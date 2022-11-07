Union Firehouse - New since churned 18 Washington St

A map showing the location of Union Firehouse - New since churned 18 Washington StView gallery

FireIceFest

Miller Lite Can

$2.00

coroana light cans

$3.50

corona extra cans

$3.50

Discounted

Water

$1.00

Soda

$1.00

Yuengling

$2.50

Happy Hour

Bud Bottle

$2.50

Bud Light Bottle

$2.50

Coors Light Bottle

$2.50

Miller Lite Bottle

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$2.50

Yuengling Bottle

$2.50

$5 Draft

$5.00

Friday Night

Mixed Cocktail Special 6$

$6.00

Mixed cocktails specials 5$

$5.00

Strictly 80s BJ

La Crema Pinot Noir

$6.57

La Crema Chardonnay

$6.57

White Claw

$4.00

Bottle of White

$24.00

Bottle of Red

$24.00

Mixed Drink

$7.00

double

$2.00

Catalina Wine Mixer

$6.57

Daily Specials

Sam Adams Bucket

$18.00

White Wine Spritzer

$8.00

Muck Citywide PBR JD

$7.00

RV Teachers

Wine

$6.00

Miller Lite Draft

$2.50

Vodka

$6.00

Gin

$6.00

Tequila

$6.00

Rum

$6.00

Saint Pats

Jameson

$5.00

PBR

$4.00

Tito's

$6.00

Jameson PBR City Wide

$7.00

PBR and Jack

$6.00

Jameson Black

$8.00

jameson Castmate

$8.00

Black and Tan

$8.00

Tullamore Dew

$5.00

Killians

$5.00

Guinness

$5.00

Harp

$5.00

Truly

$5.00

Water and Soda

$2.00

Yuengling

$5.00

Baily's Irish Cream

$5.00

Thursday Night

Brass Monkey

$6.00

Brandy Special

$7.00

Mason Jar

$7.00

Mary Ann and Ginger

$7.50

RnB

Cran and Tito

$10.00

Rum and Coke

$10.00

PBR

$2.50

White Wine

$7.00

Henny

$10.00

Remmy

$10.00

Double

$3.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$12.00

Wednesday Specials

Miller Lite

$2.50

PBR

$2.50

Jack or Jamison Shot

$5.00

Citywide

$5.00

Wedding

Rolling Rock

$2.50

Miller Draft

$3.75

Bud Light Cans

$3.75

Mixed Drink

$4.69

Wine

$5.63

Add 2 $

$2.00

White Claw

$4.69

School of Rock

Limeade

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Soda

$2.50

Water

$1.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

add 1$

$1.00

Payments

door

$10.00

RENTAL FEE

$100.00

Cover

12 Bucks

$12.00

10 Bucks

$10.00

8$

$8.00

1$

$1.00

5$

$5.00

25$

$25.00

20$

$20.00

35$

$35.00

Water

Water

$2.00

Essentia Water

$4.00

Beer

PBR

$4.69

Yuengling

$4.69

Miller Lite

$4.69

White Claw

$4.69

Beer and Shot

$10.00

Water

$1.88

Whiskey

Jack Honey

$5.00

Jameson

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

18 Washington St, Mt Holly, NJ 08060

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

