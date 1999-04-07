Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

The Deck Bar at Union Station

No reviews yet

125A Pleasant St

Florence, MA 01060

Traditional Burger

Raw Bar

Ahi Tuna (4oz)

Ahi Tuna (4oz)

$14.00

4 oz of fresh Ahi Tuna

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$3.75

Priced per piece

Cotuit Bay Oysters

Cotuit Bay Oysters

$3.00

Briny with a sweet finish

Pirate's Cove Oysters

Pirate's Cove Oysters

$3.00Out of stock

(Largest) Firm, plump meats with a mild brine

Starters

Charcuterie Plate

Charcuterie Plate

$16.00

Cured meats │aged cheeses│olive mélange│housemade jam│grilled olive oil baguette│16

Rosemary & Parmesan Truffle Fries

Rosemary & Parmesan Truffle Fries

$10.00

Hand cut fries tossed with truffle oil, truffle salt, grated and shaved parmesan and parsley. Served with our truffle aioli.

Duck Confit Poutine

$17.00

Shredded duck │cheese curds│hand- cut Szawlowski Farm truffle fries│duck jus│17

Pinot Mussels

Pinot Mussels

$14.00

P.E.I. mussels│choice of white wine sauce or pepper flake spiced red sauce│grilled baguette│14

Clam Fritters

$14.00

Fried golden brown in our house- recipe batter & served with tangy tarter dipping sauce│14

Mexican Street Corn

Mexican Street Corn

$10.00

Mayo│chili powder│cilantro│lime juice│cotija cheese│10

Wings

Wings

$15.00

1 lb bone- in wings│choice of whiskey or buffalo sauce│served with roasted cauliflower │ choice of ranch or blue cheese│15

Steak & Cheese Eggrolls

$14.00Out of stock

Ground sirloin & rib eye steak│American & cheddar cheese│ caramelized onions│grilled peppers│horseradish cream sauce│14

Side Asian Slaw

$3.00

Side Fries

$5.00

Hand cut fries, fried to a golden brown.

Side Of Baguette (4 Slices)

$2.00

Pota-Chos

$11.00

French fry spirals, 3 cheese blend, caramelized onions, bacon bits, scallion

Mains

Chopped Salad

$14.00

Romaine│garden vegetables│sweet corn│blue cheese│bacon│ balsamic vinaigrette│14 Add grilled shrimp │8│add roasted chicken│6

Pepita Bowl

Pepita Bowl

$14.00

Quinoa│charred yellow and green squash│tomatoes│roasted brussel sprouts│pepitas│English cucumbers│mixed greens│balsamic vinaigrette│vegan│14 Add grilled shrimp │8│add roasted chicken│6

Tacos

Tacos

$16.00

Served with Mexican street corn│16│Includes: Duck Carnitas Shredded duck│chipotle cherry sauce Tuna Taco Seared tuna│soy honey sesame seaweed│ pickled cabbage Harissa Taco Harissa pulled chicken│house- made pico de gallo│ cotija cheese│garlic cilantro aioli

Ahi Tuna

Ahi Tuna

$24.00

Pan- seared Ahi tuna│honey soy glaze│grilled baby bok choy│ginger carrots │24

Traditional Burger

Traditional Burger

$16.00

All burgers served with choice of hand- cut Szawlowski Farm fries or Asian slaw Special grind of brisket, chuck, and short rib│choice of cheddar, American, or Swiss cheese│lettuce│tomato│onion│potato roll│16

Whiskey BBQ Burger

Whiskey BBQ Burger

$16.00

All burgers served with choice of hand- cut Szawlowski Farm fries or Asian slaw Special grind of brisket, chuck, and short rib│white cheddar│black pepper applewood smoked bacon│carmelized onions│whiskey BBQ sauce│potato roll│16

Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$16.00

All burgers served with choice of hand- cut Szawlowski Farm fries or Asian slaw House recipe turkey grind with jalapeños & spices│cotija cheese│avocado│fire roasted corn│house-made pico de gallo│potato roll│16

Pretzel Roll Chicken Sandwich

Pretzel Roll Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Served with choice of hand- cut Szawlowski Farm fries or Asian slaw Oven roasted chicken│lettuce│tomato│onion│dijonaise│pretzel roll│15

New York Strip

$27.00

12 oz New York sirloin│roasted crimini mushroom demi│served with roasted smashed potatoes and crispy brussel sprouts│27

Margherita Pizza

$14.00

Handmade Pizza│Fresh Mozzarella│tomato│ olive oil │ fresh basil│14

Pepperoni Pizza

$14.00

Handmade Pizza│Pepperoni │shredded Mozzarella│ red sauce │fresh oregano│14

Salmon Burger

$16.00

House pressed salmon burger with sautéed veggies topped with spring mix, sliced Roma tomatoes, red onion & white wine dill sauce

Honey Chipotle Steak Tacos

$16.00Out of stock

Honey chipotle BBQ steak, honey chipotle BBQ sauce, vegetable medley, smoked cotija cheese

Chicken & White Bean Chili

$8.00

Served with crispy tortilla strips & green onion

Desserts

Strawberry Shortcake

Strawberry Shortcake

$8.00Out of stock

Pound cake│macerated strawberries│whipped cream│baker's custard│8 Add ice cream│2

Limoncello Mascarpone Cake

$8.00

Choco peanut butter

$6.00Out of stock

Dessert Pizza

$12.00Out of stock

Fried dough, raspberry sauce, vanilla ricotta, honey, mint

Basque Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Spanish- style cheesecake│maple- glaze│contains walnuts│8 Add ice cream│2

Chocolate Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Rainbow Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Boozy Peanut Butter Choc Shake

$14.00Out of stock

Non Proof Shake

$9.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$6.00

Plain kid's burger

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.00

Fresh chicken strips fried golden brown with hand cut fries. Add a sauce for an additional charge.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Sourdough bread with american cheese grilled to a toasty golden brown served with hand cut fries.

Tunnel Bar Martini Kit

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

An outdoor cabana-style bar, located just outside the main entrance of the historic train depot Union Station in Northampton. The Deck is connected to Platform- the indoor pub, and The Tunnel Bar, the subterranean martini bar that was previously a train tunnel connecting the train deck of Union Station to the outlet on Strong Avenue.

Location

125A Pleasant St, Florence, MA 01060

Directions

