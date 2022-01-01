Union Bear Plano

Restaurant info

Union Bear is a brewery and restaurant concept inspired by a West Coast casual beer approach fused with local roots in North TX. As Plano’s first brewery, the space is driven by a signature line of craft beers and complemented by an extensive bar offering and menu of approachable, chef-driven plates. Access to the brewers working inside the space and a highly trained staff round out the personalized experience aimed at bringing elevated food & drink pairings. The Granite Park location offers indoor and outdoor seating with ample parking and access to the boardwalk with views of the water from the back patio. This is Plano beer: Brewed Here, Drank Here.