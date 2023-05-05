Restaurant header imageView gallery



starter

Desert nachos

$15.00

Queso Blanco

$8.00+

Bacon ranch Fries

$12.00

Smokehouse Fries

$14.00

Fried Quail

$12.00

salad

chefs salad

$12.00

texas blue

$12.00

entree

cowboy

$32.00

cowgirl

$24.00

fossil rim

$25.00

texas fried steak

$18.00

pot pie

$18.00

galveston special

$20.00

union stew

$16.00

sandwich

house burger

$15.00

big cheese

$12.00

pecker

$15.00

lockhart

$18.00

cheese steak

$16.00

birria burger

$15.00

dessert

pecan pie

$7.00

whiskey cake

$9.00

kolachi

$7.00

kids

chx fing

$9.00

kd burg

$12.00

grill chz

$9.00

BAR DRINKS

Beer Flights

4 Beer Flights

$10.00

Locked and Loaded 6 Shooter

$18.00

choice of 6 draft beers with chips and queso

Bottled Beer

dos xx

$5.50

modelo

$5.50

shiner

$6.00

revolver

$6.50

michelob ultra

$5.00

coors light

$4.50

miller light

$4.50

bud light

$4.00

bud

$4.50

community ipa

$6.50

Saint Arnolds Spring Bock

$6.00

Canned Beer

karbach ranch water

$5.00

white claw

$5.50

karbach yule

$4.50

bishop crack berry

$5.50

6666 Pilsner

$5.50

6666 Lager

$5.50

Dallas Blonde

$5.50

Nutrl

$7.00

Cocktail Flight

4 Cocktail Flight

$12.00

Choose 4 of our Signature Frozen or House Cocktails.

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Appletini

Blueberry Lemonade

Champagne Cocktail

Cosmopolitan

$7.00

Daiquiri

$6.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$8.00

Gimlet

$6.00

Greyhound

Hot Toddy

$6.00

Hurricane

Lemon Drop

Long Island Iced Tea

$7.00

Madras

$7.00

Mai Tai

Manhattan

$8.00

Margarita

$8.00

Martini

$8.00

Mint Julep

$7.00

Mojito

$7.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Old Fashioned

$7.00

Rob Roy

$7.00

Sazerac

$7.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Sea Breeze

$7.00

Sidecar

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Tom Collins

$7.00

Whiskey Smash

$7.00

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

White Russian

$7.00

Cognac/Brandy

Hennessy VS

$11.00+Out of stock

Paul Masson

$6.00+

Domestic Bucket

Domestic Bucket

$25.00

Draft Beer

Michelob Ultra Draft #13

$4.50+

Chimay Grand Reserve #14

$10.00

Bud Light Draft #12

$4.50+

Tupps Salted Lime Mexican Lager #11

$6.00+

Saint Arnold Summer Pilsner #25

$8.00+

Real Ale Firemans #4 #25

$7.00+

Karbach Love Street #27

$9.00+

Tupps Grapefruit IPA #26

$7.00+

Karbach Hopadillo #22

$9.00+

Deep Ellum Cadillac Bandito #23

$10.00+

Tupps Hefeweizen #20

$9.00+

Deep Ellum Dallas Blonde #24

$8.50+

Tupps Juice Pack #19

$7.00+

Community Texas Style Bock #9

$7.00+

Community Honey Citrus Blonde #10

$7.00+

Bishop Cider Pineapple Paradise #18

$6.00+

Kona Big Wave #21

$9.50+

Tupps Day Pass #17

$7.50+

Karbach Tasty Waves #15

$9.00+

Deep Ellum Ellum Ranch

$8.75+

Gin

Bombay Saphire

$6.00+

Hendricks

$8.00+

Aviation

$8.00+

Empress 1908

$10.00+Out of stock

McCormick

$5.00+

Greenall's Wildberry Gin

$6.00+Out of stock

Import Bucket

Import Bucket

$27.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

averna amaro bitter

$7.50+

campari

$6.50+

chambord

$6.50+

dekuyper cacao wht

$2.00+

dekuyper menthe

$2.00+

dolfi elderflower

$3.50+

frangelico hazel

$6.50+

giffard

$6.00+

gran gala orange

$4.00+

grand marnier orange

$7.00+

juarez triple

$1.00+

kahlua

$5.00+

midori melon

$4.50+

mr boston blue curacao

$1.50+

pama pomegranite

$5.00+

dekuyper peach

$2.00+

tempus fugit creme banane

$7.50+

trader vics amaretto

$3.50+

bailey irish cream

$6.00+

rum chata

$5.00+

Rum

Bacardi

$6.00+

Captain Morgan

$6.00+

Pusser's Dark Rum

$7.00+

Meyers

$6.00+

malibu

$6.00+

ron rio

$5.00+

Tequila

Torada silver

$5.00+

casa dragones repo

$35.00+

casamigo repo

$13.00+

casamigo blanco

$10.00+

clase azul repo

$33.00+

don julio 1942

$38.00+

Hornitos Plata

$7.00+

Hornitos repo

$7.00+

Creyente Mezcal

$10.00+

Casamigos Mezcal

$13.00+Out of stock

Union Cocktails

Whiskey Rita #5

$9.00

Red River Sangria #7

$9.00

State Fair #6

$9.00

Union-Rita

$8.00

Main Street Mule

$9.00

Bluebonnet Colada

$10.00

Taphouse Tea

$10.00

Dolly

$9.00

Road Runner

$9.00Out of stock

West Texas Sunset

$10.00

Riverwalk

$10.00

Blue Collar

$10.00

Reveille

$10.00Out of stock

The Ranch Hand

$11.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00Out of stock

Ruby Red Paloma

$12.00

Midlo-Rita

$13.00

Old Fashioned

$13.00

Cactus Flower

$13.00Out of stock

Texas Heat

$17.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Poinsettia

$6.00

Pineapple Mimosa

$6.00

Guadalupe Sipper

$8.00Out of stock

Southern Belle-ini

$9.00Out of stock

Bloody Mary

$12.00

St Germain Spritz

$15.00Out of stock

Vodka

Well

$5.00+

titos

$7.00+

deep eddy cran

$7.00+

deep eddy lime

$7.00+Out of stock

deep eddy ruby red

$7.00+

deep eddy lemon

$7.00+

ketel one

$10.00+

Belvedere

$10.00+Out of stock

Pink Whitney

$7.00+

Vanilla Vodka

$6.00+

Whiskey

Basil Hayden

$11.00+

Jack Daniels

$6.00+

Blantons

$20.00+Out of stock

silver star whiskey

$7.00+

silver star honey

$7.00+

blackland pecan

$7.00+

crown apple

$7.00+

crown vanilla

$6.50+

crown

$6.00+

fireball

$3.50+

angels envy

$11.00+

Maker's Mark

$8.00+

Woodford Reserve

$10.00+

Buffalo Trace

$15.00+

EH taylor barrel

$18.00+Out of stock

EH taylor single

$14.00+Out of stock

EH taylor small batch

$10.00+Out of stock

bulleit rye

$6.00+

jameson

$6.50+

paddy old irish

$5.00+

crown peach

$7.00+

Woodford Reserve Rye

$10.00+

Knob Creek Rye

$10.00+

TX Bourbon

$10.00+

McCallan Double Cask 12 Year

$17.00+

Smoke Wagon Straight Bourbon

$9.00+

Sazerac 6 Year Rye

$6.00+

Eagle Rare

$15.00+Out of stock

Glennfiddich 15

$20.00+

Wine by Bottle

canyon oaks cab btl

$22.50

canyon oak pinot grigio btl

$22.50

novecento brut btl

$22.50

Wine by Glass

Canyon oaks cab

$6.00

Pizza Truck

Pizza

Loaded Sidewinders

$10.00

Cheese Pizza

$13.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken

$14.00

Meat Pizza

$15.00

BBQ Pizza

$15.00

N/A Drinks

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.75

7up

$2.75

Sunkist

$2.75

IBC Root Beer

$2.75

Fruit Punch

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Diet

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Coffee

$2.75

Powerade

$3.50

Juice/Bar Service N/A Drinks

Orange Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Saint Arnolds Root Beer #28

$5.00

Energy Drink

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Union 28 is a local establishment that appeals to our Texas theme providing a family fun atmosphere with live music, outdoor games, and outstanding customer service! Come see us! Open every Friday and Saturday evening from 5pm to 12am!

Website

Location

651 Highlander Avenue, Midlothian, TX 76065

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

