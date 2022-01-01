Restaurant header imageView gallery

Union Bear Plano

review star

No reviews yet

5880 State Highway 121, Suite 101

Plano, TX 75024

Order Again

Snacks & Shares

House-Cured Beef Jerky

$10.00

Four pieces of House-Cured Beef Jerky.

Cajun Pork Rinds & Hot Sauce

$7.00

Roasted Poblano Queso & Chips

$9.00

UB Pretzel Bites

$9.00

beer cheese & ipa mustard

Mac & 3 Cheese

$12.00

smoked gouda, sharp cheddar, jack cheese, cajun seasoning

Bacon Brussels

$9.00

crispy brussel sprouts, applewood bacon, cider reduction

Cauliflower Elote

$10.00

roasted cauliflower, cholula mayo, cilantro, cotija, pickled jalapenos

Texas Smothered Fries

$14.00

roasted poblano queso, smoked beef brisket, cotija, pickled jalapenos

Chicken Wings

$15.00

hoisin BBQ sauce, sesame seeds, scallions, sriracha blue cheese

Sweet & Spicy Shrimp

$15.00

tempura gulf shrimp, thai chili, napa slaw

Cheese & Meat Board

$21.00

salami, ham, deviled eggs, candied pecans, pickles, apples, mustard, pimento & herbed goat cheese

Soup & Salad

House Salad

$6.00+

tomato, cucumber, cheddar, croutons, vinaigrette or ranch

UB Caesar

$6.00+

romaine, shaved parmesan, croutons, creamy peppercorn-parm dressing

Santa Fe Cobb

$16.00

romaine, chicken, tomato, avocado, chopped egg, bacon, corn pico, cheddar, corn chips, southwest ranch

Del Mar Poke Bowl

$21.00

tuna, salmon, avocado, cucumber, carrots, red onion, sesame ponzu, ginger miso, sriracha aioli

Mediterranean Salad

$14.00

Chilled Peanut Udon

$14.00

Flatbreads

The Honey Pig

$14.00

spicy salami, fresh mozzarella, torn basil, chili flakes, local honey

Boss Hog

$16.00

ciao pepperoni, Luscher's spicy sausage, smoked gouda, dried oregano

Elote & Brisket

$16.00

creamy roasted corn, pico de gallo, cotija, UB pickled jalapenos, cheddar-jack, cholula aioli

The Woodsmen

$16.00

mushrooms, crispy potatoes, charred red onion, smoked gouda, dried oregano, shaved parm, parsley

Margherita

$13.00

red sauce, mozzarella, sliced tomato, basil

BYO Flatbread

$10.00

Build-Your-Own-Flatbread

Sandwiches

Union Burger

$16.00

american cheese, chef's burger spread, LTPO, brioche with fries

Brewmaster's Reuben

$15.00

shaved corned beer, UB blonde-kraut, 33 sauce, big eye swiss, rye with fries

Grilled Fish Tacos

$15.00

napa cabbage, pickled onion, salsa roja, avocado, lime crema with poblano queso & chips

Crispy Buttermilk Chicken

$16.00

Frank's RedHot, shredded 'berg, dill pickles, chipotle mayo, brioche with fries

Turkey Club Melt

$14.00

slow-roasted turkey, avocado smash, bacon, cheddar-jack, tomato, hydro-bibb, black pepper mayo with fries

Plates

Mesquite-Grilled TX Quail

$19.00

bourbon bbq, brussel sprouts, creamy corn with bacon & red peppers

UB Fish & Chips

$16.00

amber beer-battered cod, napa slaw, house tartar sauce, salt & pepper fries

Lemon Butter Salmon Steak

$22.00

five grain pilaf, garlic green beans, chimichurri sauce

Steak Salad

$22.00

Desserts

Old Fashioned Carrot Cake

$9.00

cream cheese frosting, candied pecans

Candy Bar Brownie Sundae

$10.00

Henry's vanilla bean ice cream, chocolate sauce

Pumpkin Pie Crisp

$9.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$4.00

Sides

Ranch

Southwest Ranch

SD Brussels

$4.00

SD Chips & Salsa

$5.00

SD Creamy Corn

$3.00

SD Fries

$3.00

SD Green Beans

$3.00

SD Napa Slaw

$2.00

SD Parm Fries

$4.00

SD Rice Pilaf

$3.00

SD Smothered Fries

$5.00

SD Summer Peach Salad

$5.00

Seasonal Fruit Cup

$5.00

assorted seasonal fruit

SD Avocado

SD Flour Tortillas

$2.00

Fountain Soda / Iced Tea / Coffee

Unsweet Iced Tea

$3.00

Sweet Iced Tea

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Big Red

$3.00

Orange Hibiscus Soda

$3.00

Pineapple Cream Soda

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Arnie Palmer

$3.00

Premium

Richard's Rainwater

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Red Bull

$3.50

Red Bull - Sugar Free

$3.50

Employee Red Bull

$2.00

Employee Rainwater

$2.00

Employee Mex Coke

$2.00

Employee Cold Brew

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Union Bear is a brewery and restaurant concept inspired by a West Coast casual beer approach fused with local roots in North TX. As Plano’s first brewery, the space is driven by a signature line of craft beers and complemented by an extensive bar offering and menu of approachable, chef-driven plates. Access to the brewers working inside the space and a highly trained staff round out the personalized experience aimed at bringing elevated food & drink pairings. The Granite Park location offers indoor and outdoor seating with ample parking and access to the boardwalk with views of the water from the back patio. This is Plano beer: Brewed Here, Drank Here.

5880 State Highway 121, Suite 101, Plano, TX 75024

