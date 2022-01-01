Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Burgers
Sandwiches

Union 32 Craft House

95 Reviews

$$

2864 Hwy 55

Eagan, MN 55121

Kids Mini Corn Dogs
Chipotle Chicken Pizza
Union 32 BBQ Burger

Shareables

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$13.00

Hand battered curds served with strawberry chipotle jam.

Quesadilla

$13.00
Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$14.00

Hand battered made to order organic chicken served with hand-cut fries and your choice of dipping sauce. -Toss in bourbon sriracha or buffalo sauce for additional $1.

Wings

Wings

$15.00

Choice of Bourbon sriracha// buffalo// Cajun dry rub//Plain Bone in wings served with your choice of 2 dipping sauces

Boneless Wings

$16.00
Tachos

Tachos

$14.00

Buffalo and ranch tots topped with cheddar cheese, cold smoked bacon and chipotle ranch.

Nachos

$13.00

Tortilla chips topped with bourbon sriracha grilled chicken and U32 cheese sauce.

Corndog Basket

Corndog Basket

$12.00
Capt Peyton Fish Basket

Capt Peyton Fish Basket

$15.00

Beer battered alaskan pollock served with coleslaw, fries and U32 Tarter sauce.

Pretzel Bites

Pretzel Bites

$12.00

Prop & Peller Bavarian pretzel bites served with U32 cheese sauce.

Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Roasted brussel sprouts topped with bourbon sriracha, buffalo or plain.

Large Fries

Large Fries

$10.00
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$10.00

Served with choice of dipping sauce.

Funnel Fries with Strawberry Cream

Funnel Fries with Strawberry Cream

$11.00

Funnel Fries served with Strawberry cream sauce on the side and sprinkled with powdered sugar.

Chips and Salsa

Chips and Salsa

$7.00

made to order tortilla chips served with salsa

Bourbon Nachos

$13.00

Cheese Pretzels (SPECIAL)

$10.00Out of stock

Handhelds

The Lloyd Wrap - Grilled

The Lloyd Wrap - Grilled

$16.00

Grilled chicken breast, cold smoked bacon, lettuce and chipotle ranch. Served with fries

The Lloyd Wrap - Bourbon

The Lloyd Wrap - Bourbon

$16.00

Grilled bourbon sriracha chicken breast, cold smoked bacon, lettuce and chipotle ranch. Served with fries

The Lloyd Wrap- Buffalo

The Lloyd Wrap- Buffalo

$16.00

Grilled buffalo chicken breast, cold smoked bacon, lettuce and chipotle ranch. Served with fries

Gyro Wrap

Gyro Wrap

$16.00

Al pastor shaved pork, U32 tzatziki sauce, lettuce and red onion in a piadina wrap.

Marky Mark

Marky Mark

$16.00

Grilled chicken, cold smoked bacon, smoked pepper jack cheese and bourbon sriracha. Served with fries

Final Final RB

Final Final RB

$16.00

Sliced roast beef topped with U32 cheese sauce on a bun.

Fishwich

Fishwich

$14.00

2 pieces of beer battered pollock topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce and tartar sauce on a bun.

Burgers

BYO Hamburger

BYO Hamburger

$14.00

Fresh chuck burger served with hand-cut fries.

Union 32 BBQ Burger

Union 32 BBQ Burger

$17.00

Fresh chuck burger, cold smoked bacon, smoked pepper jack cheese and BBQ sauce. Served with fries

Forkables

Union Salad

$13.00
Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$15.00

Grilled chicken on a bed of mixed greens topped with cold smoked bacon, tomato, red onion, cucumber and cheddar jack cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.00

Grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce on a bed of mixed greens topped with cold smoked bacon, tomato, red onion, cucumber and cheddar jack cheese.

Bourbon Sriracha Salad

Bourbon Sriracha Salad

$15.00

Grilled chicken tossed in bourbon sriracha sauce on a bed of mixed greens topped with cold smoked bacon, tomato, red onion, cucumber and cheddar jack cheese.

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$13.00

homemade mac & cheese served with bread stick.

Mac and Cheese with Chicken

Mac and Cheese with Chicken

$16.00

homemade mac & cheese served with grilled chicken and a bread stick.

Mac And Cheese With Steak

$17.00

homemade mac & cheese topped with steak and served with a bread stick.

Mac and Cheese with Pork

$16.00
Gyro Salad

Gyro Salad

$15.00

Lettuce blend topped with red onion, cucumber and al pastor pork, served with U32 tzatziki sauce on side.

Tacos

BC Taco

BC Taco

$16.00

Three deep fried flour tortillas, bourbon sriracha chicken, lettuce, cheddar jack cheese drizzled with chipotle ranch- served with chips and salsa.

Steak Taco

Steak Taco

$17.00

Three flour tortillas, Steak, lettuce, red onion, Parmesan cheese, basil -drizzled with chipotle pesto- served with chips and salsa.

Pork Taco

Pork Taco

$16.00

Three flour tortillas, pulled pork, lettuce and tomato. - served with chips and salsa.

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Marinara, mozzarella, and parmesan.

Pepperoni Pizza

$16.00

Marinara, mozzarella and pepperoni.

Sausage Pizza

$16.00

Sausage and Pepperoni Pizza

$17.00

Chipotle Chicken Pizza

$17.00

Chipotle ranch, grilled chicken, bourbon sriracha, mozzarella cheese and bacon.

Steak Pizza

$17.00

Steak, sliced tomato, mozzarella cheese, chipotle pesto and basil.

Gyro Pizza

$17.00

U32 tzatziki sauce, al pastor pork, red onion and lettuce.

Veggie Pizza

$18.00

1/2 Peperoni-1/2 Sausage

$16.00

Half Peperoni and half cheese.

1/2 Pepperoni-1/2 Cheese

$15.00

1/2 Sausage-1/2 Cheese

$15.00

KIDS MENU

Kids Nuggets

Kids Nuggets

$9.00Out of stock

Chicken nuggets served with french fries and choice of dipping sauce.

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$9.00

Mini corn dogs served with french fries.

Kids Hamburger

$9.00

Hamburger served with hand cut fries.

Kids Cheeseburger

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.00

Cheeseburger served with french fries.

Kids Mac and Cheese

Kids Mac and Cheese

$9.00

Apple Juice

$2.95

Orange Juice

$2.95

Sides/Extras

Ranch

$0.75

Chipotle Ranch

$0.75

Avocado Ranch

$0.75

Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Mayo

$0.75

Tartar Sauce

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

Bourbon Sriracha

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Strawberry Chipotle Jam

$0.75

Colby Jack

$1.00

Shredded Cheddar

$1.00

Chicken

$4.00

Side Breadsticks

$2.00
Large Fries

Large Fries

$10.00

Side Lettuce

$0.50

Side Tomato

$0.50

Side Onion

$0.50

Pickles

$0.50

Ketchup

Mustard

Cry Baby Craigs Hot Sauce

Salsa

$0.75

Add Pepperjack

$1.00

Add Cheddar

$1.00

Add Peppers

$0.75

Add Jalapenos

$0.75

Add Pepperoni

$1.00

Tzatziki Sauce

$1.00

Cucumbers

$1.00

Sour Cream

$0.75

Soups

Wild Rice Soup

Wild Rice Soup

$11.00Out of stock

House made creamy chicken wild rice soup, served with a bread stick.

Soup of the Day

$10.00Out of stock

Ketchup Sauces

Ketchup

Mustard

Cry Baby Craigs Hot Sauce

BEER

16oz Favorite Hoodie

$6.00

Burning Brothers GF

$6.50

Bauhaus Nah NA

$6.00

Hooch Booch HH

$6.50

High Noon Seltzer

$5.00

Hooch Booch

$7.50

Pint Day MN Glass+Fill

$10.00

Pint Day Glass

$6.00

BTL Saint Lucy Barrel Aged Imperial Stout

$20.00

Crowler

$12.00

Crowler Bent Wilderness Tux

$14.00

Crowler Big Axe Coffee Toffee Blonde

$13.00

Crowler Big Axe Squirrel Brown

$13.00

Crowler Black Stack Link in Bio

$15.00

Crowler Castle Danger

$13.00

Crowler Dual Citizen Cereal Money

$15.00

Crowler Duluth Greenstone

$15.00

Crowler Falling Knife 365

$14.00

Crowler Falling Knife Free Play

$13.00

Crowler Falling Knife FWB

$14.00

Crowler Finnegans Dead Irish Poet

$15.00

Crowler Finnegans Oktoberfest

$14.00

Crowler Invictus Appleshine

$14.00

Crowler Lift Bridge Fireside

$13.00

Crowler Modist Divided

$14.00

Crowler North 20 Goin to Town

$12.00

Crowler Shakopee The Herk

$12.00

Crowler U32 Mn Goodbye Pale Ale

$11.00

Crowler U32 Northern Lites

$10.00

Crowler U32 Wilderness Run IPA

$11.00

Crowler Union Schwartz

$11.00

Crowler Urban G De-Lovely

$15.00

Crowler Urban Growler Van Latte Blonde

$12.00

Crowler Utepils Reception

$13.00

Crowler Voyageur Brown

$13.00

Crowler Voyageur Trail Wit

$12.00

Growler Bottle

$5.00

Growler Fill #2

$25.00

Growler U32 Northern Lites

$15.00

SWAG

Blue Union Hat

Blue Union Hat

$20.00
Union Trucker Hat Logo

Union Trucker Hat Logo

$25.00
Union Trucker Hat Icon

Union Trucker Hat Icon

$25.00
U32 Logo Champion Sweatshirt

U32 Logo Champion Sweatshirt

$75.00
Cream Icon U32 T-Shirt

Cream Icon U32 T-Shirt

$15.00Out of stock

Sizes available Small (1 available) Medium Large XL (1 available)

Blue Icon U32 T-Shirt

Blue Icon U32 T-Shirt

$15.00

Sizes available Small Medium Large XL 2XL

Green Icon U32 T-Shirt

Green Icon U32 T-Shirt

$15.00

Sizes available Small Medium Large XL 2XL

Blue State T-Shirt

Blue State T-Shirt

$15.00

Sizes available Small Medium 2XL

Grey State T-Shirt

Grey State T-Shirt

$15.00

Sizes available Small 2XL

Red State T-shirt

$15.00Out of stock
Blue Zip Hoodie

Blue Zip Hoodie

$30.00Out of stock

Sizes available Small Medium Large XL

Black Zip Hoodie

Black Zip Hoodie

$30.00Out of stock

Sizes available Small Medium Large XL 2XL

Blue U32 Logo T-Shirt

Blue U32 Logo T-Shirt

$15.00

Size available Small Medium Large XL

Grey U32 Logo T-Shirt

Grey U32 Logo T-Shirt

$15.00

Sizes available Small Medium Large XL

Navy U32 Logo T-Shirt

Navy U32 Logo T-Shirt

$15.00Out of stock

Sizes available Small

Coozie

$3.00

U32 Mask

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markSports
check markSeating
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Proudly serving ONLY Minnesota-made beer, including our beer brewed in house. Our self pour beer wall allows you to sample a few and find your favorite. We also have a wide variety of liquor and wine. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2864 Hwy 55, Eagan, MN 55121

Directions

Gallery
Union 32 Craft House image
Union 32 Craft House image
Union 32 Craft House image

