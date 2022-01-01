- Home
- /
- Southampton
- /
- Union Burger Bar
Union Burger Bar
No reviews yet
40 Bowden Square
Southampton, NY 11968
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Starters
Applewood Bacon Corn Chowder
homemade, cream based
Fried Pickles
buttermilk ranch dipping sauce
NYC Street Pretzel
beer cheese queso dip
Homemade Guacamole
with fresh corn tortilla chips
Union Nachos
marinated skirt steak, house cheese blend, pickled jalapeños, corn, black beans, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo
Mac & Cheese
three cheese blend, add crispy bacon +$2.5
Stk Tacos
roasted poblano pepper & sweet corn pico de gallo, caramelized onions, avocado crema, corn tortillas
Mahi-Mahi Tacos
mango pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, avocado crema, corn tortillas
Queso Dip
with fresh corn tortilla chips
Wings
choose: mango habanero, louisiana hot, barbecue or teriyaki sauces and either bleu cheese or ranch for dipping
Onion Rings
beer cheese queso dip
Corn Fritters
horseradish cream dipping sauce
Adult Chicken Fingers
Salads & Bowls
Chopped Wedge
iceberg, tomato, applewood bacon, bleu cheese
House Salad
romaine and iceberg mix, cucumber, tomato, carrots, raw onion, dijon vinaigrette
Health Nut
romaine & kale mix, hearts of palm, sweet corn, heirloom tomato, avocado, toasted pumpkin seeds, oregano lime vinaigrette
Fried Chicken Bowl
mashed corn fritters topped with fried chicken, gravy, cheddar cheese blend, scallions and a biscuit
Wild Rice Burger Bowl
Choice of protein with black beans, wild rice, diced avocado, melted habanero pepper jack, pico de gallo & sour cream (Mahi mahi or impossible burger add $5.00)
Burgers
Build Your Own Burger
The CBD
A quarter pound black angus beef burger, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle chips, UBB special sauce and a crispy onion ring on a martin's potato roll
The Union Double
Two 5 oz patties, american cheese, lettuce, tomato & apple bacon onion compote, martin's potato bun
Coop Classic Chicken Sandwich
Crispy fried chicken breast, sriracha garlic mayo, bread & butter pickles on a martin's potato bun
Southwest Burger
8 oz black angus beef, habanero pepper jack cheese, apricot bacon bbq sauce & cole slaw, pretzel bun
Black & Bleu
8 oz black angus beef, bleu cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, caramelized walnut crumble, brioche bun
Mac Attack
8 oz black angus beef, homemade mac & cheese, onion hay, pretzel bun
The Baylander
6 oz mahi-mahi, blackened, topped with homemade mango slaw, brioche bun
The Hilt
Grilled chicken breast, habanero pepper jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli, brioche bun
The Gobbler
6 oz turkey burger, apricot compote, melted swiss, fresh avocado slices, multi grain roll
Perfectly Impossible
6 oz impossible burger, lettuce, tomato, onion hay, secret sauce, pretzel bun
California Veggie Burger
Chipotle aioli, tomato cucumber salad, multi grain roll
Breakfast Burger
Coop Corner
Fried Chicken Basket
4 pieces of buttermilk battered fried chicken, house fries and house slaw
Roasted Half Chicken
with house slaw and choice of potato
Eight Piece Fried Chicken Satchel
TAKE OUT AND DELIVERY ONLY. with house slaw and choice of fries or mashed potatoes
Twelve Piece Fried Chicken Satchel
TAKE OUT AND DELIVERY ONLY. with house slaw and choice of fries or mashed potatoes
Biscuits with Sausage Gravy
Bacon Brussel Sprouts
Coop Classic Chicken Sandwich
Crispy fried chicken breast, sriracha garlic mayo, bread & butter pickles on a martin's potato bun
Fried Chicken Bowl
mashed corn fritters topped with fried chicken, gravy, cheddar cheese blend, scallions and a biscuit
Biscuits
Fries
Kid's Menu
Sauces
Side UBB Sauce
Side Apricot Bacon BBQ
Side Bleu Cheese
Side Chipotle Aioli
Side Ranch
Side Siracha Mayo
Side Mayo
Side Mustard
Side Ketchup
Side BBQ Sauce
Side Louisiana Hot Sauce
Side Teriyaki Sauce
Side Honey Mustard
Side Horseradish Mayo
Side Mango Habanero Sauce
Dessert
Classic Shakes
Starters
Applewood Bacon Corn Chowder
homemade, cream based
Fried Pickles
buttermilk ranch dipping sauce
NYC Street Pretzel
beer cheese queso dip
Homemade Guacamole
with fresh corn tortilla chips
Union Nachos
marinated skirt steak, house cheese blend, pickled jalapeños, corn, black beans, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo
Mac & Cheese
three cheese blend, add crispy bacon +$2.5
Stk Tacos
roasted poblano pepper & sweet corn pico de gallo, caramelized onions, avocado crema, corn tortillas
Mahi-Mahi Tacos
mango pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, avocado crema, corn tortillas
Queso Dip
with fresh corn tortilla chips
Wings
choose: mango habanero, louisiana hot, barbecue or teriyaki sauces and either bleu cheese or ranch for dipping
Onion Rings
beer cheese queso dip
Corn Fritters
horseradish cream dipping sauce
Adult Chicken Fingers
Salads & Bowls
Chopped Wedge
iceberg, tomato, applewood bacon, bleu cheese
House Salad
romaine and iceberg mix, cucumber, tomato, carrots, raw onion, dijon vinaigrette
Health Nut
romaine & kale mix, hearts of palm, sweet corn, heirloom tomato, avocado, toasted pumpkin seeds, oregano lime vinaigrette
Fried Chicken Bowl
mashed corn fritters topped with fried chicken, gravy, cheddar cheese blend, scallions and a biscuit
Wild Rice Burger Bowl
Choice of protein with black beans, wild rice, diced avocado, melted habanero pepper jack, pico de gallo & sour cream (Mahi mahi or impossible burger add $5.00)
Burgers
Build Your Own Burger
The CBD
A quarter pound black angus beef burger, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle chips, UBB special sauce and a crispy onion ring on a martin's potato roll
The Union Double
Two 5 oz patties, american cheese, lettuce, tomato & apple bacon onion compote, martin's potato bun
Coop Classic Chicken Sandwich
Crispy fried chicken breast, sriracha garlic mayo, bread & butter pickles on a martin's potato bun
Southwest Burger
8 oz black angus beef, habanero pepper jack cheese, apricot bacon bbq sauce & cole slaw, pretzel bun
Black & Bleu
8 oz black angus beef, bleu cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, caramelized walnut crumble, brioche bun
Mac Attack
8 oz black angus beef, homemade mac & cheese, onion hay, pretzel bun
The Baylander
6 oz mahi-mahi, blackened, topped with homemade mango slaw, brioche bun
The Hilt
Grilled chicken breast, habanero pepper jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli, brioche bun
The Gobbler
6 oz turkey burger, apricot compote, melted swiss, fresh avocado slices, multi grain roll
Perfectly Impossible
6 oz impossible burger, lettuce, tomato, onion hay, secret sauce, pretzel bun
California Veggie Burger
Chipotle aioli, tomato cucumber salad, multi grain roll
Breakfast Burger
Coop Corner
Fried Chicken Basket
4 pieces of buttermilk battered fried chicken, house fries and house slaw
Roasted Half Chicken
with house slaw and choice of potato
Eight Piece Fried Chicken Satchel
TAKE OUT AND DELIVERY ONLY. with house slaw and choice of fries or mashed potatoes
Twelve Piece Fried Chicken Satchel
TAKE OUT AND DELIVERY ONLY. with house slaw and choice of fries or mashed potatoes
Biscuits with Sausage Gravy
Bacon Brussel Sprouts
Coop Classic Chicken Sandwich
Crispy fried chicken breast, sriracha garlic mayo, bread & butter pickles on a martin's potato bun
Fried Chicken Bowl
mashed corn fritters topped with fried chicken, gravy, cheddar cheese blend, scallions and a biscuit
Biscuits
Kid's Menu
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Delicious Burgers & Shakes with a strong focus on great beer, bourbon & tequila.
40 Bowden Square, Southampton, NY 11968