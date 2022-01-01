Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Pizza
Bars & Lounges

Union Brewhouse - Weymouth

164 Reviews

$

550 Washington St

Weymouth, MA 02188

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Boring Burger
Brewhouse Wings
Black n' Bleu

Appetizers

Union Nachos

$13.95

Chicken Fingers

$11.25+

Brewhouse Wings

$13.00+

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$8.95

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.95

Cheese Quesadilla

$11.25

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.95

Brewscetta

$9.95

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$9.95

French Fries

$5.75+

Tater Tots

$7.25+

Basket Onion Rings

$6.50+

Half Order Union Nachos

$5.95

Potato Skins

$6.25+

Shrimp Cocktail

$9.75

Fried Calamari Appetizer

$9.75

App Combo Sticks, Potato Skins, Fingers

$13.50

Fried Pickles

$6.75+

Steamers

$13.95

Chinese Ribs

$9.95

Pretzels With Beer Cheese

$9.95

One Hot Dog

$2.50

Tomales

$6.95

Soups & Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.95

Caesar Salad

$10.95

Chicken Club Salad

$13.95

Crock of Chili

$8.95

Garden Salad

$5.95+

Side Garden Salad

$5.95

Steak Salad

$15.95

Side Salad Chix

$9.58

Side Greek Salad Steak

$8.95

Side Caesar

$5.95

Garden Salad W/Chicken

$13.95

Greek Salad

$10.95

Clam Chowder Cup

$6.25

Clam Chowder Bowl

$7.50

Side Caesar Steak

$11.95

Greek Salad With Chicken

$14.50

Chicken Noodle Cup

$4.95

Chicken Noodle Bowl

$6.95

Bowl Of Cream Of Chicken

$6.95Out of stock

Cup Cream Chick Veg

$6.95Out of stock

Seafood Chowder Cup

$6.95Out of stock

Bowl Cream Of Chicken Veg

$9.95Out of stock

Side Greek

$5.95

Corn Chowda cup

$5.95Out of stock

Corn Chowda bowl

$7.95Out of stock

Sandwiches & Wraps

Union Chicken Sandwich

$13.50

Teriyaki Chicken Sandwich

$13.25

Buff Chick Sammy

$13.50

Pastrami Sandwich

$13.25

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.25

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.25

Chicken Club Wrap

$13.25

Steak Tip Caesar Wrap

$15.95

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Caesar Wrap No Chicken

$9.95

Haddock Sandwich W/cup Of Chowder

$13.95

Fish Tacos

$12.75+

Turkey Club Sandwich

$10.95Out of stock

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$13.50

Twin Dogs

$9.00

Pastrami Reuben

$13.25

Blt Wrap

$9.95

Pulled Pork Sammy

$10.95Out of stock

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.95Out of stock

Hot Dog

$6.00

Cape Cod Reuben

$13.95

Corned Beef Reuben

$13.95

Grilled Ham & Cheese & Soup

$10.95

Burgers

Boring Burger

$12.00

Union Burger

$13.25

Brewhouse Burger

$13.25

The Big Cheese

$13.25

Mushroom n' Swiss Burger

$13.25

Black n' Bleu

$13.25

Salmon Burger

$13.25

Double Burger

$13.95

Pizzas

Basic Cheese pizza

$9.50

Buffalo Chicken pizza

$12.75

The Union pizza

$10.95

Kitchen Sink

$13.25

Meat Lovers

$12.95

Mequite Chicken

$12.75

Garden Pizza

$12.50

Margherita

$12.25

Hawaiian

$10.95

Mexican

$12.75

Tartaruga

$10.95Out of stock

Pizza Big Mac

$12.75

Big E Hot Sausage Raw Onion

$12.75

New Beige Pizza

$9.00

Game Day Pizza

$10.00

Steak Tips

Brewhouse Steak Tips

$22.50

Entrees

Scallops w/Choice Of 2 Sides

$22.50

Twin Chicken Breasts Choice Of 2 Sides

$15.95

Salmon Dinner Choice Of 2 Sides

$16.95

Broiled Or Fried Haddock Choice Of 2 Sides

$15.95

Fried Shrimp Plate

$14.95

Swordfish Dinner Choice Of 2 Sides

$17.95

Fishermans Platter

$25.00

BBQ RIBS SS Fries And Slaw

$13.95

Whole Belly Clam Plate

$23.00Out of stock

Chicken Parm Dinner

$13.95

Fish Chips

$15.95

Chicken Broccoli Rotini

$13.95Out of stock

Mac & Cheese

$13.95Out of stock

Chick Pot Pie

$14.95Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

The Union Brewhouse is back and stronger than ever! We look forward to you continued patronage. The craft beer is always the focus, but we will have some exciting new menu items in the coming weeks and months. We hope to see you!

Website

Location

550 Washington St, Weymouth, MA 02188

Directions

Gallery
Union Brewhouse image
Union Brewhouse image
Union Brewhouse image

Similar restaurants in your area

Papa Gino's - 1098 - Weymouth
orange star4.2 • 504
770 Washington Street Weymouth, MA 02188
View restaurantnext
Rivershed Braintree
orange starNo Reviews
35-37 Commercial st Braintree, MA 02184
View restaurantnext
Four Square Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 420
16 COMMERCIAL ST Braintree, MA 02184
View restaurantnext
Crossroads Pub
orange starNo Reviews
63 Columbian Street Braintree, MA 02184
View restaurantnext
Papa Gino's - 1020 - Braintree
orange star4.3 • 154
240 Grove Street Braintree, MA 02184
View restaurantnext
Papa Gino's & D'Angelo - 3006 - Weymouth Dual
orange starNo Reviews
765 Bridge Street Weymouth, MA 02191
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Weymouth

Papa Gino's - 1098 - Weymouth
orange star4.2 • 504
770 Washington Street Weymouth, MA 02188
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Weymouth
East Weymouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
South Weymouth
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Braintree
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Hingham
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Quincy
review star
Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)
Cohasset
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Milton
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Norwell
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Brockton
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston