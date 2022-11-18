Union Bluff Grill & Pub 8 Beach Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
The Pub serves up the best burgers on the beach! Our selection of tasty sandwiches, soups, and salads is sure to satisfy every appetite. We offer fresh Maine seafood served with locally grown produce. Appetizers range from nachos and chicken fingers to fried pickle chips and truffle fries. Each day boasts different home-cooked favorites. We have a menu for the kids too. Reservations for seating in the Pub are not available - first come, first serve.
Location
8 Beach Street, Located inside the Union Bluff Hotel & Meeting House, York, ME 03909
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Odd by Nature Brewing - 1400 Us Rt One
No Reviews
1400 Us Rt One Cape Neddick, ME 03902
View restaurant