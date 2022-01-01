Restaurant header imageView gallery

Union Burger Bar

review star

No reviews yet

40 Bowden Square

Southampton, NY 11968

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own Burger
Build Your Own Burger
Kid's 5oz Cheeseburger

Starters

Applewood Bacon Corn Chowder

$8.95

homemade, cream based

Fried Pickles

$10.95

buttermilk ranch dipping sauce

NYC Street Pretzel

$12.95

beer cheese queso dip

Homemade Guacamole

$14.95

with fresh corn tortilla chips

Union Nachos

$15.95

marinated skirt steak, house cheese blend, pickled jalapeños, corn, black beans, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo

Mac & Cheese

$9.95

three cheese blend, add crispy bacon +$2.5

Stk Tacos

$14.95

roasted poblano pepper & sweet corn pico de gallo, caramelized onions, avocado crema, corn tortillas

Mahi-Mahi Tacos

$14.95

mango pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, avocado crema, corn tortillas

Queso Dip

$12.95

with fresh corn tortilla chips

Wings

$14.95

choose: mango habanero, louisiana hot, barbecue or teriyaki sauces and either bleu cheese or ranch for dipping

Onion Rings

$9.95

beer cheese queso dip

Corn Fritters

$10.95

horseradish cream dipping sauce

Adult Chicken Fingers

$17.95

Salads & Bowls

Chopped Wedge

$12.95

iceberg, tomato, applewood bacon, bleu cheese

House Salad

$12.95

romaine and iceberg mix, cucumber, tomato, carrots, raw onion, dijon vinaigrette

Health Nut

$14.95

romaine & kale mix, hearts of palm, sweet corn, heirloom tomato, avocado, toasted pumpkin seeds, oregano lime vinaigrette

Fried Chicken Bowl

$15.95

mashed corn fritters topped with fried chicken, gravy, cheddar cheese blend, scallions and a biscuit

Wild Rice Burger Bowl

$15.95

Choice of protein with black beans, wild rice, diced avocado, melted habanero pepper jack, pico de gallo & sour cream (Mahi mahi or impossible burger add $5.00)

Burgers

All burgers are served with a pickle and a choice of hand cut fries or house slaw. Substitute a side salad, onion rings, waffle fries or sweet potato fries for an additional $2.

Build Your Own Burger

$13.95

The CBD

$17.95

A quarter pound black angus beef burger, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle chips, UBB special sauce and a crispy onion ring on a martin's potato roll

The Union Double

$17.95

Two 5 oz patties, american cheese, lettuce, tomato & apple bacon onion compote, martin's potato bun

Coop Classic Chicken Sandwich

$17.95

Crispy fried chicken breast, sriracha garlic mayo, bread & butter pickles on a martin's potato bun

Southwest Burger

$18.95

8 oz black angus beef, habanero pepper jack cheese, apricot bacon bbq sauce & cole slaw, pretzel bun

Black & Bleu

$18.95

8 oz black angus beef, bleu cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, caramelized walnut crumble, brioche bun

Mac Attack

$18.95

8 oz black angus beef, homemade mac & cheese, onion hay, pretzel bun

The Baylander

$18.95

6 oz mahi-mahi, blackened, topped with homemade mango slaw, brioche bun

The Hilt

$17.95

Grilled chicken breast, habanero pepper jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli, brioche bun

The Gobbler

$17.95

6 oz turkey burger, apricot compote, melted swiss, fresh avocado slices, multi grain roll

Perfectly Impossible

$18.95

6 oz impossible burger, lettuce, tomato, onion hay, secret sauce, pretzel bun

California Veggie Burger

$17.95

Chipotle aioli, tomato cucumber salad, multi grain roll

Breakfast Burger

$17.95

Coop Corner

Fried Chicken Basket

$17.95Out of stock

4 pieces of buttermilk battered fried chicken, house fries and house slaw

Roasted Half Chicken

$17.95

with house slaw and choice of potato

Eight Piece Fried Chicken Satchel

$28.95Out of stock

TAKE OUT AND DELIVERY ONLY. with house slaw and choice of fries or mashed potatoes

Twelve Piece Fried Chicken Satchel

$35.95Out of stock

TAKE OUT AND DELIVERY ONLY. with house slaw and choice of fries or mashed potatoes

Biscuits with Sausage Gravy

$7.95+

Bacon Brussel Sprouts

$6.95

Coop Classic Chicken Sandwich

$17.95

Crispy fried chicken breast, sriracha garlic mayo, bread & butter pickles on a martin's potato bun

Fried Chicken Bowl

$15.95

mashed corn fritters topped with fried chicken, gravy, cheddar cheese blend, scallions and a biscuit

Biscuits

$3.95+

Fries

Hand Cut Fries

$4.95

Waffle Fries

$4.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.95

Onion Hay

$4.95

Truffle Fries

$10.95

topped with parmesan cheese

Disco Fries

$10.95

waffle fries topped with melted mozzarella cheese & gravy

Kid's Menu

All kids meals include choice of soft drink, juice box or milk and are for children under 10

Kid's 5oz Cheeseburger

$14.95

hand cut fries or carrots & celery

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$14.95

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$14.95

hand cut fries or carrots & celery

Kid's Rice Burger Bowl

$14.95

topped with cheddar cheese

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$14.95

Kids Hamburger

$14.95

Sauces

Side UBB Sauce

$0.50

Side Apricot Bacon BBQ

$0.50

Side Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Side Chipotle Aioli

$0.50

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Siracha Mayo

$0.50

Side Mayo

Side Mustard

Side Ketchup

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Side Louisiana Hot Sauce

$0.50

Side Teriyaki Sauce

$0.50

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side Horseradish Mayo

$0.50

Side Mango Habanero Sauce

$0.50

Dessert

Double Fudge Brownie

$7.95

topped with vanilla ice cream and chocolate fudge sauce

Annie's Peanut Butter Explosion

$7.95

layered chocolate genoise, rich peanut butter mousse fudge chunks, peanut butter chips drizzled in fudge and fresh whipped cream

Donut Sundae

$12.95

Scoop Ice Cream

$4.00

Classic Shakes

Vanilla Shake

$8.00

Chocolate Shake

$8.00

Strawberry Shake

$8.00

Peanut Butter Shake

$8.00

Cookies & Cream Shake

$8.00

Caramel Shake

$8.00

Starters

Applewood Bacon Corn Chowder

$8.95

homemade, cream based

Fried Pickles

$10.95

buttermilk ranch dipping sauce

NYC Street Pretzel

$12.95

beer cheese queso dip

Homemade Guacamole

$14.95

with fresh corn tortilla chips

Union Nachos

$15.95

marinated skirt steak, house cheese blend, pickled jalapeños, corn, black beans, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo

Mac & Cheese

$9.95

three cheese blend, add crispy bacon +$2.5

Stk Tacos

$14.95

roasted poblano pepper & sweet corn pico de gallo, caramelized onions, avocado crema, corn tortillas

Mahi-Mahi Tacos

$14.95

mango pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, avocado crema, corn tortillas

Queso Dip

$12.95

with fresh corn tortilla chips

Wings

$14.95

choose: mango habanero, louisiana hot, barbecue or teriyaki sauces and either bleu cheese or ranch for dipping

Onion Rings

$9.95

beer cheese queso dip

Corn Fritters

$10.95

horseradish cream dipping sauce

Adult Chicken Fingers

$17.95

Salads & Bowls

Chopped Wedge

$12.95

iceberg, tomato, applewood bacon, bleu cheese

House Salad

$12.95

romaine and iceberg mix, cucumber, tomato, carrots, raw onion, dijon vinaigrette

Health Nut

$14.95

romaine & kale mix, hearts of palm, sweet corn, heirloom tomato, avocado, toasted pumpkin seeds, oregano lime vinaigrette

Fried Chicken Bowl

$15.95

mashed corn fritters topped with fried chicken, gravy, cheddar cheese blend, scallions and a biscuit

Wild Rice Burger Bowl

$15.95

Choice of protein with black beans, wild rice, diced avocado, melted habanero pepper jack, pico de gallo & sour cream (Mahi mahi or impossible burger add $5.00)

Burgers

All burgers are served with a pickle and a choice of hand cut fries or house slaw. Substitute a side salad, onion rings, waffle fries or sweet potato fries for an additional $2.

Build Your Own Burger

$13.95

The CBD

$17.95

A quarter pound black angus beef burger, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle chips, UBB special sauce and a crispy onion ring on a martin's potato roll

The Union Double

$17.95

Two 5 oz patties, american cheese, lettuce, tomato & apple bacon onion compote, martin's potato bun

Coop Classic Chicken Sandwich

$17.95

Crispy fried chicken breast, sriracha garlic mayo, bread & butter pickles on a martin's potato bun

Southwest Burger

$18.95

8 oz black angus beef, habanero pepper jack cheese, apricot bacon bbq sauce & cole slaw, pretzel bun

Black & Bleu

$18.95

8 oz black angus beef, bleu cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, caramelized walnut crumble, brioche bun

Mac Attack

$18.95

8 oz black angus beef, homemade mac & cheese, onion hay, pretzel bun

The Baylander

$18.95

6 oz mahi-mahi, blackened, topped with homemade mango slaw, brioche bun

The Hilt

$17.95

Grilled chicken breast, habanero pepper jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli, brioche bun

The Gobbler

$17.95

6 oz turkey burger, apricot compote, melted swiss, fresh avocado slices, multi grain roll

Perfectly Impossible

$18.95

6 oz impossible burger, lettuce, tomato, onion hay, secret sauce, pretzel bun

California Veggie Burger

$17.95

Chipotle aioli, tomato cucumber salad, multi grain roll

Breakfast Burger

$17.95

Coop Corner

Fried Chicken Basket

$17.95Out of stock

4 pieces of buttermilk battered fried chicken, house fries and house slaw

Roasted Half Chicken

$17.95

with house slaw and choice of potato

Eight Piece Fried Chicken Satchel

$28.95Out of stock

TAKE OUT AND DELIVERY ONLY. with house slaw and choice of fries or mashed potatoes

Twelve Piece Fried Chicken Satchel

$35.95Out of stock

TAKE OUT AND DELIVERY ONLY. with house slaw and choice of fries or mashed potatoes

Biscuits with Sausage Gravy

$7.95+

Bacon Brussel Sprouts

$6.95

Coop Classic Chicken Sandwich

$17.95

Crispy fried chicken breast, sriracha garlic mayo, bread & butter pickles on a martin's potato bun

Fried Chicken Bowl

$15.95

mashed corn fritters topped with fried chicken, gravy, cheddar cheese blend, scallions and a biscuit

Biscuits

$3.95+

Fries

Hand Cut Fries

$4.95

Waffle Fries

$4.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.95

Onion Hay

$4.95

Truffle Fries

$10.95

topped with parmesan cheese

Disco Fries

$10.95

waffle fries topped with melted mozzarella cheese & gravy

Mash Potatoes & Gravy

$6.95

Sauces

Side UBB Sauce

$0.50

Side Apricot Bacon BBQ

$0.50

Side Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Side Chipotle Aioli

$0.50

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Siracha Mayo

$0.50

Side Mayo

Side Mustard

Side Ketchup

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Side Louisiana Hot Sauce

$0.50

Side Teriyaki Sauce

$0.50

Kid's Menu

All kids meals include choice of soft drink, juice box or milk and are for children under 10

Kid's 5oz Cheeseburger

$14.95

hand cut fries or carrots & celery

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$14.95

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$14.95

hand cut fries or carrots & celery

Kid's Rice Burger Bowl

$14.95

topped with cheddar cheese

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$14.95

Kids Hamburger

$14.95

N/A Drinks

FIJI

$10.00

PELLEGRINO

$10.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Espresso

$4.00

Double Espresso

$8.00

Tea

$3.00

Decaf tea

$3.00

Latte

$6.00

Decaf espresso

$6.00

Decaf capuccino

$6.00

Dbl decaf espresso

$9.00

Dessert

Double Fudge Brownie

$7.95

topped with vanilla ice cream and chocolate fudge sauce

Annie's Peanut Butter Explosion

$7.95

layered chocolate genoise, rich peanut butter mousse fudge chunks, peanut butter chips drizzled in fudge and fresh whipped cream

Donut Sundae

$12.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Delicious Burgers & Shakes with a strong focus on great beer, bourbon & tequila.

Website

Location

40 Bowden Square, Southampton, NY 11968

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tutto il Giorno Southampton
orange starNo Reviews
56 Nugent St Southampton, NY 11968
View restaurantnext
Sant Ambroeus - Southampton
orange starNo Reviews
30 Main Street Southampton, NY 11968
View restaurantnext
Union Sushi & Steak
orange starNo Reviews
40 Bowden Square Southampton, NY 11968
View restaurantnext
Naia Hamptons - 281 county road 39A
orange starNo Reviews
281 county road 39A Southampton, NY 11968
View restaurantnext
Bamboo Southampton
orange starNo Reviews
76C Jobs Ln Southampton, NY 11968
View restaurantnext
Hampton Coffee Company
orange starNo Reviews
749 County Road 39A Southampton, NY 11968
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Southampton

Tutto il Giorno Southampton
orange star4.3 • 780
56 Nugent St Southampton, NY 11968
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Southampton
Bridgehampton
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Sag Harbor
review star
Avg 4 (12 restaurants)
East Hampton
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Westhampton Beach
review star
No reviews yet
Amagansett
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Shelter Island Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Riverhead
review star
No reviews yet
Greenport
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Montauk
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston