Croque Monsieur-style with Belgian Forest ham & topped with bechamel 4

Full Au Fromage Fondue - The Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Violife Mozzarella cheese, garlic mushrooms, vine-ripened tomatoes, on Michigan Bread sourdough. V KF Make it Croque Monsieur-style with Belgian Forest ham & topped with bechamel 4

Half Scourmont Schnitzel

$10.00

Breaded pork tenderloin cutlet, Raclette cheese fondue, house pickles and Monk’s mustard on a Pretzel bun. Wiener schnitzel-style with a fried egg 2 and/or Jager schnitzel-style with garlic mushrooms 2

Full Scourmont Schnitzel

$13.00

Breaded pork tenderloin cutlet, Raclette cheese fondue, house pickles and Monk’s mustard on a Pretzel bun. Wiener schnitzel-style with a fried egg 2 and/or Jager schnitzel-style with garlic mushrooms 2

Half Mitraillette

$14.00

Traditional Belgian sandwich. House Belgian Forest ham, pomme frites, Trappist cheese sauce, house pickles & our Monk’s mustard on a Michigan Bread ciabatta hoagie bun.

Full Mitraillette

$18.00

Traditional Belgian sandwich. House Belgian Forest ham, pomme frites, Trappist cheese sauce, house pickles & our Monk’s mustard on a Michigan Bread ciabatta hoagie bun.

Half Bruges Hot Chicken

$10.00

House made Belgian waffle bun, golden fried chicken thigh, house pickles, honey coleslaw & Euro-Nashville hot sauce. DF KF

Full Bruges Hot Chicken

$13.00

House made Belgian waffle bun, golden fried chicken thigh, house pickles, honey coleslaw & Euro-Nashville hot sauce. DF KF

The Burgers

Half De Base Dubbel

$8.00

Twin smash-burger patties, vine-ripened tomato, red onion, house pickles, Monk’s mustard and Hela ketchup on a pretzel bun. Add Danish-blue, Chimay-Harvarti or Raclette fondue 2 Add crispy Belgian Forest lardon 2 KF

Full De Base Dubbel

$11.00

Twin smash-burger patties, vine-ripened tomato, red onion, house pickles, Monk’s mustard and Hela ketchup on a pretzel bun. Add Danish-blue, Chimay-Harvarti or Raclette fondue 2 Add crispy Belgian Forest lardon 2 KF

Half The Brussels Burger

$9.00

Twin smash-burgers, Belgian Forest ham, Chimay cheese, Andalouse sauce, crispy molasses onions, garlic mushrooms & Monk’s mustard on a pretzel bun.

Full The Brussels Burger

$12.00

Twin smash-burgers, Belgian Forest ham, Chimay cheese, Andalouse sauce, crispy molasses onions, garlic mushrooms & Monk’s mustard on a pretzel bun.

Half Cha-Cha-Cha-Chickpea Burger

$9.00

House made chickpea & chia patty, seared & topped with vegan garlic aioli, spinach, vine ripened tomatoes on a pretzel bun. V Order it Mushroom & “Mozz” style for 2 V

Full Cha-Cha-Cha-Chickpea Burger

$12.00

House made chickpea & chia patty, seared & topped with vegan garlic aioli, spinach, vine ripened tomatoes on a pretzel bun. V Order it Mushroom & “Mozz” style for 2 V

Entrees

1/2lb Moules Frites

$16.00Out of stock

1⁄2 pound Mussels sauteed in French white wine and finished with garlic, leeks, onion, shallots, butter, fresh parsley and frites.

1lb Moules Frites

$18.00

1 pound Mussels sauteed in French white wine and finished with garlic, leeks, onion, shallots, butter, fresh parsley and frites.

Fish N' Frites

$16.00

Golden-fried beer battered Haddock with house tarter, coleslaw & Old Bay frites DF KF

Steak & Frites

$18.00

Marinated, seared Angus flank steak with bearnaise, shallot marmalade & frites GF KF

Jagerin Vol-Au-Vent

$16.00

Savory cremini, shiitake & button mushrooms sauteed with shallots, asparagus & roasted- garlic parsnip-yam-beet mix. Tossed in a “creamy” vegan bechamel and crowned with a puff pastry shell V

Flemish Mac & Cheese

$13.00

Wagon wheel pasta, leeks, Chimay cheese, bechamel, Trappist cheese sauce. KF Add Belgian Forest lardon 2. Add Carbonnade Flamande 4

Family Style

Tommy For The Table

$150.00Out of stock

Dry-aged 32-ounce Tomahawk steak, grilled medium-rare. Served with frites, buttermilk- blue cheese, bearnaise & haricot vert. GF

Chicken & Waffles

$125.00Out of stock

4 golden-fried quarter chickens and selection of our sweet & savory Brussel-style waffles served with maple syrup, Euro-Nashville & Trappist cheese dipping sauces, honey coleslaw & frites

Pork Cassoulet

$135.00Out of stock

A large cast iron pot filled with pork tenderloin cutlets, Toulouse sausage, Belgian Forest ham & confit chicken thighs in a rich duck fat white bean stew. Served with roasted haricot vert and a loaf of boney bread.

Desserts

Unicorn Sundae

$8.00

Lime & orange sherbet, marshmallow fluff, Skittles, Oreo cookie crumble with a house made dark chocolate waffle cone horn

Brie Vanilla Ice Cream

$8.00

Made with real magic. Served with puff pastry wafers, caramelized Pear-maple drizzle. Truly Dessert Au Fromage!

Limoncello Cheesecake Brulee

$8.00Out of stock

Ask Chef Scotty for his secret limoncello recipe. Rich, sweet and tart. Rich whipped Violife cream cheese filling with house made limoncello, graham cracker crumb and crunchy bruleed sugar shell V

Fluffer Bacon, PB & J Nutter

$8.00Out of stock

Dark chocolate Stroop waffle with peanut butter, marshmallow fluff, house made Belgian Forest lardons & fig jam. DF

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Chicken & Waffle

$8.00

Kid Burger

$8.00

Kid Moules & Frites

$8.00

Kids Steak

$8.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kids Fish & Frites

$8.00

Add Sides & Sauces

$ide Trappist Cheese Sauce

$1.00

$ide Hela Ketchup

$0.25

$ide Garlic Aioli

$0.25

$ide Andalouse

$0.25

$ide Monk's Mustard

$0.25

$ide Honey Mustard

$0.25

$ide Dijon

$0.25

$ide Not Hela Ketchup

$ide Bechemal

$1.00

$ide Remoulade

$0.25

Side Lemon Wedge

Pomme Frites

$2.00Out of stock

Fruit Salad

$4.00

Small Caesar Salad

$5.00

Add $lice French Bread

$1.00

Cocktails

1. Beez Sneez NA

$5.50

2. Sour Apple NA (Copy)

$5.50

3. Hibiscus Spritz NA

$5.50

4. Hydration Station NA (Copy)

$5.50

Amaretto Sour

Aperol Spritz

$13.00

Aperol, prosecco & soda. Make it Winter Style with Sloe Gin

Before You Interupt Me

$13.00

Bombay Sapphire gin, Green Chartreuse, Luxardo maraschino liqueur, and fresh lime juice. Always strive to have the last word.

Black Russian

Blackberry Apple Spritz

$10.00

Bols Sour Apple liqueur, Giffard crème du mure, prosecco & white wine

Bloody Mary

Bramble On!

$13.00

Bombay Bramble gin, New Holland Knickerbocker blueberry gin, Giffard crème de mure, fresh lemon juice, our house syrup and lemon-blackberry wheel. Now’s the time. The time is now.

BYOG&T Tier 1

$11.00

BYOG&T Tier 2

$13.00

BYOG&T Tier 3

$15.00

BYOG&T Tier 4

$17.50

Caipirinha

Choose Your Own Adventure

You pick the gin. You pick the tonic. You pick the botanicals.

Cosmopolitan

Cucumber Gin Spritz

$13.00

Cucumber, Hendrick’s gin, house rich syrup, fresh lime juice, house orange bitters & prosecco.

Dark & Stormy

East End

$13.00

Espresso Martini

French 75

Gin & Juice Spritz

$10.00

Junipero gin, grapefruit & orange juice, house rich syrup & prosecco

Gin On You Pisco Diamond

$13.00

Be a good kid. Do your homework. Go to college. Take out loads of student loans. Graduate at the top of your class. Get a job bartending. Make the perfect drink. Bombay Sapphire, Barsol Pisco Quebranta, simple syrup, fresh lime juice, egg white & orange bitters.

Hot For Teacher - Draft

$9.00Out of stock

In The Year 2000

$13.00

Jack Rose Is The Bees Knees

$13.00

The South Side is similar to a Gimlet but a little more refreshing due to the mint. This is our version. East End Rocks!

Lemon Drop Martini

Let Me Kiss The Sky

$13.00

Lillet Spritz

$13.00

Lillet Blanco, Junipero gin, fresh lemon juice, house rich syrup & soda

Manhattan

Margarita

Mint Julep

Mojito

Monthly Feature Spritz

$10.00

Moscow Mule

Ms. Lynd

$13.00

Ford’s London dry gin, Belvedere vodka, Lillet Blanc, house orange bitters and a lemon twist. Maybe she’ll tell you her first name.

Negroni Sbagilato Spritz

$10.00

Negroni Sbagliato

$10.00

Campari, Carpano Antica Formula vermouth & prosecco

Paloma

Placebo

$5.50

Rob Roy

Sazerac

Screwdriver

Sea Breeze

Shine On You Pisco Diamond

$13.00

St. Germain Spritz

$13.00

Tequila Sunrise

The Daiquiri

$10.00

Plantation 3 Star Jamaican rum (the workhorse), Two James Doctor Bird rum (for some funky balance), fresh lime juice and our special Unicorn house syrup. It’s a little different but still classic.

The East End

$10.00

The South Side is similar to a Gimlet but a little more refreshing due to the mint. This is our version. East End Rocks!

The Flip

$10.00

Ejijah Craig Small Batch bourbon, Tawny port, house syrup, heavy cream and egg yolk makes this cocktail concept classy but fun at parties.

The Long Drink - Draft

$9.00Out of stock

The Martini - Gin (Premium)

$17.50

The Martini - Gin (Standard)

$13.00

The Martini - Vodka (Premium)

$17.50

The Martini - Vodka (Standard)

$13.00

The Martini Family - Gin

$13.00

You have a couple of choices. Gin? Standard or Premium? Ford’s London Dry or Monkey 47 gin, Dolin dry vermouth & a lemon twist. Make ‘em dirty with an addition of olive brine.

The Martini Family - Vodka

$13.00

You have a couple of choices. Vodka? Standard or Premium? Belvedere or Grey Goose VX vodka, Dolin dry vermouth & house olive Make ‘em dirty with an addition of olive brine.

The Negroni

$13.00

The Negroni - French-style

$13.00

French-style: Nolet’s dry silver gin, Suze liqueur, Lillet Blanc. Equal parts ‘cause, them’s the rules.

The Old Fashioned

$10.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch bourbon, Agostura Bitters and a sweet little sugar cube are all that’s needed.

The Science Of Flight

$13.00

Long Road Sovereign gin, Combier crème de violette, Luxardo maraschino liqueur, fresh lemon juice, Unicorn house rich syrup, and sour cherries.

The Sidecar

$13.00

Balancing Pierre Ferrand Amber cognac, Pierre Ferrand Dry curacao, Cointreau, house syrup, fresh lemon juice is like riding in a motorcycle sidecar.

Whisky Sour

White Russian

Draft Beers

Burzurk Unicorn United

$2.00+

Oddside Project Unicorn

$2.00+

Grand Armory Moonbow Brown

$2.00+

Brew Detroit Cerveza Oscura

$2.00+

Barrel & Beam Terrior

$2.50+

Perrin Black Nitro

$2.00+

La Fin Du Monde

$2.50+

Petrus Aged Red

$4.00+Out of stock

BBA Scotch Silly

$4.00+

Chimay Premiere Red

$5.50+

Chimay Cinq Cents White

$5.50+

Chimay Grand Reserve Blue

$5.50+

Michigan Canned Beers

Bell’s Two Hearted

$7.25

Brew Detroit Cervesa Del Ray

$6.00

Brew Detroit Yum Town

$6.00

Broadleaf Sour Lake

$6.00

Dark Horse Amber

$5.50

Dark Horse Plead The Fifth

$9.00

Founders All Day IPA

$6.00

Founders Centennial

$6.00

Grand Armory Mother Smucker

$5.50

Grand Armory Nutter Yer Business

$5.50

New Holland Tangerine Space

$5.50

Oddside CPA

$5.50

Perrin Blackberry IPA

$6.00

Pigeon Hill OCP

$5.50Out of stock

Rake Project Marley Biere

$9.00

Shorts Bellaire Brown

$5.50

Shorts Soft Parade

$5.50

Stroh’s

$3.50

Stroh’s Light

$3.50

Storm Cloud Rainmaker Pale

$6.00

Strom Cloud The Nightswimmer Stout

$6.00

Trail Point Oh MI Amber

$7.50

Trail Point The Mobfather

$9.00Out of stock

Vivant Farmhand

$5.50

Upper Hand Kolsch

$5.50Out of stock

NA Canned Beers

Athletic All Out Stout

$6.50

Athletic Run Wild IPA

$5.50

Athletic. Upside Dawn Golden Ale

$5.50

Two Roots Enough Said Helles

$5.50

Two Roots Straight Drank Hazy IPA

$5.50

Untitled Art Fruited Sour

$6.50

Belgian & Belgian Style Bottled Beers

Abt 12

$25.00

Abt Tripel

$25.00

Barrel & Beam Spooky Kriek

$14.00

Barrel & Beam Tart

$7.00Out of stock

Barrel & Beam. Terre A Terre

$10.00

Boon Framboise

Boon Kriek

$10.00

D' Achouffe Houblon

$8.00

Delirium Nocturnum

$12.00

Delirium Tremens

$12.00

Dragonmead Final Absolution

$9.00

Duchesse De Bourgogne

$25.00

Dupont Saison

$12.00

Duvel Strong Blond

$12.00

Goudon Carolous Classic

$25.00

Greens Discovery Amber GF

$9.00

Gulden Draak 9000

$25.00

Jolly Pumpkin La Roja

$25.00

Lindemans Cassis

$15.00

Lindemans Peche

$15.00

Monk’s Café Sour

$12.00

Petrus Aged Pale

Piraat Belgian Strong

Rodenbach Grand Cru

$12.00

Une Annee Framboise

$10.00

Trappist Bottled Beers

Achel Bruin

$12.00

Achel 8 Strong Blond

$12.00

La Trappe

$12.00

Orval Trappist Ale

$12.00

Rochefort Red Cap (6)

$12.00

Rochefort Cap (8)

$12.00

Rochefort Cap (10)

$12.00

Rochefort Extra

$12.00

Westmalle Dubbel

$12.00

Westmalle Tripel

$12.00

Draft Other

Farm Haus Cider

$6.00+

Brian Seltzer

$5.50+

Schmohz Root Beer

$3.50+

Draft Wine

From The Tank - White Draft

$6.50+

From The Tank - Red Draft

$6.50+

Montelvini - Prosecco Draft

$5.50+

Draft Prosecco 1/2 Carafe

$10.00

Farmhaus - Cider Draft

$2.00+

Draft White 1/2 Carafe

$12.00

Draft Red 1/2 Carafe

$12.00

Red Wine

Pas de Probleme Pinot Noir

$31.00

Chateau des Arnauds Bordeaux Rouge

$37.00

Chateau Du Caillau Malbec

$39.00

Chateau de la Font du Loup

$88.00

Laura Lardy La Gourde A Gamay

$46.00

Mas de Volques Duche d'Uzes

$36.00

Commanderie Des Hospialiters GSM

$39.00

Chateau Greysac Medoc Bordeaux

$55.00

Chateau Bourdieu Blaye Bordeaux AOC

$39.00

Familia Pacheco Organic Monastrell

$31.00

Noster Inicial Priorat

$39.00

Marques De Murrieta Rioja Reserva

$61.00

Tera Rusa Barolo

$81.00

Rocca Delle Macie Chianti Classico Riserva

$58.00

Zenato Alanera Rosso

$36.00

Borgo Scopeto Borgonero Super Tuscan

$39.00

White Wine

Alain de la Treille Touraine Sauvignon Blanc

$37.00

Novellum Chardonnay

$28.00

Les Gentilhommes Macon-Peronne Chardonnay

$51.00

Domaine Font Mars Picpoul de Pinet

$31.00

Andre Scherer Gewurztraminer

$40.00

Clarendelle Bordeaux Blanc

$43.00

Brand Riesling Feinherb

$39.00

Heymann-Lowenstein Riesling Dry

$44.00

Schloss Vollrads Estate Reisling Qualitatswein

$44.00Out of stock

Bottega Vinaia Pinot Grigio

$28.00

Rose

Lionel Osmin & Cie Villa La Vie en Rose Negrette

$27.00

Champagne

Hubert Clavelin Comte Brut Cremant de Jura

$44.00

Francois Sehedic Brut

$24.00

Miquel Pons Brut Reserva

$30.00

Vodka

SGL Gordons

$0.46

SGL Belvedere

$9.00

SGL Eastern Kille

$6.50

SGL Grey Goose

$8.00

SGL Grey Goose Vx

$11.00

SGL Hawthorne

$5.50

SGL Titos

$6.00

SGL Smirnoff Citrus

$5.50

SGL Smirnoff Raspberry

$5.50

SGL Smirnoff Vanilla

$5.50

LONG Gordons

$7.50

LONG Belvedere

$12.50

LONG Eastern Kille

$9.50

LONG Grey Goose

$12.00

LONG Grey Goose Vx

$16.50

LONG Hawthorne

$8.00

LONG Titos

$9.00

LONG Smirnoff Citrus

$8.00

LONG Smirnoff Raspberry

$8.00

LONG Smirnoff Vanilla

$8.00

Gin

SGL Gordons

$5.00

SGL Arbor Spring

$8.50

SGL Arbor Winter

$8.50

SGL Aviation

$7.50

SGL Bols Genever

$9.00

SGL Beefeater Pink

$6.00

SGL Bombay Sapphire

$7.50

SGL Bombay Bramble

$7.50

SGL Drumshanbo Irish

$11.00

SGL Eastern Kille American Dry

$6.50

SGL Fords London Dry

$7.00

SGL Gray Whale

$11.00

SGL Hendricks

$10.00

SGL Highclere Castle

$10.00

SGL Indoggo Strawberry

$7.50

SGL Junipero

$6.00

SGL Long Road Michigin

$9.50

SGL Long Road Sovereign

$10.00

SGL New Holland BA

$10.00

SGL New Holland Blueberry

$9.00

SGL Nikka Coffey

$12.00

SGL Nolets Silver

$11.00

SGL Monkey 47

$18.00

SGL Plymouth

$8.00

SGL St. George Terroir

$10.00

SGL Stray Dog

$12.00

SGL The Botanist

$10.00

SGL Two James G Force

$11.00

LONG Gordons

$7.50

LONG Arbor Spring

$12.50

LONG Arbor Winter

$12.50

LONG Aviation

$11.00

LONG Bols Genever

$13.50

LONG Beefeater Pink

$9.00

LONG Bombay Sapphire

$11.00

LONG Bombay Bramble

$11.00

LONG Drumshanbo Irish

$16.50

LONG Eastern Kille American Dry

$9.50

LONG Fords London Dry

$10.50

LONG Gray Whale

$16.50

LONG Hendricks

$15.00

LONG Highclere Castle

$15.00

LONG Indoggo Strawberry

$11.00

LONG Junipero

$9.00

LONG Long Road Michigin

$15.00

LONG Long Road Sovereign

$15.00

LONG New Holland BA

$15.00

LONG New Holland Blueberry

$13.50

LONG Nikka Coffey

$3.78

LONG Nolets Silver

$16.50

LONG Monkey 47

$28.00

LONG Plymouth

$12.00

LONG St. George Terroir

$15.00

LONG Stray Dog

$18.00

LONG The Botanist

$15.00

LONG Two James G Force

$16.50

Tequila

SGL Lunazul

$5.00

SGL Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

SGL Casa Noble Anejo

$12.00

SGL Del Maquey

$10.00

SGL Del Maquey Crema

$10.00

SGL Herradura Reposado

$10.00

LONG Lunazul

$7.50

LONG Don Julio Blanco

$18.00

LONG Casa Noble Anejo

$18.00

LONG Del Maquey

$15.00

LONG Del Maquey Crema

$15.00

LONG Herradura Reposado

$15.00

Whiskey

SGL Benchmark

$5.00

SGL Black Velvet Caramel

$5.50

SGL Bulliet Rye

$8.00

SGL Crown Royal

$8.00

SGL Crown Royal Peach

$8.00

SGL George Dickel

$7.00

SGL Jameson

$8.00

SGL Redbreast 12 Year

$16.00

SGL Teeling Small Batch

$10.00

SGL Whistlepig 10 Year

$18.00

LONG Benchmark

$7.50

LONG Black Velvet Caramel

$8.00

LONG Bulliet Rye

$12.00

LONG Crown Royal

$12.00

LONG Crown Royal Peach

$12.00

LONG George Dickel

$10.50

LONG Jameson

$12.00

LONG Redbreast 12 Year

$23.00

LONG Teeling Small Batch

$15.00

LONG Whistlepig 10 Year

$28.00

Scotch/Bourbon

SGL Ardbeg 10 Year

$15.00

SGL Glenmorangie 12 Year

$11.00

SGL Macallan 12 Year

$15.00

SGL Monkey Shoulder

$10.00

SGL Basil Haydens

$10.00

SGL Elijah Craig

$8.00

SGL Green Door

$12.00

SGL Iron Fish Maple

$12.00

SGL Makers Mark

$10.00

SGL Old Forester 1910

$15.00

SGL Two James Widow

$15.00

SGL Woodford Reserve

$10.00

SGL Woodford D Oaked

$15.00

LONG Ardbeg 10 Year

$22.50

LONG Glenmorangie 12 Year

$16.00

LONG Macallan 12 Year

$22.50

LONG Monkey Shoulder

$15.00

LONG Basil Haydens

$15.00

LONG Elijah Craig

$12.00

LONG Green Door

$18.00

LONG Iron Fish Maple

$18.00

LONG Makers Mark

$15.00

LONG Old Forester 1910

$22.50

LONG Two James Widow

$22.50

LONG Woodford Reserve

$15.00

LONG Woodford D Oaked

$22.50

Liqueurs/Cordials

SGL Amaretto Di Saronno

$8.00

SGL Aperol

$7.00

SGL Amaro Montenegro

$10.00

SGL Barsol Quebranta Pisco

$8.00

SGL Bols Sour Apple

$5.50

SGL Cachaca Leblon

$8.00

SGL Caffe Lolita

$5.50

SGL Campari

$8.00

SGL Carolans Irish Cream

$6.00

SGL Chartreuse Green

$15.00

SGL Cointreau

$10.00

SGL Combier Violette

$8.00

SGL Combier Apricot

$8.00

SGL Di Saronno Amaretto

$8.00

SGL Fernet Branca

$10.00

SGL Fernet Branca Menta

$10.00

SGL Frangelico

$8.00

SGL Giffard Banana

$8.00

SGL Giffard Creme de Mure

$6.00

SGL Giffard Crème de Peche

$6.00

SGL Giffard Creme de Cacao

$6.00

SGL Heering Cherry

$8.00

SGL Jagermeister

$6.00

SGL Lairds Apple Brandy

$8.00

SGL Luxardo Maraschino

$8.00

SGL Malort

$6.50

SGL Pierre Ferrand Dry Curacao

$8.00

SGL Pierre Ferrand Ambre Cognac

$12.00

SGL Rum Chata

$7.00

SGL St. Germain

$10.00

UNDERBERG

$3.00

LONG Amaretto Di Saronno

$12.00

LONG Aperol

$11.50

LONG Amaro Montenegro

$15.00

LONG Barsol Quebranta Pisco

$12.00

LONG Bols Sour Apple

$8.00

LONG Cachaca Leblon

$12.00

LONG Caffe Lolita

$8.00

LONG Campari

$12.00

LONG Carolans Irish Cream

$9.00

LONG Chartreuse Green

$22.50

LONG Cointreau

$15.00

LONG Combier Violette

$12.00

LONG Combier Apricot

$12.00

LONG Di Saronno Amaretto

$12.00

LONG Fernet Branca

$15.00

LONG Fernet Branca Menta

$15.00

LONG Frangelico

$12.00

LONG Giffard Banana

$12.00

LONG Giffard Creme de Mure

$9.00

LONG Giffard Crème de Peche

$9.00

LONG Giffard Creme de Cacao

$9.00

LONG Heering Cherry

$12.00

LONG Jagermeister

$9.00

LONG Lairds Apple Brandy

$12.00

LONG Luxardo Maraschino

$12.00

LONG Malort

$9.50

LONG Pierre Ferrand Dry Curacao

$12.00

LONG Pierre Ferrand Ambre Cognac

$18.00

LONG Rum Chata

$11.50

LONG St. Germain

$15.00

Hors D’Oeuvre

Tripel & Honey Chicken Bites

Marinated, roasted & fried wings in Belgian wit bier marinade & honey sauce

Monte Cristo Tartine

Belgian Forest ham, brie, apricot preserves

Salade

Radicchio Fig

Shaved Radicchio, sunflower kernels, garlic mushrooms, fig jam, maple orange vinaigrette and fresh mint V

Tenue dans le Main

Honey Garlic Salmon and Avocado

Cucumber, watermelon radish, heirloom tomato, purple microgreens & fresh avocado spread on grilled ciabatta. Served tartine style

Le Burger

The French Connection

House made Belgian Forest Ham & Bicky-style burger served open-faced on grilled sourdough and topped with tomato-beer au jus, raclette fondue and a fried egg

Plat Principals

Pork Shanks & Cabbage

marinated & roasted pork shanks with beer steamed cabbage, & stoemp croquets served family style

Our Wurst Plate

Three grilled Toulouse sausages, smashed potato Stoemp & beer steamed cabbage covered in Jaeger sauce.

Pay It Forward Dessert

Chocolate Chocolate Something

Lots of chocolate on a plate. It’s good. This month’s elementary school winner is #### from ##### school. We will donate a portion of this dessert’s sales to their school’s parent-teacher organization.

Pop-Coffee-Tea

Pop

$2.50

Iced Tea/Hot Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Juice

Soda Water

$1.00

Hoodies

Black Zip Hoodie

$50.00+

T-Shirts

Charcoal Logo S/S

$25.00+

Red Logo S/S

$25.00+

Woman's V Neck S/S

$25.00+

Free Magic

$25.00+

OG Staff - For Staff

$17.00+

OG Staff - Not For Staff

$100.00+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

A Belgian-inspired gastropub located in East End Grand Haven

Location

415 S. Beechtree, Grand Haven, MI 49417

Directions

