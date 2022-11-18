Seafood
American
Bars & Lounges
Union Flats Seafood Company 37 Union St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Sustainably sourced seafood by the seashore!
Location
37 Union St, New Bedford, MA 02740
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in New Bedford
More near New Bedford