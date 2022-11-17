Restaurant header imageView gallery

Union Drafthouse Canyons

review star

No reviews yet

7470 Cimarron Plaza

El Paso, TX 79911

Order Again

Wings

1 lb Naked ( 7 )

$17.89

Choice of 2 sauces

2 lb Naked (14)

$35.78

4 lb Naked (28)

$53.67

Choice of 4 sauces

5lb VIP Naked (35)

$117.75

5 sauces and Fries included

1 lb Battered ( 7 )

$18.89

Choice of 2 sauces

2lb Battered (14)

$37.78

Choice of 4 Sauces

4 lb Battered (28)

$75.56

Choice of 4 Sauces

5 lb VIP Battered (35)

$115.75

5 sauces and fries included

1 lb Boneless (12)

$16.06

Choice of 2 sauces

2 lb Boneless (24)

$32.12

Choice of 4 sauces

4 lb Boneless (48)

$64.24

Choice of 4 Sauces

5lb VIP Boneless (60)

$89.55

5 sauces and Fries included

1 LB Thighs (10)

$12.33Out of stock

2 LB Thighs (20)

$24.29Out of stock

4 LB Thighs (40)

$49.32Out of stock

5LB VIP Thighs (50)

$83.55Out of stock

1 lb Crispy Cauliflower (15)

$13.58

2 lb Crispy Cauliflower (30)

$27.06

4 lb Crispy Cauliflower (60)

$49.32

5 lb VIP Crispy Cauliflower (75)

$78.55

2 lb Naked (14) (Copy)

$35.78

1 lb Naked ( 7 ) (Copy)

$17.89

Choice of 2 sauces

Appetizers

Blackened Shrimp

$19.27

Bomb A$$ Dip.

$13.36

With or without bacon, spinach, artichokes and a blend of cheeses served with homemade kettle chips or celery sticks

Boom Boom Shrimp

$17.55

Fried shrimp in our Karbach Crawford Bock beer batter and tossed in boom sauce

Brisket Nachos

$17.75

Kettle chips, smoked brisket, bbq, queso, shredded cheese, jalapeños, tomatoes, cilantro

Cheesy Bread.

$10.83

Cheesy, garlic-buttery crispy pan bread with a blend of cheeses

Dirty Tots.

$13.36

Tater tots smothered in homemade queso, shredded cheese and topped with pulled pork and bbq

Fried Pickles

$10.70

Fried pickle chips served with sriracha ranch

Garlic Puffs

$9.78

Onion Rings

$9.67

Made to order in our Crawford Bock beer batter, served with horseradish honey mustard, ketchup and ranch

Pepperoni Jalapeno Popper Rolls

$10.35

Pepperoni, bacon, cream cheese and jalapeño rolled in fresh pizza dough, served with ranch and marinara

Poke Nachos

$32.82

Rosies Meatballs

$11.35

Soft Pretzel

$9.67

Giant pretzel served with beer cheese and horseradish honey mustard

Waffle Fry Nachos

$14.39

Waffle fries, cheese, chorizo, tomatoes, bacon and jalapeños served with ranch

Pizzas.

Buffalo Chicken

$15.03

chicken, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, red onion, buffalo sauce and cilantro

Build Your Own

$10.99

You pick it we top it

Double Pep

$12.86

double pepperoni and double the fun

Hulk

$17.19

thick pan crust Detroit style, marinara, pesto and pepperoni

Jalapeno Lover

$16.06

bacon, sausage, fresh jalapeños, marinara, pickled jalapeños and cilantro

Meat Head

$15.78

pepperoni, sausage, bacon, marinara and chorizo

Mr. Hatch

$15.49

Queen Margherita

$8.99

Rustica

$13.99

smoked ham, tomatoes, marinara, spinach and sliced cherry peppers

Seasonal Pizza

$10.00

Please contact store for details

Smoked BBQ Chicken

$13.99

chicken, marinara, red onion, cilantro and bbq

Smoked Meats

$16.56

pulled pork, smoked ham, smoked sausage, bacon, marinara and bbq

Spicy Shrimp

$25.50

The GOAT

$13.99

double mushrooms, marinara and pepperoni

Three Topping Pizza.

$13.49

Veggie Lovers

$13.99

(Sauceless) olive oil, green bell peppers, mushrooms, onion and spinach

Wall to Wall

$15.03

pepperoni, black olives marinara, green bell peppers, mushrooms and red onion

White Pepperoni

$14.49

(Sauceless) olive oil, garlic, mozzarella, provolone, romano, ricotta, spinach and pepperoni

Zesty Pesto Pizza

$13.99

chicken, pesto, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, marinara

Dessert.

Beignets.

$8.64

New Orleans style, covered in powdered sugar

Apple Crumble

$8.25

Scoop of Ice Cream

$4.00

St.Arnold's N/A Root beer Float

$6.50

Sandwiches/Burgers.

Beef Philly

$13.29

beef sirloin, grilled onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, and melted Swiss in a toasted hoagie with a side of beer cheese

Buffalo Chicken Sandy

$13.99

shredded chicken, sautéed onions, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and ranch in a toasted hoagie

Chicken Bacon Club

$13.99

grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mozzarella and ranch

Chicken Parm

$11.83

crispy tenders, marinara, mozzarella and pesto

Cubano

$13.29

slow cooked pork, ham, Swiss, pickles and mustard pressed in a hoagie

Korean Philly

$13.36

Nashville Hot Chicken

$11.83

crispy tenders tossed in Nashville hot sauce, pickles and boom sauce

Original Burger

$13.36

2 patties, aged cheddar, Swiss, sautéed onions, pickles and burger sauce

Special Burger

$15.03

2 patties, aged cheddar, Swiss, sautéed onion, green Chile, chorizo, bleu cheese crumbles and burger sauce

Whole Hog

$13.99

pulled pork, sausage and bacon smothered in bbq, melted Swiss and pickles in a toasted hoagie

Zesty Pesto Chicken Sandy

$13.99

grilled chicken, pesto, lettuce, tomatoes roasted red peppers and mozzarella

Salads/Sides

Antipasta Salad

$11.83

mixed greens, salami, black olives, roasted peppers, artichoke and provolone cheese

Buffalo Fries

$6.48

waffle fries tossed in your choice of wing sauce with a side of ranch

Chef Salad

$14.01

chopped iceberg, ham, cheese, tomatoes, bacon, chicken and egg

Geske House Salad

$7.99

mixed field greens topped with cranberries crushed cashews, bleu cheese crumbles and balsamic vinaigrette. Add a protein for extra

Homemade Kettle Chips

$5.45

Mac & Cheese

$5.45

elbow pasta baked with homemade cheese sauce and shredded cheeses

Poke Salad

$25.46

Side Geske Salad

$4.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.45

Tater Tots

$5.45

Waffle Fries

$5.45

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

single patty with cheese and pickles

Kids Tenders

$7.00

crispy tenders and a side of ranch

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.00

10 inch cheese pizza

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$7.00

10 pepperoni pizza

Add-ons

1/2 UP CHARGE PIZZA

$5.00

All Drums per lb

$1.00

All Flaps per lb

$1.00

Artichokes

$2.00

Avocado

$1.00

Bacon

$1.25

Balsamic

$0.75

BBQ

$1.00

Beer cheese

$0.50

Bell Peppers

$1.00

Bleu chz crumbles

$3.25

Blu Cheese

$0.50

Brisket

$10.00

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Caramel SAUCE

$0.50

Cauliflower Crust

$3.00

Celery Sticks

$1.50

Cherry Peppers

$1.00

Chicken Breast

$4.00

Chocolate SAUCE

$0.50

Cilantro

$0.50

Crab Meat

$9.00

Fresh Baked Bread

$2.50

Fresh Japs

$2.00

Graded Parm

$1.00

Green Chilie

$1.00

Ground Beef

$3.00

Ham

$2.00

Italian Sausage

$2.50

Lettuce

$1.00

Meatballs

$5.50

Mikes Hot Honey

$1.25

Mushrooms

$1.50

Olives

$1.50

Onions

$1.00

Pan Crust

$4.00

Pepperoni

$2.00

Pesto

$1.25

Pickled Japs

$1.00

Pineapple

$1.00

Queso

$1.00

Ranch

$0.50

Red Peppers

$0.50

Ricotta

$2.75

Salami

$2.45

Scoop of Ice Cream

$2.00

Shrimp

$8.00

Spinach

$2.00

Spinach Dip

$3.00

Tomatoes

$1.00

Torreados (3)

$2.00

Xtra Chz

$2.25

Xtra Marinara

$1.50

Xtra Wet

$1.00

Beverage

Bloody beer set up

$4.00

Coconut Tea

$3.25

Coke

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Jarritos Agua Minera

$4.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Redbull

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Sprite

$2.50

Squirt GrapeFruit Soda

$2.50

Topo Chico

$4.50Out of stock

Water

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

El Paso's elite and only Drafthouse that offers 100 beers on tap, craft hand-made food that covers all cravings. Wings, Pizzas, Sandwiches and more!

Website

Location

7470 Cimarron Plaza, El Paso, TX 79911

Directions

