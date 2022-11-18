  • Home
Union Bluff Grill & Pub 8 Beach Street

No reviews yet

8 Beach Street

Located inside the Union Bluff Hotel & Meeting House

York, ME 03909

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders
Bluff Blend Burger
Clam Chowder

Starters

Fried Pickle Chips

Fried Pickle Chips

$10.00

Comes with Chipotle Aioli

Calamari

Calamari

$15.00

Served with Sweet Chili Balsamic sauce

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$12.00

Served with Truffle Ketchup

Nachos

Nachos

$15.00
Hummus Plate

Hummus Plate

$15.00
Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$17.00

Choose One Sauce and Choose Dressing to Dip In

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$17.00

Choose One Sauce and Dressing to Dip in

Cone of Fries

Cone of Fries

$8.00

Served with Ketchup

Soups

Clam Chowder

Clam Chowder

$10.00

Our Famous Chowda, served with oyster crackers

Salads

8 Beach St Salad

8 Beach St Salad

$11.00

Dressing always on Side for Take Out

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Dressing Always On Side for Take Out

Maine Cobb Salad

Maine Cobb Salad

$15.00

Dressing Always On Side for Take Out

Sandwiches

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$34.00

Choose Mayo or Drawn Butter and One Side

BLT

BLT

$14.00

Our Classic BLT with Mayo on the Side

Haddock Reuben

Haddock Reuben

$19.00

A Bluff Pub Exclusive.

Hummus Wrap

$16.00

For Our Vegetarian Friends

Tavern Turkey Club

$17.00

Fish Tacos

$17.00

Pastrami Stack

$17.00

Create Your Own Burger

Bluff Blend Burger

Bluff Blend Burger

$17.00

Veggie Burger

$14.00
Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$14.00
Fried Chicken

Fried Chicken

$14.00

Casual Fare

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$24.00
Fish and Fry

Fish and Fry

$25.00

Grilled Salmon

$30.00
Marinated Beef Tips

Marinated Beef Tips

$29.00

Broiled Haddock

$26.00

NY Strip

$31.00

Dessert

Blueberry Pie

$10.00
Chocolate Ganache Cheesecake

Chocolate Ganache Cheesecake

$10.00
Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$10.00

Daily Specials

Smaller portion of Short Ribs over wild mushroom risotto topped with spicy shallot wine glase and served with green beans

Mexican Meatball

$8.00

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Fried Scallop Roll

$18.00

Crispy Half Chicken

$22.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Pasta

$7.00

Kids Rare Burger

$7.00

Kids Medium Rare Burger

$7.00

Kids Medium Burger

$7.00

Kids Medium Well Burger

$7.00

Kids Well Burger

$7.00

Kids Rare Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kids Medium Rare Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kids Medium Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kids Medium Well Cheeseburger

$7.00

Sides

Side Demi w/ Balsamic

$5.00

Side Demi Salad w/ Creamy Crab

$5.00

Side Demi w/ Blue Cheese

$5.00

Side Demi Salad w/ Ranch

$5.00

Side Demi w/ Thousand Island

$5.00

Side Demi w/ Honey Mustard

$5.00

Side Demi Caesar

$6.00

Side Demi Caesar with Anchovy

$7.00

Side Cole Slaw

$2.00

Side of Vegetable

$5.00

Side of Mashed

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 11:00 pm
The Pub serves up the best burgers on the beach! Our selection of tasty sandwiches, soups, and salads is sure to satisfy every appetite. We offer fresh Maine seafood served with locally grown produce. Appetizers range from nachos and chicken fingers to fried pickle chips and truffle fries. Each day boasts different home-cooked favorites. We have a menu for the kids too. Reservations for seating in the Pub are not available - first come, first serve.

8 Beach Street, Located inside the Union Bluff Hotel & Meeting House, York, ME 03909

