Union Drafthouse Canyons
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
El Paso's elite and only Drafthouse that offers 100 beers on tap, craft hand-made food that covers all cravings. Wings, Pizzas, Sandwiches and more!
Location
7470 Cimarron Plaza, El Paso, TX 79911
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Los Aguachiles - 7470 Cimarron Market AveBuilding 9, suite 100
No Reviews
7470 Cimarron Market AveBuilding 9, suite 100 El Paso, TX 79911
View restaurant
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q - 601-El Paso West
No Reviews
6401 South Desert Blvd El Paso, TX 79912
View restaurant