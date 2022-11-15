- Home
- /
- Castle Rock
- /
- American
- /
- Union An American Bistro - Castle Rock
Union An American Bistro Castle Rock
No reviews yet
3 Wilcox Street
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Little Plates
Marinated Olives
Butternut Squash
Roasted butternut squash with shaved parmesan, balsamic syrup & spiced pecans.
Monte Cristo
Crab Cakes
Mushroom App
Cajun Mac
Hummus
Cheese Curds
Brussel Sprouts
Shaved brussel sprouts sautéed with bacon.
Italian Eggrolls
Tomato, mozzarella & basil with arugula pesto
Mussels
Saffron garlic white - wIne broth with ciabbata & garlic aioli
Crunchy Broccoli
With sriracha Cream
Fish Tacos
Blackened mahi, mango pico, spicy pepper mayo & slaw on corn tortillas
Calamari
Fried Crispy with remoulade & gremolata
Thai Flatbread
Chicken, peanut sauce, shredded cheese blend & asian salad
Beef Flatbread
Tenderloin tips, creamy bleu cheese, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions & arugula salad
Greek Flatbread
App special
Big Plates
Ravioli
Butternut squash ravioli, seared shrimp, crispy prosciutto & fried sage in a brown butter cream sauce.
BBQ Chicken Thighs
Smoked Chicken thighs with housemade cornbread, garlic green beans & BBQ Gravy.
Short Ribs
The Chop
Double bone-in pork chop with mashed potatoes, apple chutney & cider mustard glaze.
Salmon
On Spinach & Limoncello Risotto
Filet
Mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus & red wine reduction
30 Min Chop
Lunch Chop
Ravioli no Meat
Side Plates
Grilled Asparagus
Mashed Potatoes
Roasted Vegetables
Sweet Potato Wedges
Green Beans
Corn Bread
Mac & Cheese
Side Risotto
Side Cole Slaw
Side Fries
Side Fruit
Bread Service
+4 oz Filet
+8 oz Filet
Add Salmon
Chicken Breast
+5 Shrimp
+Mahi
+Taco
+Eggroll
+ Crab Cake
+Burger Patty
GF Cracker
GF Bun
GF Pasta
Loaf of Ciabatta
Salads
Spinach Salad
Spinach tossed in maple sesame viaigrette with citrus spiced almonds, dried cranberries, roasted squash & blackberry goat cheese.
Steak Salad
4 oz Tenderloin on mixed greens tossed in creamy bacon dressing, tomatoes, onions, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles & crispy potato strings
Southwest Salad
Blackened chicken, tostadas with avocado pureee spread stacked with shaved romaine, cotija cheese, red bell peppers & mango pico tossed in cumin lime vinaigrette
Chicken Ceasar
Romaine, parmesan, crispy pepperoncinis & polenta croutons
Grilled Salmon Salad
Arugula, apples & candied spiced pecans tossed in creamy citrus dressing, topped with bacon & brussel sprout sauté
House Salad
Mixed greens, shaved romano, polenta croutons & red wine vinaigrette
Side Caesar
Romaine, parmesan, crispy pepperoncinis & polenta croutons
Large House
Mixed greens, shaved romano, polenta croutons & red wine vinaigrette
Caesar no Meat
Shaved parmesan, crispy pepperoncinis & polenta croutons.
Southwest no Chicken
Tostadas with avocado puree spread stacked with shaved romaine, cotija cheese, red bell peppers & mango pico tossed in cumin lime vinaigrette.
Sandwiches
Desserts
Kids Korner
NA Beverages
Beverage
Arnold Palmer
Blackberry Tea
Limeade
Lemonade
Coffee
Hot Tea
Hot Chocolate
Gingerale
Tonic
Lg Milk
Lg Chocolate Milk
Sm Milk
Sm Chocolate Milk
Pineapple Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Orange Juice
Cranberry Juice
Apple Cider
Virgin Bloody Mary
Virgin Mojito
Kid Beverage
Pellegrino
Bottle Still
Gatorade
Red Bull
Kids Lemonade
Beer
Mexi Draw DFT
IPA Draw DFT
105 Seasonal DFT
Blue Moon CAN
Bud Light CAN
CO Peach Cider CAN
Coors CAN
Coors Light CAN
Deez Nuts CAN
Devil's Head Red CAN
Eddyline Shandy CAN
Favorite Blonde
Gold Rush CAN
Honeycrisp CAN
Hopped & Loaded CAN
O'Doul's CAN
Pinkalicious CAN
Porter CAN
Randy's IPA
Soulcraft CAN
Wine
House Red GLS
Westside PN GLS
La Crema PN
Chances R Red GLS
Morgan Red GLS
Pessimist GLS
Broadside Cab GLS
The Jack Cab GLS
Decoy GLS
Zinfusion GLS
8 Years BTL
Black Diamond Merlot BTL
Bodyguard BTL
Bootleg Red BTL
Broadside Cab BTL
Buck Shack BTL
Chances R Red BTL
Chronic Cellars BTL
Coloradeux BTL
Conundrum BTL
Decoy BTL
Double Diamond
House Red BTL
Jack Cab BTL
King Estate PN BTL
Kunde Cab BTL
La Certosa Sangiovese BTL
La Crema PN BTL
Machete BTL
Malbec BTL
Migration BTL
Morgan Red BTL
Palermo BTL
Pessimist BTL
Pine Ridge Cab BTL
Qupe Syrah BTL
Saldo BTL
Seghesio BTL
Siduri BTL
Silas PN BTL
Silver Palm BTL
Stoke's Ghost BTL
Westside PN BTL
Zinfusion BTL
House White GLS
Harken GLS
Cambria Chard GLS
Kunde SB GLS
La Famiglia PG GLS
Firesteed PG GLS
A to Z Riesling GLS
A to Z Riesling BTL
Cakebread SB BTL
Cambria Chard BTL
FIresteed PG BTL
Harken Chard BTL
House White BTL
Kunde SB Btl
La Crema Chard
La Famiglia PG BTL
Pine Ridge White BTL
Raywood SB BTL
San Simeon BTL
Stag's Chard BTL
Tangent BTL
A to Z Rosé GLS
Sparklet GLS
A to Z Rosé BTL
Livid Malbec Rosé BTL
Sparklet BTL
House Bubbles GLS
Sparklet GLS
House Bubbles BTL
GLoria BDN BTL
J' Brut Rosé BTL
Schramsberg BDB BTL
Sparklet BTL
Chard Feature gls
Cab Sauv Feature gls
Pinot Noir Feature gls
Chard Feature BTL
Pinot Noir Feature BTL
Cab Sauv Feature BTL
Union Martinis
Banana Split
Chocolate vodka & vanilla vodka with Jackson Morgan Banana Pudding Cream Liqueur & Chambord
Bellini-tini
Mango vodka, peach puree, bubbles & fresh lime
Black Pearl
Pearl vodka, blackberry infusion & fresh lime
Blueberry Gin Blossom
Blueberry & lemon infused gin, St Elder, fresh lime
Chocolate Sin
Vanilla vodka & chocolate vodka with Jackson Morgan Salted Caramel Liqueur
Cucumber Cooler
Cucumber vodka, St Elder, grapefruit juice & bubbles
Espresso-tini
Eye Opener
Pepper & Garlic infused vodka shaken with Tabasco Bloody Mary Mix
French Twist
Raspberry & pineapple infused vodka & bubbles
Global Warming
Jalapeño & hibiscus infused tequila, Limoncello & lime with a Togarashi salt rim
Key Lime Pie
Lemondrop
Citrus vodka, triple sec, fresh lime & sugar rim
Margaritatini
Margaritaville Gold tequila, Grand Marnier & fresh lime
Mule-tini
New Old Fashioned
Orange & cherry house infused whiskey with bitters & agave
Pearl Heaven
Pomegranate vodka, raspberry & pineapple infused vodka & lime
Red Slipper
Sangria-tini
The Martini
Tito's vodka with tomolives
Union Classic
Breckenridge Gin with olives
Union Cosmo
Pearl vodka, triple sec, splash of cranberry & lime
Union Manhattan
Fireside whiskey, sweet vermouth & bitters
Seasonal Cocktails
Liquor
360 Apple
360 Chocolate
360 Huckleberry
360 Mango
Breckenridge Espresso
Coppermuse Lavender
Garlic/Pepper
Ocean
Pearl Black
Pearl Citrus
Pearl Cucumber
Pearl Grape
Pearl Grapefruit
Pearl Pomegranate
Pearl Strawberry/Basil
Pearl Vanilla
Pineapple/Razz
Streeter-Flynn
Tito's
Well Vodka
Woody Creek Vodka
360 Apple DBL
360 Chocolate DBL
360 Huckleberry DBL
360 Mango DBL
Breckenridge Espresso
Coppermuse Lavender DBL
Garlic/Pepper DBL
Ocean DBL
Pearl Black DBL
Pearl Citrus DBL
Pearl Cucumber DBL
Pearl Grape DBL
Pearl Grapefruit DBL
Pearl Pomegranate DBL
Pearl Strawberry/Basil DBL
Pearl Vanilla DBL
Pineapple/Razz DBL
Streeter Flynn DBL
Tito's DBL
Well Vodka DBL
Woody Creek DBL
Well Gin
Bombay Sapphire
Breckenridge
Empress
Hendricks
Tanqueray
Blueberry Gin
Well Gin DBL
Bombay Sapphire DBL
Breckenridge DBL
Empress DBL
Hendricks DBL
Tanqueray DBL
Blueberry Gin DBL
Well Rum
Bacardi
Captain Morgan
Malibu
Bacardi DBL
Captain Morgan DBL
Malibu DBL
Well Rum DBL
Casa Noble Reposado
Casa Noble Silver
Casa Noble Añejo
Conquistador Silver
Dobel
Espolon Anejo
Espolon Blanco
Espolon Reposado
Hibiscus Tequila
Hussong Anejo
Hussong Reposado
Hussong Silver
Margaritaville
Mezcal
Well Tequila
Well Tequila DBL
Espolon Blanco DBL
Espolon Reposado DBL
Espolon Anejo DBL
Hussong Silver DBL
Hussong Reposado DBL
Hussong Anejo DBL
Casa Noble Blanco DBL
Casa Noble Repo DBL
Casa Noble Añejo DBL
Mezcal DBL
Hibiscus Tequila DBL
Conquistador Silver DBL
Margaritaville DBL
Balcones Rye
Branch & Barrel
Bulleit
Bulliet Rye
Crown Royal
Fireside
Four Roses
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jim Beam
Law's
Maker's Mark
Orange/Cherry
Stranahans
Tin Cup
Well Whiskey
Woodford
Woody Bourbon
Woody Rye
4 Roses DBL
Balcones Rye DBL
Branch & Barrel DBL
Bulleit DBL
Bulliet Rye DBL
Crown Royal DBL
Fireside DBL
Jack Daniels DBL
Jameson DBL
Jim Beam DBL
Law's DBL
Maker's Mark DBL
Orange/Cherry DBL
Stranahans DBL
Well Whiskey DBL
Woodford DBL
Woody Bourbon DBL
Woody Rye DBL
Dewar's
JW Black
JW Red
J&B
Glenlivet
McCallan 12
Dewar's DBL
JW Black DBL
JW Red DBL
J&B DBL
Glenlivet DBL
McCallan 12 DBL
Aperetivo
Bailey's
Chambord
Frangelico
Fruitlab Orange
Grand Marnier
JM Banana
JM Caramel
Kahula
Limoncello
Midori
St Elder
Well Amaretto
Well Brandy
Aperetivo DBL
Bailey's DBL
Chambord DBL
Frangelico DBL
Fruitlab Orange DBL
Grand Marnier DBL
JM Banana DBL
JM Caramel DBL
Kahlua DBL
Limoncello DBL
Midori DBL
St Elder DBL
Well Amaretto DBL
Well Brandy DBL
Cocktails
Aperol Spritz
Añejo Marg
Blanco Marg
Bloody Maria
Bloody Mary
Daiquiri
Greyhound
Hot Toddy
Irish coffee
Long Island Iced Tea
Mai Tai
Margarita
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Mojito
Old Fashioned
Repo Marg
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sidecar
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
White Russian
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Come join us. A modern locally owned neighborhood restaurant.
3 Wilcox Street, Castle Rock, CO 80104