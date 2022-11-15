Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Sandwiches
Salad

Union An American Bistro Castle Rock

review star

No reviews yet

3 Wilcox Street

Castle Rock, CO 80104

Popular Items

Jerk Chicken
Fish Sandwich
Cuban

Little Plates

Marinated Olives

$7.00

Butternut Squash

$10.00

Roasted butternut squash with shaved parmesan, balsamic syrup & spiced pecans.

Monte Cristo

$11.00Out of stock

Crab Cakes

$22.00

Mushroom App

$11.00

Cajun Mac

$9.00

Hummus

$12.00

Cheese Curds

$12.00

Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Shaved brussel sprouts sautéed with bacon.

Italian Eggrolls

$11.00

Tomato, mozzarella & basil with arugula pesto

Mussels

$17.00

Saffron garlic white - wIne broth with ciabbata & garlic aioli

Crunchy Broccoli

$10.00

With sriracha Cream

Fish Tacos

$12.00

Blackened mahi, mango pico, spicy pepper mayo & slaw on corn tortillas

Calamari

$14.00

Fried Crispy with remoulade & gremolata

Thai Flatbread

$15.00

Chicken, peanut sauce, shredded cheese blend & asian salad

Beef Flatbread

$16.00

Tenderloin tips, creamy bleu cheese, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions & arugula salad

Greek Flatbread

$14.00

App special

$12.00

Big Plates

Ravioli

$24.00

Butternut squash ravioli, seared shrimp, crispy prosciutto & fried sage in a brown butter cream sauce.

BBQ Chicken Thighs

$23.00

Smoked Chicken thighs with housemade cornbread, garlic green beans & BBQ Gravy.

Short Ribs

$32.00

The Chop

$29.00Out of stock

Double bone-in pork chop with mashed potatoes, apple chutney & cider mustard glaze.

Salmon

$27.00

On Spinach & Limoncello Risotto

Filet

$42.00

Mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus & red wine reduction

30 Min Chop

$29.00

Lunch Chop

$15.00

Ravioli no Meat

$18.90

Side Plates

Grilled Asparagus

$8.00

Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Roasted Vegetables

$8.00

Sweet Potato Wedges

$8.00

Green Beans

$8.00

Corn Bread

$8.00

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Side Risotto

$8.00

Side Cole Slaw

$4.00

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Fruit

$4.00

Bread Service

+4 oz Filet

$12.00

+8 oz Filet

$24.00

Add Salmon

$10.00

Chicken Breast

$5.00

+5 Shrimp

$10.00

+Mahi

$7.00

+Taco

$6.00

+Eggroll

$6.00

+ Crab Cake

$12.00

+Burger Patty

$6.00

GF Cracker

$3.00

GF Bun

$2.00

GF Pasta

$4.00

Loaf of Ciabatta

$8.00

Salads

Spinach Salad

$13.00

Spinach tossed in maple sesame viaigrette with citrus spiced almonds, dried cranberries, roasted squash & blackberry goat cheese.

Steak Salad

$19.00

4 oz Tenderloin on mixed greens tossed in creamy bacon dressing, tomatoes, onions, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles & crispy potato strings

Southwest Salad

$16.00

Blackened chicken, tostadas with avocado pureee spread stacked with shaved romaine, cotija cheese, red bell peppers & mango pico tossed in cumin lime vinaigrette

Chicken Ceasar

$16.00

Romaine, parmesan, crispy pepperoncinis & polenta croutons

Grilled Salmon Salad

$19.00

Arugula, apples & candied spiced pecans tossed in creamy citrus dressing, topped with bacon & brussel sprout sauté

House Salad

$5.00

Mixed greens, shaved romano, polenta croutons & red wine vinaigrette

Side Caesar

$5.00

Romaine, parmesan, crispy pepperoncinis & polenta croutons

Large House

$10.00

Mixed greens, shaved romano, polenta croutons & red wine vinaigrette

Caesar no Meat

$10.00

Shaved parmesan, crispy pepperoncinis & polenta croutons.

Southwest no Chicken

$12.00

Tostadas with avocado puree spread stacked with shaved romaine, cotija cheese, red bell peppers & mango pico tossed in cumin lime vinaigrette.

Sandwiches

Chi-Town

$16.00

Crabby Sand

$24.00

Cuban

$16.00

Fish Sandwich

$15.00

Blackened Mahi, lettuce, tomato & red onion, tartar sauce on a toasted bun.

Jerk Chicken

$15.00

Coconut fried chicken, jerk mayo, mango pico & pepper jack cheese on a toasted bun.

Union Burger

$15.00

Choice of cheese

Desserts

PB Bite

$2.00

Chocolate covered peanut butter bite

Bread Pudding

$8.00

Seasonal bread pudding with ice cream

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Creme Brulee

$8.00

Salted caramel creme brûlée

Coconut Cream Pie

$7.00

Scoop Ice Cream

$3.00

Dessert Special

$8.00

Kids Korner

Kid Burger

$7.00

Kids PB&J

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$7.00

Kids Chicken & Fruit

$7.00

NA Beverages

Beverage

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Blackberry Tea

$3.50

Limeade

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Coffee

$3.25

Hot Tea

$3.25

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Gingerale

$3.50

Tonic

$3.50

Lg Milk

$3.50

Lg Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Sm Milk

$2.00

Sm Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Apple Cider

$3.50

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.00

Virgin Mojito

$5.00

Kid Beverage

$1.50

Pellegrino

$4.50

Bottle Still

$4.00

Gatorade

$1.50

Red Bull

$3.00

Kids Lemonade

$2.50

Beer

Mexi Draw DFT

$5.50

IPA Draw DFT

$5.50

105 Seasonal DFT

$5.50

Blue Moon CAN

$4.75

Bud Light CAN

$4.75

CO Peach Cider CAN

$6.50

Coors CAN

$4.75

Coors Light CAN

$4.75

Deez Nuts CAN

$5.50

Devil's Head Red CAN

$5.50

Eddyline Shandy CAN

$6.50

Favorite Blonde

$6.75Out of stock

Gold Rush CAN

$5.50

Honeycrisp CAN

$6.50

Hopped & Loaded CAN

$5.50

O'Doul's CAN

$4.75

Pinkalicious CAN

$6.50

Porter CAN

$5.50Out of stock

Randy's IPA

$6.75

Soulcraft CAN

$5.50

Wine

House Red GLS

$7.00

Westside PN GLS

$13.00

La Crema PN

$17.00

Chances R Red GLS

$10.00

Morgan Red GLS

$13.00

Pessimist GLS

$15.00

Broadside Cab GLS

$10.00

The Jack Cab GLS

$12.00

Decoy GLS

$17.00

Zinfusion GLS

$14.00

8 Years BTL

$98.00

Black Diamond Merlot BTL

$38.00

Bodyguard BTL

$94.00

Bootleg Red BTL

$88.00

Broadside Cab BTL

$38.00

Buck Shack BTL

$54.00

Chances R Red BTL

$38.00

Chronic Cellars BTL

$42.00

Coloradeux BTL

$62.00

Conundrum BTL

$60.00

Decoy BTL

$66.00

Double Diamond

$150.00

House Red BTL

$26.00

Jack Cab BTL

$44.00

King Estate PN BTL

$70.00

Kunde Cab BTL

$58.00

La Certosa Sangiovese BTL

$64.00

La Crema PN BTL

$66.00

Machete BTL

$124.00

Malbec BTL

$54.00

Migration BTL

$78.00

Morgan Red BTL

$50.00

Palermo BTL

$140.00

Pessimist BTL

$58.00

Pine Ridge Cab BTL

$130.00

Qupe Syrah BTL

$50.00

Saldo BTL

$82.00

Seghesio BTL

$62.00Out of stock

Siduri BTL

$90.00

Silas PN BTL

$96.00

Silver Palm BTL

$48.00

Stoke's Ghost BTL

$76.00

Westside PN BTL

$50.00

Zinfusion BTL

$54.00

House White GLS

$7.00

Harken GLS

$10.00

Cambria Chard GLS

$14.00

Kunde SB GLS

$12.00

La Famiglia PG GLS

$9.00

Firesteed PG GLS

$11.00

A to Z Riesling GLS

$11.00

A to Z Riesling BTL

$42.00

Cakebread SB BTL

$78.00

Cambria Chard BTL

$52.00

FIresteed PG BTL

$42.00

Harken Chard BTL

$38.00

House White BTL

$26.00

Kunde SB Btl

$46.00

La Crema Chard

$64.00

La Famiglia PG BTL

$34.00

Pine Ridge White BTL

$38.00

Raywood SB BTL

$32.00

San Simeon BTL

$52.00

Stag's Chard BTL

$76.00

Tangent BTL

$42.00

A to Z Rosé GLS

$11.00

Sparklet GLS

$12.00

A to Z Rosé BTL

$42.00

Livid Malbec Rosé BTL

$42.00

Sparklet BTL

$46.00

House Bubbles GLS

$9.00

Sparklet GLS

$12.00

House Bubbles BTL

$34.00

GLoria BDN BTL

$64.00

J' Brut Rosé BTL

$78.00

Schramsberg BDB BTL

$88.00Out of stock

Sparklet BTL

$46.00

Chard Feature gls

$10.00

Cab Sauv Feature gls

$10.00

Pinot Noir Feature gls

$12.00

Chard Feature BTL

$36.00

Pinot Noir Feature BTL

$44.00

Cab Sauv Feature BTL

$36.00

Union Martinis

Banana Split

$12.00

Chocolate vodka & vanilla vodka with Jackson Morgan Banana Pudding Cream Liqueur & Chambord

Bellini-tini

$12.00

Mango vodka, peach puree, bubbles & fresh lime

Black Pearl

$12.00

Pearl vodka, blackberry infusion & fresh lime

Blueberry Gin Blossom

$12.00

Blueberry & lemon infused gin, St Elder, fresh lime

Chocolate Sin

$12.00

Vanilla vodka & chocolate vodka with Jackson Morgan Salted Caramel Liqueur

Cucumber Cooler

$12.00

Cucumber vodka, St Elder, grapefruit juice & bubbles

Espresso-tini

$12.00

Eye Opener

$12.00

Pepper & Garlic infused vodka shaken with Tabasco Bloody Mary Mix

French Twist

$12.00

Raspberry & pineapple infused vodka & bubbles

Global Warming

$12.00

Jalapeño & hibiscus infused tequila, Limoncello & lime with a Togarashi salt rim

Key Lime Pie

$12.00

Lemondrop

$12.00

Citrus vodka, triple sec, fresh lime & sugar rim

Margaritatini

$12.00

Margaritaville Gold tequila, Grand Marnier & fresh lime

Mule-tini

$12.00

New Old Fashioned

$12.00

Orange & cherry house infused whiskey with bitters & agave

Pearl Heaven

$12.00

Pomegranate vodka, raspberry & pineapple infused vodka & lime

Red Slipper

$12.00

Sangria-tini

$12.00

The Martini

$12.00

Tito's vodka with tomolives

Union Classic

$12.00

Breckenridge Gin with olives

Union Cosmo

$12.00

Pearl vodka, triple sec, splash of cranberry & lime

Union Manhattan

$12.00

Fireside whiskey, sweet vermouth & bitters

Seasonal Cocktails

Smoked OF

$16.00

Leaves of Change

$14.00

Tequila Mockingbird

$12.00

Spiked Rum Cider

$11.00

Champagne Problems

$12.00

Sangria

$9.00

Spiked Lemonade

$10.00

Liquor

360 Apple

$8.50

360 Chocolate

$8.50

360 Huckleberry

$8.50

360 Mango

$8.50

Breckenridge Espresso

$8.50

Coppermuse Lavender

$9.00Out of stock

Garlic/Pepper

$9.00

Ocean

$11.00

Pearl Black

$8.50

Pearl Citrus

$8.50

Pearl Cucumber

$8.50

Pearl Grape

$8.50

Pearl Grapefruit

$8.50

Pearl Pomegranate

$8.50

Pearl Strawberry/Basil

$8.50

Pearl Vanilla

$8.50

Pineapple/Razz

$9.00

Streeter-Flynn

$10.00

Tito's

$9.00

Well Vodka

$6.00

Woody Creek Vodka

$10.00

360 Apple DBL

$12.75

360 Chocolate DBL

$12.75

360 Huckleberry DBL

$12.75

360 Mango DBL

$12.75

Breckenridge Espresso

$13.50

Coppermuse Lavender DBL

$13.50

Garlic/Pepper DBL

$13.50

Ocean DBL

$16.50

Pearl Black DBL

$12.75

Pearl Citrus DBL

$12.75

Pearl Cucumber DBL

$12.75

Pearl Grape DBL

$12.75

Pearl Grapefruit DBL

$12.75

Pearl Pomegranate DBL

$12.75

Pearl Strawberry/Basil DBL

$12.75

Pearl Vanilla DBL

$12.75

Pineapple/Razz DBL

$13.50

Streeter Flynn DBL

$15.00

Tito's DBL

$13.50

Well Vodka DBL

$9.00

Woody Creek DBL

$15.00

Well Gin

$6.00

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

Breckenridge

$8.00

Empress

$10.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Blueberry Gin

$8.00

Well Gin DBL

$9.00

Bombay Sapphire DBL

$13.50

Breckenridge DBL

$12.00

Empress DBL

$15.00

Hendricks DBL

$15.00

Tanqueray DBL

$13.50

Blueberry Gin DBL

$12.00

Well Rum

$6.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Malibu

$8.00

Bacardi DBL

$12.00

Captain Morgan DBL

$12.00

Malibu DBL

$12.00

Well Rum DBL

$9.00

Casa Noble Reposado

$14.00

Casa Noble Silver

$12.00

Casa Noble Añejo

$16.00

Conquistador Silver

$7.00

Dobel

$11.00

Espolon Anejo

$12.00

Espolon Blanco

$9.00

Espolon Reposado

$10.00

Hibiscus Tequila

$9.00

Hussong Anejo

$14.00

Hussong Reposado

$12.00

Hussong Silver

$11.00

Margaritaville

$8.00

Mezcal

$11.00

Well Tequila

$6.00

Well Tequila DBL

$9.00

Espolon Blanco DBL

$13.50

Espolon Reposado DBL

$15.00

Espolon Anejo DBL

$18.00

Hussong Silver DBL

$16.50

Hussong Reposado DBL

$18.00

Hussong Anejo DBL

$21.00

Casa Noble Blanco DBL

$18.00

Casa Noble Repo DBL

$21.00

Casa Noble Añejo DBL

$24.00

Mezcal DBL

$16.50

Hibiscus Tequila DBL

$13.50

Conquistador Silver DBL

$10.50

Margaritaville DBL

$12.00

Balcones Rye

$11.00

Branch & Barrel

$11.00

Bulleit

$8.50

Bulliet Rye

$8.50

Crown Royal

$8.00

Fireside

$8.00

Four Roses

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Law's

$11.00

Maker's Mark

$10.00

Orange/Cherry

$9.00

Stranahans

$12.00

Tin Cup

$9.00

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Woodford

$12.00

Woody Bourbon

$10.00

Woody Rye

$10.00

4 Roses DBL

$18.00

Balcones Rye DBL

$16.50

Branch & Barrel DBL

$16.50

Bulleit DBL

$12.75

Bulliet Rye DBL

$12.75

Crown Royal DBL

$12.00

Fireside DBL

$12.00

Jack Daniels DBL

$12.00

Jameson DBL

$13.50

Jim Beam DBL

$12.00

Law's DBL

$16.50

Maker's Mark DBL

$15.00

Orange/Cherry DBL

$13.50

Stranahans DBL

$18.00

Well Whiskey DBL

$9.00

Woodford DBL

$16.50

Woody Bourbon DBL

$15.00

Woody Rye DBL

$15.00

Dewar's

$8.00

JW Black

$11.00

JW Red

$9.00

J&B

$8.00

Glenlivet

$12.00

McCallan 12

$15.00

Dewar's DBL

$12.00

JW Black DBL

$16.50

JW Red DBL

$13.50

J&B DBL

$12.00

Glenlivet DBL

$18.00

McCallan 12 DBL

$22.50

Aperetivo

$8.00

Bailey's

$9.00

Chambord

$9.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Fruitlab Orange

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

JM Banana

$9.00

JM Caramel

$9.00

Kahula

$8.00

Limoncello

$9.00

Midori

$8.00

St Elder

$8.00

Well Amaretto

$7.00

Well Brandy

$6.00

Aperetivo DBL

$12.00

Bailey's DBL

$13.50

Chambord DBL

$12.00

Frangelico DBL

$13.50

Fruitlab Orange DBL

$12.00

Grand Marnier DBL

$13.50

JM Banana DBL

$13.50

JM Caramel DBL

$13.50

Kahlua DBL

$12.00

Limoncello DBL

$13.50

Midori DBL

$12.00

St Elder DBL

$12.00

Well Amaretto DBL

$10.50

Well Brandy DBL

$9.00

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Añejo Marg

$15.00

Blanco Marg

$10.00

Bloody Maria

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Daiquiri

$8.00

Greyhound

$8.00

Hot Toddy

$8.00

Irish coffee

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.00

Mai Tai

$8.00

Margarita

$8.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mint Julep

$9.00

Mojito

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Repo Marg

$12.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Sea Breeze

$8.00

Sidecar

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

White Russian

$9.00

Infusions To Go

Small Limoncello

$20.00

Large Limoncello

$36.00

Jal-Hibiscus Tequila BTL

$32.00

O/C Whiskey BTL

$32.00

Pineapple/Razz BTL

$32.00

Blueberry Gin BTL

$32.00

Shaker

$35.00

Shaker w/ 2 glasses

$40.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come join us. A modern locally owned neighborhood restaurant.

Website

Location

3 Wilcox Street, Castle Rock, CO 80104

Directions

Gallery
Union An American Bistro image
Union An American Bistro image

