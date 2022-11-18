Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
American
Bars & Lounges

Union Flats Seafood Company
37 Union St

No reviews yet

37 Union St

New Bedford, MA 02740

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

CLEAN FISH & CHIPS
SMASH BURGER (MAC ATTACK)
DIRTY FISH & CHIPS

OUR CLASSICS

HOUSE DAQUIRI

$12.00

sustainably made w/ rum 44, citrus stock, dehydrated citrus, simple syrup

HOUSE MARGARITA

$12.00

sustainably made w/ Prospero Blanco tequila, house made citrus stock, agave, citrus dust

MAI TAI

$12.00

sustainably made w/ greenbar spiced rum, coconut milk, citrus stock, simple syrup, nutmeg, dehydrated orange

MANHATTAN

$12.00

whiskey, bravo jammy sweet vermouth, bitters

MARTINI

$13.00

vodka or gin, brovo dry vermouth, lemon, pickled onion

PALOMA

$12.00

tequila, vida mezcal, grapefruit, citrus stock, simple syrup, bubbles

NEGRONI

$12.00

Gin, Brovo rosé vermouth, campari, dehydrated orange dust

PISCO SOUR

$12.00

PISCO, CITRUS STOCK, SIMPLE SYRUP, LIME

WHISKEY SOUR

$12.00

CHOICE OF WHISKEY, CITRUS STOCK, SIMPLE, AQUAFABA

ESPRESSO MARTINI

$13.00

ESPRESSO VODKA, COFFEE SYRUP, COCONUT MILK, SWEET VERMOUTH

OLD FASHIONED

$12.00

whiskey, simple, bitters, orange

MOSCOW MULE

$13.00

Caipirinha

$12.00

FRENCH 75

$10.00

Mojito

$12.00

Rum Punch

$11.00

Spritz

$11.00

Paper Plane

$13.00

Irish Coffee

$9.50

Spiked Apple Cider

$12.00

HOUSE COCKTAILS

OYSTER MARTINI

$13.00

HOUSE WHISKEY PUNCH

$12.00

rye, oleo saccharum, bitters, apple pear stock syrup

NEW TEQUILA SOUR

$13.00

BORN AGAIN BLOSSOM - FORAGER GIN

$12.50

PRAIRIE GIN, ORANGE BLOSSOM, PEAR LIQUOR

PINK DRINK

$12.00

HYBISCUS VODKA, ORANGE, ETC

FLATS DAQ

$13.00

IT'S ALL GREEK!

$12.00

kleos mastiha, coconut milk, hot honey, mint syrup

HOUSE SHOT

$8.00

HOUSE SHOT - SPLIT DRINK

$6.00

APERTIVO SHOT

$9.00

Special

$12.00

Rum Punch

$11.00

Little Miss Sunshine

$13.00

Abasolo Old Fashioned

$13.00

Ojo De Tigre Paloma

$13.00

What A Peach

$13.00

Smoked Whiskey Punch

$13.00

Green Goddess

$13.00

The L Train

$13.00

BRUNCH DRINKS

MIMOSA

$10.00

ESPRESSO MARTINI

$13.00

HOT COFFEE

$3.00

FLATS BLOODY

$12.00

Oj

$2.50

MISC LIQUOR

Fernet

$9.00

WHITE WINE

ASLINA - SAUV BLANC (South Africa)

$16.00+

Sauvignon Blanc -

BROADSIDE - CHARDONNAY - CALIFORNIA

$12.00+

JEAN HUGEL - PINOT GRIS - FRANCE

$15.00+

COOPER HILL - PINOT GRIS - OREGON

$12.00+

BEYRA | RESERVA QUARTZ

$10.00+

Il Rosé Di Casanova

$13.00

SAND CREEK - MOSCATO - GLASS

$10.00

SAND CREEK - MOSCATO - BOTTLE

$41.00

PASCAL JOLIVET - SANCERRE - GLASS

$18.00

RED WINE

BOSMAN FAMILY - CABERNET - SOUTH AFRICA

$13.00+

DOMAINE BOUSQUET - MALBEC - OREGON

$12.00+Out of stock

LA CREMA - PINOT NOIR - CALIFORNIA

$14.00+

Vista flores catena malbec

$13.00+

PORTUGUESE DAO

$10.00+

Blandy's Madeira Wine

$11.00

KLINKER BRICK - BLEND - GLASS

$10.00

KLINKER BRICK - BLEND - BOTTLE

$44.00

SPARKING WINE

PEHU-SIMOET - CHAMPAGNE - FRANCE

$60.00+

JANZ CUVEE - SPARKLING WINE - TASMANIA

$15.00+Out of stock

BLUET| BLUEBERRY SPARKLING

$14.00+

Ruffino Prosecco

$13.00+

Brachetto sparkling red /split bottle

$21.00

Mionetto Prosecco

$9.00

PORTO

RP 10 - 4OZ

$13.00

RP20 -4 OZ

$14.00

SPRITZ

SAKE SNAPBACK

$9.00

SAKE, CUCUMBER LYCHEE

PORTUGUESE FEDORA

$9.00

MADERIA, PASSION FRUIT, BEER

FRENCH BERET

$9.50

LILLET ROSE, RHUBARB, CARDAMON, TONIC

Sangria

$12.00

Spiked Cider Spritz

$10.00

Puttin' On The Spritz

$11.00

BEER

BLDG 8 Brewing Oktoberfest

$9.00

Nite Lite Lager

$5.00

Capt. Lawrence Harvest NEIPA

$9.00

Capt Lawrence Citra Dreams Hazy IPA

$6.50

Rising Tide Backpack DIPA

$9.00

Captain Lawrence Classic Lager

$4.00

Hibiscus Spritz

$9.00

3 Floyds Zombie Dust Pale Ale

$5.00

Smoke Wheat Everyday Lager

$7.00

Road Jam Raspberry Sour

$7.00

Black Hog Brewing Hazy IPA

$8.00

Bearded Iris Brewing Attention Please! DIPA

$9.00

Peach Crumble Treat

$7.00

Gunner's Daughter Milk Stout

$9.00

Widowmaker Kvidera Czech Lager

$6.50

Downeast Unfiltered Cider

$6.00

Two Hearted Ale

$9.00

Uncanny Valley NEIPA

$9.00

Grimm Wavetable NEIPA

$8.50

Wash Ashore Buddha Pale Ale

$7.00

Truly

$6.00

Solar Winds

$6.50

Fresh Cut

$6.00

Life In The Clouds NEIPA

$8.00

Jack's Abbey Red Tape

$5.00

MOCKTAILS

orange dill chill

$7.50

orange dill shrub, citrus, bubbles

Fall Perfection

$7.50

apple/pear stock, citrus, bubbles,

CITRUS REFRESHER

$7.50

CITRUS & GINGER BEER

GREEN BAR - LAVENDER + BITTERS

$7.50

green bar lavender & bitters fizzy beverage

GREEN BAR ORANGE + BITTERS

$7.50

Greenbar Orange + bitters fizzy bev

Peach Chiller

$7.50

Hot Tea

$2.75

Apple Cider

$7.00

SOFT DRINKS

COCA COLA

$2.75

SPRITE

$2.75

GINGERALE

$2.75

GINGER BEER (GUN)

$2.75

DIET COKE

$2.75

SODA WATER

TONIC WATER

$1.50

UNSWEETENED TEA

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Cran

$2.75

LOCAL OYSTERS - DAILY SELECTION

Cuttyhunk

$3.00

Riptide

$3.00Out of stock

3 Welfleet

$9.00

Powderpoint Duxbury

$3.00

CHARCUTERIE

LAND BOARD

$17.00Out of stock

house made & rotating land charcuterie, grilled focaccia, grainy mustard, seasonal pickles

SEA BOARD

$17.00Out of stock

house made & rotating local seafood charcuterie, grilled focaccia, grainy mustard, seasonal pickles

LAND & SEA BOARD

$19.00

house made & rotating land & sea charcuterie, grilled focaccia, grainy mustard, seasonal pickles

HOUSE PICKLES!

$7.00

seasonal selection of mixed local vegetables - cauliflower, onion, cucumber, carrot, fennel

HOUSE MADE FOCCACIA

$4.00

house made focaccia grilled w/ daily accutrements

UNION FLATS - SALADS

FLATS CESEAR

$17.00Out of stock

MACKREL CESEAR W/ GRILLED FOCCIA & BURRATA

GREENS & GRAINS SALAD

$17.00

GREENS, FETA, TURKISH YOGURT, BEET, CARROT, SCALLION, FARROW

SMALL PLATES

CURRY MUSSELS

$15.00Out of stock

LOCAL MUSSELS, THAI BASIL, COCONUT MILK, RED CURRY

OYSTERS ROCKEFELLER

$12.00

3 local oysters rockeller w/ house focaccia breadcrumbs, creamed mustard greens, swordfish bacon, celery vinegar

UNION FLATS CLAM CHOWDER

$8.00+

Union Flats clam chowder w/ house smoked keilbasa, little necks, dill oil, house curry oyster crackers

GREEN CURRY FRIED CALAMARI

$15.00

crispy local calamari, green curry vinaigrette, fennel, gooseberry, parmesan

UNION FLATS CLAMCAKES

$13.00

3 sustainably sourced clam cakes, chouricó aioli, fresh herbs

TOM YUM BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$14.00

crispy fried brussel sprouts, ground pork, tom yum sauce, bright herbs, miso cashews

FRIED SMELT

$14.00Out of stock

LOCAL WHOLE FRIED SMELT, CILANTRO AIOLI, THAI CHILI, SOY

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

SIDE OF FRIES

$5.00

Nb Food Tour

$8.00

Hummus Plate

$13.00Out of stock

Foccacia

$4.00

Grilled Cheese W/ Fries

$8.00

Swordfish Taco App

$8.00Out of stock

Halibut Head Taco

$12.00Out of stock

DINNER PLATES

SEARED NBMA SEA SCALLOPS - SPRING

$33.00

seared scallop LEMONGRASS/ CORN , SPRING SUCCOTASH

DIRTY FISH & CHIPS

$22.00

crispy hake, okonomi sauce, kewpie, mint & charred shishito vinegar, radish, scallions, lime, malt vinegar beef fat fries

CLEAN FISH & CHIPS

$20.00

crispy tempura'd local hake, beef fat fries, house made tartar, pickled vegetables

SMASH BURGER (MAC ATTACK)

$20.00

2 - 4oz. local beef smashed patties, yellow american, smoked bacon, kewpie, spicy pepper relish, sesame seed bun, beef fat fries, pickled veg

MONK FISH BIB BIM BAP

$25.00

GRILLED MONK FISH, CRISPY RICE, LOCAL EGG, SESAME, TOYKO SAUCE, VEGGIES, FURIKAKE

MOZAM FISH SANDO

$17.00

FRIED HAKE, DNB MOZAM SAUCE, PICKED PEPPERS, GREENS, TOMATO, AMERICAN

Kids Burg

$10.00

Wild Striped Bass

$25.00Out of stock

Mackerel

$24.00Out of stock

Halibut Head Tacos

$12.00Out of stock

Half Bbq Chicken

$28.00Out of stock

Smoked Brisket

$26.00Out of stock

HOUSE MADE PASTAS

PARISIAN GNOCCHI

$22.00

house made parisian gnocchi, brown butter, roasted pumpkin, mint, chili

VALENTINES DINNER FOR 2 & A LA CARTE

OYSTERS - 12 - W/ BOTTLE of GRATIEN CREMANT BRUT

$75.00

12 local oysters paired with a bottle of gratien creman brut sparkling wine

FLUKE CRUDO

$15.00

local fluke, lime olive oil, 3 year rice vinegar, pickled grapes, cilantro berries, celery leaves

DUCK CASOULET - serves one!

$24.00

confit duck, house kielbasa, white bean, winter veg

WHOLE BLACK BASS FOR 2

$42.00

Whole crispy fried local black bass, sun choke puree, crispy purple potato, locl bitter greens w/ black vinegar, chilis

CURATED DINNER FOR 2

$150.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Sustainably sourced seafood by the seashore!

Location

37 Union St, New Bedford, MA 02740

Directions

Gallery
Union Flats Seafood Company image
Union Flats Seafood Company image
Union Flats Seafood Company image

