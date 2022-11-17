Union Drafthouse - East Lake 13649 Eastlake Road, Horizon City, TX, 79928, US
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
El Paso's elite and only Drafthouse that offers 100 beers on tap, craft hand-made food that covers all cravings. Wings, Pizzas, Sandwiches and more!
Location
13649 Eastlake Road, Building D, Suite D6, Horizon City, TX 79928
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
La Pasadita - 14010 Horizon Blvd. Suite Q
No Reviews
14010 Horizon Blvd Horizon, TX 79928
View restaurant
El Muchacho Alegre - 1452 N Zaragoza Rd
No Reviews
1452 N Zaragoza Rd El Paso, TX 79936
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Horizon City
More near Horizon City