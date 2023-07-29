- Home
Uniko 17803 La Cantera Terrace Suit 1101
17803 La Cantera Terrace Suit 1101
San Antonio, TX 78256
FULL MENU
Small Plates
Edamame House
Sea salt, soy sauce
Spicy Edamame Soy Beans
Sea salt, spicy sauce, soy sauce
Akaushi Beef Sashimi
Truffle oil, micro greens, ponzu sauce
Tuna Tostada
Wonton chip, blue fin tuna, avocado, fried leek, spicy mayo, eel sauce (1)
CH Ceviche
mixed seafood, red onions, scallions, cilantro, serranos, tomatoes, citrus sauce
Kori Crab Salad
Crab salad topped with avocado layers, ponzu sauce
Fried Soft Shell Crab
Bed of gohan rice, citrus sauce
Crispy Cheese Balls
Panko breaded (3)
Avo-bake
Spicy mayo, kanikama crab, eel sauce
Ahi Tuna Tower
Rice, avocado, cucumber, kanikama, spicy tuna, four different tobiko, seaweed
Gyozas
Pork and veggies fried dumplings
Hamachi Razor
Thin sliced yellotail sashimi, ponzu sauce, jalapeño, cilantro
Tempura Basket
Tempura Dinner
Shrimp Tempura (one piece)
Tempura Appetizer
Octopus Razor
Blue Fin Razor
Fried Rice
Vegetarian Fried Rice
Sote fried Japanese rice, eggs, carrots, onions
Beef Fried Rice
Sote fried Japanese rice, eggs, carrots, onions w/Beef
Gohan Fried Rice
Combination Fried Rice (beef, chicken, shrimp)
Sote fried Japanese rice, eggs, carrots, onions w/beef, chicken, and shrimp
Chicken Fried Rice
Sote fried Japanese rice, eggs, carrots, onions w/chicken
Shrimp Fried Rice
Sote fried Japanese rice, eggs, carrots, onions w/shrimp
Special Fried Rice (beef, chicken)
Sote fried Japanese rice, eggs, carrots, onions w/beef and chicken
Salads
Cama Salad
Baby spinach, mix greens, crispy orange peel, grilled shrimp
Octo Salad
Octopus sashimi, carrots grated, mix greens
Seaweed Salad
Sunomono Cucumber
Seaweed Squid Salad
Sunomono Kanikama
Sunomono Cucumber Shrimp
Sunomono Cucumber King Crab
Sunomono Cucumber Octopus
Sunomono Special (shrimp, kani, octopus)
Small House Mixed Greens
Sunomono Seaweed
Soups
Teppanyaki
Vegetarian Teppanyaki
Sauteed, bell peppers, broccoli,zucchini, yellow squash, onions, asparagus, muchrooms, bean sprouts, carrots, onions.
Beef Teppanyaki
Sauteed, bell peppers, broccoli,zucchini, yellow squash, onions, asparagus, muchrooms, bean sprouts, carrots, onions.
Chicken Teppanyaki
Sauteed, bell peppers, broccoli,zucchini, yellow squash, onions, asparagus, muchrooms, bean sprouts, carrots, onions.
Seafood (mix) Teppanyaki
Sauteed, bell peppers, broccoli,zucchini, yellow squash, onions, asparagus, muchrooms, bean sprouts, carrots, onions.
Teppanyaki Vegetarian Fried Rice
Teppanyaki Beef Fried Rice
Teppanyaki Chicken Fried Rice
Teppanyaki Seafood (mix) Fried Rice
Teppanyaki Vegetarian Noodles
Teppanyaki Beef Noodles
Teppanyaki Chicken Noodles
Teppanyaki Seafood (mix) Noodles
Rolls
Samba
Rice paper roll, crab mix, hamachi, salmon, blue fin tuna, ebi, avocado, kaiware, spicy citrus sauce, mix greens.
Two Kings
Spicy snow crab, avocado, wrapped in king salmon, spicy baked scallops, ponzu garlic sauce
Kai
Cucumber roll, crab mix, ebi, salmon, kaiware, hamachi, citrus sauce.
Select
kanikama, cucumber, avocado topped with 5 different seafood (chef select)
Snow Sweed
Snow crab, cucumber, avocado, eel, topped with avocado, eel sauce
Angi
Eel, cucumber, topped with avo, eel sauce
Formi
Shrimp Tempura, cream Cheese, toped kanikama crab, 4 sauce on top
Kani
Shrimp tempura, kanikama crab, sparagus, toped with shrimp, avocado
Kama
Srimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese, toped with kanikama crab, spicy mayo, eel sauce.
A-shin-gao
Crab,avocado, shrimp tempura, habanero mayo, salmon, hamachi, citruz sauce, jalapeño, togarashi
Tono
Spicy tuna, cucumber, topped with blue fin tuna, avocado
Atsui
Spicy Hamachi,cilantro, avocado, topped with escolar, jalapeño, shiracha sauce, citrus sauce
Sun
Kanikama crab, avocado, tempura flakes, topped with seared pepper tuna, garlic, siracha
Kara
Soft shell crab, avocado, topped with kanikama, Uni,ko sauce (fried)
Tuki
Blue fin tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avo inside, topped with more tuna, roasted jalapeno and a poke sauce
Ango
Avocado, cream cheese, shrimp tempura, kanikama, salmon, mango, habanero masago, and mango sauce
Core
Spicy kanikama, avocado, topped with blue fin tuna, masago, yuzu, chives
Tobi
Spicy salmon, avocado, topped with hamachi, jalapeños, yuzu, mix tobicos
Firecracker
Shirmp tempura, kanikama, avocado, spicy tuna on top, 4 house sauce, tempura flakes.
Dragon Fly
Kanikama crab, avocado, cucumber, whole eel tail on top
Ceviche Roll
Mix seafood ceviche, assored sashimi, scallions, cilantro citrus sauce.
Lobster Roll
Snow crab, whole crab tail lobster, traditional Uni'ko sauce, tempura flakes on top.
Toro Roll
Yellow tail, cucumber, scallions, blue fin tuna toro, siracha sauce, roasted garlic and ponzu sauce.
Romeo & Juliet
Dragon Rosso
California Roll
Philadelphia Roll
Veggie Roll
Avocado Roll
Tekamaki Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy Yellowtail Roll
Spicy Salmon Roll
Nigiri
Sea Urchi (Uni) Nigiri
Blue fin Tuna (Maguro) Nigiri
Fatty Tuna (O-Toro) Nigiri
Yellow Tail (Hamachi) Nigiri
Fatty Yellowtail (Hamachi) Nigiri
Mackerel (Saba) Nigiri
Salmon (Sake) Nigiri
Fatty Salmon (Sake) Nigiri
King Salmon Nigiri
Escolar (Walu) Nigiri
Seabass (Suzuki) Nigiri
Red Snaper (Tai) Nigiri
Albacore (Bin-toro) Nigiri
Jumbo Scallop (Hotate) Nigiri
Snow Crab (Kani) Nigiri
Squid (Ika) Nigiri
Shrimp Nigiri
Egg Omelet (Tamago) Nigiri
Quail Egg Nigiri
Unagi (freshwater eel) Nigiri
Octopus (Tako) Nigiri
Sweet Shrimp(AmaEbi) Nigiri
Salmon Egg(Ikura) Nigiri
Masago Caviar Nigiri
Torch Nigiri
Huachinango Nigiri
King Crab nigiri
Ocean Trout Nigiri
Kampachi Nigiri
Hirame (Flounder) Nigiri
Sashimi
Sea Urchi (Uni) Sashimi
Blue Fin Tuna (Maguro) Sashimi
Fatty Tuna (O-Toro) Sashimi
Yellow Tail (Hamachi) Sashimi
Fatty Yellowtail (Hamachi) Sashimi
Mackerel (Saba) Sashimi
Salmon (Sake) Sashimi
Fatty Salmon (Sake) Sashimi
King Salmon Sashimi
Escolar (Walu) Sashimi
Seabass (Suzuki) Sashimi
Red Snaper (Tai) Sashimi
Albacore (Bin-toro) Sashimi
Jumbo Scallop (Hotate) Sashimi
Kampachi (Amberjack) Sashimi
Squid (Ika) Sashimi
Shrimp (Ebi) Sashimi
Egg Omelet (Tamago) Sashimi
Unagi (freshwater eel) Sashimi
Octopus (Tako) Sashimi
Salmon Egg(Ikura) Sashimi
Masago Caviar Sashimi
Flounder (Hirame) Sashimi
Ocean Trout Sashimi
Seabream Sashimi
Huachinango Sashimi
Dessert
Non Alcoholic Drinks
Hand Rolls
Yakisoba
SPECIALS
Food Specials
Hamachi Kama
Kampachi Diablo
thinly sliced baby yellowtail, pico de gallo, ponzu sauce,
Core special
Dream core
Hamachile
Thinly sliced yellowtail, sliced avocado and cucumber, blended up cucumbers, lemon juice, lime juice, jalapenos and cracked sea salt
Blue Fin Uni'ko Style
Blue fin tuna sashimi. 7-8 pieces topped with cherry tomatoes, cilantro, pineapple, avocado slices, poke sauce
Carlo Corinto
IN: kanikama crab, cream cheese, serrano and avocado OUT: wrapped in blue fin, topped with jalapenos, and spicy salmon, BAKED with roasted garlic, ponzu and black pepper
Hawaiian Poke
Blue fin tuna, avocado, pineapple, cilantro, onions, cherry tomatoes, mixed with poke sauce
King Blue Fin Tuna Roll
ceviche toppings, blue fin tuna, avocado Wrapped in king salmon topped with avocado slices and ponzu/samba sauce
King of Kings Roll
IN: lobster tempura, kanikama crab, cream cheese OUT:wrapped in king salmon, topped with avocado slices, eel sauce, BAKED roasted garlic, ponzu
La Bamba
2pc shrimp tempura 5pc avocado, cucumber, wrapped in blue fin topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce, seaweed, sesame sauce
Wagyu Sashimi
thinly sliced sashimi, truffle sauce served with hot stone, ponzu and butter
Blue Fin Crudo Roll
IN: blue fin, yellowtail, king salmon OUT: o'toro, serranos, crudo sauce
Dragon Rosso
Ginja Roll
Hama Tako
Jefe Roll
Palermo Roll
La Cantera Roll
Su-Ma Roll
Triple Threat Roll
Where's Waldo
White Dragon Roll
Winter Roll
Yabba Dabba Doo
Beat My Flavor Roll
Gucci Roll
Omakase
Omakase Premium
Oysters Half Dozen
Oysters Dozen
Christmas Roll
Grand Terrace
King Salmon Diablo
Blue Fin Diablo
Spicy Sashimi Salad
WINE
Whites
B - Beringer Chardonnay
G - Beringer Chardonnay
B - Cakebread Chardonnay
G - Cakebread Chardonnay
B - Mer Soleil Silver Unoaked Chardonnay
G - Mer Soleil Silver Unoaked Chardonnay
B - Louis Jadot Chardonnay
G - Louis Jadot Chardonnay
B - Sea Sun Chardonnay
G - Sea Sun Chardonnay
B - Torresella Pinot Grigio
G - Torresella Pinot Grigio
B - Piattelli Torrontes
G - Piattelli Torrontes
B - Etude Pinot Gris
B - Duckhorn Sauvignon Blanc
B - Emmolo Sauvignon Blanc
G - Emmolo Sauvignon Blanc
B - Groth Sauvignon Blanc
G - Groth Sauvignon Blanc
B - Honig Sauvignon Blanc
G - Honig Sauvignon Blanc
B - Matua Sauvignon Blanc
G - Matua Sauvignon Blanc
B - Dr. Loosen Riesling
G - Dr. Loosen Riesling
Reds
B- Austin Hope Cabernet
G- Austin Hope. Cabernet
B- Caymus cabernet
G- Caymus Cabernet
B- Juggernaut cabernet
G- Juggernaut cabernet
B- Quilt cabernet
G- Quilt cabernet
B- Donati claret cabernet
G- Donati claret cabernet
B- Stags leap Cabernet
G- Stags leap Cabernet
B- Honig Cabernet
G- Honig Cabernet
B- Daou Cabernet
G- Daou Cabernet
B- The Prisoner Red Blend
G- The Prisoner Red Blend
B- Rebellious Red Blend
G- Rebellious Red Blend
B- Stags Leap Petite Sirah
G- Stags Leap Petite Sirah
B- Banfi Col Di Sasso Cabernet Sauvignon- Sangiovese
G- Banfi Col Di Sasso Cabernet Sauvignon- Sangiovese
B- Smith and Hook Red Blend
G- Smith and Hook Red Blend
B- Red Schooner Transit by Caymus
G- Red Schooner Transit by Caymus
G- Elouan Pinot Noir
B- Elouan Pinot Noir
B- Belle Glos Clark & Telephone
G- Belle Glos Clark & Telephone
B- Catena Alta Vista Malbec
G- Catena Alta Vista Malbec
B- Emmolo Merlot
G- Emmolo Merlot
Sparkling/Rose
B - Avissi Prosecco
G - Avissi Prosecco
B - Champs De Rose
G - Champs De Rose
B - Mumm Napa Brut
B - Veuve Clicquot Brut (355ml)
B - Perrier-Jouet Blanc De Blanc
B - Santa Margherita Sparkling
G - Santa Magherita Sparkling
B - Caposaldo Moscato
G - Caposaldo Moscato
B - Studio Rose
G - Studio Rose
B - Banfi Centine Rose
G - Banfi Centine Rose
SAKE
Filtered
Ozeki Platinum Junmai Daiginjo
Sho Chiku Bai Gingo
Osakaya Chobei Daiginjo
Gekkeikan Suzaku
Shizuku Junmai Daiginjo
Hana Fuji Apple
Hana White Peach
B - Eiko Fuji Ban Ryu ‘1000 Ways’ Honjozo
G - Eiko Fuji Ban Ryu ‘1000 Ways’ Honjozo
B - Yuki No Bosha ‘Cabin In The Snow’ Junmai Ginjo
G - Yuki No Bosha ‘ Cabin In The Snow’ Junmai Ginjo
B - Joto Umeshu ‘The Plum One’ Junmai
G - Joto Umeshu ‘The Plum One’ Junmai
Large Hot Sake
Small Hot Sake
Hakushika Pineapple
Gekkeikan Suzaku 720ml
Hakushika Pear
Osakaya Chobei
Unfiltered - Nigori
Sides
Sauces
Other sides
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
17803 La Cantera Terrace Suit 1101, San Antonio, TX 78256
