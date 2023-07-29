FULL MENU

Small Plates

Edamame House

$6.00

Sea salt, soy sauce

Spicy Edamame Soy Beans

$7.00

Sea salt, spicy sauce, soy sauce

Akaushi Beef Sashimi

$16.00

Truffle oil, micro greens, ponzu sauce

Tuna Tostada

$10.00

Wonton chip, blue fin tuna, avocado, fried leek, spicy mayo, eel sauce (1)

CH Ceviche

$28.00

mixed seafood, red onions, scallions, cilantro, serranos, tomatoes, citrus sauce

Kori Crab Salad

$16.00

Crab salad topped with avocado layers, ponzu sauce

Fried Soft Shell Crab

$20.00

Bed of gohan rice, citrus sauce

Crispy Cheese Balls

$8.00

Panko breaded (3)

Avo-bake

$13.00

Spicy mayo, kanikama crab, eel sauce

Ahi Tuna Tower

$25.00

Rice, avocado, cucumber, kanikama, spicy tuna, four different tobiko, seaweed

Gyozas

$11.00

Pork and veggies fried dumplings

Hamachi Razor

$30.00

Thin sliced yellotail sashimi, ponzu sauce, jalapeño, cilantro

Tempura Basket

$14.00

Tempura Dinner

$25.00

Shrimp Tempura (one piece)

$2.00

Tempura Appetizer

$16.00

Octopus Razor

$30.00

Blue Fin Razor

$50.00

Fried Rice

Vegetarian Fried Rice

$8.00

Sote fried Japanese rice, eggs, carrots, onions

Beef Fried Rice

$10.00

Sote fried Japanese rice, eggs, carrots, onions w/Beef

Gohan Fried Rice

$6.00

Combination Fried Rice (beef, chicken, shrimp)

$13.00

Sote fried Japanese rice, eggs, carrots, onions w/beef, chicken, and shrimp

Chicken Fried Rice

$10.00

Sote fried Japanese rice, eggs, carrots, onions w/chicken

Shrimp Fried Rice

$11.00

Sote fried Japanese rice, eggs, carrots, onions w/shrimp

Special Fried Rice (beef, chicken)

$12.00

Sote fried Japanese rice, eggs, carrots, onions w/beef and chicken

Salads

Cama Salad

$26.00

Baby spinach, mix greens, crispy orange peel, grilled shrimp

Octo Salad

$16.00

Octopus sashimi, carrots grated, mix greens

Seaweed Salad

$8.00

Sunomono Cucumber

$8.00

Seaweed Squid Salad 

$10.00

Sunomono Kanikama

$12.00

Sunomono Cucumber Shrimp 

$12.00

Sunomono Cucumber King Crab 

$25.00

Sunomono Cucumber Octopus

$16.00

Sunomono Special (shrimp, kani, octopus)

$16.00

Small House Mixed Greens 

$5.00

Sunomono Seaweed

$10.00

Soups

Miso Shiru

$4.00

Japanese broth, tofu, chives & seaweed. Add mix mushrooms .99

Udon Soup Akaushi

$17.00

Chives, mix mushrooms, soy beans, side up egg, Akaushi beef

Smoked Salmon

$17.00

Soy beans, Japanese rice, chives, gohan, mushrooms

Miso Mushroom

$5.00

Teppanyaki

Vegetarian Teppanyaki

$22.00

Sauteed, bell peppers, broccoli,zucchini, yellow squash, onions, asparagus, muchrooms, bean sprouts, carrots, onions.

Beef Teppanyaki

$35.00

Sauteed, bell peppers, broccoli,zucchini, yellow squash, onions, asparagus, muchrooms, bean sprouts, carrots, onions.

Chicken Teppanyaki

$25.00

Sauteed, bell peppers, broccoli,zucchini, yellow squash, onions, asparagus, muchrooms, bean sprouts, carrots, onions.

Seafood (mix) Teppanyaki

$41.00

Sauteed, bell peppers, broccoli,zucchini, yellow squash, onions, asparagus, muchrooms, bean sprouts, carrots, onions.

Teppanyaki Vegetarian Fried Rice

$26.00

Teppanyaki Beef Fried Rice

$39.00

Teppanyaki Chicken Fried Rice

$29.00

Teppanyaki Seafood (mix) Fried Rice

$45.00

Teppanyaki Vegetarian Noodles

$22.00

Teppanyaki Beef Noodles

$35.00

Teppanyaki Chicken Noodles

$25.00

Teppanyaki Seafood (mix) Noodles

$41.00

Rolls

Samba

$28.00

Rice paper roll, crab mix, hamachi, salmon, blue fin tuna, ebi, avocado, kaiware, spicy citrus sauce, mix greens.

Two Kings

$30.00

Spicy snow crab, avocado, wrapped in king salmon, spicy baked scallops, ponzu garlic sauce

Kai

$22.00

Cucumber roll, crab mix, ebi, salmon, kaiware, hamachi, citrus sauce.

Select

$25.00

kanikama, cucumber, avocado topped with 5 different seafood (chef select)

Snow Sweed

$20.00

Snow crab, cucumber, avocado, eel, topped with avocado, eel sauce

Angi

$20.00

Eel, cucumber, topped with avo, eel sauce

Formi

$20.00

Shrimp Tempura, cream Cheese, toped kanikama crab, 4 sauce on top

Kani

$20.00

Shrimp tempura, kanikama crab, sparagus, toped with shrimp, avocado

Kama

$20.00

Srimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese, toped with kanikama crab, spicy mayo, eel sauce.

A-shin-gao

$23.00

Crab,avocado, shrimp tempura, habanero mayo, salmon, hamachi, citruz sauce, jalapeño, togarashi

Tono

$20.00

Spicy tuna, cucumber, topped with blue fin tuna, avocado

Atsui

$25.00

Spicy Hamachi,cilantro, avocado, topped with escolar, jalapeño, shiracha sauce, citrus sauce

Sun

$25.00

Kanikama crab, avocado, tempura flakes, topped with seared pepper tuna, garlic, siracha

Kara

$25.00

Soft shell crab, avocado, topped with kanikama, Uni,ko sauce (fried)

Tuki

$35.00

Blue fin tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avo inside, topped with more tuna, roasted jalapeno and a poke sauce

Ango

$25.00

Avocado, cream cheese, shrimp tempura, kanikama, salmon, mango, habanero masago, and mango sauce

Core

$35.00

Spicy kanikama, avocado, topped with blue fin tuna, masago, yuzu, chives

Tobi

$25.00

Spicy salmon, avocado, topped with hamachi, jalapeños, yuzu, mix tobicos

Firecracker

$21.00

Shirmp tempura, kanikama, avocado, spicy tuna on top, 4 house sauce, tempura flakes.

Dragon Fly

$39.00

Kanikama crab, avocado, cucumber, whole eel tail on top

Ceviche Roll

$35.00

Mix seafood ceviche, assored sashimi, scallions, cilantro citrus sauce.

Lobster Roll

$35.00

Snow crab, whole crab tail lobster, traditional Uni'ko sauce, tempura flakes on top.

Toro Roll

$30.00

Yellow tail, cucumber, scallions, blue fin tuna toro, siracha sauce, roasted garlic and ponzu sauce.

Romeo & Juliet

$35.00

Dragon Rosso

$28.00

California Roll

$9.00

Philadelphia Roll

$10.00

Veggie Roll

$8.00

Avocado Roll

$6.00

Tekamaki Roll

$7.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$13.00

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$13.00

Spicy Salmon Roll

$13.00

Chirashi

Chirashi L.

$43.00

Chirashi S.

$36.00

Nigiri

Sea Urchi (Uni) Nigiri

$20.00

Blue fin Tuna (Maguro) Nigiri

$17.00

Fatty Tuna (O-Toro) Nigiri

$20.00

Yellow Tail (Hamachi) Nigiri

$15.00

Fatty Yellowtail (Hamachi) Nigiri

$15.00

Mackerel (Saba) Nigiri

$8.00

Salmon (Sake) Nigiri

$10.00

Fatty Salmon (Sake) Nigiri

$12.00

King Salmon Nigiri

$17.00

Escolar (Walu) Nigiri

$13.00

Seabass (Suzuki) Nigiri

$12.00

Red Snaper (Tai) Nigiri

$15.00

Albacore (Bin-toro) Nigiri

$10.00

Jumbo Scallop (Hotate) Nigiri

$15.00

Snow Crab (Kani) Nigiri

$15.00

Squid (Ika) Nigiri

$10.40

Shrimp Nigiri

$10.00

Egg Omelet (Tamago) Nigiri

$7.00

Quail Egg Nigiri

$6.00

Unagi (freshwater eel) Nigiri

$10.00

Octopus (Tako) Nigiri

$9.00

Sweet Shrimp(AmaEbi) Nigiri

$20.00

Salmon Egg(Ikura) Nigiri

$13.00

Masago Caviar Nigiri

$11.00

Torch Nigiri

$1.00

Huachinango Nigiri

$15.00

King Crab nigiri

$20.00

Ocean Trout Nigiri

$15.00

Kampachi Nigiri

$15.00

Hirame (Flounder) Nigiri

$15.00

Sashimi

Sea Urchi (Uni) Sashimi

$20.00

Blue Fin Tuna (Maguro) Sashimi

$50.00

Fatty Tuna (O-Toro) Sashimi

$70.00

Yellow Tail (Hamachi) Sashimi

$25.00

Fatty Yellowtail (Hamachi) Sashimi

$28.00

Mackerel (Saba) Sashimi

$14.00

Salmon (Sake) Sashimi

$20.00

Fatty Salmon (Sake) Sashimi

$25.00

King Salmon Sashimi

$45.00

Escolar (Walu) Sashimi

$25.00

Seabass (Suzuki) Sashimi

$25.00

Red Snaper (Tai) Sashimi

$35.00

Albacore (Bin-toro) Sashimi

$25.00

Jumbo Scallop (Hotate) Sashimi

$35.00

Kampachi (Amberjack) Sashimi

$30.00

Squid (Ika) Sashimi

$17.00

Shrimp (Ebi) Sashimi

$21.00

Egg Omelet (Tamago) Sashimi

$16.00

Unagi (freshwater eel) Sashimi

$27.00

Octopus (Tako) Sashimi

$25.00

Salmon Egg(Ikura) Sashimi

$27.00

Masago Caviar Sashimi

$23.00

Flounder (Hirame) Sashimi

$35.00

Ocean Trout Sashimi

$35.00

Seabream Sashimi

$25.00

Huachinango Sashimi

$35.00

Dessert

Non Alcoholic Drinks

Pelligrino

$6.00

Acqua Pana

$6.00

Topo-Chico

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Cold Green Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Coke Bottle

$4.00

Coke Can

$3.00

Sprite Bottle

$4.00

Fanta Bottle

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Hand Rolls

Spicy Salmon Hand Roll

$10.00

Spicy Tuna Hand Roll

$10.00

Spicy Yellowtail Hand Roll

$10.00

Blue Fin Tuna Hand Roll

$20.00

Spicy Baked Scallop Hand Roll

$16.00

Yakisoba

Chicken Yakisoba

$25.00

Beef Yakisoba

$25.00

Vegetarian Yakisoba

$12.00

Shrimp Yakisoba

$25.00

Seafood Yakisoba

$35.00

SPECIALS

Food Specials

Hamachi Kama

$35.00

Kampachi Diablo

$35.00

thinly sliced baby yellowtail, pico de gallo, ponzu sauce,

Core special

$90.00

Dream core

$130.00

Hamachile

$35.00

Thinly sliced yellowtail, sliced avocado and cucumber, blended up cucumbers, lemon juice, lime juice, jalapenos and cracked sea salt

Blue Fin Uni'ko Style

$55.00

Blue fin tuna sashimi. 7-8 pieces topped with cherry tomatoes, cilantro, pineapple, avocado slices, poke sauce

Carlo Corinto

$30.00

IN: kanikama crab, cream cheese, serrano and avocado OUT: wrapped in blue fin, topped with jalapenos, and spicy salmon, BAKED with roasted garlic, ponzu and black pepper

Hawaiian Poke

$45.00

Blue fin tuna, avocado, pineapple, cilantro, onions, cherry tomatoes, mixed with poke sauce

King Blue Fin Tuna Roll

$35.00

ceviche toppings, blue fin tuna, avocado Wrapped in king salmon topped with avocado slices and ponzu/samba sauce

King of Kings Roll

$45.00

IN: lobster tempura, kanikama crab, cream cheese OUT:wrapped in king salmon, topped with avocado slices, eel sauce, BAKED roasted garlic, ponzu

La Bamba

$45.00

2pc shrimp tempura 5pc avocado, cucumber, wrapped in blue fin topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce, seaweed, sesame sauce

Wagyu Sashimi

$50.00

thinly sliced sashimi, truffle sauce served with hot stone, ponzu and butter

Blue Fin Crudo Roll

$35.00

IN: blue fin, yellowtail, king salmon OUT: o'toro, serranos, crudo sauce

Ginja Roll

$45.00

Hama Tako

$30.00

Jefe Roll

$35.00

Palermo Roll

$30.00

La Cantera Roll

$30.00

Su-Ma Roll

$35.00

Triple Threat Roll

$40.00

Where's Waldo

$30.00

White Dragon Roll

$30.00

Winter Roll

$30.00

Yabba Dabba Doo

$35.00

Beat My Flavor Roll

$45.00

Gucci Roll

$50.00

Omakase

$150.00

Omakase Premium

$250.00

Oysters Half Dozen

$36.00

Oysters Dozen

$60.00

Christmas Roll

$30.00

Grand Terrace

$35.00

King Salmon Diablo

$40.00

Blue Fin Diablo

$55.00

Spicy Sashimi Salad

$40.00

WINE

Whites

B - Beringer Chardonnay

$56.00

G - Beringer Chardonnay

$14.00

B - Cakebread Chardonnay

$80.00

G - Cakebread Chardonnay

$20.00

B - Mer Soleil Silver Unoaked Chardonnay

$56.00

G - Mer Soleil Silver Unoaked Chardonnay

$14.00

B - Louis Jadot Chardonnay

$52.00

G - Louis Jadot Chardonnay

$14.00

B - Sea Sun Chardonnay

$40.00

G - Sea Sun Chardonnay

$12.00

B - Torresella Pinot Grigio

$36.00

G - Torresella Pinot Grigio

$10.00

B - Piattelli Torrontes

$36.00

G - Piattelli Torrontes

$12.00

B - Etude Pinot Gris

$60.00

B - Duckhorn Sauvignon Blanc

$80.00

B - Emmolo Sauvignon Blanc

$52.00

G - Emmolo Sauvignon Blanc

$14.00

B - Groth Sauvignon Blanc

$52.00

G - Groth Sauvignon Blanc

$14.00

B - Honig Sauvignon Blanc

$60.00

G - Honig Sauvignon Blanc

$15.00

B - Matua Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00

G - Matua Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

B - Dr. Loosen Riesling

$45.00

G - Dr. Loosen Riesling

$12.00

Reds

B- Austin Hope Cabernet

$65.00

G- Austin Hope. Cabernet

$20.00

B- Caymus cabernet

$170.00

G- Caymus Cabernet

$45.00

B- Juggernaut cabernet

$52.00

G- Juggernaut cabernet

$15.00

B- Quilt cabernet

$80.00

G- Quilt cabernet

$20.00

B- Donati claret cabernet

$48.00

G- Donati claret cabernet

$13.00

B- Stags leap Cabernet

$130.00

G- Stags leap Cabernet

$35.00

B- Honig Cabernet

$125.00

G- Honig Cabernet

$35.00

B- Daou Cabernet

$65.00

G- Daou Cabernet

$18.00

B- The Prisoner Red Blend

$65.00

G- The Prisoner Red Blend

$18.00

B- Rebellious Red Blend

$50.00

G- Rebellious Red Blend

$14.00

B- Stags Leap Petite Sirah

$130.00

G- Stags Leap Petite Sirah

$35.00

B- Banfi Col Di Sasso Cabernet Sauvignon- Sangiovese

$35.00

G- Banfi Col Di Sasso Cabernet Sauvignon- Sangiovese

$10.00

B- Smith and Hook Red Blend

$40.00

G- Smith and Hook Red Blend

$12.00

B- Red Schooner Transit by Caymus

$70.00

G- Red Schooner Transit by Caymus

$20.00

G- Elouan Pinot Noir

$14.00

B- Elouan Pinot Noir

$48.00

B- Belle Glos Clark & Telephone

$120.00

G- Belle Glos Clark & Telephone

$32.00

B- Catena Alta Vista Malbec

$34.00

G- Catena Alta Vista Malbec

$10.00

B- Emmolo Merlot

$75.00

G- Emmolo Merlot

$20.00

Sparkling/Rose

B - Avissi Prosecco

$36.00

G - Avissi Prosecco

$10.00

B - Champs De Rose

$45.00

G - Champs De Rose

$12.00

B - Mumm Napa Brut

$55.00

B - Veuve Clicquot Brut (355ml)

$55.00

B - Perrier-Jouet Blanc De Blanc

$140.00

B - Santa Margherita Sparkling

$36.00

G - Santa Magherita Sparkling

$8.00

B - Caposaldo Moscato

$35.00

G - Caposaldo Moscato

$9.00

B - Studio Rose

$45.00

G - Studio Rose

$12.00

B - Banfi Centine Rose

$42.00

G - Banfi Centine Rose

$10.00

Open Cork

Open Cork

$15.00

SAKE

Filtered

Filtered pineapple sake

Ozeki Platinum Junmai Daiginjo

$30.00

Sho Chiku Bai Gingo

$18.00

Osakaya Chobei Daiginjo

$67.00

Gekkeikan Suzaku

$30.00

Shizuku Junmai Daiginjo

$100.00

Hana Fuji Apple

$20.00

Hana White Peach

$20.00

B - Eiko Fuji Ban Ryu ‘1000 Ways’ Honjozo

$55.00

G - Eiko Fuji Ban Ryu ‘1000 Ways’ Honjozo

$7.00

B - Yuki No Bosha ‘Cabin In The Snow’ Junmai Ginjo

$70.00

G - Yuki No Bosha ‘ Cabin In The Snow’ Junmai Ginjo

$10.00

B - Joto Umeshu ‘The Plum One’ Junmai

$75.00

G - Joto Umeshu ‘The Plum One’ Junmai

$12.00

Large Hot Sake

$14.00

Small Hot Sake

$7.00

Hakushika Pineapple

$50.00

Gekkeikan Suzaku 720ml

$60.00

Hakushika Pear

$50.00

Osakaya Chobei

$70.00

Unfiltered - Nigori

Sho Chiku Bai Nigori

$20.00

Rihaku Dreaming Cloud Nigori

$30.00

Ozeki Pineapple Nigori

$20.00

BEER

Sapporo (22 oz.)

$11.00

Asahi Dry

$6.00

Kirin Light

$6.00

Kirin Ichiban

$6.00

Lucky Buddha

$7.00

Seasonal Beer

$9.00

Dessert

Homemade Flan

$13.00

Chocolate Ganache Cake

$13.00

Tempura Ice Cream

$13.00

Mochi

$9.00

Ice Cream Ball

$3.00

Sides

Sauces

Ponzu

$1.00

Samba sauce

$1.00

Eel sauce

$1.00

Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Yuzu sauce

$3.00

Fresh wasabi

$3.00

Diablo sauce

$3.00

Chiles Torreados

$3.00

Sriracha

$1.00

Other sides

Beef (Teppanaki) Side

$9.00

Chicken (teppanyaki) Side

$8.00

Beef (yakimeshi) Side

$4.00

Chicken (yakimeshi) Side

$3.00

Shrimp (yakimeshi) Side

$4.00

Side Jalapeno

$1.00

Soy Paper

$1.00

cream cheese out

$3.00

Side tofu

$1.50

Avocado side

$2.00

Razor Style

$3.00

Seaweed Side

$3.00

Teppanyaki veggie (side)

$7.00

Sodas

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Coke Bottle

$4.00

Sprite Can

$3.00

Fanta Bottle

$4.00