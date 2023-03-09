Main picView gallery

Union 41 171 Piedmont Ave

review star

No reviews yet

171 Piedmont Ave

Bristol, VA 24201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Oyster bar, Seafood, Steaks!

Location

171 Piedmont Ave, Bristol, VA 24201

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Burger Bar
orange starNo Reviews
120 Piedmont Avenue Bristol, VA 24201
View restaurantnext
Bloom
orange starNo Reviews
601 State St, bristol, VA 24201
View restaurantnext
The Corner - 501 State St
orange starNo Reviews
501 State St Bristol, VA 24201
View restaurantnext
Shanghai Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
711 State St Bristol, VA 24201
View restaurantnext
Pins and Friends - 700 State Street
orange starNo Reviews
700 State Street Bristol, TN 37620
View restaurantnext
The Angry Italian Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 1,191
714 State St Bristol, TN 37620
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Bristol
Bristol
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Abingdon
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Johnson City
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Kingsport
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Kingsport
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Boone
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
Rogersville
review star
No reviews yet
Wilkesboro
review star
No reviews yet
Morristown
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston